Fantasy Baseball: 32 things you may have missed with the start of Fantasy Football

Something about football season, man. Come that time of year, a certain segment of the Fantasy Baseball-playing world just ... checks out.

Maybe they have nothing more to play for. Maybe they were never that invested in the first place. Or maybe the beckon of football is like the Siren's song, just impossible to resist.

I'm guessing it's that third thing for you.

Hey, football is fun — fun to watch, fun to talk about, fun to draft a team for. No judgment here. And since I'm one of those who sticks with baseball to the bitter end, I'm able to enable your habit of stepping away two-thirds of the way.

Here's a breakdown of some of the most notable developments from roughly Aug. 1 on: