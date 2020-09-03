Watch Now: Plesac Answers The Call For Cleveland (1:37)

The urgency you're feeling is real. In this sprint of a season, you have just three more times to set your lineup — and that's assuming your league includes the final week. It might lead you to think desperate thoughts, like anyone who isn't helping now is just getting in the way and begging to be purged from your roster.

But of course, production doesn't work that way. It's not evenly distributed over the course of a season, whether that season is 26 weeks or 10. What a player has done for the past seven weeks has little bearing on what he does for the next three, and so chasing the result would be, in the plainest terms, bad process.

It's always been true in Fantasy Baseball, and those who've been playing for any length of time understand it on an intellectual level. But the short season can make us short-sighted, forgoing process for panic.

So allow me now to take your hand, assuage your fears and remind you that certain players are simply too good to drop. The outlook for them could turn on a dime, and you'd be leaving a potential gift for you competition.

Below is the completely list of players that, at least in standard 12-team leagues, I wouldn't advise anyone to drop — most of whom, you'll note, have performed like studs this year. But there are also those who haven't, and I suspect they're the ones you're most looking to see.

Below is the completely list of players that, at least in standard 12-team leagues, I wouldn't advise anyone to drop — most of whom, you'll note, have performed like studs this year. But there are also those who haven't, and I suspect they're the ones you're most looking to see.

Note that when I say "standard 12-team leagues," even that's not one-size fits all. The threshold for stashing a player is lower in a Rotisserie league, where rosters tend to be larger than in Head-to-Head, and so I've added a few names at the end of each position specifically for that format. They're denoted by italics.

Catcher

  1. J.T. Realmuto, PHI
  2. Willson Contreras, CHC
  3. Yasmani Grandal, CHW
  4. Salvador Perez, KC
  5. Austin Nola, SD
  6. Gary Sanchez, NYY
  7. Travis d'Arnaud, ATL

First base

  1. Freddie Freeman, ATL
  2. Cody Bellinger, LAD
  3. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
  4. Paul Goldschmidt, STL
  5. Luke Voit, NYY
  6. Jose Abreu, CHW
  7. Matt Olson, OAK
  8. Anthony Rizzo, CHC
  9. Carlos Santana, CLE
  10. Pete Alonso, NYM
  11. Max Muncy, LAD
  12. Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
  13. Rhys Hoskins, PHI
  14. Eric Hosmer, SD
  15. Jake Cronenworth, SD
  16. Dominic Smith, NYM
  17. Yasmani Grandal, CHW
  18. Josh Bell, PIT
  19. Miguel Sano, MIN
  20. Yuli Gurriel, HOU
  21. Austin Nola, SD
  22. Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
  23. Christian Walker, ARI
  24. Renato Nunez, BAL

Second base

  1. Ketel Marte, ARI
  2. Whit Merrifield, KC
  3. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
  4. Brandon Lowe, TB
  5. Cavan Biggio, TOR
  6. Gleyber Torres, NYY
  7. Jose Altuve, HOU
  8. Keston Hiura, MIL
  9. Max Muncy, LAD
  10. Jake Cronenworth, SD
  11. Robinson Cano, NYM
  12. Ozzie Albies, ATL
  13. Jeff McNeil, NYM
  14. Mike Moustakas, CIN
  15. Jonathan Villar, TOR
  16. David Fletcher, LAA

Third base

  1. Nolan Arenado, COL
  2. Jose Ramirez, CLE
  3. Anthony Rendon, LAA
  4. Manny Machado, SD
  5. Rafael Devers, BOS
  6. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
  7. Alex Bregman, HOU
  8. Max Muncy, LAD
  9. Matt Chapman, OAK
  10. Yoan Moncada, CHW
  11. Eugenio Suarez, CIN
  12. Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
  13. Jeff McNeil, NYM
  14. Josh Donaldson, MIN
  15. Kris Bryant, CHC
  16. Gio Urshela, NYY
  17. Miguel Sano, MIN
  18. Yuli Gurriel, HOU
  19. J.D. Davis, NYM
  20. Mike Moustakas, CIN
  21. Justin Turner, LAD

Shortstop

  1. Fernando Tatis, SD
  2. Trevor Story, COL
  3. Trea Turner, WAS
  4. Francisco Lindor, CLE
  5. Xander Bogaerts, BOS
  6. Manny Machado, SD
  7. Corey Seager, LAD
  8. Alex Bregman, HOU
  9. Tim Anderson, CHW
  10. Gleyber Torres, NYY
  11. Carlos Correa, HOU
  12. Javier Baez, CHC
  13. Bo Bichette, TOR
  14. Jake Cronenworth, SD
  15. Dansby Swanson, ATL
  16. Marcus Semien, OAK
  17. Jonathan Villar, TOR
  18. David Fletcher, LAA

Outfield

  1. Mike Trout, LAA
  2. Mookie Betts, LAD
  3. Juan Soto, WAS
  4. Ronald Acuna, ATL
  5. Cody Bellinger, LAD
  6. Bryce Harper, PHI
  7. Christian Yelich, MIL
  8. Charlie Blackmon, COL
  9. Ketel Marte, ARI
  10. Nick Castellanos, CIN
  11. Whit Merrifield, KC
  12. George Springer, HOU
  13. Starling Marte, MIA
  14. Brandon Lowe, TB
  15. Luis Robert, CHW
  16. Eloy Jimenez, CHW
  17. Mike Yastrzemski, SF
  18. Cavan Biggio, TOR
  19. Marcell Ozuna, ATL
  20. J.D. Martinez, BOS
  21. Joey Gallo, TEX
  22. Jorge Soler, KC
  23. Austin Meadows, TB
  24. Max Kepler, MIN
  25. Michael Brantley, HOU
  26. Kyle Lewis, SEA
  27. Michael Conforto, NYM
  28. Kyle Tucker, HOU
  29. Eddie Rosario, MIN
  30. Trent Grisham, SD
  31. Anthony Santander, BAL
  32. Jesse Winker, CIN
  33. Dominic Smith, NYM
  34. Jeff McNeil, NYM
  35. Kris Bryant, CHC
  36. Ian Happ, CHC
  37. Mark Canha, OAK
  38. J.D. Davis, NYM
  39. Ramon Laureano, OAK
  40. Franmil Reyes, CLE
  41. Alex Verdugo, BOS
  42. Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
  43. Randal Grichuk, TOR
  44. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
  45. Aaron Judge, NYY
  46. David Fletcher, LAA

Designated hitter

  1. Nelson Cruz, MIN

Starting pitcher

  1. Shane Bieber, CLE
  2. Jacob deGrom, NYM
  3. Gerrit Cole, NYY
  4. Max Scherzer, WAS
  5. Aaron Nola, PHI
  6. Trevor Bauer, CIN
  7. Lucas Giolito, CHW
  8. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
  9. Yu Darvish, CHC
  10. Walker Buehler, LAD
  11. Sonny Gray, CIN
  12. Luis Castillo, CIN
  13. Jack Flaherty, STL
  14. Lance Lynn, TEX
  15. Zac Gallen, ARI
  16. Zack Greinke, HOU
  17. Kenta Maeda, MIN
  18. Tyler Glasnow, TB
  19. Patrick Corbin, WAS
  20. Mike Clevinger, SD
  21. Chris Paddack, SD
  22. Max Fried, ATL
  23. Brandon Woodruff, MIL
  24. Jesus Luzardo, OAK
  25. Dinelson Lamet, SD
  26. Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR
  27. Dylan Bundy, LAA
  28. Blake Snell, TB
  29. Jose Berrios, MIN
  30. Carlos Carrasco, CLE
  31. Zack Wheeler, PHI
  32. Charlie Morton, TB
  33. Kyle Hendricks, CHC
  34. Aaron Civale, CLE
  35. Framber Valdez, HOU
  36. Zach Plesac, CLE
  37. Julio Urias, LAD
  38. German Marquez, COL
  39. Lance McCullers, HOU
  40. Ian Anderson, ATL
  41. Cristian Javier, HOU
  42. Dustin May, LAD
  43. Dallas Keuchel, CHW
  44. Pablo Lopez, MIA
  45. Sixto Sanchez, MIA
  46. Triston McKenzie, CLE

Relief pitcher

  1. Kenta Maeda, MIN
  2. Jesus Luzardo, OAK
  3. Carlos Carrasco, CLE
  4. Josh Hader, MIL
  5. Liam Hendriks, OAK
  6. Framber Valdez, HOU
  7. Kenley Jansen, LAD
  8. Julio Urias, LAD
  9. Corbin Burnes, MIL
  10. Aroldis Chapman, NYY
  11. Brad Hand, CLE
  12. Dustin May, LAD
  13. Mark Melancon, ATL
  14. Daniel Hudson, WAS
  15. Rafael Montero, TEX
  16. Raisel Iglesias, CIN
  17. Alex Colome, CHW
  18. Brandon Kintzler, MIA