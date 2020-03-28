Fantasy baseball auction values 2020: Picks, rankings, players to target from seasoned expert

The MLB offseason was extremely eventful. Two managers lost their jobs, while the Houston Astros were accused of unfair play on their way to the 2017 World Series. A.J. Hinch in Houston and Carlos Beltran with the Mets were sent packing, Hinch for his role managing the 2017 Astros and Beltran for his role as a player on that team before he even managed a single game in Queens. But even though the worldwide coronavirus pandemic is delaying the start of the season, 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep should continue for owners looking at every edge available when baseball returns.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

The projections are high on Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, saying he's worth $29 in rotisserie leagues ($260 budget). Baez turned in his third straight power-packed season in 2019, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 85 RBIs. His .281 batting average in 2019 upped his career mark to .270, while his .847 OPS was the second-best total in his six-year career.

Baez admitted that he slacked off his pregame preparation several times last season under now-departed manager Joe Maddon, while new manager David Ross has tightened things up inside the Cubs' clubhouse. Fully healthy after playing through a thumb injury too, Baez figures to be closer to his 34-homer, 111-RBI 2018 season.

One player you shouldn't splurge on: Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius, whom Cohen says is worth just $1.70 in rotisserie leagues. Philadelphia signed the former Yankee to a pricey one-year, $14 million contract in the offseason. But his batting average has been trending down since 2017 and he's been injury-prone recently as well, missing time with ailments to his shoulder, elbow and heel in recent seasons.

He still has upside as a power hitter, evidenced by his 16 home runs and 61 RBIs in just 82 games in 2019. But Cohen's projections put him outside the top 150 most valuable hitters, behind players like Cesar Hernandez, Kyle Seager and Kole Calhoun. Be sure to only jump on Gregorius if the price is under $2.

