Fantasy baseball auction values 2020: Picks, rankings, optimal players to target from seasoned expert

Among the most intriguing players heading into the new MLB season is Houston Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez. The outfielder slugged his way to unanimous American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, hitting 27 homers and driving in 78 runs. Alvarez, 22, began last season with Triple-A Round Rock and was called up in June. Alvarez served as Houston's designated hitter in 74 of his 87 outings and helped the Astros win the AL pennant.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

The projections are high on White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez, whom Cohen says is worth over $20 in rotisserie leagues. Jimenez turned in a eye-popping rookie season in 2019, hitting .267 with 31 home runs and 79 RBIs. Jimenez also smacked 18 doubles, two triples and scored 69 runs.

Jimenez improved after a slow start and an elbow injury that cost him 40 games, hitting .308 in the final two months with 14 homers and 40 RBIs. Jimenez also crushed right-handers in his rookie season, belting 24 of his homers and driving in 59 of his runs against them. Cohen's 2020 Fantasy baseball auction rankings predict another monster year, ranking him above sluggers like Pete Alonso, Bryce Harper and J.D. Martinez.

One player you shouldn't splurge on: Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, whom Cohen says is overvalued at $20 in rotisserie leagues. Harper struggled in his first few months as a member of the Phillies last season, turning in just an .822 OPS from April to July. And while Harper eventually smacked 35 home runs, his former team, the Washington Nationals, won the World Series.

Harper had 178 strikeouts in 2019, nine over his 2018 mark. Cohen's projections have him well outside the top 30 batters. In fact, Harper is ranked behind players like Eloy Jimenez, Juan Soto and Yordan Alvarez.

