So, do you have a grasp on who's closing where yet?

Didn't think so. That's what happens when a third of the league enters the season without a clear front-runner for saves.

But we know more now than we did a week ago, enough that I should probably commit to breaking down every bullpen as it stands now. It helps to establish a baseline for all future Bullpen Reports. It also gives you a heads-up for possible holds standouts, in leagues where those are a thing.

Not every team's closer pecking order is worth commenting on, but all are at least shown here.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald

Manager Torey Lovullo said at the end of spring training that Sewald would get the first save chance, and he did. He also showed the velocity that had been missing since he last succeeded in the role in 2023.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? nobody

The pecking order is looser here than for any other team, and it's hard to take much of a rooting interest in any of these guys.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez

Suarez was targeted like a closer-in-waiting in drafts, given that we've so recently seen him succeed in the role, but Iglesias has a near spotless track record as well and is firmly entrenched for now.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Aroldis Chapman

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Daniel Palencia



Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Seranthony Dominguez

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Emilio Pagan

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Cade Smith

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Victor Vodnik

Part of me wonders if Vodnik is even rosterable because the outlook for this team -- and everyone in the bullpen, for that matter -- is so poor.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

You might think a closer of Jansen's stature would never fall victim to a committee, but I just don't trust manager A.J. Hinch, who has been playing ninth-inning games since arriving in Detroit (and some before then as well).

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu

Abreu was widely drafted just in case Hader's bout with biceps tendinitis turns out to be a long-term issue, but he's still on track to return before the end of April.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Lucas Erceg, Carlos Estevez, Matt Strahm

Estevez's plummeting velocity already appears to have cost him his job, leading to Erceg notching the team's first save Sunday. John Schreiber's save Monday was presumably just because the three ahead of him here were unavailable.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano, Kirby Yates

While Yates' bout with knee inflammation likely won't keep him out much longer, he was only a mild favorite to close before then, and Romano himself has enough experience in the role that he could run with this opportunity.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Edwin Diaz

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe

Megill's first two appearances have come in the ninth, more or less confirming that he's the closer over Uribe, but he's walking a tightrope and already stumbled once by blowing a tie Monday.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Cole Sands

Sands is probably the Twins' best reliever, and if early usage is any indication, new manager Derek Shelton is more attuned to that than his predecessor. Still, it's not like the right-hander is can't-miss in the role.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Devin Williams

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? David Bednar

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Dennis Santana

Manager Don Kelly revealed late in spring training that he might occasionally deploy Santana prior to the ninth inning when the situation called for it, specifically citing left-hander Gregory Soto as a ninth-inning alternative.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Ryan Walker

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Riley O'Brien

This situation started out messy and has only gotten messier with Ryne Stanek and Matt Svanson already faltering in the ninth inning. O'Brien and JoJo Romero shared the closer role down the stretch last year and may wind up doing so again.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Griffin Jax, Edwin Uceta, Bryan Baker

None of Jax's first three appearances has come in the ninth or even the eighth inning, which doesn't necessarily remove him from the top of the pecking order but does confirm that this closer situation is the truest of committees.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Robert Garcia, Chris Martin

While each of the Rangers' first two saves has gone to Tyler Alexander, both were in unusual enough circumstances for me to suspect this is still a two-headed closing tandem.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Jeff Hoffman

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Clayton Beeter