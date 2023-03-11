Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani had not played for Samurai Japan since he was 21, but he took on the Hanshin Tigers in Japan's first exhibition game before the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He blasted a pair of home runs, including a three-run homer in the top of the third inning. Ohtani is one of the top hitters in the MLB, but he is also one of the league's best pitchers, making him easily the most versatile option in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. However, his returns can sometimes be diminished based on different league formats, so it is important to check your league's rules before using one of your 2023 Fantasy baseball picks on Ohtani.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B picks:

1. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians: Ramirez was one of the steadiest hitters in the game last season, and he got off to an exceptional start to the season in March and April. Over his first 21 starts, he hit .342 and carried a 1.133 OPS. He ended the season as the American League leader in doubles (44) along with a career-high 126 RBI.

2. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: Now that he has signed a monster contract to remain in San Diego, he'll be expected to produce. He got over the 30-homer plateau (32) last season for the first time since 2019 and finished with his most hits since (172) since 2018. He also had 37 doubles, which was his highest total in seven years, and finished one shy of matching his career-high for total bases with 159.

3. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: The Cardinals have had some strong third basemen over the years, and Arenado has been up to the challenge of carrying the torch. He's been an All-Star in each of his first two seasons in St. Louis and can reliably be penciled in for at least 30 home runs and 100-plus RBI. He finished with 42 doubles last season and was second in wins above replacement (7.9) amongst position players. See more top Fantasy baseball third basemen here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball LF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball LF picks:

1. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies: While strikeouts are certainly a disappointing element of Schwarber's game, his production more than makes up for them. He played 155 games last season, leading the National League in home runs (46) while scoring 100 runs and driving in 94 more. Schwarber quietly added 10 stolen bases as well, adding to his value as the top left fielder in Fantasy baseball.

2. Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies: Bryant only played in 42 games during the 2022 season due to plantar fasciitis, but the 31-year-old is healthy heading into the 2023 campaign. He signed a $182 million contract with Colorado prior to last season, so the Rockies are relying on his production to lead the team this year. Bryant hit 25 home runs, drove in 73 runs and finished with a .353 OBP in 144 games between Chicago and San Francisco in 2021.

3. Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays: The 27-year-old might not have the same power as Schwarber, but he stole 32 bases for the Rays last season. He added 20 home runs, 89 RBI and 72 runs, while also improving his strikeout-to-walk ratio from 2021. Arozarena has proven that he is more than a one-hit wonder, making him one of SportsLine's top Fantasy baseball picks this season. See more top Fantasy baseball right fielders and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

