Fantasy Baseball: Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?

Someone has to say something.

For too long now, we've ridden this wave, subject to the whims of the man in charge. But there comes a time when we must rise up with one voice and declare, in the name of decency, fairness and humanity, what should be self-evident by now.

By golly, Jesus Aguilar needs to play every day.

Not four out of five days. Not whenever the Brewers are facing a lefty or Ryan Braun needs a breather. Every ... single ... day.

He's too good. How good? The-best-they-have good. Better-than-they-deserve good, the way things are going.

View Profile Jesus Aguilar MIL • 1B • 24 2018 season BA .313 HR 19 RBI 54 OPS 1.018 AB 211

Oh, he's been productive, you say? The approach must be working, you dare suggest? Yeah, in spite of their best efforts to stifle and subvert him.

Ever since Eric Thames returned from a thumb injury, the Brewers have tried to ease Aguilar back into a part-time role, sitting him in three of those first six games. The only reason it hasn't taken is because he's responded with the force of a thousand Aguilars, all equally massive and beautiful, homering eight times in the 2 1/2 weeks since.

"Don't you," it's like he's saying, "forget about me."

Don't. Don't. Don't. Don't.

When I ... win you a game? Because that's what he did single-handedly June 22. The Brewers had all of two hits in the contest — both of them Aguilar homers, the second a walk-off winner. Afterward, manager Craig Counsell sounded like the most zealous of converts.

"It's putting together at-bats, smart at-bats, knowing what's going on," Counsell told MLB.com. "[Aguilar has] really improved on that. He knows what he's looking for. I think that's the best way to say it. Able to use a good swing and the strength and be a really dangerous player."

A really dangerous player ... who two days later Counsell again would bench.

Now, I know what you're thinking. That game is the only time Aguilar has sat since that initial six-game stretch when Thames returned from the DL. Maybe that's good enough. Maybe any more is too much to ask in this age of specialization. But what you have to realize is the Brewers have been playing short-handed again. Lorenzo Cain strained his groin Saturday and went on the DL, freeing up center field for Christian Yelich, right field for Thames and first base, in theory, for Aguilar.

It's thought to be a short-term injury, after which we'll be back in the same old predicament. And oh yeah, that game Aguilar sat was also the first with Cain out of the lineup.

You see? They just can't wrap their heads around playing Aguilar every day. Which almost makes sense when you consider the impact that Thames made last year. And then there's Braun, a franchise icon who appears to be running on fumes with a .756 OPS at age 34 but who they seem reluctant to kick to the curb just yet.

Even though Aguilar is clearly better than both.

And I mean clearly better. His 1.018 would rank fourth in all of baseball if he had the at-bats to qualify. He's on pace for 38 homers and 109 RBI despite not having the at-bats to qualify. He has done it with a .333 BABIP that only seems high if you ignore that he had a .337 BABIP last year and a 25.4 percent fly-ball rate that only seems high if you ignore that he had a 22.5 percent rate last year. Lefty masher? His reputation as such overshadowed a perfectly cromulent .804 OPS against righties in 2017. This year, it's up to .964.

What he's doing adds up on a molecular level, in other words. There's a real chance he's this good or at least close enough, making him the dream waiver wire find who could single-handedly change the course of your season if and only if the Brewers allow it to happen.

The impetus for this tirade is not only my continued marveling at what Aguilar does every time he plays but also this advice-seeker from ye olde TweetDeck:

Forget about the pitcher exchange. I want to consider the prospect of trading Aguilar for Merrifield or someone as decidedly middle-tier as him. Because it's clearly the rational way to go. Make that move and you've capitalized on the hysteria, locking in something you could never get on the waiver wire for something you quite recently did. It's a small victory but a surefire one, and maybe that's as high as you're looking to aim.

But I can't stomach the thought of forfeiting all that upside. Aguilar might be what we were thinking Jose Abreu would (and presumably still will) be — a third- or fourth-round-caliber bat, basically — and I'd be giving it up for a guy whose contributions in a moribund Royals lineup have essentially been reduced to stolen bases.

So who would suffice? Eric Hosmer? Nicholas Castellanos? Nomar Mazara? I doubt you could do much better. You can't expect to convince an owner to give up a sure thing for all the uncertainties surrounding Aguilar. You're betting against Aguilar's best-case scenario in exchange for a little security. It's like when you have a structured settlement but you need cash now. Do you call J.G. Wentworth, or just hold on to a good thing?

My hope is that sanity prevails, this stretch without Cain convinces the Brewers just how critical Aguilar is to their success, he slugs himself into fame and fortune and we all live happily ever after. It seems inevitable, right? They're trying to win, after all, just like you and me. But one ill-timed slump for a player still on shaky ground, and the opportunity could slip away.

Whatever, I'm not playing scared. Give me the upside, I say, especially when it's already so tangible.