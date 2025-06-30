david-bednar-getty-images.jpg

The season is halfway done. If you haven't had to change out your closers yet, consider yourself lucky.

Relief pitcher remains as volatile as ever, which means the past three months have led to much hand-wringing with regard to saves, holds, and other bullpen matters.

I've done my best to keep you abreast with near-weekly bullpen reports breaking down the most tumultuous bullpens at that point in time. But unless you're taking in each and every one, it's easy to lose the thread. The midway point makes for a good time to reorient yourself.

So just as I did at the start of the season, I've put together this complete bullpen breakdown for all 30 teams. For each team, I've listed the closer pecking order, denoting how confident I am in the top guy and how likely a committee is to develop. I've also listed which relievers are rosterable in the typical Fantasy league. If your league uses holds as a category, you'll want to pay particular attention to the second and third names in the pecking order.

Arizona Diamondbacks
Pecking order
Shelby Miller ARI RP
Kevin Ginkel ARI RP
Ryan Thompson ARI RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Shelby Miller
Season-ending injuries to Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk have put the Diamondbacks in a dire situation, leaving Miller as the only viable choice to close.

Athletics
Pecking order
Mason Miller ATH RP
Michael Kelly ATH RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

Atlanta Braves
Pecking order
Raisel Iglesias ATL RP
Dylan Lee ATL RP
Pierce Johnson ATL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, Dylan Lee
Iglesias is still trying to win his way back into manager Brian Snitker's good graces, but in the long run, he probably outshines the left-handed Lee, who has been handling the highest-leverage spots of late.

Baltimore Orioles
Pecking order
Felix Bautista BAL RP
Bryan Baker BAL RP
Gregory Soto BAL RP
Seranthony Dominguez BAL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Felix Bautista

Boston Red Sox
Pecking order
Aroldis Chapman BOS RP
Greg Weissert BOS RP
Garrett Whitlock BOS RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Aroldis Chapman
Chapman has occasionally been used in the eighth as matchups have warranted, but he's having his most dominant season in years.

Chicago Cubs
Pecking order
Daniel Palencia CHC RP
Porter Hodge CHC RP
Ryan Pressly CHC RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Daniel Palencia

Chicago White Sox
Pecking order
Grant Taylor CHW RP
Steven Wilson CHW RP
Brandon Eisert CHW RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Grant Taylor

Cincinnati Reds
Pecking order
Emilio Pagan CIN RP
Tony Santillan CIN RP
Taylor Rogers CIN RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emilio Pagan

Cleveland Guardians
Pecking order
Emmanuel Clase CLE RP
Cade Smith CLE RP
Hunter Gaddis CLE RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase, Cade Smith

Colorado Rockies
Pecking order
Seth Halvorsen COL RP
Jacob Bird COL RP
Tyler Kinley COL RP
Victor Vodnik COL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Seth Halvorsen

Detroit Tigers
Pecking order
Will Vest DET RP
Tommy Kahnle DET RP
Chase Lee DET RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Will Vest, Tommy Kahnle
Manager A.J. Hinch will occasionally flip Vest and Kahnle if the matchups warrant it, but Vest has 10 saves to Kahnle's three over the past two months.

Houston Astros
Pecking order
Josh Hader HOU RP
Bryan Abreu HOU RP
Bryan King HOU RP
Bennett Sousa HOU RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu

Kansas City Royals
Pecking order
Carlos Estevez KC RP
Lucas Erceg KC RP
Steven Cruz KC RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Carlos Estevez

Los Angeles Angels
Pecking order
Kenley Jansen LAA RP
Reid Detmers LAA RP
Sam Bachman LAA RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen
Jansen is showing his 37 years of age and likely to be traded, while former starter Reid Detmers has really taken to the setup role.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Pecking order
Tanner Scott LAD RP
Kirby Yates LAD RP
Alex Vesia LAD RP
Michael Kopech LAD RP
Blake Treinen LAD RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates
Manager Dave Roberts often uses Scott in the eighth rather than the ninth, but the left-hander still has far more saves than any other Dodgers reliever.

Miami Marlins
Pecking order
Calvin Faucher MIA RP
Ronny Henriquez MIA RP
Anthony Bender MIA RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Calvin Faucher, Ronny Henriquez
Clayton McCullough's bullpen usage has been the most frustrating of any manager so far. He's recently begun to shy away from Faucher again after the right-hander recorded five consecutive saves at one point.

Milwaukee Brewers
Pecking order
Trevor Megill MIL RP
Abner Uribe MIL RP
Craig Yoho MIL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Trevor Megill

Minnesota Twins
Pecking order
Jhoan Duran MIN RP
Griffin Jax MIN RP
Louie Varland MIN RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax

New York Mets
Pecking order
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
Reed Garrett NYM RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Edwin Diaz

New York Yankees
Pecking order
Devin Williams NYY RP
Luke Weaver NYY RP
Fernando Cruz NYY RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams, Luke Weaver
Williams was acquired to fill the closer role, then lost it through his early struggles, then reclaimed it when Luke Weaver was sidelined by a hamstring injury, and seems to be holding on now that Williams has returned.

Philadelphia Phillies
Pecking order
Orion Kerkering PHI RP
Matt Strahm PHI RP
Jordan Romano PHI RP
Jose Alvarado PHI RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm
The Phillies have alternated between Strahm and Kerkering for each of their past five chances, making for the truest of committees.

Pittsburgh Pirates
Pecking order
David Bednar PIT RP
Dennis Santana PIT RP
Isaac Mattson PIT RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? David Bednar
Bednar's early struggles got him demoted to the minors at one point, but he has a 1.95 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 13.0 K/9 since returning.

San Diego Padres
Pecking order
Robert Suarez SD RP
Jason Adam SD RP
Jeremiah Estrada SD RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Robert Suarez, Jason Adam
Suarez's ERA has climbed from 1.78 to 3.89 over his past seven appearances, opening the door to a possible Adam takeover.

San Francisco Giants
Pecking order
Camilo Doval SF RP
Randy Rodriguez SF RP
Ryan Walker SF RP
Tyler Rogers SF RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval, Randy Rodriguez
Doval reclaimed the role from a struggling Ryan Walker about a month ago, but has struggled himself, while Randy Rodriguez has been arguably the most dominant reliever in baseball.

Seattle Mariners
Pecking order
Andres Munoz SEA RP
Matt Brash SEA RP
Casey Legumina SEA RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz

St. Louis Cardinals
Pecking order
Ryan Helsley STL RP
Phil Maton STL RP
JoJo Romero STL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Tampa Bay Rays
Pecking order
Pete Fairbanks TB RP
Garrett Cleavinger TB RP
Edwin Uceta TB RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks

Texas Rangers
Pecking order
Robert Garcia TEX RP
Chris Martin TEX RP
Luke Jackson TEX RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Robert Garcia, Chris Martin
Martin is clearly the Rangers' best reliever and has gotten a couple of saves recently, but the left-handed Garcia still appears to be the front-runner for now.

Toronto Blue Jays
Pecking order
Jeff Hoffman TOR RP
Yimi Garcia TOR RP
Yariel Rodriguez TOR RP
Brendon Little TOR RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jeff Hoffman
Hoffman is an excellent reliever who has nonetheless struggled to close out games, which may open the door for Yimi Garcia to get some looks once he returns from a shoulder impingement.

Washington Nationals
Pecking order
Kyle Finnegan WAS RP
Brad Lord WAS RP
Jose Ferrer WAS RP
Cole Henry WAS RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan