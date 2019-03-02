Fantasy Baseball Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, prospects, rankings, tiers, mock drafts, analysis and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
Preparing for your draft? Need to get up to speed on all things 2019? Wish there was a resource that would direct you to all the rankings, sleepers, busts, breakouts, prospects, tiers, mock drafts, position battles, burning questions, pros and cons and analysis, both strategic and evaluative, you could possibly care to see?
There is, and you've found it. Here, the many works of Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and others are here for you to partake. It's the perfect one-stop shop for developing your plan for victory.
Rankings and auction values
Scott and Heath have carefully tailored their rankings for leagues of all formats.
- Head-to-Head points
- Rotisserie (and H2H categories)
- Top 100 Prospects
- Dynasty Top 100
- Top 50 Keepers
- Auction values, and a guide to building your own
- Rankings analysis: 1-10 | 11-20 | 21-30 | 31-40 | 41-50 | 51-60 | 61-70 | 71-80 | 81-90 | 91-100 | 101-110 | 111-120 | 121-130 | 131-140 | 141-150 | 151-160 | 161-170 | 171-180 | 181-190 | 191-200 | 201-210 | 211-220 | 221-230 | 231-240 | 241-250 | 251-260 | 261-270 | 271-280 | 281-290 | 291-300
Mock Drafts
- Redraft: H2H points | H2H categories | 12-team Rotisserie | 15-team Rotisserie
- Dynasty: 12-team Rotisserie | Prospects-only
- Auctions: H2H points | AL-only Roto
- AL-only: H2H points
- NL-only: H2H points
Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts
- Scott: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0 | Deep Sleepers
- Heath: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0 | Post-Hype Sleepers
- More: ACES results | ACES sleepers | Five pitcher busts
Positional Tiers (v. 2.0)
- Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher
Position Strategies
- Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher
Category Strategies
- Batting average | Home runs | RBI | Runs | Stolen bases | Wins | ERA | WHIP | Strikeouts | Saves
40 Burning Questions
Top 30 Position Battles
Database of spring developments
ADP Review
Scott White looks at average draft position to determine reaches and bargains
Other Analysis
