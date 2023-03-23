Rhys Hoskins has settled in as a steady, dependable first base option for Fantasy Baseball players over the past few years, but looks like there's a good chance he won't be available for much of the 2023 season after he suffered a serious looking knee injury during Spring Training action Thursday.

Hoskins was tracing a bouncer hit behind him when he stepped awkwardly and went down, immediately clutching at his left knee. At this point, we don't really have any details on the extent of the injury, but he stayed down for a while and had to be carted off, so it looks pretty serious. Whether it ends up being a season-ending injury or not remains to be seen, but it would be a surprise if the Phillies weren't without their starting first baseman for Opening Day.

That is probably going to force Darick Hall into an everyday role unless the Phillies look to make a trade, and he's a pretty interesting option for folks in deeper Fantasy leagues to consider. Hall hit .250/.282/.522 in 41 games as a rookie. Between Triple-A and the majors, Hall managed 37 homers, and with a 91.4 mph average exit velocity and 44.6% hard-hit rate that suggests the power is legitimate.

The problem, of course, is that Hall managed a pretty ugly 31% strikeout rate in the majors despite mostly being shielded from left-handed pitching – he struck out seven times in 12 plate appearances against lefties. He struggled against them in Triple-A, too, so it's probably fair to peg Hall as a platoon bat, likely with some combination of Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison picking up the tough left-handed pitching assignments.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

There probably isn't another in-house option for the Phillies, so Hall is probably going to get a long look if Hoskins misses significant time. There are obvious limitations to his skill set, but he's certainly now relevant in NL-only drafts and probably belongs in the discussion for deeper mixed leagues, too, especially with daily lineups where you can take advantage of his righty mashing without losing too much when he's out of the lineup.

However, this is a team with legitimate championship aspirations that is already likely down Bryce Harper for at least the first few months of the season. Which makes a trade possible, if not necessarily likely. Maybe the Rockies want to see what they can get for C.J. Cron, or maybe the Cardinals can clear up a bit of a glut by moving Juan Yepez. Would the Yankees be interested in moving DJ LeMahieu to clear up a roster crunch of their own? There are options out there in the trade market if the Phillies want to pursue it, and you have to think they might if Hoskins is truly out for the season.

Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit Your ultimate baseball draft guide Dominate your Fantasy Baseball draft with our free Draft Kit, which gives you must-have positional and Top 300 rankings in a printable format. Plus track your draft with our lineup builder and salary cap tracker. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

For now, they'll continue to evaluate him and see what the prognosis is. If you're drafting before we learn more, Hoskins remains worth a late-round pick in Fantasy drafts, but you can't draft him anywhere near his prior value. That might turn out to be the best pick you make if the injury ends up being relatively minor, but there's a real chance Hoskins ends up missing significant time at this point.