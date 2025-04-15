You see another big performance from a player everyone overlooked on Draft Day and rush to the waiver wire to add him.
I get it. During this time of year when no one knows anything yet, you want to cast a wide net to give yourself better odds of catching the big one. It's the nature of the game.
But notice how I said, "No one knows anything yet." That's the honest truth. What we've seen so far basically means nothing. Or perhaps the better way of putting it is that we don't know what it means yet because not enough time has passed.
Most teams have played about 16 games, which means the season is just 10 percent complete. Here's a brief rundown of where things stood 10 percent of the way through last season:
- Anthony Volpe was batting .373.
- Francisco Lindor was batting .152.
- Jesse Winker was batting .354.
- Vladimir Guerrero was batting .188.
- Orlando Arcia was batting .352.
- Bryce Harper was batting .197.
You see there? Nothing!
So if what we've seen so far is essentially nothing, the worst thing we could do is treat it as something. And yet this would seem to interfere with the aforementioned goal of casting a wide net. Does not compute!
Indeed, it's a precarious spot, the kind that could make or break your season depending on how you navigate it. Every move you make right now comes with substantial risk because you don't have enough data to make an informed decision.
But here's one data point that won't change: your investment in a player. You know what it took to get him, and you paid it, willingly, because you were bought in. Well, if nothing means anything yet, then you should still be bought in.
The players who cost the most have the longest track record, the highest upside, and the most potential for regret if you do something hasty with them. They're the ones who you should feel most confident will come around once the sample is large enough to mean something rather than nothing, which won't be for another 20 percent of the season, at least -- probably longer if your investment is high enough. Corbin Carroll was still batting .197 on June 1 of last year. Jackson Chourio was batting .210. You would've been an idiot to drop them then!
I don't want you to be an idiot, so I've devised a list of players who I think are too valuable to drop. You're allowed to drop them, of course, but you stand to lose too much by doing so, at least right now. Obviously, this sort of list is impossible to make one-size-fits-all, but I've at least distinguished between H2H (shallower) and Roto (deeper) leagues for you. Players are also listed in the order I rank them, more or less, so if you know your league is teeny-tiny, you could perhaps take more liberties with those closer to the bottom.
Catcher
H2H and Roto
1) William Contreras, MIL
2) Adley Rutschman, BAL
3) Salvador Perez, KC
4) Cal Raleigh, SEA
5) Yainer Diaz, HOU
6) Willson Contreras, STL
7) Will Smith, LAD
8) J.T. Realmuto, PHI
9) Shea Langeliers, ATH
Roto only
10) Austin Wells, NYY
11) Logan O'Hoppe, LAA
12) Gabriel Moreno, ARI
First base
H2H and Roto
1) Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
2) Bryce Harper, PHI
3) Pete Alonso, NYM
4) Freddie Freeman, LAD
5) Matt Olson, ATL
6) Josh Naylor, ARI
7) Cody Bellinger, NYY
8) Christian Walker, HOU
9) Salvador Perez, KC
10) Christian Walker, HOU
11) Vinnie Pasquantino, KC
12) Triston Casas, BOS
13) Tyler Soderstrom, ATH
Roto only
14) Jake Burger, TEX
15) Paul Goldschmidt, NYY
16) Luis Arraez, SD
17) Ryan Mountcastle, BAL
18) Ben Rice, NYY
19) Spencer Torkelson, DET
20) Jonathan Aranda, TB
21) Michael Busch, CHC
22) Spencer Steer, CIN
Second base
H2H and Roto
1) Jazz Chisholm, NYY
2) Jose Altuve, HOU
3) Ketel Marte, ARI
4) Ozzie Albies, ATL
5) Marcus Semien, TEX
6) Jordan Westburg, BAL
7) Matt McLain, CIN
8) Nico Hoerner, CHC
9) Kristian Campbell, BOS
Roto only
10) Jackson Holliday, BAL
11) Brice Turang, MIL
12) Kyren Paris, LAA
13) Tommy Edman, LAD
14) Xander Bogaerts, SD
15) Brandon Lowe, TB
16) Andres Gimenez, TOR
17) Bryson Stott, PHI
18) Luis Arraez, SD
19) Luis Garcia, WAS
20) Jonathan India, KC
21) Brendan Donovan, STL
Third base
H2H and Roto
1) Jose Ramirez, CLE
2) Jazz Chisholm, NYY
3) Austin Riley, ATL
4) Rafael Devers, BOS
5) Manny Machado, SD
6) Alex Bregman, BOS
7) Junior Caminero, TB
8) Jordan Westburg, BAL
9) Mark Vientos, NYM
10) Isaac Paredes, HOU
11) Matt Chapman, SF
12) Eugenio Suarez, ARI
13) Royce Lewis, MIN
H2H only
14) Jake Burger, TEX
15) Alec Bohm, PHI
16) Nolan Arenado, STL
17) Max Muncy, LAD
18) Matt Shaw, CHC
19) Cam Smith, HOU
Shortstop
H2H and Roto
1) Bobby Witt, KC
2) Elly De La Cruz, CIN
3) Gunnar Henderson, BAL
4) Francisco Lindor, NYM
5) Mookie Betts, LAD
6) Trea Turner, PHI
7) Corey Seager, TEX
8) Oneil Cruz, PIT
9) C.J. Abrams, WAS
10) Bo Bichette, TOR
11) Matt McLain, CIN
12) Willy Adames, SF
Roto only
13) Xavier Edwards, MIA
14) Dansby Swanson, CHC
15) Jackson Holliday, BAL
16) Anthony Volpe, NYY
17) Zachary Neto, LAA
18) Carlos Correa, MIN
19) Xander Bogaerts, SD
20) Ezequiel Tovar, COL
21) Trevor Story, BOS
Outfield
H2H and Roto
1) Aaron Judge, NYY
2) Kyle Tucker, CHC
3) Juan Soto, NYM
4) Corbin Carroll, ARI
5) Fernando Tatis, SD
6) Jackson Chourio, MIL
7) Yordan Alvarez, HOU
8) Mookie Betts, LAD
9) Julio Rodriguez, SEA
10) Jarren Duran, BOS
11) Jazz Chisholm, NYY
12) Ronald Acuna, ATL
13) Jackson Merrill, SD
14) James Wood, WAS
15) Wyatt Langford, TEX
16) Jose Altuve, HOU
17) Oneil Cruz, PIT
18) Michael Harris, ATL
19) Teoscar Hernandez, LAD
20) Lawrence Butler, ATH
21) Anthony Santander, TOR
22) Christian Yelich, MIL
23) Cody Bellinger, NYY
24) Luis Robert, CHW
25) Mike Trout, LAA
26) Seiya Suzuki, CHC
27) Brenton Doyle, COL
28) Bryan Reynolds, PIT
29) Ian Happ, CHC
30) Riley Greene, DET
31) Brandon Nimmo, NYM
32) Steven Kwan, CLE
Roto only
33) Dylan Crews, WAS
34) Adolis Garcia, TEX
35) Randy Arozarena, SEA
36) Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
37) Tommy Edman, LAD
38) Jung Hoo Lee, SF
39) Jasson Dominguez, NYY
40) Tyler O'Neill, BAL
41) Lars Nootbaar, STL
42) Cedric Mullins, BAL
43) Nick Castellanos, PHI
44) Heliot Ramos, SF
45) Victor Scott, STL
46) Kerry Carpenter, DET
47) Wilyer Abreu, BOS
48) Spencer Steer, CIN
49) Cam Smith, HOU
50) George Springer, TOR
51) Byron Buxton, MIN
52) Jonathan India, KC
53) Brendan Donovan, STL
54) Joshua Lowe, TB
Designated hitter
H2H and Roto
1) Shohei Ohtani, LAD
2) Kyle Schwarber, PHI
3) Marcell Ozuna, ATL
4) Brent Rooker, ATH
Roto only
5) Kyle Manzardo, CLE
Starting pitcher
H2H and Roto
1) Tarik Skubal, DET
2) Paul Skenes, PIT
3) Zack Wheeler, PHI
4) Logan Gilbert, SEA
5) Cole Ragans, KC
6) Garrett Crochet, BOS
7) Corbin Burnes, ARI
8) Chris Sale, BOS
9) Dylan Cease, SD
10) Framber Valdez, HOU
11) Michael King, SD
12) Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
13) Spencer Strider, ATL
14) Shota Imanaga, CHC
15) Spencer Schwellenbach, ATL
16) Hunter Greene, CIN
17) Jacob deGrom, TEX
18) Tyler Glasnow, LAD
19) Bryce Miller, SEA
20) Logan Webb, SF
21) Bailey Ober, MIN
22) Aaron Nola, PHI
23) Max Fried, NYY
24) Luis Castillo, SEA
25) Pablo Lopez, MIN
26) George Kirby, SEA
27) Blake Snell, LAD
28) Cristopher Sanchez, PHI
29) Joe Ryan, MIN
30) Hunter Brown, HOU
31) Shane Baz, TB
32) Zac Gallen, ARI
33) Bryan Woo, SEA
34) Tanner Bibee, CLE
35) Freddy Peralta, MIL
36) Jack Flaherty, DET
37) Sonny Gray, STL
38) Seth Lugo, KC
39) Sandy Alcantara, MIA
40) Jesus Luzardo, PHI
41) MacKenzie Gore, WAS
42) Nick Pivetta, SD
43) Kodai Senga, NYM
44) Ryan Pepiot, TB
45) Nick Lodolo, CIN
46) Robbie Ray, SF
47) Carlos Rodon, NYY
48) Roki Sasaki, LAD
49) Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
50) Chris Bassitt, TOR
51) Gavin Williams, CLE
52) Shane McClanahan, TB
53) Grayson Rodriguez, BAL
54) Yusei Kikuchi, LAA
55) Kevin Gausman, TOR
Relief pitcher
H2H and Roto
1) Emmanuel Clase, CLE
2) Devin Williams, NYY
3) Josh Hader, HOU
4) Mason Miller, ATH
5) Edwin Diaz, NYM
6) Andres Munoz, SEA
7) Ryan Helsley, STL
8) Robert Suarez, SD
9) Raisel Iglesias, ATL
10) Ryan Walker, SF
11) Kris Bubic, KC
12) Clay Holmes, NYM
13) Drew Rasmussen, TB
14) Jeff Hoffman, TOR
15) Jhoan Duran, MIN
Roto only
16) Felix Bautista, BAL
17) Tanner Scott, LAD
18) Trevor Megill, MIL
19) Carlos Estevez, KC
20) Kenley Jansen, LAA
21) Jose Alvarado, PHI
22) Justin Martinez, ARI
23) A.J. Puk, ARI