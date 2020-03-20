Fantasy baseball auction values 2020: Picks, rankings, best players to target from top expert

After a tumultuous offseason, baseball fans everywhere were looking forward to the start of the 2020 MLB schedule. Unfortunately, with the coronavirus pandemic halting sports in the United States, Opening Day remains in limbo. However, 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep continues as owners everywhere are turning over every stone to craft their Fantasy baseball picks for auction drafts.

Creating your 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft strategy will require you to answer several pressing questions. For example, how much should you spend on corner outfield power and what is a dominant reliever like Brewers closer Josh Hader worth? Before making the call on your Fantasy baseball strategy, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning advice, and his MLB predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft players to target, fade

The projections are high on Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, saying he's worth $30 in rotisserie leagues ($260 budget). The 24-year-old son of former MLB All-Star Raul Mondesi is one of the fastest players in baseball, having stolen 75 bases in just 177 games over the last two seasons.

And even though Mondesi saw his power numbers and batting average drop from 2018 to 2019, his average exit velocity was actually up from 87.4 mph to 87.9. If Mondesi can make the necessary adjustments to get his average launch angle back up to the 11.8 degrees he was averaging in 2018, he can take advantage of growing bat speed as he fills out his 6-foot-1 frame. And the potential that he could hit 20 home runs and steal 50 bases regularly gives him nearly unmatched upside at shortstop.

One player you shouldn't splurge on: San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, who is worth just $11 in rotisserie leagues ($260 budget). After signing a 10-year, $300 million before the 2019 season, Machado didn't live up to expectations, hitting a career-low .256.



He still brings power, evidenced by his 32 home runs last season, but hitting in a San Diego lineup that has plenty of question marks, his upside is limited. The projections say he's worth less than players like Justin Turner, Matt Chapman and Hunter Dozier, so be sure to not overpay.

How to find 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values

