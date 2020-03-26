Fantasy baseball auction values 2020: Picks, rankings, best players to target from proven expert

The 2020 MLB season was supposed to begin on March 26, but with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down all major sports in the United States, it's uncertain when baseball will be back. In the interim, savvy owners are taking a long hard look at the 2020 Fantasy baseball auction rankings in search of value heading into their drafts. Non-traditional drafts are always a challenge, so honing your 2020 Fantasy baseball auction strategy is key.

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale and Yankees pitcher Luis Severino underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this spring and won't be available this year. So where else can you turn to find value in your upcoming auction drafts, and what are the optimal Fantasy baseball picks? Before making the call on your Fantasy baseball strategy, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning advice, and his MLB predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft players to target, fade

The projections are high on Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale, whom Cohen says is worth over $10 in rotisserie leagues. With three fastball varieties (sinker, cutter and four-seamer), two breaking balls (slider and curve) and a changeup, Civale is an expert at keeping opposing hitters off-balance.

Civale allowed an opposing barrel rate of just 2.5 percent, which was in the top one percent of all pitchers in the majors last year. He also posted a strong 2.34 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 57.2 innings after his call-up as well. With increasing reliance on a slider that generated a whiff rate of 28.6 percent and opponents hit just .080 against, Civale could improve his strikeout rate and be even more dominant in 2020.

One player you shouldn't splurge on: Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius, whom Cohen says is worth just $1.70 in rotisserie leagues. Philadelphia signed the former Yankee to a pricey one-year, $14 million contract in the offseason. But his batting average has been trending down since 2017 and he's been injury-prone recently as well, missing time with ailments to his shoulder, elbow and heel in recent seasons.

He still has upside as a power hitter, evidenced by his 16 home runs and 61 RBIs in just 82 games in 2019. But Cohen's projections put him outside the top 150 most valuable hitters, behind players like Cesar Hernandez, Kyle Seager and Kole Calhoun. Be sure to only jump on Gregorius if the price is under $2.

How to find 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values

