So, I guess Sahlen Park -- the Blue Jays' 2020 home park, which resides in Buffalo -- is a hitter's park, huh? While the game did go into extra innings, the Marlins and Blue Jays combined for 25 runs scored, including seven home runs. You know it's a hitter's park if Vladimir Guerrero hit one out. Somebody else who hit one out was Bo Bichette, who is entering superstardom before our eyes. Bichette finished Wednesday night 5-for-5 with a homer, two steals and a walk. It's become a running joke on Fantasy Baseball Today, but it's not really a joke. Everybody who was on my bust list entering the season has been ridiculous. I'm sorry I've failed you. Nonetheless, Bichette is a stud and you should be ecstatic if you drafted him.

Check out Scott White's take on the Thursday Waiver Wire, especially if you need an outfielder.

Onto the rest of Wednesday's developments!

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

This news came out late Wednesday night, but according to but according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals plan to promote top prospect Dylan Carslon when they're cleared to resume. He's a must add in all leagues.

Speaking of the Cardinals, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the team's latest round of COVID-19 testing yielded no positives. The Cardinals haven't played since July 29. They're still scheduled for this Friday but no official announcement has been made on that series with the White Sox yet.

Aaron Judge was not in the Yankees' lineup Wednesday because of lower body tightness. Aaron Boone was asked which lower body part and he basically mentioned everything. However, Clint Frazier was in the lineup, and we'll have more on him later.

Andrew Benintendi was placed on the IL with a strained right rib cage and will not be ready to return after the 10 days. He can be dropped in all leagues.

Corey Seager was not in the lineup again Wednesday night but was a full participant in baseball activities, whatever that means.

Ronald Acuña was out again with wrist soreness and will miss this weekend's series against the Marlins. Please. Be. OK.

George Springer who was dealing with a wrist and Rafael Devers who was dealing with an ankle were both in their lineups on Wednesday.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports that Justin Verlander is hoping to resume a throwing program next week. Verlander is dealing with a forearm strain and has apparently been making excellent progress, according to McTaggart.

While we're on the Astros, Dusty Baker said Yordan Alvarez is "very close" to joining the active roster. Thank you very much, we'll take that.

Keone Kela will be activated ahead of Thursday evening's game against the Reds and will be the Pirates closer. He's available in 50% of CBS leagues if you're in a Roto or H2H categories league and need saves.

Eric Hosmer was out of the lineup Wednesday and has now sat two of five games since returning. It's a little weird, but maybe the Padres are just easing him back in.

Victor Robles left Wednesday night's game after getting hit by a pitch on his hand. X-rays came back negative.

Wednesday's Biggest Winners

Fantasy owners really needed Blake Snell to up his pitch count and effectiveness, and that's exactly what he did on Wednesday in Boston. Snell pitched five shutout innings, striking out six while walking none. His 70 pitches and five innings were both season-highs. Snell can once again be started with confidence. I'm not sure anybody needed a big game more than Pete Alonso entering Wednesday. He got just that, finishing 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBI. I wasn't a fan of Alonso heading into the season solely based on his ADP, but he's better than what he's showed thus far. He just needs to make more contact and lift the ball. Another hitter who needed a strong performance was Mitch Garver. He led off for the Twins against a lefty and finished with three hits and no strikeouts. Whiffs have been quite the bugaboo for Garver early on, so it was nice to see him making quality contact. I said we'd get to him later on and honesty… is the best policy. As a Yankees fan, I can tell you the roller-coaster ride with Clint Frazier has been frustrating. The fact of the matter is this kid can hit. He started in right field on Wednesday night and went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and two runs scored. He's only an add in deeper leagues for now because we're not sure what his playing time will look like, but this performance should help. Zach Davies—yes, that Zach Davies—went into Dodger Stadium Wednesday night and allowed just two runs over seven innings with the five strikeouts. He's now allowed three runs or less in all four of his starts. Davies is a soft-tosser but has changed his pitch-mix this season, opting for more cutters. He's not a must-add yet, but he has my attention.

Wednesday's Biggest Losers

Oh, Matthew Boyd. What could have been? The hope for Boyd entering the season was that either his curveball or changeup would take the next step. Spoiler alert: they haven't. Boyd has a great slider but throws 91-92 MPH with his fastball that isn't fooling anybody. He's now allowed 14 earned runs over his last two starts and is droppable. Somebody who isn't droppable yet but is getting close is Eduardo Escobar. Seemingly all of the Diamondbacks just went into Coors Field and raised their batting averages .200 points, except Escobar. He's batting just .171 but his batted ball data and BABIP scream regression. I'm not cutting bait yet, but he's been a letdown. While Nate Pearson seems to have the "stuff," it has not translated into success yet. Pearson lasted just 2.1 innings against the Marlins on Wednesday, and really struggled with his command. Pearson walked four and now has nine walks over his first three starts. The sky is the limit for this kid, but I would not start him next week in Baltimore.

