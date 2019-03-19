Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: How high for Trevor Story? Good and bad draft values; late-round picks

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Trevor Story put up a first-round caliber season in 2018, but can he sustain that kind of breakout?

Our Fantasy Baseball Today crew are split on Story's value. While Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer are reluctant to believe in the Rockies shortstop as a Round 1-2 option, especially the 27 stolen bases he produced and the impressive contact improvements he made at the plate.

"There is still the concern for a guy who made that big of an improvement in strikeout rate that it doesn't stick," Heath said. "And, if he goes back to being a 30 percent strikeout rate guy he's going to be streaky and it's going to be frustrating."

Scott White, however, is a believer.

"It's rare to find the kind of five-category contribute he was last year after the first round — and sometimes he makes it to the third," Scott said.

What else do we cover on the Tuesday show? Tons.

News on Jung-Ho Kang (1:50) and the LAD rotation (3:50) as Chris suggests a fun draft strategy.

We also touch on Byron Buxton's great spring (8:35).

Five Big Questions (16:00) about Mallex Smith, aces to avoid, Joey Votto vs. Jose Abreu prospects to draft (27:30) plus Story.

Discussing H2H Categories leagues (31:40) including daily vs. weekly formats.

We share some of our favorite late-round picks (36:25).

Team Name Tuesday (41:03)!

We've also got undervalued and overvalued players (42:00) according to ADP.



This leads us into a good discussion about second-base depth. We also discuss Mitch Haniger, Justin Turner and Christian Yelich.

