Too often, hundreds or even thousands of words are needed to build up to that carefully curated number that's going to blow the lid off your perception about a player when preparing for a Fantasy baseball draft. It's a lot of effort -- on both the writing and reading end -- for what could be an easy payoff.

So why not put all those impressive numbers in one place and let them more or less speak for themselves?

These are the ones that have jumped out to me in my preparations for 2021. Don't be surprised if more are added as a stumble upon them: