Fantasy Baseball Catcher Preview: Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts, top prospects, rankings, and more for 2020

Catcher remains the weakest position in Fantasy — doubly so for those of you playing in two-catcher leagues. In 2019, Christian Vazquez finished as the No. 3 catcher in points leagues with 356.5 points, which would have been "good" for 20th at second base, 23rd at third base or 26th at first base.

Of course, the position is probably a bit deeper than that kind of analysis would lead you to believe — Mitch Garver, Gary Sanchez and Willson Contreras, among others, didn't even reach 400 at bats. Add in a crop of extremely interesting prospects in the high minors — plus the No. 1 pick in last year's MLB draft — and catcher could have some brighter days ahead.

Still, for now, you're probably better off treating it like tight end in football — if you can't get one of the big names, go for the bargain bin. The bar is so low at catcher that you might be best served streaming until you stumble on 2020's version of Vazquez, Garver or Will Smith. Expect to see just three or four catchers go off the board inside of the top 100 on Draft Day, so you won't have to pay much either way.

2020 Draft Prep Catcher Preview

Consensus Rankings J.T. Realmuto C PHI Philadelphia • #10 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.275 HR 25 R 92 RBI 83 SB 9 SO 123 Realmuto didn't quite live up to expectations in his first season outside of Miami, but an .892 OPS in the second half gives hope he might have more in store in year two in Philly. Gary Sanchez C NYY N.Y. Yankees • #24 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.232 HR 34 R 62 RBI 77 SB 0 SO 125 That's two years in a row Sanchez disappointed his drafters, although this time it was just because of injuries, not performance. If Sanchez can stay healthy, he has the potential to be the first catcher since 2003 to hit more than 40 homers. Yasmani Grandal C CHW Chi. White Sox • #24 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.246 HR 28 R 79 RBI 77 SB 5 SO 139 Grandal is one of the most durable players at the position, having playing 293 games over the last two seasons, and he's also one of the few 30-homer threats. The batting average will never help, but Grandal does pretty much everything else well. Mitch Garver C MIN Minnesota • #8 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.273 HR 31 R 70 RBI 67 SB 0 SO 87 Was Garver's breakout for real? On a per-game basis, he was the most productive catcher in baseball, hitting his 31 homers in just 93 games. Most of his batted-ball indicators back up the power — Garver was in the 85th percentile in average exit velocity and 97th percentile in hard-hit rate — but the sample size is small, making him a volatile asset for 2020. Willson Contreras C CHC Chi. Cubs • #40 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 24 R 57 RBI 64 SB 1 SO 102 Contreras bounced back in a big way, hitting a career high in homers despite missing 54 games. A career-best hard-hit rate backs up the breakout. Will Smith C LAD L.A. Dodgers • #16 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.253 HR 15 R 30 RBI 42 SB 2 SO 52 Speaking of small sample sizes, Smith was a star in his 54 games last season, too. And he has the minor-league track record to back it up, with 40 homers in 161 career games between Double-A and Triple-A. The peripherals don't back Smith's 2019 up as much as they do for Garver, but the track record is even better. Salvador Perez C KC Kansas City • #13 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0 HR 0 R 0 RBI 0 SB 0 SO 0 Once one of the most reliable options at the position, Perez had Tommy John surgery last march and missed the entire 2019 season. Can you still rely on Perez for close to 30 homers and to be among the leaders in games played at the position? One good sign: The Royals are talking about using him at first base to keep him fresh early on. Carson Kelly C ARI Arizona • #18 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.245 HR 18 R 46 RBI 47 SB 0 SO 79 There was definitely some prospect fatigue around Kelly in recent years, but he took advantage of his first opportunity to play almost every day. Kelly struggled in April and September, but ran a .274/.387/.572 line from May through August, a sign of the upside. Wilson Ramos C NYM N.Y. Mets • #40 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.288 HR 14 R 52 RBI 73 SB 1 SO 69 Ramos still hit the ball with plenty of authority in 2019, but his ground-ball rate spiked to 62.4%, sapping him of much of his power. That was well out of line with career norms, so a return to pre-2019 levels isn't out of the question — especially since he's talked about working to elevate the ball more in 2020. Omar Narvaez C MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.278 HR 22 R 63 RBI 55 SB 0 SO 92 Narvaez wasn't limited much by his home park in 2019, but he could get a nice boost from Miller Park, one of the better parks for left-handed power in the majors. Sean Murphy C OAK Oakland • #12 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.245 HR 4 R 14 RBI 8 SB 0 SO 16 If Murphy can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a difference maker at catcher for Fantasy. He has solid power and contact skills, and the Athletics showed their faith in his by throwing him into the lineup during a playoff race down the stretch, where he acquitted himself very well. Christian Vazquez C BOS Boston • #7 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.276 HR 23 R 66 RBI 72 SB 4 SO 101 It's hard to overstate just how much of an outlier Vazquez's 2019 power production was. From 2014-2018, his .089 ISO was the 15th-lowest among 332 players with at least 999 plate appearances. Vazquez's profile doesn't support big power production, but there are reasons to think he can at least be more than a zero moving forward.

2020 Draft Prep Don't forget about ...

Jorge Alfaro C MIA Miami • #38 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.262 HR 18 R 44 RBI 57 SB 4 SO 154 There can be value in betting on players with elite tools figuring out the actual baseball stuff out. Alfaro hits the ball really hard and is an elite athlete, but his approach is a bit of a mess. If he figures out how to maximize his tools, however, he could turn into a difference maker. Think about what happened to Javier Baez a few years back. Francisco Mejia C SD San Diego • #27 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.265 HR 8 R 27 RBI 22 SB 1 SO 56 Another recent top prospect who hasn't figured it out yet, Mejia doesn't have Alfaro's flashey tools, but projects as a good combo of power and contact if he hits. Buster Posey C SF San Francisco • #28 • Age: 33 2019 Stats AVG 0.257 HR 7 R 43 RBI 38 SB 0 SO 71 I love buying established stars when their price craters, and that's where Posey is. I don't expect the power to come back at this stage in his career, but the hope is he's healthy and can at least provide a useful batting average.

2020 Draft Prep Catcher Sleeper, Breakout, & Bust

Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline Danny Jansen C TOR Toronto • #9 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto 260 Roto (C) 16 H2H 246 H2H (C) 14 2019 Stats AVG 0.207 HR 13 R 41 RBI 43 SB 0 SO 79 Jansen's overall line for 2019 looks awful, but a lot of that was due to a deep slump to open the season. He didn't hit a homer until the Blue Jays 32nd game of the season, sporting a .160/.245/.202 line as of May 16. However, he homered on May 17 and 19, and would hit 11 more in his next 74 games, a 28-homer pace for a full season. Jansen still hit just .225 during that span, however a .233 BABIP helps explain why that might have been some bad luck. If he can avoid both the slumps and bad luck that plagued him as a rookie, Jansen has top-five catcher potential.

Breakout Projections powered by Sportsline Omar Narvaez C MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 208 Roto 182 Roto (C) 10 H2H 172 H2H (C) 10 2019 Stats AVG 0.278 HR 22 R 63 RBI 55 SB 0 SO 92 Narvaez was a popular sleeper last season, and he mostly lived up to expectations — though like seemingly everyone on the Mariners in 2019, much of his production came in the early part of the season before petering out. Narvaez gets the most out of his somewhat limited skill set by making consistent contact and pulling the ball in the air, and playing in Miller Park should help him maximize his power. Narvaez is no Yasmani Grandal, but he has a chance to do a pretty decent impersonation at a fraction of the cost.

Bust Projections powered by Sportsline Will Smith C LAD L.A. Dodgers • #16 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 119 Roto 122 Roto (C) 7 H2H 147 H2H (C) 6 2019 Stats AVG 0.253 HR 15 R 30 RBI 42 SB 2 SO 52 It's tough to come up with a bust call for catcher, given how late they tend to go, but one I have yet to draft in 2020 is Will Smith. I like the skill set, though he profiles as a no-average, all-power hitter, and even at catcher, that skill set just doesn't make you stand out these days. If he hits at a 25-homer pace, he'll be a must-start catcher, but the underlying batted ball metrics from his rookie season don't quite back up what he did, with a .225 expected batting average and .452 expected slugging percentage. If you want to reach for a 2019 small-sample superstar, reach for Mitch Garver instead.

2020 Draft Prep Catcher Top Prospects

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .254 (130 AB), 4 HR, 8 2B, .774 OPS, 20 BB, 27 K

"With no holes in his game offensively or defensively, he's considered as can't-miss as catcher prospects get and a face-of-the-franchise type for a rebuilding club."

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .278 (313 AB), 16 HR, .824 OPS, 21 BB, 71 K

The heir apparent for a broken-down Buster Posey would be poised to take over next year if he himself could stay healthy."

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .293 (150 AB), 11 HR, 8 2B, .964 OPS, 22 BB, 36 K

Major-league stats: .245 (53 AB), 4 HR, 5 2B, .899 OPS, 6 BB, 16 K

"The Athletics rode Josh Phegley as far as he could carry him, but once it became clear Murphy was past the torn meniscus that wrecked much of his 2019, they were happy to turn over catching duties to him during the heat of a playoff race."

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .261 (314 AB), 6 HR, .679 OPS, 30 BB, 22 K

"Ruiz's receiving ability keeps him high in the real-world ranks, and it's true his contact rate is superhuman and a breath of fresh air in today's environment."

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .301 (396 AB), 18 HR, 21 SB, .899 OPS, 42 BB, 63 K

"Varsho continues to bolster his prospect bona fides with every step up the ladder and straight-up demolished Double-A over the final two months, batting .352 with nine homers, 11 steals and a 1.056 OPS."

6. Luis Campusano, Padres

7. Ronaldo Hernandez, Rays

8. Andrew Knizner, Cardinals

9. Zack Collins, White Sox

10. Sam Huff, Rangers

So which sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.