Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Reviewing the Top 150 in ADP

Draft season is at its apex, and opening days are nigh. Scott White and Adam Aizer break down the top 150 reflecting how Fantasy players have been drafting over the past week on Friday's edition of Fantasy Baseball Today.

Starting at the top, it doesn't take long to find ADP worth debating, including Christian Yelich going at sixth overall, especially two spots ahead of Nolan Arenado.

"I think we're all expecting a step back from Yelich this year," White says. "To what degree is really the question. I think it's going to be a small enough degree that he's still worth a first-round pick, but sixth overall? And ahead of Arenado?

"He's just so safe, is the thing about Arenado."

And then there's weighing Alex Bregman or rising Aaron Judge, how high for J.D. Martinez, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Manny Machado, Gerrit Cole ... We go round for round looking for value.

We also cover:

News and notes include an update on the Brewers rotation and bullpen

We look at recent risers like Jameson Taillon and Yasiel Puig

We also discuss when to take Khris Davis which will immediately fill your Utility spot

At the end of the show we tell you what you should have accomplished by pick 150, what to do after pick 150

Who made the Podcast League!

