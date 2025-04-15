You see another big performance from a player everyone overlooked on Draft Day and rush to the waiver wire to add him.

I get it. During this time of year when no one knows anything yet, you want to cast a wide net to give yourself better odds of catching the big one. It's the nature of the game.

But notice how I said, "No one knows anything yet." That's the honest truth. What we've seen so far basically means nothing. Or perhaps the better way of putting it is that we don't know what it means yet because not enough time has passed.

Most teams have played about 16 games, which means the season is just 10 percent complete. Here's a brief rundown of where things stood 10 percent of the way through last season:

You see there? Nothing!

So if what we've seen so far is essentially nothing, the worst thing we could do is treat it as something. And yet this would seem to interfere with the aforementioned goal of casting a wide net. Does not compute!

Indeed, it's a precarious spot, the kind that could make or break your season depending on how you navigate it. Every move you make right now comes with substantial risk because you don't have enough data to make an informed decision.

But here's one data point that won't change: your investment in a player. You know what it took to get him, and you paid it, willingly, because you were bought in. Well, if nothing means anything yet, then you should still be bought in.

The players who cost the most have the longest track record, the highest upside, and the most potential for regret if you do something hasty with them. They're the ones who you should feel most confident will come around once the sample is large enough to mean something rather than nothing, which won't be for another 20 percent of the season, at least -- probably longer if your investment is high enough. Corbin Carroll was still batting .197 on June 1 of last year. Jackson Chourio was batting .210. You would've been an idiot to drop them then!

I don't want you to be an idiot, so I've devised a list of players who I think are too valuable to drop. You're allowed to drop them, of course, but you stand to lose too much by doing so, at least right now. Obviously, this sort of list is impossible to make one-size-fits-all, but I've at least distinguished between H2H (shallower) and Roto (deeper) leagues for you. Players are also listed in the order I rank them, more or less, so if you know your league is teeny-tiny, you could perhaps take more liberties with those closer to the bottom.

Catcher

H2H and Roto

1) William Contreras, MIL

2) Adley Rutschman, BAL

3) Salvador Perez, KC

4) Cal Raleigh, SEA

5) Yainer Diaz, HOU

6) Willson Contreras, STL

7) Will Smith, LAD

8) J.T. Realmuto, PHI

9) Shea Langeliers, ATH

Roto only

10) Austin Wells, NYY

11) Logan O'Hoppe, LAA

12) Gabriel Moreno, ARI

First base

H2H and Roto

1) Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

2) Bryce Harper, PHI

3) Pete Alonso, NYM

4) Freddie Freeman, LAD

5) Matt Olson, ATL

6) Josh Naylor, ARI

7) Cody Bellinger, NYY

8) Christian Walker, HOU

9) Salvador Perez, KC

10) Christian Walker, HOU

11) Vinnie Pasquantino, KC

12) Triston Casas, BOS

13) Tyler Soderstrom, ATH

Roto only

14) Jake Burger, TEX

15) Paul Goldschmidt, NYY

16) Luis Arraez, SD

17) Ryan Mountcastle, BAL

18) Ben Rice, NYY

19) Spencer Torkelson, DET

20) Jonathan Aranda, TB

21) Michael Busch, CHC

22) Spencer Steer, CIN

Second base

H2H and Roto

1) Jazz Chisholm, NYY

2) Jose Altuve, HOU

3) Ketel Marte, ARI

4) Ozzie Albies, ATL

5) Marcus Semien, TEX

6) Jordan Westburg, BAL

7) Matt McLain, CIN

8) Nico Hoerner, CHC

9) Kristian Campbell, BOS

Roto only

10) Jackson Holliday, BAL

11) Brice Turang, MIL

12) Kyren Paris, LAA

13) Tommy Edman, LAD

14) Xander Bogaerts, SD

15) Brandon Lowe, TB

16) Andres Gimenez, TOR

17) Bryson Stott, PHI

18) Luis Arraez, SD

19) Luis Garcia, WAS

20) Jonathan India, KC

21) Brendan Donovan, STL

Third base

H2H and Roto

1) Jose Ramirez, CLE

2) Jazz Chisholm, NYY

3) Austin Riley, ATL

4) Rafael Devers, BOS

5) Manny Machado, SD

6) Alex Bregman, BOS

7) Junior Caminero, TB

8) Jordan Westburg, BAL

9) Mark Vientos, NYM

10) Isaac Paredes, HOU

11) Matt Chapman, SF

12) Eugenio Suarez, ARI

13) Royce Lewis, MIN

H2H only

14) Jake Burger, TEX

15) Alec Bohm, PHI

16) Nolan Arenado, STL

17) Max Muncy, LAD

18) Matt Shaw, CHC

19) Cam Smith, HOU

Shortstop

H2H and Roto

1) Bobby Witt, KC

2) Elly De La Cruz, CIN

3) Gunnar Henderson, BAL

4) Francisco Lindor, NYM

5) Mookie Betts, LAD

6) Trea Turner, PHI

7) Corey Seager, TEX

8) Oneil Cruz, PIT

9) C.J. Abrams, WAS

10) Bo Bichette, TOR

11) Matt McLain, CIN

12) Willy Adames, SF

Roto only

13) Xavier Edwards, MIA

14) Dansby Swanson, CHC

15) Jackson Holliday, BAL

16) Anthony Volpe, NYY

17) Zachary Neto, LAA

18) Carlos Correa, MIN

19) Xander Bogaerts, SD

20) Ezequiel Tovar, COL

21) Trevor Story, BOS

Outfield

H2H and Roto

1) Aaron Judge, NYY

2) Kyle Tucker, CHC

3) Juan Soto, NYM

4) Corbin Carroll, ARI

5) Fernando Tatis, SD

6) Jackson Chourio, MIL

7) Yordan Alvarez, HOU

8) Mookie Betts, LAD

9) Julio Rodriguez, SEA

10) Jarren Duran, BOS

11) Jazz Chisholm, NYY

12) Ronald Acuna, ATL

13) Jackson Merrill, SD

14) James Wood, WAS

15) Wyatt Langford, TEX

16) Jose Altuve, HOU

17) Oneil Cruz, PIT

18) Michael Harris, ATL

19) Teoscar Hernandez, LAD

20) Lawrence Butler, ATH

21) Anthony Santander, TOR

22) Christian Yelich, MIL

23) Cody Bellinger, NYY

24) Luis Robert, CHW

25) Mike Trout, LAA

26) Seiya Suzuki, CHC

27) Brenton Doyle, COL

28) Bryan Reynolds, PIT

29) Ian Happ, CHC

30) Riley Greene, DET

31) Brandon Nimmo, NYM

32) Steven Kwan, CLE

Roto only

33) Dylan Crews, WAS

34) Adolis Garcia, TEX

35) Randy Arozarena, SEA

36) Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

37) Tommy Edman, LAD

38) Jung Hoo Lee, SF

39) Jasson Dominguez, NYY

40) Tyler O'Neill, BAL

41) Lars Nootbaar, STL

42) Cedric Mullins, BAL

43) Nick Castellanos, PHI

44) Heliot Ramos, SF

45) Victor Scott, STL

46) Kerry Carpenter, DET

47) Wilyer Abreu, BOS

48) Spencer Steer, CIN

49) Cam Smith, HOU

50) George Springer, TOR

51) Byron Buxton, MIN

52) Jonathan India, KC

53) Brendan Donovan, STL

54) Joshua Lowe, TB

Designated hitter

H2H and Roto

1) Shohei Ohtani, LAD

2) Kyle Schwarber, PHI

3) Marcell Ozuna, ATL

4) Brent Rooker, ATH

Roto only

5) Kyle Manzardo, CLE

Starting pitcher

H2H and Roto

1) Tarik Skubal, DET

2) Paul Skenes, PIT

3) Zack Wheeler, PHI

4) Logan Gilbert, SEA

5) Cole Ragans, KC

6) Garrett Crochet, BOS

7) Corbin Burnes, ARI

8) Chris Sale, BOS

9) Dylan Cease, SD

10) Framber Valdez, HOU

11) Michael King, SD

12) Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD

13) Spencer Strider, ATL

14) Shota Imanaga, CHC

15) Spencer Schwellenbach, ATL

16) Hunter Greene, CIN

17) Jacob deGrom, TEX

18) Tyler Glasnow, LAD

19) Bryce Miller, SEA

20) Logan Webb, SF

21) Bailey Ober, MIN

22) Aaron Nola, PHI

23) Max Fried, NYY

24) Luis Castillo, SEA

25) Pablo Lopez, MIN

26) George Kirby, SEA

27) Blake Snell, LAD

28) Cristopher Sanchez, PHI

29) Joe Ryan, MIN

30) Hunter Brown, HOU

31) Shane Baz, TB

32) Zac Gallen, ARI

33) Bryan Woo, SEA

34) Tanner Bibee, CLE

35) Freddy Peralta, MIL

36) Jack Flaherty, DET

37) Sonny Gray, STL

38) Seth Lugo, KC

39) Sandy Alcantara, MIA

40) Jesus Luzardo, PHI

41) MacKenzie Gore, WAS

42) Nick Pivetta, SD

43) Kodai Senga, NYM

44) Ryan Pepiot, TB

45) Nick Lodolo, CIN

46) Robbie Ray, SF

47) Carlos Rodon, NYY

48) Roki Sasaki, LAD

49) Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

50) Chris Bassitt, TOR

51) Gavin Williams, CLE

52) Shane McClanahan, TB

53) Grayson Rodriguez, BAL

54) Yusei Kikuchi, LAA

55) Kevin Gausman, TOR

Relief pitcher

H2H and Roto

1) Emmanuel Clase, CLE

2) Devin Williams, NYY

3) Josh Hader, HOU

4) Mason Miller, ATH

5) Edwin Diaz, NYM

6) Andres Munoz, SEA

7) Ryan Helsley, STL

8) Robert Suarez, SD

9) Raisel Iglesias, ATL

10) Ryan Walker, SF

11) Kris Bubic, KC

12) Clay Holmes, NYM

13) Drew Rasmussen, TB

14) Jeff Hoffman, TOR

15) Jhoan Duran, MIN

Roto only

16) Felix Bautista, BAL

17) Tanner Scott, LAD

18) Trevor Megill, MIL

19) Carlos Estevez, KC

20) Kenley Jansen, LAA

21) Jose Alvarado, PHI

22) Justin Martinez, ARI

23) A.J. Puk, ARI