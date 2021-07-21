It's Wednesday, which means it's time to fire up the Worry-O-Meter. It's mostly been a rough go for prospects the past few seasons, which makes sense given they missed out on an entire year of development in 2020. Jarred Kelenic was promoted to start the second half with the Mariners but, through four games, his struggles remain. While it's only been four games, Kelenic has exactly two strikeouts in each outing. He's still a hold but should remain on the bench until we see something... anything.

I hate to be all negative but we've gotta talk about John Means who made his return to the mound on Tuesday... and it wasn't pretty. He allowed five runs over five innings pitched with the spin rates down on all of his pitches. This is the first start from Means following the league's crackdown on sticky substances. I'm not overreacting because it's only his first start back and we recently saw a transition period from Gerrit Cole and Corbin Burnes before they got back on track. Still, let's watch Means very closely moving forward.

Reds 1B Joey Votto has been one of the best stories of the 2021 Fantasy Baseball season. The 37-year-old was written off by almost the entire Fantasy world -- undrafted in the vast majority of leagues. Now he continues to get it done at the dish. Votto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run against the Mets helping lead the Reds to the victory. He ripped his solo shot in the third -- it was his 12th home run of the season. He has also now racked up 42 RBIs in 237 at bats and he has collected multiple hits in each of his last two games.

Votto has been an excellent snatch off the waiver wire for those who were prudent. Votto will likely keep a prime spot in the Reds lineup for the remainder of the season and he should continue to be a solid source in three or potentially up to four categories.

