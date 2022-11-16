We knew of this possibility as far back as April, when ligament damage in his right elbow forced Bryce Harper to the DH spot. But amid the efforts to return him to right field (none of which took hold) and the postseason heroics that earned him NLCS MVP, those concerns have been so out of mind that early drafters haven't taken them into account, targeting him at the Round 1-2 turn as usual.

But alas, the time has come. Harper will indeed have surgery to repair a torn UCL.

The precise surgery he'll have remains to be seen. Doctors will survey the damage when he goes under the knife next week and make a determination then. Normally, the injury is corrected through Tommy John surgery, a well-known procedure with a lengthy recovery, but half measures have become more common in recent years. Rhys Hoskins, Harper's own teammate, underwent such a procedure after the 2020 season. He was available for opening day the following year.

Even in that scenario, though, the Phillies are bracing for Harper to miss the start of 2023, with front office head Dave Dombrowski acknowledging that any procedure will "slow him down." Part of the problem is how long Harper has waited. The Phillies' unlikely march to the World Series had them playing games into November. Normally, surgeries are scheduled for right after the season ends in early October, and that's when Hoskins had his.

Bryce Harper DH PHI Philadelphia • #3 • Age: 30 2022 Stats AVG .286 HR 18 SB 11 OBP .364 OPS .877 AB 370

And again, full-blown Tommy John, which Hoskins didn't have, is perhaps the more plausible outcome. It would guarantee Harper misses the start of 2023, but how much time overall? Shohei Ohtani makes for a hopeful corollary. Like Harper, he bats opposite what he throws, so with the DH in play, he was able to contribute as a hitter while still rehabbing the elbow early in 2019.

But Ohtani only began DHing in May of that year -- after having the procedure in early October, not late November. Presuming things go just as swimmingly for Harper, it stands to reason that Tommy John surgery would put him out until some point in June, costing him one-third or perhaps even half of the season.

Some on Twitter have already told me they're eager to take advantage of the discount, but I'm not sure if that's the proper sentiment in this case. We'll know more by the time we're actually drafting, but the possibility of Harper missing multiple months has me eyeing him more like a mid-rounder, draftable outside the top 100 in the same range as Hunter Renfroe and Taylor Ward. Of course, the shallower the league, the more justifiable the risk.

Keep in mind Harper will be eligible only at DH once he does make it back, at least in standard CBS Sports leagues. And because he'll likely still be rehabbing the elbow at that point, he won't be picking up outfield eligibility any time soon.