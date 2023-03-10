With 2023 MLB Opening Day approaching on March 30, Fantasy baseball owners everywhere are scrambling to prepare for their upcoming 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. Luckily, Fantasy baseball players will get an extended look at some of the game's biggest stars in a serious setting with the 2023 World Baseball Classic taking place simultaneously to 2023 MLB Spring Training. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is suiting up for Japan in Pool B and fans will likely be interested to see how much pitching work he gets coming off a career-high 166 innings pitched in 2022.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B picks:

1. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians: Ramirez was one of the steadiest hitters in the game last season, and he got off to an exceptional start to the season in March and April. Over his first 21 starts, he hit .342 and carried a 1.133 OPS. He ended the season as the American League leader in doubles (44) along with a career-high 126 RBI.

2. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: Now that he has signed a monster contract to remain in San Diego, he'll be expected to produce. He got over the 30-homer plateau (32) last season for the first time since 2019 and finished with his most hits since (172) since 2018. He also had 37 doubles, which was his highest total in seven years, and finished one shy of matching his career-high for total bases with 159.

3. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: The Cardinals have had some strong third basemen over the years, and Arenado has been up to the challenge of carrying the torch. He's been an All-Star in each of his first two seasons in St. Louis and can reliably be penciled in for at least 30 home runs and 100-plus RBI. He finished with 42 doubles last season and was second in wins above replacement (7.9) amongst position players. See more top Fantasy baseball third basemen here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball RF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball RF picks:

1. Juan Soto, San Diego Padres: With the prospects of free agency looming, Soto should be highly motivated to turn in another big year in his first full season in San Diego. Soto is the league's most patient hitter, leading MLB in walks in each of the last two seasons (280 combined BBs) and he's also got well-documented power with 125 home runs in 2,166 career at-bats. He'll be more difficult to pitch around than ever in a loaded Padres lineup and that's why he's SportsLine's No. 1 RF.

2. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: Betts is one of the most well-rounded players in baseball, and he's been top 10 in MVP voting in six of the last seven seasons. Betts hit a career-high 35 home runs last year and the Dodgers are hopeful of seeing his average bounce back after posting BABIPs of .272 and .276 over the last two seasons that are well below his .304 career average.

3. Starling Marte, New York Mets: With a combination of speed, power and hit tool that is rare in today's game, Marte has already carved out a very nice career for himself as a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner. However, he seems to have embraced the limelight of playing in New York City, slashing .292/.347/.468 with 16 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases over 118 games in his first season with the Mets. With even slightly better health, Marte should be in for a big season in New York and that's why the model likes him as a top-three right fielder. See more top Fantasy baseball right fielders and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

