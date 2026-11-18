A lockout may be coming, but nobody told the hot stove. It's already burning bright with a series of mid-November signings.

Once the lockout becomes official, the signings -- and all other transactions -- will cease, but the ones that happen before then will still count toward whenever baseball is allowed to resume. So we'd better document them all here, just like any other offseason, breaking down their impact for Fantasy Baseball.

That's what Scott White and Chris Towers intend to do over the next few weeks, at least, before everything goes quiet. They'll eventually pick up where they left off when the hot stove heats up again in ... March? Hopefully not much later than that.

Whatever the timeline, you'll want this page bookmarked so you can get the first word on everything that happens.

David Bednar accepts Yankees' qualifying offer

David Bednar RP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #53 • Age: 32 2026 Stats INN 69.1 S 35 K's 76 ERA 2.47 WHIP 1.04

This one comes as a mild surprise and makes me wonder if Bednar just really wanted to stay with a team that wasn't willing to give him a multi-year commitment. He's a 32-year-old closer, and while he has mostly been a very good one over the past six seasons, there have been enough bumps in the road along the way to make the risk for Bednar pretty obvious. But from a Fantasy perspective, Bednar safely looks like a top-12 closer now that he's returning to the Yankees. His strikeout rate regressed in 2026, but his swinging-strike rate was actually higher than the previous season, and none of his underlying metrics otherwise really tell the story of a pitcher in decline. He's somewhere shy of the elite tier of closers for Fantasy, but he's good enough (and secure enough in his role for a good team) to be worth drafting as your primary source of saves. --Chris Towers

Ryan Jeffers accepts Twins' qualifying offer

It was a mild surprise to see the Twins extend Jeffers the qualifying offer, but it's not a surprise to see him accept it. Jeffers is a solid starting catcher -- good enough to be worth a fair share of playing time from the DH spot -- but he isn't the kind of player who was likely looking at a bunch of $50-plus million offers either. It's why taking the $23.2 million qualifying offer (and becoming the highest-paid catcher in baseball by annual value!) makes some sense here.

Ryan Jeffers C MIN Minnesota • #27 • Age: 29 2026 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 14 R 49 RBI 56 SB 1 SO 66

It also keeps the status quo in line for Jeffers. He'll play a decent amount and be reasonably productive when he's out there, but Jeffers' apparent breakout in the first half of 2026 proved unsustainable as he settled in more or less where we've come to expect him to be. He's a good hitter for a catcher, but given the strength of the position, he's more of a solid No. 2 catcher option than a true difference maker. That's nice to have around when it comes at the cost of a pick around 200th overall, as it should in most leagues. --Chris Towers

Dustin May signs with White Sox

Dustin May SP MIL Milwaukee • #21 • Age: 29 2026 Stats INN 145.2 W 7 K's 144 ERA 4.7 WHIP 1.32

There might be some sticker shock here – "$50 million for a career 4.12 ERA pitcher who has never thrown 150 innings in a season?" – but that's just the market rate for pitchers who reach free agency with their arms attached. May has been viewed as someone with a lot of upside over the years, but I think we're past that point after he showed little more than mid-rotation abilities in two seasons split between the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Brewers. He's a nice rotation filler for the White Sox, but unless something drastic happens to change his profile, he's a better source of GIFs than Fantasy production at this point in his career. --Chris Towers

Jake Bauers signs with Red Sox

After a surprise breakthrough season in which the underlying data was as sparkling as the top-line production, the biggest concern for Bauers was whether he'd sign with an organization that would help or hinder his follow-up campaign. By most outward indicators, he chose poorly. Sure, he'll be thrilled to get $58 million over the next four years, but his expected home run number at Fenway Park, with its deep right field fence, was only 18, tied for worst among all 30 venues.

Jake Bauers 1B MIL Milwaukee • #9 • Age: 31 2026 Stats AVG .266 HR 26 RBI 86 R 93 OPS .874 AB 477

He also joins a crowd of five players for four spots -- that is, unless (or until?) the Red Sox trade Jarren Duran. Even if Bauers himself isn't the one to sacrifice at-bats because of it (and look, he's no sure thing, for as good as he was in 2026), the potential impact on Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Duran makes his arrival a net negative for Fantasy. Bottom line is that this signing only amplifies the natural skepticism for a late-career breakout and explains why Bauers barely ranks inside my top 30 outfielders. --Scott White

Emilio Pagan signs with Tigers

Emilio Pagan RP CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 35 2026 Stats SV 25 ERA 3.38 WHIP 1.03 INN 42.2 BB 11 K 45

The Tigers weren't willing to pay Kenley Jansen $12 million to be their closer, declining his option at the start of the offseason, and then turned around and signed Pagan for about the same amount. Probably safe to assume, then, he's their new closer after serving in the same capacity for the Reds the past two years. His 2026 performance was solid overall, but he was particularly dominant after returning from an early hamstring injury, delivering a 1.88 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 over his final 30 appearances. The home run issues that prevented him from becoming a closer earlier in his career remain acute, but if he was able to navigate the past two years in Cincinnati with them, for as homer-friendly as that environment is, he should be able to do the same in Detroit. He'll be a budget-friendly RP2 on Draft Day. --Scott White

Evan Phillips signs with the Braves

The first multi-year signing of the offseason wasn't a headline name, and Phillips seems likely to open the season as the setup man behind Robert Suarez with his new squad. But Phillips is being paid over $10 million a year on a three-year deal, which is a decent sized investment for a non-closer and reflects the upside he once showed in a high-leverage role. He came back from June 2025 Tommy John surgery to pitch effectively for the Dodgers in 2026, putting up a 3.46 ERA in 26 innings, and while the underlying data isn't quite as promising, he still missed a ton of bats and had good control. The velocity also bounced all the way back and then some, past pre-injury levels.

Evan Phillips RP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #59 • Age: 32 2026 Stats INN 26 S 1 K's 33 ERA 3.46 WHIP 1.08

Assuming the Braves don't bring back Raisel Iglesias, Suarez is locked in as the closer coming off a 1.06 ERA, but seeing as he missed three months of the 2026 season with elbow discomfort, there's a non-zero chance Phillips figures into the ninth-inning situation at some point in 2027. He's not necessarily a name you need to know for Draft Day in most leagues, but Phillips could be very relevant in 2027 if things go sideways for Suarez in the way they so often do for pitchers in their mid-30s. --Chris Towers