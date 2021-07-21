It's Wednesday, which means it's time to fire up the Worry-O-Meter. It's mostly been a rough go for prospects the past few seasons, which makes sense given they missed out on an entire year of development in 2020. Jarred Kelenic was promoted to start the second half with the Mariners but, through four games, his struggles remain. While it's only been four games, Kelenic has exactly two strikeouts in each outing. He's still a hold but should remain on the bench until we see something... anything.
I hate to be all negative but we've gotta talk about John Means who made his return to the mound on Tuesday... and it wasn't pretty. He allowed five runs over five innings pitched with the spin rates down on all of his pitches. This is the first start from Means following the league's crackdown on sticky substances. I'm not overreacting because it's only his first start back and we recently saw a transition period from Gerrit Cole and Corbin Burnes before they got back on track. Still, let's watch Means very closely moving forward.
Votto continues his bounceback season
Reds 1B Joey Votto has been one of the best stories of the 2021 Fantasy Baseball season. The 37-year-old was written off by almost the entire Fantasy world -- undrafted in the vast majority of leagues. Now he continues to get it done at the dish. Votto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run against the Mets helping lead the Reds to the victory. He ripped his solo shot in the third -- it was his 12th home run of the season. He has also now racked up 42 RBIs in 237 at bats and he has collected multiple hits in each of his last two games.
Votto has been an excellent snatch off the waiver wire for those who were prudent. Votto will likely keep a prime spot in the Reds lineup for the remainder of the season and he should continue to be a solid source in three or potentially up to four categories.
More news and notes
- Red Sox SP Chris Sale was excellent in his start at Double-A going 3 2/3 hitless -- allowing one walk -- striking out six batters. He averaged mostly 93-96 MPH but touched 97 MPH. He also revealed that his pregame meals used to be McDonalds and Taco Bell. Now he's on a much better diet. Sounds like my kind of guy!
- Mets SP Carlos Carrasco was not so good at Triple-A. He went 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, including three homers. He built up to 41 pitches. There was some talk he could be activated this weekend. I doubt that now.
- Mets SP Jacob DeGrom, on the IL with that forearm injury, is improving but has yet to resume throwing. Don't rush it.
- Dodgers OF Mookie Betts was on the bench for a third straight game Tuesday with that hip.
- Cleveland 3B Jose Ramirez has not fully recovered from his left elbow soreness and will get occasional days off in the coming weeks.
- Cubs 3B/OF Kris Bryant was removed from Tuesday's game because… of right hamstring fatigue. No trade yet.
- According to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, "six to eight teams" have engaged the Rockies about a potential Trevor Story trade.
- Braves SP Ian Anderson is feeling better and will be re-evaluated in a few days. He was placed on the IL last week with right shoulder inflammation.
- Phillies 3B Alec Bohm has been cleared to return to the team but has yet to be activated from the COVID IL.
- Rockies SP Austin Gomber will be activated to start Wednesday against the Mariners. He's 64% rostered and had a 2.44 ERA over his last 10 starts if you remember.
- Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah is only expected to miss one start. He was placed on the IL Monday.
- Padres catcher Austin Nola could be activated this weekend. He's 30% rostered if you need a catcher. Garver and Stassi over Nola, right?
- Nationals SP Stephen Strasburg threw long toss Tuesday and will throw another bullpen session Thursday or Friday. They reported he didn't feel right last week but now he's feeling much better. Yuck.
- Reds RP Lucas Sims will begin a rehab assignment next week.
- Marlins SP Sandy Alcantara was placed on the bereavement list, which means he will not make his scheduled start Wednesday.
- Braves SP Huascar Ynoa will throw live batting practice this week and pitch in a complex league game next week. Ynoa is 49% rostered if you're looking for a SP to stash. Obviously he's behind Sale and Carrasco.
- Rays reliever Nick Anderson felt good after throwing live batting practice and will start a rehab assignment with the club's rookie-level affiliate in the coming days.
- Dodgers SP David Price stated Sunday that his pitch count will rise in his next start and that he is working toward a full-time starter role without limitations. He threw 66 pitches in his most recent start.
- Tigers SP Spencer Turnbull will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of 2021.
- Nationals GM Mike Rizzo does not expect Starlin Castro to return to the Nationals this season after allegations of domestic violence.
- Yankees 2B DJ LeMahieu was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to a stomach virus.
- Tough break for the Royals as Danny Duffy with the left flexor and Brady Singer with his shoulder both went to the IL.
Prospect updates
- Blue Jays SP Nate Pearson has begun to build back up after being diagnosed with a sports hernia but will do so as a reliever.
- Dodgers SP Josiah Gray in his call up vs. SF: 4 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 7 K, 3 HR, 15 swinging strikes on 77 pitches and averaged 94.9 MPH on his fastball.
- Diamondbacks C Daulton Varsho went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI, and run scored. He's 13% rostered.
- Mariners C Cal Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. He's 20% rostered.
- The Giants promoted outfielder Heliot Ramos to Triple-A. He had a great May, awful June, and was crushing here in July at Double-A. He offers some power and mild speed.
- Scott White's favorite prospect Yankees Estevan Florial was recalled by the Yankees and hit his first major league home run!
- Angels OF Brandon Marsh grabbed his first steal after collecting three hits in his last game. He's 28% rostered.