Timing is everything. What better time is there to sell high on players in Dynasty leagues? We just dealt with a 60-game season where some Fantasy managers might be looking at 2020 production with finality. The truth remains that what we witnessed this season was just 37% of our usual 162 games. We would actually just be entering June around the 60-game mark. That's also around the time where we have enough data to realize what might be sustainable for the long haul and what might not.

It's right around that Memorial Day mark every baseball season where we have a good sense of players to buy low or sell high. This brings me back to my original point. There is no better time than now to sell high in Dynasty or keeper leagues if you're looking to rebuild or retool your team.

And let me remind everybody, just because a player is a sell high does not mean you need to just sell that player in general. If the others in your league aren't buying what Trevor Bauer did in 2020 and don't want to offer you fair value, just keep him. And – as usual – if you're in a position to compete in 2021, you probably want to hold onto all the names below.

Nonetheless, here are six players who are either coming off career (shortened) seasons or are getting up there in age. Now might be the best time to maximize their value.

