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So, do you have a grasp on who's closing where yet?

Didn't think so. That's what happens when a third of the league enters the season without a clear front-runner for saves.

But we know more now than we did a week ago, enough that I should probably commit to breaking down every bullpen as it stands now. It helps to establish a baseline for all future Bullpen Reports. It also gives you a heads-up for possible holds standouts, in leagues where those are a thing.

Not every team's closer pecking order is worth commenting on, but all are at least shown here. 

Arizona Diamondbacks
Pecking order
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Paul Sewald ARI RP
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Jonathan Loaisiga ARI RP
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Kevin Ginkel ARI RP
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Ryan Thompson ARI RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald
Manager Torey Lovullo said at the end of spring training that Sewald would get the first save chance, and he did. He also showed the velocity that had been missing since he last succeeded in the role in 2023.

Athletics
Pecking order
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Scott Barlow ATH RP
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Michael Kelly ATH RP
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Justin Sterner ATH RP
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Hogan Harris ATH RP
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Elvis Alvarado ATH RP
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Mark Leiter ATH RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? nobody
The pecking order is looser here than for any other team, and it's hard to take much of a rooting interest in any of these guys.

Atlanta Braves
Pecking order
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Raisel Iglesias ATL RP
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Robert Suarez ATL RP
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Dylan Lee ATL RP
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Tyler Kinley ATL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez
Suarez was targeted like a closer-in-waiting in drafts, given that we've so recently seen him succeed in the role, but Iglesias has a near spotless track record as well and is firmly entrenched for now.

Baltimore Orioles
Pecking order
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Ryan Helsley BAL RP
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Andrew Kittredge BAL RP
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Yennier Cano BAL RP
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Tyler Wells BAL SP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Boston Red Sox
Pecking order
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Aroldis Chapman BOS RP
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Garrett Whitlock BOS RP
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Justin Slaten BOS RP
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Greg Weissert BOS RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Aroldis Chapman

Chicago Cubs
Pecking order
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Daniel Palencia CHC RP
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Phil Maton CHC RP
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Hunter Harvey CHC RP
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Caleb Thielbar CHC RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Daniel Palencia

Chicago White Sox
Pecking order
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Seranthony Dominguez CHW RP
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Grant Taylor CHW RP
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Jordan Leasure CHW P

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Seranthony Dominguez

Cincinnati Reds
Pecking order
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Emilio Pagan CIN RP
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Tony Santillan CIN RP
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Connor Phillips CIN SP
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Pierce Johnson CIN RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emilio Pagan

Cleveland Guardians
Pecking order
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Cade Smith CLE P
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Shawn Armstrong CLE RP
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Erik Sabrowski CLE P

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Cade Smith

Colorado Rockies
Pecking order
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Victor Vodnik COL RP
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Zach Agnos COL P
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Jimmy Herget COL RP
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Juan Mejia COL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Victor Vodnik
Part of me wonders if Vodnik is even rosterable because the outlook for this team -- and everyone in the bullpen, for that matter -- is so poor.

Detroit Tigers
Pecking order
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Kenley Jansen DET RP
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Kyle Finnegan DET RP
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Will Vest DET RP
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Tyler Holton DET RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen
You might think a closer of Jansen's stature would never fall victim to a committee, but I just don't trust manager A.J. Hinch, who has been playing ninth-inning games since arriving in Detroit (and some before then as well).

Houston Astros
Pecking order
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Josh Hader HOU RP
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Bryan Abreu HOU RP
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Bryan King HOU P

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu
Abreu was widely drafted just in case Hader's bout with biceps tendinitis turns out to be a long-term issue, but he's still on track to return before the end of April.

Kansas City Royals
Pecking order
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Lucas Erceg KC RP
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Carlos Estevez KC RP
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Matt Strahm KC RP
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John Schreiber KC RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Lucas Erceg, Carlos Estevez, Matt Strahm
Estevez's plummeting velocity already appears to have cost him his job, leading to Erceg notching the team's first save Sunday. John Schreiber's save Monday was presumably just because the three ahead of him here were unavailable.

Los Angeles Angels
Pecking order
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Jordan Romano LAA RP
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Kirby Yates LAA RP
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Drew Pomeranz LAA RP
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Sam Bachman LAA RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano, Kirby Yates
While Yates' bout with knee inflammation likely won't keep him out much longer, he was only a mild favorite to close before then, and Romano himself has enough experience in the role that he could run with this opportunity.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Pecking order
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Edwin Diaz LAD RP
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Tanner Scott LAD RP
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Will Klein LAD RP
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Alex Vesia LAD RP
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Blake Treinen LAD RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Edwin Diaz

Miami Marlins
Pecking order
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Pete Fairbanks MIA RP
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Calvin Faucher MIA RP
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Anthony Bender MIA RP
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Andrew Nardi MIA RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks

Milwaukee Brewers
Pecking order
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Trevor Megill MIL RP
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Abner Uribe MIL RP
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DL Hall MIL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe
Megill's first two appearances have come in the ninth, more or less confirming that he's the closer over Uribe, but he's walking a tightrope and already stumbled once by blowing a tie Monday.

Minnesota Twins
Pecking order
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Cole Sands MIN RP
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Taylor Rogers MIN RP
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Justin Topa MIN RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Cole Sands
Sands is probably the Twins' best reliever, and if early usage is any indication, new manager Derek Shelton is more attuned to that than his predecessor. Still, it's not like the right-hander is can't-miss in the role.

New York Mets
Pecking order
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Devin Williams NYM RP
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Luke Weaver NYM SP
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Brooks Raley NYM RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams

New York Yankees
Pecking order
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David Bednar NYY RP
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Camilo Doval NYY RP
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Fernando Cruz NYY RP
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Tim Hill NYY RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar

Philadelphia Phillies
Pecking order
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Jhoan Duran PHI RP
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Brad Keller PHI SP
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Jose Alvarado PHI RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran

Pittsburgh Pirates
Pecking order
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Dennis Santana PIT RP
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Gregory Soto PIT RP
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Justin Lawrence PIT RP
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Isaac Mattson PIT RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Dennis Santana
Manager Don Kelly revealed late in spring training that he might occasionally deploy Santana prior to the ninth inning when the situation called for it, specifically citing left-hander Gregory Soto as a ninth-inning alternative.

San Diego Padres
Pecking order
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Mason Miller SD SP
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Jeremiah Estrada SD RP
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Adrian Morejon SD RP
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Jason Adam SD RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

San Francisco Giants
Pecking order
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Ryan Walker SF RP
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Keaton Winn SF SP
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Erik Miller SF RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Ryan Walker

Seattle Mariners
Pecking order
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Andres Munoz SEA RP
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Matt Brash SEA RP
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Jose Ferrer SEA RP
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Eduard Bazardo SEA RP
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Gabe Speier SEA RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz

St. Louis Cardinals
Pecking order
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Riley O'Brien STL RP
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Matt Svanson STL P
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JoJo Romero STL RP
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Ryne Stanek STL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Riley O'Brien
This situation started out messy and has only gotten messier with Ryne Stanek and Matt Svanson already faltering in the ninth inning. O'Brien and JoJo Romero shared the closer role down the stretch last year and may wind up doing so again.

Tampa Bay Rays
Pecking order
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Griffin Jax TB RP
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Edwin Uceta TB RP
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Bryan Baker TB RP
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Garrett Cleavinger TB RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Griffin Jax, Edwin Uceta, Bryan Baker
None of Jax's first three appearances has come in the ninth or even the eighth inning, which doesn't necessarily remove him from the top of the pecking order but does confirm that this closer situation is the truest of committees.

Texas Rangers
Pecking order
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Robert Garcia TEX RP
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Chris Martin TEX RP
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Tyler Alexander TEX RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Robert Garcia, Chris Martin
While each of the Rangers' first two saves has gone to Tyler Alexander, both were in unusual enough circumstances for me to suspect this is still a two-headed closing tandem.

Toronto Blue Jays
Pecking order
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Jeff Hoffman TOR RP
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Tyler Rogers TOR RP
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Louie Varland TOR SP
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Brendon Little TOR RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jeff Hoffman

Washington Nationals
Pecking order
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Clayton Beeter WAS RP
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Cole Henry WAS RP
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Brad Lord WAS P

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Clayton Beeter