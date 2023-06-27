scott-mcgough.jpg

One of the shortcomings of the usual Bullpen Report is that it focuses on the closer scenarios most in flux. It's a logical approach, but it leaves no room to anticipate. If a stable closer situation were suddenly to become unstable -- say, because of injury -- wouldn't you like to know ahead of time who's next in line?

The midway point seems like a good time to take inventory of every team's bullpen, just as I did prior to Opening Day. Maybe you want to identify new targets for holds or back up your current closer with his likely replacement. Maybe you just want to file away the information in case it becomes relevant later. Whatever the case, you'll find answers to many of your bullpen questions here.

Note: "Pecking order" refers to rosterability in Fantasy and not necessarily who's first in line for saves (though it's usually one and the same).

Arizona Diamondbacks
Pecking order
Scott McGough ARI RP
Andrew Chafin ARI RP
Miguel Castro ARI RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Scott McGough

McGough has surged to the top of the pecking order with a 0.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 11.6 K/9 over his past 20 appearances and could be a big find off the waiver wire.

Atlanta Braves
Pecking order
Raisel Iglesias ATL RP
A.J. Minter ATL RP
Nick Anderson ATL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter

Baltimore Orioles
Pecking order
Felix Bautista BAL RP
Yennier Cano BAL RP
Danny Coulombe BAL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Felix Bautista, Yennier Cano

The Orioles might have the best closer (Bautista) and the best setup man (Cano) in baseball.

Boston Red Sox
Pecking order
Kenley Jansen BOS RP
Chris Martin BOS RP
Brennan Bernardino BOS RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Chicago Cubs
Pecking order
Adbert Alzolay CHC RP
Mark Leiter CHC RP
Julian Merryweather CHC RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Adbert Alzolay, Mark Leiter

The save chances have been few and far between lately, but with the way David Ross has used the two in non-save chances, it's becoming increasingly clear that Alzolay is preferred in the ninth inning and Leiter in the eighth.

Chicago White Sox
Pecking order
Liam Hendriks CHW RP
Kendall Graveman CHW RP
Reynaldo Lopez CHW RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Liam Hendriks, Kendall Graveman

Presumably, the White Sox will want to try Hendriks in the closer role again once he's recovered from his bout with elbow inflammation, but Graveman appears to have a firm grip on the role in the meantime. 

Cincinnati Reds
Pecking order
Alexis Diaz CIN RP
Lucas Sims CIN RP
Buck Farmer CIN RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz

Cleveland Guardians
Pecking order
Emmanuel Clase CLE RP
Trevor Stephan CLE RP
James Karinchak CLE RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase

Colorado Rockies
Pecking order
Justin Lawrence COL RP
Daniel Bard COL RP
Pierce Johnson COL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Justin Lawrence

Lawrence has been the Rockies' most effective reliever this year but has struggled to lock down the closer role since Pierce Johnson was ousted from it. Meanwhile, Daniel Bard is issuing far too many walks to be taken seriously.

Detroit Tigers
Pecking order
Alex Lange DET RP
Jason Foley DET RP
Jose Cisnero DET RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Alex Lange

Walks have been a major issue for Lange, but he appears to have stabilized again after looking like he was on the verge of losing chances to Jason Foley.

Houston Astros
Pecking order
Ryan Pressly HOU RP
Hector Neris HOU RP
Bryan Abreu HOU RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Pressly  

It's an honest toss-up which of Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu would replace Pressly if he goes down, as he's been known to do.

Kansas City Royals
Pecking order
Scott Barlow KC RP
Aroldis Chapman KC RP
Taylor Clarke KC RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Scott Barlow

The save chances have been so lacking for the Royals that it's almost not even worth speculating if Aroldis Chapman could eventually overtake Barlow, who has been pretty shaky this year.

Los Angeles Angels
Pecking order
Carlos Estevez LAA RP
Matt Moore LAA RP
Ben Joyce LAA RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Carlos Estevez

The Angels have a whole mess of intriguing arms -- Jose Soriano, Jacob Webb and Chris Devenski, to name a few -- who could fill in if Estevez goes down while Matt Moore (strained oblique) and Ben Joyce (ulnar neuritis) are still on the IL.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Pecking order
Evan Phillips LAD RP
Daniel Hudson LAD RP
Brusdar Graterol LAD RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips

Phillips has the makings of a terrific closer, but Dave Roberts seems less than fully committed to the idea. Daniel Hudson's impending return from a torn ACL could complicate things.

Miami Marlins
Pecking order
A.J. Puk MIA RP
Dylan Floro MIA RP
Andrew Nardi MIA RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? A.J. Puk

Skip Schumaker has been uncommonly predictable with his bullpen usage, but Andrew Nardi may be on the verge of overtaking Dylan Floro as the eighth-inning guy.

Milwaukee Brewers
Pecking order
Devin Williams MIL RP
Joel Payamps MIL RP
Peter Strzelecki MIL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams

Minnesota Twins
Pecking order
Jhoan Duran MIN RP
Griffin Jax MIN RP
Brock Stewart MIN RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran

Rocco Baldelli has always been one to prefer a committee, but with Jorge Lopez (mental health) out of the picture for the foreseeable future, Duran appears to have the job on lockdown.

New York Mets
Pecking order
David Robertson NYM RP
Adam Ottavino NYM RP
Brooks Raley NYM RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? David Robertson

New York Yankees
Pecking order
Clay Holmes NYY RP
Michael King NYY RP
Tommy Kahnle NYY RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes

Holmes seems to have the trust of Aaron Boone again, but he's playing more of a fireman role than that of a true closer. Others like Wandy Peralta and Ron Marinaccio could also factor in the saves mix.

Oakland Athletics
Pecking order
Trevor May OAK RP
Lucas Erceg OAK RP
Sam Long OAK RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? nobody

Honestly, don't even bother with this one. There's more harm than good to be done.

Philadelphia Phillies
Pecking order
Craig Kimbrel PHI RP
Jose Alvarado PHI RP
Gregory Soto PHI RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel, Jose Alvarado

The full-season numbers make Alvarado seem like a major threat to Kimbrel, but the latter has a 1.42 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 15.6 K/9 over his past 19 appearances.

Pittsburgh Pirates
Pecking order
David Bednar PIT RP
Dauri Moreta PIT RP
Angel Perdomo PIT RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar

San Diego Padres
Pecking order
Josh Hader SD RP
Steven Wilson SD RP
Nick Martinez SD RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader

San Francisco Giants
Pecking order
Camilo Doval SF RP
Tyler Rogers SF RP
Taylor Rogers SF RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval

Seattle Mariners
Pecking order
Paul Sewald SEA RP
Andres Munoz SEA RP
Matt Brash SEA RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz

Everyone's favorite sleeper for saves at the start of the year, Munoz has yet to get a single save chance in his six appearances since returning from a strained shoulder. At this point, Scott Servais may be set on Sewald.

St. Louis Cardinals
Pecking order
Ryan Helsley STL RP
Jordan Hicks STL RP
Giovanny Gallegos STL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks

Hicks has gotten every Cardinals save since Helsley went down, and though his other numbers leave something to be desired, he has enough of a history in the role to suggest he could settle into it.

Tampa Bay Rays
Pecking order
Peter Fairbanks TB RP
Jason Adam TB RP
Colin Poche TB RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Peter Fairbanks, Jason Adam

Kevin Cash has been curiously conventional with his closer usage thus far, but his reputation, along with Peter Fairbanks' injury history, gives me pause.

Texas Rangers
Pecking order
Will Smith TEX RP
Josh Sborz TEX RP
Jose Leclerc TEX RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Will Smith

Toronto Blue Jays
Pecking order
Jordan Romano TOR RP
Erik Swanson TOR RP
Tim Mayza TOR RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano, Erik Swanson

Washington Nationals
Pecking order
Hunter Harvey WAS RP
Kyle Finnegan WAS RP
Mason Thompson WAS RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Hunter Harvey, Kyle Finnegan

The Nationals' save chances have been so few and far between that it's taken a few weeks to confirm that Harvey has indeed overtaken Finnegan for ninth-inning duties. Whether he's good enough to hold onto them is another question.