The urgency you're feeling is real. In this sprint of a season, you have just three more times to set your lineup — and that's assuming your league includes the final week. It might lead you to think desperate thoughts, like anyone who isn't helping now is just getting in the way and begging to be purged from your roster.
But of course, production doesn't work that way. It's not evenly distributed over the course of a season, whether that season is 26 weeks or 10. What a player has done for the past seven weeks has little bearing on what he does for the next three, and so chasing the result would be, in the plainest terms, bad process.
It's always been true in Fantasy Baseball, and those who've been playing for any length of time understand it on an intellectual level. But the short season can make us short-sighted, forgoing process for panic.
So allow me now to take your hand, assuage your fears and remind you that certain players are simply too good to drop. The outlook for them could turn on a dime, and you'd be leaving a potential gift for you competition.
Check out Scott White's takes on the top priorities on the Thursday Waiver Wire. Plus we discussed two exciting young pitchers, the debut of the "Stink-O-Meter" and Wednesday's action on Thursday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.
Below is the completely list of players that, at least in standard 12-team leagues, I wouldn't advise anyone to drop — most of whom, you'll note, have performed like studs this year. But there are also those who haven't, and I suspect they're the ones you're most looking to see.
Note that when I say "standard 12-team leagues," even that's not one-size fits all. The threshold for stashing a player is lower in a Rotisserie league, where rosters tend to be larger than in Head-to-Head, and so I've added a few names at the end of each position specifically for that format. They're denoted by italics.
Catcher
- J.T. Realmuto, PHI
- Willson Contreras, CHC
- Yasmani Grandal, CHW
- Salvador Perez, KC
- Austin Nola, SD
- Gary Sanchez, NYY
- Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
First base
- Freddie Freeman, ATL
- Cody Bellinger, LAD
- DJ LeMahieu, NYY
- Paul Goldschmidt, STL
- Luke Voit, NYY
- Jose Abreu, CHW
- Matt Olson, OAK
- Anthony Rizzo, CHC
- Carlos Santana, CLE
- Pete Alonso, NYM
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
- Rhys Hoskins, PHI
- Eric Hosmer, SD
- Jake Cronenworth, SD
- Dominic Smith, NYM
- Yasmani Grandal, CHW
- Josh Bell, PIT
- Miguel Sano, MIN
- Yuli Gurriel, HOU
- Austin Nola, SD
- Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
- Christian Walker, ARI
- Renato Nunez, BAL
Second base
- Ketel Marte, ARI
- Whit Merrifield, KC
- DJ LeMahieu, NYY
- Brandon Lowe, TB
- Cavan Biggio, TOR
- Gleyber Torres, NYY
- Jose Altuve, HOU
- Keston Hiura, MIL
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Jake Cronenworth, SD
- Robinson Cano, NYM
- Ozzie Albies, ATL
- Jeff McNeil, NYM
- Mike Moustakas, CIN
- Jonathan Villar, TOR
- David Fletcher, LAA
Third base
- Nolan Arenado, COL
- Jose Ramirez, CLE
- Anthony Rendon, LAA
- Manny Machado, SD
- Rafael Devers, BOS
- DJ LeMahieu, NYY
- Alex Bregman, HOU
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Matt Chapman, OAK
- Yoan Moncada, CHW
- Eugenio Suarez, CIN
- Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
- Jeff McNeil, NYM
- Josh Donaldson, MIN
- Kris Bryant, CHC
- Gio Urshela, NYY
- Miguel Sano, MIN
- Yuli Gurriel, HOU
- J.D. Davis, NYM
- Mike Moustakas, CIN
- Justin Turner, LAD
Shortstop
- Fernando Tatis, SD
- Trevor Story, COL
- Trea Turner, WAS
- Francisco Lindor, CLE
- Xander Bogaerts, BOS
- Manny Machado, SD
- Corey Seager, LAD
- Alex Bregman, HOU
- Tim Anderson, CHW
- Gleyber Torres, NYY
- Carlos Correa, HOU
- Javier Baez, CHC
- Bo Bichette, TOR
- Jake Cronenworth, SD
- Dansby Swanson, ATL
- Marcus Semien, OAK
- Jonathan Villar, TOR
- David Fletcher, LAA
Outfield
- Mike Trout, LAA
- Mookie Betts, LAD
- Juan Soto, WAS
- Ronald Acuna, ATL
- Cody Bellinger, LAD
- Bryce Harper, PHI
- Christian Yelich, MIL
- Charlie Blackmon, COL
- Ketel Marte, ARI
- Nick Castellanos, CIN
- Whit Merrifield, KC
- George Springer, HOU
- Starling Marte, MIA
- Brandon Lowe, TB
- Luis Robert, CHW
- Eloy Jimenez, CHW
- Mike Yastrzemski, SF
- Cavan Biggio, TOR
- Marcell Ozuna, ATL
- J.D. Martinez, BOS
- Joey Gallo, TEX
- Jorge Soler, KC
- Austin Meadows, TB
- Max Kepler, MIN
- Michael Brantley, HOU
- Kyle Lewis, SEA
- Michael Conforto, NYM
- Kyle Tucker, HOU
- Eddie Rosario, MIN
- Trent Grisham, SD
- Anthony Santander, BAL
- Jesse Winker, CIN
- Dominic Smith, NYM
- Jeff McNeil, NYM
- Kris Bryant, CHC
- Ian Happ, CHC
- Mark Canha, OAK
- J.D. Davis, NYM
- Ramon Laureano, OAK
- Franmil Reyes, CLE
- Alex Verdugo, BOS
- Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
- Randal Grichuk, TOR
- Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
- Aaron Judge, NYY
- David Fletcher, LAA
Designated hitter
- Nelson Cruz, MIN
Starting pitcher
- Shane Bieber, CLE
- Jacob deGrom, NYM
- Gerrit Cole, NYY
- Max Scherzer, WAS
- Aaron Nola, PHI
- Trevor Bauer, CIN
- Lucas Giolito, CHW
- Clayton Kershaw, LAD
- Yu Darvish, CHC
- Walker Buehler, LAD
- Sonny Gray, CIN
- Luis Castillo, CIN
- Jack Flaherty, STL
- Lance Lynn, TEX
- Zac Gallen, ARI
- Zack Greinke, HOU
- Kenta Maeda, MIN
- Tyler Glasnow, TB
- Patrick Corbin, WAS
- Mike Clevinger, SD
- Chris Paddack, SD
- Max Fried, ATL
- Brandon Woodruff, MIL
- Jesus Luzardo, OAK
- Dinelson Lamet, SD
- Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR
- Dylan Bundy, LAA
- Blake Snell, TB
- Jose Berrios, MIN
- Carlos Carrasco, CLE
- Zack Wheeler, PHI
- Charlie Morton, TB
- Kyle Hendricks, CHC
- Aaron Civale, CLE
- Framber Valdez, HOU
- Zach Plesac, CLE
- Julio Urias, LAD
- German Marquez, COL
- Lance McCullers, HOU
- Ian Anderson, ATL
- Cristian Javier, HOU
- Dustin May, LAD
- Dallas Keuchel, CHW
- Pablo Lopez, MIA
- Sixto Sanchez, MIA
- Triston McKenzie, CLE
Relief pitcher
- Kenta Maeda, MIN
- Jesus Luzardo, OAK
- Carlos Carrasco, CLE
- Josh Hader, MIL
- Liam Hendriks, OAK
- Framber Valdez, HOU
- Kenley Jansen, LAD
- Julio Urias, LAD
- Corbin Burnes, MIL
- Aroldis Chapman, NYY
- Brad Hand, CLE
- Dustin May, LAD
- Mark Melancon, ATL
- Daniel Hudson, WAS
- Rafael Montero, TEX
- Raisel Iglesias, CIN
- Alex Colome, CHW
- Brandon Kintzler, MIA