Jesse Winker DH CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 27 ROSTERED 68% BA .365 HR 5 OBP .484 OPS 1.196 AB 52 FPPG 3.10 Turns out I may have been a year early on Jesse Winker, who had homered five times in five games before the Reds were forced to shut down because of a positive COVID-19 test. As ridiculous as it has made his overall numbers, his quality of contact is so high that his expected stats (xBA, xSLG, xwOBA) are right in line. He has always been a high on-base guy with the sort of contact and line-drive rates that lend themselves to a high batting average, so if the power comes through, we're talking about a potential MVP-caliber bat.

Anthony Santander RF BAL Baltimore • #25 • Age: 25 ROSTERED 88% BA .271 HR 7 OPS .935 AB 85 K 12 FPPG 4.29 Anthony Santander's availability has dwindled to almost nothing -- no surprise considering his recent power binge has made him a top-five Fantasy outfielder -- but it's still worth investigating the legitimacy of the performance. And while he's destined to cool off some, yeah, I'm fairly confident he can remain an impact power hitter with a batted-ball profile not too unlike Mike Moustakas. The extreme fly-ball tendencies that make all those home runs possible will drag down his BABIP, but he makes such regular contact that it won't sink his batting average. The effect may not even be so exaggerated for him given how well he hits the ball to the opposite field.

Nick Senzel CF CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 25 ROSTERED 70% BA .244 HR 2 SB 2 OPS .816 AB 45 FPPG 2.93 Nick Senzel came into the year with residual prospect appeal even after an underwhelming rookie season, but the underlying numbers suggested that improvements would need to be made. Boy, have they. He's hitting the ball considerably harder (average exit velocity up from 87.8 to 90.6) and elevating considerably better (average launch angle up from 11.3 to 18.1), with some improved plate discipline to boot, and the result is a .288 xBA and a .516 xSLG. It's a particularly small and scattered sample thanks to a groin injury and the Reds' recent quarantine, but given the prospect pedigree, I'm salivating nonetheless.

Ian Happ CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 26 ROSTERED 64% BA .310 HR 3 OBP .437 OPS 1.006 AB 58 FPPG 3.11 When Ian Happ returned from the minors last August to deliver a still-high-but-not-prohibitive 25 percent strikeout rate, I thought, "OK, let's see him do it next year." Well, so far he has while also ranking the top 10 percent in hard-hit rate and the top 2 percent in walk rate. It gives him a .293 xBA and an xwOBA like the one Anthony Rendon put together last year. The small sample size caveat still applies, of course, but this is what Happ's best-case outcome would look like. And now that manager David Ross seems committed to playing him every day, I'm happy to see where it takes me.

Garrett Hampson LF COL Colorado • #1 • Age: 25 ROSTERED 63% BA .321 HR 1 SB 2 OPS .882 AB 53 FPPG 2.81 In the blink of an eye, Garrett Hampson went from being a utility player who might get to start against the occasional lefty to the Rockies' leadoff hitter. It's a cushy job that has contributed to Charlie Blackmon scoring more than 110 runs in four straight seasons, and you might even say Hampson earned it by going 13 for 39 (.333) with four extra-base hits and two steals since his first look in it. Currently boasting the league's best line-drive rate, Hampson offers a Whit Merrifield-like profile, right down to the second base eligibility, but with the added benefit of hitting in one of the most desirable lineup spots in baseball.

Dominic Smith LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #2 • Age: 25 ROSTERED 68% BA .296 HR 6 OPS 1.116 AB 54 K 15 FPPG 3.85 Dominic Smith has one of the clearest drawbacks of anyone on this list in that we still don't know if the Mets are willing to play him against right-handed pitchers, but now that he has homered in four of the seven straight he has started, all against righties, I'm willing to gamble it's just around the corner. He actually had better numbers against lefties than righties last year, albeit over a tiny sample. And this year? After earning rave reviews in summer camp, he's putting the ball in the air more than ever and barreling up everything so far. It's a long-awaited breakthrough for the former top prospect.

Dylan Carlson CF STL St. Louis • #3 • Age: 21 ROSTERED 64% AB 10 H 2 2B 1 BB 1 K 2 FPPG 1.00 Normally, the recently arrived prospect gets top priority on the waiver wire, so for Dylan Carlson to rank this low shows you the caliber of his competition. It helps that he hasn't made a splash of his own yet, not that there's any reason for concern. He's at least showing a solid approach at the plate and has the talent to emerge as a five-category contributor in the weeks ahead. But I'm confident enough in what the players above him here are doing that I don't need to prioritize the theoretical.

Nick Solak CF TEX Texas • #15 • Age: 25 ROSTERED 44% BA .298 HR 1 SB 3 OBP .373 AB 67 FPPG 2.74 Yes, Nick Solak is eligible in the outfield now, and it won't be long before he's eligible at second base as well. A former 20-steal guy in the minors, he has thankfully gotten a chance to demonstrate that skill in the majors this year, and his longstanding on-base skills ensure he'll always be in a position to run. So even if he can't replicate the power that saw him hit 32 homers between the majors and minors last year (and it was always in doubt), he has skills that acclimate him to both categories and points leagues. It's worth noting, too, he actually has a higher hard-hit rate and average launch angle than last year, so don't count out the power yet.

Clint Frazier RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #77 • Age: 25 ROSTERED 56% AB 15 H 8 HR 2 2B 3 K 4 FPPG 6.75 I could see slotting Clint Frazier ahead of Nick Solak if you're in a position to sell out for the upside, but the fact is we don't know how committed the Yankees are to the soon-to-be 26-year-old or if this hot start is just another fakeout. But things are looking more promising for Frazier than they have in quite some time, thanks largely to a new timing mechanism that he thinks has unlocked the full extent of his bat speed, delivering big results since way back in spring training. Manager Aaron Boone has started Frazier every day since he arrived and even moved him into three-hole Monday.