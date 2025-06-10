One day after the Red Sox promoted Roman Anthony, the Brewers are following suit with an exciting prospect promotion of their own. Multiple reports have confirmed that the Brewers intend to call up top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski to start Thursday against the Cardinals. Misiorowski is a name Fantasy players should already know, and he's a pitcher who has the skills to make an immediate impact – though there's plenty of risk involved, too.

Let's take it from the top.

Misiorowski is an intimidating presence on the mound for a lot of reasons. Most notably, because he is one of the hardest throwing starting pitchers in baseball, averaging 97.7 mph this season and hitting as high as 103 in a recent start. He also stands a mighty 6-foot-7 and releases his pitches 7.4 feet from the pitching rubber, giving him elite extension. And, of course, in keeping with the tradition of long-levered young fireballers going back through Randy Johnson and Sandy Koufax, he sometimes seems like he has no idea where the ball is going. It all adds up to a deeply uncomfortable experience in the batters box.

And he's at the point where he pretty clearly has nothing left to prove in the minors. Misiorowski got his first taste of Triple-A at the end of last season, putting up 2.55 ERA while working primarily as a reliever, and he's been even better in 2025. Working as a full-time starter this time around, Misiorowski has a 2.13 ERA in 63.1 innings of work this season, with a strong 31.6% strikeout rate and a still-bad-but-improved 12.3% walk rate.

That's probably still too many walks, of course. Only one pitcher has qualified for the ERA title with a walk rate higher than that over the past four seasons – and that was Blake Snell when he won the Cy Young, for what it's worth. Only three others have had a walk rate as high as 11%, and only eight total have had a 10% walk rate or higher.

Now, it is worth noting that those eight pitchers combined for a 3.24 ERA in those seasons, which actually makes more sense than you might think at first. In order to stick around in the rotation with control that bad, you have to have some kind of outlier skills, usually a strikeout rate in the high-20s or 30% range or elite quality of contact suppression skills – or in the case of the good Blake Snell or Dylan Cease seasons, both.

And Misiorowski may have those skills. At the very least, we can be reasonably confident that the strikeouts will be there, as they have been his entire career. And he's done good work to build up the rest of his arsenal this season. The fastball is still the centerpiece of the whole arsenal, and he throws it north of 60% of the time – something no major-league pitcher does with their four-seamer right now. He'll also mix in a big curveball and a hard slider/cutter hybrid (that comes in around 93 mph!) in roughly equal measure, plus a new changeup he is throwing about 5% of the time. All four pitches rate out well by various stuff models, and he'll probably need more of the secondaries in the majors, even if the fastball is elite.

There's no guarantee with any player making the leap from the minors to the majors, and Misiorowski's flaws are more glaring than most. And it's not even clear at this point if he's going to stay int he Brewers rotation even if he hits the ground running – just ask Logan Henderson about that. But Misiorowski has outlier traits that have allowed him to dominate the highest level of the minors, and he's clearly one of the most exciting prospect call-ups of the season.

If you're in a league where waivers run nightly, he's worth adding immediately just in case he lives up to his potential. If your waivers don't run until Sunday, you have the luxury of waiting it out, seeing how his first start goes, and seeing how the Brewers talk about him. If he dominates in that first start and gets the vote of confidence from the team, he might be one of the most sought after pitchers of the season, someone who will garner 20% bids in FAB leagues.

And he could be worth it. It's a volatile skill set, but Misiorowski may have the goods to make it work. At the very least, I'm excited to see him work.