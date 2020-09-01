Watch Now: Winners From MLB Trade Deadline ( 3:40 )

Some big names moved at the trade deadline, but for the most part, they aren't the ones who'll see the biggest change in value. No, the biggest risers and fallers are the ones indirectly impacted by those moves, whether by inheriting a job left behind or forfeiting one they're currently occupying.

Maybe the impact for these 10 players hasn't crossed your mind yet, but they're the actual winners and losers from the deadline. Adjust your expectations accordingly.

We discussed the deadline deals and a lot more on Tuesday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

Five biggest winners Zach Plesac SP CLE Cleveland • #34 • Age: 25 YTD Stats ERA 1.29 WHIP 0.67 IP 21 BB 2 K 24 The Indians already brought back Mike Clevinger after his disciplinary demotion for violating team health guidelines but didn't have room for Zach Plesac thanks to the emergence of Triston McKenzie. Well, now they do after trading Clevinger to the Padres and have indeed confirmed that Plesac will start Tuesday. The second-year pitcher was dominant through his first three starts, showing improved control and bat-missing ability while making better use of his secondary arsenal. Mychal Givens RP COL Colorado • Age: 30 YTD Stats ERA 1.38 WHIP 1.00 IP 13 BB 6 K 19 Mychal Givens never settled in as the closer for the Orioles even though he was clearly the best man for the job the past two years. Presumably, the Rockies acquired him to fill that role given that they've had to make due with an inspiring combination of Daniel Bard, Jairo Diaz and Carlos Estevez the past few weeks, and with 10.9 K/9 for his career, Givens is well equipped for the challenge. Tony Gonsolin SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #46 • Age: 26 YTD Stats ERA 0.51 WHIP 0.79 IP 17.2 BB 5 K 17 As the numbers can attest, Tony Gonsolin has delivered big for the Dodgers in between trips to and from the alternate training site, but he seemed destined to go back there after filling in for Walker Buehler on Sunday. Now that the Dodgers have traded Ross Stripling, though, it looks like a rotation spot is Gonsolin's for the grabbing. He hasn't been working deep into games, only once going the minimum needed to record a win, but a consistent starting role will help him build up his pitches properly. It's worth pointing out he had a 2.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 8.3 K/9 in his 40 major-league innings last year, too. Scott Barlow RP KC Kansas City • #58 • Age: 27 YTD Stats ERA 1.45 WHIP 1.02 IP 18.2 BB 7 K 23 My guess, judging by the numbers and previous usage patterns, is that Scott Barlow eventually steps in as the closer. I understand Jesse Hahn got the save Saturday, but Barlow had worked three of the previous four days. I understand Greg Holland got the save Monday, with Barlow working the eighth, but Holland also got a save before Trevor Rosenthal ever did. Manager Mike Matheny may keep us guessing for a while, as he did with Rosenthal, but as the Royals try to settle on their closer for the foreseeable future, I suspect they'll eventually settle on Barlow or Josh Staumont. Ty France DH SEA Seattle • Age: 26 YTD Stats BA .309 HR 2 OPS .868 AB 55 K 15 Coming over from the Padres in the Austin Nola deal, Ty France is in line for regular playing time with the Mariners ... which makes now an optimal time to remind you he hit .399 with 27 homers and a 1.247 OPS in 296 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso last year. It was in the PCL, which became a bananas hitting environment with the introduction of the MLB balls last year, but still, no one else was doing what he did there. He was off to a nice start in a part-time role with the Padres and is eligible at first, second and third base, so even if it doesn't make sense to add him right away in your league, you'll at least want to keep an eye out.