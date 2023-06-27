One of the shortcomings of the usual Bullpen Report is that it focuses on the closer scenarios most in flux. It's a logical approach, but it leaves no room to anticipate. If a stable closer situation were suddenly to become unstable -- say, because of injury -- wouldn't you like to know ahead of time who's next in line?

The midway point seems like a good time to take inventory of every team's bullpen, just as I did prior to Opening Day. Maybe you want to identify new targets for holds or back up your current closer with his likely replacement. Maybe you just want to file away the information in case it becomes relevant later. Whatever the case, you'll find answers to many of your bullpen questions here.

Note: "Pecking order" refers to rosterability in Fantasy and not necessarily who's first in line for saves (though it's usually one and the same).

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Scott McGough

McGough has surged to the top of the pecking order with a 0.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 11.6 K/9 over his past 20 appearances and could be a big find off the waiver wire.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Felix Bautista, Yennier Cano

The Orioles might have the best closer (Bautista) and the best setup man (Cano) in baseball.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Adbert Alzolay, Mark Leiter

The save chances have been few and far between lately, but with the way David Ross has used the two in non-save chances, it's becoming increasingly clear that Alzolay is preferred in the ninth inning and Leiter in the eighth.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Liam Hendriks, Kendall Graveman

Presumably, the White Sox will want to try Hendriks in the closer role again once he's recovered from his bout with elbow inflammation, but Graveman appears to have a firm grip on the role in the meantime.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Justin Lawrence

Lawrence has been the Rockies' most effective reliever this year but has struggled to lock down the closer role since Pierce Johnson was ousted from it. Meanwhile, Daniel Bard is issuing far too many walks to be taken seriously.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Alex Lange

Walks have been a major issue for Lange, but he appears to have stabilized again after looking like he was on the verge of losing chances to Jason Foley.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Ryan Pressly

It's an honest toss-up which of Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu would replace Pressly if he goes down, as he's been known to do.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Scott Barlow

The save chances have been so lacking for the Royals that it's almost not even worth speculating if Aroldis Chapman could eventually overtake Barlow, who has been pretty shaky this year.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Carlos Estevez

The Angels have a whole mess of intriguing arms -- Jose Soriano, Jacob Webb and Chris Devenski, to name a few -- who could fill in if Estevez goes down while Matt Moore (strained oblique) and Ben Joyce (ulnar neuritis) are still on the IL.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips

Phillips has the makings of a terrific closer, but Dave Roberts seems less than fully committed to the idea. Daniel Hudson's impending return from a torn ACL could complicate things.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? A.J. Puk

Skip Schumaker has been uncommonly predictable with his bullpen usage, but Andrew Nardi may be on the verge of overtaking Dylan Floro as the eighth-inning guy.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Devin Williams

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran

Rocco Baldelli has always been one to prefer a committee, but with Jorge Lopez (mental health) out of the picture for the foreseeable future, Duran appears to have the job on lockdown.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? David Robertson

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes

Holmes seems to have the trust of Aaron Boone again, but he's playing more of a fireman role than that of a true closer. Others like Wandy Peralta and Ron Marinaccio could also factor in the saves mix.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? nobody

Honestly, don't even bother with this one. There's more harm than good to be done.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel, Jose Alvarado

The full-season numbers make Alvarado seem like a major threat to Kimbrel, but the latter has a 1.42 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 15.6 K/9 over his past 19 appearances.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? David Bednar

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Josh Hader

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz

Everyone's favorite sleeper for saves at the start of the year, Munoz has yet to get a single save chance in his six appearances since returning from a strained shoulder. At this point, Scott Servais may be set on Sewald.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks

Hicks has gotten every Cardinals save since Helsley went down, and though his other numbers leave something to be desired, he has enough of a history in the role to suggest he could settle into it.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Peter Fairbanks, Jason Adam

Kevin Cash has been curiously conventional with his closer usage thus far, but his reputation, along with Peter Fairbanks' injury history, gives me pause.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Will Smith

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano, Erik Swanson

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Hunter Harvey, Kyle Finnegan

The Nationals' save chances have been so few and far between that it's taken a few weeks to confirm that Harvey has indeed overtaken Finnegan for ninth-inning duties. Whether he's good enough to hold onto them is another question.