Some big names moved at the trade deadline, but for the most part, they aren't the ones who'll see the biggest change in value. No, the biggest risers and fallers are the ones indirectly impacted by those moves, whether by inheriting a job left behind or forfeiting one they're currently occupying.
Maybe the impact for these 10 players hasn't crossed your mind yet, but they're the actual winners and losers from the deadline. Adjust your expectations accordingly.
We discussed the deadline deals and a lot more on Tuesday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.
Zach Plesac SP
CLE Cleveland • #34 • Age: 25
The Indians already brought back Mike Clevinger after his disciplinary demotion for violating team health guidelines but didn't have room for Zach Plesac thanks to the emergence of Triston McKenzie. Well, now they do after trading Clevinger to the Padres and have indeed confirmed that Plesac will start Tuesday. The second-year pitcher was dominant through his first three starts, showing improved control and bat-missing ability while making better use of his secondary arsenal.
COL Colorado • Age: 30
Mychal Givens never settled in as the closer for the Orioles even though he was clearly the best man for the job the past two years. Presumably, the Rockies acquired him to fill that role given that they've had to make due with an inspiring combination of Daniel Bard, Jairo Diaz and Carlos Estevez the past few weeks, and with 10.9 K/9 for his career, Givens is well equipped for the challenge.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #46 • Age: 26
As the numbers can attest, Tony Gonsolin has delivered big for the Dodgers in between trips to and from the alternate training site, but he seemed destined to go back there after filling in for Walker Buehler on Sunday. Now that the Dodgers have traded Ross Stripling, though, it looks like a rotation spot is Gonsolin's for the grabbing. He hasn't been working deep into games, only once going the minimum needed to record a win, but a consistent starting role will help him build up his pitches properly. It's worth pointing out he had a 2.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 8.3 K/9 in his 40 major-league innings last year, too.
Scott Barlow RP
KC Kansas City • #58 • Age: 27
My guess, judging by the numbers and previous usage patterns, is that Scott Barlow eventually steps in as the closer. I understand Jesse Hahn got the save Saturday, but Barlow had worked three of the previous four days. I understand Greg Holland got the save Monday, with Barlow working the eighth, but Holland also got a save before Trevor Rosenthal ever did. Manager Mike Matheny may keep us guessing for a while, as he did with Rosenthal, but as the Royals try to settle on their closer for the foreseeable future, I suspect they'll eventually settle on Barlow or Josh Staumont.
Ty France DH
SEA Seattle • Age: 26
Coming over from the Padres in the Austin Nola deal, Ty France is in line for regular playing time with the Mariners ... which makes now an optimal time to remind you he hit .399 with 27 homers and a 1.247 OPS in 296 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso last year. It was in the PCL, which became a bananas hitting environment with the introduction of the MLB balls last year, but still, no one else was doing what he did there. He was off to a nice start in a part-time role with the Padres and is eligible at first, second and third base, so even if it doesn't make sense to add him right away in your league, you'll at least want to keep an eye out.
CIN Cincinnati • Age: 28
Losing a closer gig is the quickest path to Fantasy irrelevance for a player, which is partly what makes relief pitcher such a volatile position. It's especially true for one like Archie Bradley, who isn't talented enough to keep around just for ratios help now that he's setting up for Raisel Iglesias in Cincinnati. The same is true for Taylor Williams, who, in the blink of an eye, went from closing for the Mariners to filling some manner of middle relief for the Padres.
SD San Diego • #15 • Age: 31
Drew Pomeranz's role with the Padres wasn't as clear-cut as Bradley's was with the Diamondbacks, but he was capably handling ninth-inning duties before going on the IL for 10 days with a shoulder strain. He was activated the same day Trevor Rosenthal was acquired from the Royals, so it may be that the Padres would prefer to have the lefty in a more versatile role and instead install Rosenthal as their closer.
COL Colorado • #1 • Age: 25
Garrett Hampson has become more or less an everyday player for the Rockies, but particularly in recent weeks, he hasn't done anything to deserve it. And now they've gone out and acquired Kevin Pillar, who plays the same position that Hampson has manned most often (center field) while also batting right handed. Maybe the Rockies are committed to developing Hampson and will use Pillar more like a platoon partner for Raimely Tapia, but a side-by-side comparison of the numbers makes it obvious who they should be playing more.
Mike Minor SP
TEX Texas • #23 • Age: 32
There may not have been any salvaging Mike Minor's value anyway given his decline in velocity after already overachieving in 2019, but in theory, a move to the Athletics makes him less susceptible to the long ball. There's already talk of him moving to the bullpen, though, once the Athletics get through a couple doubleheaders on their schedule, so at least as far as Minor's Fantasy value goes, this story likely doesn't have a happy ending.
TOR Toronto • Age: 29
The Marlins weren't getting the good version of Jonathan Villar, so even though they were mostly buyers at the deadline, they saw fit to ship him off to Toronto, where he'll presumably fill in at shortstop until Bo Bichette is back from a sprained knee. If he can get the bat going between now and then, there's a good chance he displaces Travis Shaw at third base for the rest of the season, but if not, he might be fighting for at-bats in a utility role, which nobody wants to see. Even at his worst, he's still reliable source of stolen bases.