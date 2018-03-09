Fantasy Baseball Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Rankings, projections, mock drafts, positional tiers, and more strategy for you to dominate your league
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball draft.
Slowly but surely, the rest of the free agents are finding homes – Jonathan Lucroy finally signed with the A's Friday – and that means the landscape is finally starting to get settled. And not a moment too soon; believe it or not, the season starts in 20 days.
That means it's really time for draft season to kick into high gear. Which means you need all of our resources at your disposal. What you'll want to do is bookmark our Draft Prep page, which is updated multiple times every day with the latest analysis and advice you need.
You'll also want to bookmark the page you're on, which has easy access to everything you'll need to put the best team together for your draft. This is your one-stop shop to dominate the competition on Draft Day. I would say "good luck," but, well... you won't need it with this.
Fantasy Baseball Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Rankings
Our experts gives you their top-300 for the season, plus rankings for each position.
H2H points: Top-300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
Categories: Top-300 | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
Average Draft Position
Trying to get a feel for when to move on a player. Consult the ADP.
Fantasy Baseball Today podcast
Adam, Scott, Heath and Chris break down all the latest in the world of Fantasy, Monday through Friday.
Tiers
Scott White breaks down each position, tier by tier.
C 2.0 | 1B 2.0 | 2B 2.0 | 3B 2.0 | SS 2.0 | OF 2.0 | SP 2.0 | RP 2.0
If you want to download and print the tiers, here's a Google Spreadsheet for them.
Mock Drafts
Check out the latest results from the best experts in the industry.
12-team: H2H categories | Dynasty Startup | Prospects Only | H2H Points | Roto
10-team: H2H Points | Roto | AL-only | NL-only
Auction Results: 12-team H2H | 12-team Roto | NL-Only Roto | AL-only Roto
Sleepers
Looking for the best draft-day values? Try these on for size.
Heath Cummings' 2.0 | Scott White's 2.0 (Coming soon!)
Breakouts
Want to find a player who can take his game to a new level? Here are our experts' picks.
Heath Cummings' 2.0 | Scott White's 2.0 (Coming soon!)
Busts
Don't want your draft ruined? Avoid these guys at all costs.
Heath Cummings' 2.0 | Scott White's 2.0 (Coming soon!)
