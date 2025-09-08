We're inside of three weeks to go this season. Not much time to assess bullpens still. Let's hit them all in one fell sweep.

You'll notice that many teams have effectively waved the white flag, at least when it comes to the ninth inning. Maybe they purged their bullpen at the trade deadline. Maybe they had only one viable closing option and recently lost him to injury. Whatever the case, they've tried to piece together save chances with ill-fitting parts, and it's not really working for Fantasy.

The latest club that's having to scramble is the Cubs, who just lost Daniel Palencia to what appears to be a significant shoulder injury. I've gone ahead and ruled him out for the season here, so he's not listed in the Cubs pecking order. They're almost certainly playoff-bound, though, so they'll have to figure something out. The leader in the clubhouse is right-hander Brad Keller, who has been working the eighth inning with regularity, though a committee of three or four could emerge instead.

Because we're at a point in 2025 where thoughts are turning to 2026, I've denoted the impending free agents within each team's closer hierarchy. My thinking is that those in Dynasty leagues may want to beat the punch in speculating on saves next year. For relievers who have an option for 2026, whether player or team, I've taken my best guess as to whether it'll be picked up.

Who's in the mix for saves? Andrew Saalfrank, Jake Woodford, Taylor Rashi

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? No one

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Saalfrank seemed to be in the driver's seat when he got three of four saves for the Diamondbacks in mid-to-late August, but all three of his September appearances have come in the eighth inning.

Who's in the mix for saves? Still unclear

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? No one

Who's set to enter free agency? Sean Newcomb

Who's in the mix for saves? Raisel Iglesias

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Raisel Iglesias

Who's set to enter free agency? Raisel Iglesias

Who's in the mix for saves? Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? No one

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Who's in the mix for saves? Aroldis Chapman

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Aroldis Chapman

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Who's in the mix for saves? Brad Keller, Andrew Kittredge

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Brad Keller

Who's set to enter free agency? Brad Keller, Caleb Thielbar

The Cubs have yet to reveal who will fill in for Daniel Palencia, who was lost to a shoulder injury Sunday, but the only reason it wouldn't be eighth-inning man Brad Keller is if it's a committee.

Who's in the mix for saves? Jordan Leasure, Mike Vasil

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Jordan Leasure

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Leasure has three saves to Vasil's two over the past eight days.

Who's in the mix for saves? Emilio Pagan

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Emilio Pagan

Who's set to enter free agency? Emilio Pagan, Scott Barlow

Who's in the mix for saves? Cade Smith

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Cade Smith

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Emmanuel Clase is under contract for 2026, but his status with the team is unknown as he's being investigated for gambling.

Who's in the mix for saves? Victor Vodnik

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Victor Vodnik

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Seth Halvorsen has been sidelined since early August with a flexor strain, but the Rockies remain hopeful for his return.

Who's in the mix for saves? Will Vest

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Will Vest

Who's set to enter free agency? Kyle Finnegan, Rafael Montero, Tommy Kahnle

Vest seemed to be regaining top standing even before Finnegan was lost to a groin injury last week and may be uncontested moving forward.

Who's in the mix for saves? Bryan Abreu

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Bryan Abreu

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Who's in the mix for saves? Carlos Estevez

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Carlos Estevez

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Who's in the mix for saves? Kenley Jansen

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Reid Detmers

Who's set to enter free agency? Kenley Jansen, Luis Garcia

Who's in the mix for saves? Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, Jack Dreyer

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Tanner Scott

Who's set to enter free agency? Michael Kopech, Kirby Yates

Dreyer, a rookie left-hander, recorded the save Sunday after Scott and Treinen both contributed to a ninth-inning collapse Saturday. Things have gotten awfully messy here.

Who's in the mix for saves? Calvin Faucher, Ronny Henriquez, Tyler Phillips, Lake Bachar

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Calvin Faucher, Ronny Henriquez

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

The Marlins have been aggressively non-committal all season, but Faucher has recorded five of their 13 saves in the second half. Phillips is second with three. Neither is as good as Henriquez.

Who's in the mix for saves? Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Megill is expected back from a flexor strain when first eligible Sept. 16. Uribe should fill in admirably in the meantime.

Who's in the mix for saves? Justin Topa

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Justin Topa

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Topa has stepped in as the Twins' closer following their trade deadline bullpen purge. His recent stumbles, though, may earn Cole Sands, the superior pitcher, a look.

Who's in the mix for saves? Edwin Diaz

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Edwin Diaz

Who's set to enter free agency? Edwin Diaz, Tyler Rogers, Ryan Helsley

Who's in the mix for saves? David Bednar

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? David Bednar

Who's set to enter free agency? Devin Williams, Luke Weaver

Who's in the mix for saves? Jhoan Duran

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Jhoan Duran

Who's set to enter free agency? David Robertson

Who's in the mix for saves? Dennis Santana

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Dennis Santana

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Who's in the mix for saves? Robert Suarez

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Robert Suarez, Mason Miller

Who's set to enter free agency? Robert Suarez

San Francisco Giants Pecking order Ryan Walker SF RP Jose Butto SF RP

Who's in the mix for saves? Ryan Walker

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Ryan Walker

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Randy Rodriguez looked to be the Giants' closer for the next half decade after they shipped out Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers at the trade deadline, but now he needs Tommy John surgery and is likely to miss all of 2026.

Who's in the mix for saves? Andres Munoz

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Andres Munoz

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Who's in the mix for saves? JoJo Romero, Riley O'Brien

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? JoJo Romero, Riley O'Brien

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Though the left-handed Romero appears to be in the driver's seat, recording seven of the Cardinals' 12 saves since they moved Ryan Helsley at the trade deadline, they do seem to be playing matchups somewhat, with O'Brien being the predominant right-hander. He has three saves during that same span to go with a 1.60 ERA overall.

Who's in the mix for saves? Pete Fairbanks

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Pete Fairbanks

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Who's in the mix for saves? Shawn Armstrong

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Shawn Armstrong

Who's set to enter free agency? Shawn Armstrong, Chris Martin, Phil Maton

Armstrong looks to be the clear front-runner, having secured each of the Rangers' past four saves. The 34-year-old has a history of mediocrity but boasts a 2.40 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 on the year.

Who's in the mix for saves? Jeff Hoffman

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Jeff Hoffman

Who's set to enter free agency? Seranthony Dominguez

Who's in the mix for saves? Jose Ferrer, Cole Henry

Who's worth rostering in Fantasy? Jose Ferrer

Who's set to enter free agency? No one

Ferrer, a hard-throwing left-hander, has seven saves to Henry's two since Kyle Finnegan was moved at the trade deadline and really seems to have embraced the role with 13 straight scoreless appearances, spanning 15 1/3 innings.