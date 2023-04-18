Let me say this upfront: if you're not worried about your pitching on some level, consider yourself lucky. Between the bigger-than-expected impact of the shift ban and the fact the ball is carrying better than it did for much of last year, the environment hasn't been conducive to quality moundwork. The increased damage on balls in play is being compounded by the increased damage on balls out of play.

To what extent will it continue? Who's to say? The manufacturing process allows for a certain amount of variability, and it's possible the next batch of balls have higher seams and don't carry as well. Regardless, the shift ban is here to stay, and so we may have to adjust our expectations for what a good pitching line looks like.

It's also worth pointing out how quickly our impression of a pitcher can change in an environment that makes everyone vulnerable to a blowout. Kevin Gausman was one of the few aces pulling his weight in his first three turns through the rotation, but are you worried about him now that he allowed seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings to the Astros on Monday, raising his ERA from 1.35 to 3.65? Suffice it to say I can't comment on everyone.

Here, though, I've selected eight pitchers whose early struggles might raise some concerns. I've implemented a stop light conceit to indicate my own level of concern, green being low, yellow being moderate and red being high.

Why not just say low, moderate and high instead of green, yellow and red? Because I'm not a killjoy, unlike you.