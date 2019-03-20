Fantasy Baseball Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Rankings, printable tiers, sleepers, prospects, mock drafts, analysis and so much more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
To get even more of what you need in one place, head to SportsLine now and download the Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit to take with you on Draft Day.
Getting ready for your draft? Need to get up to date on all things 2019? Wish there was a resource that would direct you to all the rankings, sleepers, busts, breakouts, prospects, tiers, mock drafts, position battles, burning questions, pros and cons and analysis, both strategic and evaluative, you could possibly care to see?
There is, and you've found it. Here, the many works of Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and others are here for you to partake. It's the perfect one-stop shop for developing your plan for victory.
Rankings and auction values
Scott and Heath have carefully tailored their rankings for leagues of all formats.
- Head-to-Head points
- Rotisserie (and H2H categories)
- Top 100 Prospects
- Dynasty Top 100
- Top 50 Keepers
- Auction values, and a guide to building your own
- Auction Nomination Strategy
- Rankings analysis: 1-10 | 11-20 | 21-30 | 31-40 | 41-50 | 51-60 | 61-70 | 71-80 | 81-90 | 91-100 | 101-110 | 111-120 | 121-130 | 131-140 | 141-150 | 151-160 | 161-170 | 171-180 | 181-190 | 191-200 | 201-210 | 211-220 | 221-230 | 231-240 | 241-250 | 251-260 | 261-270 | 271-280 | 281-290 | 291-300
Mock Drafts
- Redraft: H2H points | H2H categories | 12-team Rotisserie | 15-team Rotisserie
- Dynasty: 12-team Rotisserie | Prospects-only
- Auctions: Mixed Roto | H2H points | AL-only Roto | NL-only Roto
- AL-only: Rotisserie | H2H points
- NL-only: Rotisserie | H2H points
Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts
- Scott: Sleepers 2.0 | Breakouts 2.0 | Busts 2.0 | Deep Sleepers
- Heath: Sleepers 2.0 | Breakouts 2.0 | Busts 2.0 | Post-Hype Sleepers
- More: ACES results | ACES sleepers | Five pitcher busts
Positional Tiers (v. 2.0)
- Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher
- All positions on one printable page
ADP Review
Scott White looks at average draft position to determine reaches and bargains
Position Strategies
- Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher
Category Strategies
- Batting average | Home runs | RBI | Runs | Stolen bases | Wins | ERA | WHIP | Strikeouts | Saves
40 Burning Questions
Top 30 Position Battles
Database of spring developments
Other Analysis
- Top 10 prospects to stash
- All-H2H and All-Roto teams highlight the differences between the formats
- Why Adalberto Mondesi should be part of your Rotisserie plans
- "Who Do I Keep" tool
- A new way to find sleepers, busts at closer
- Five closer battles to watch in spring
- Tips for drafting in AL-only leagues
- Tips for drafting in NL-only leagues
- Reviewing Scott White's Tout Wars team
