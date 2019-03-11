Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Spring Training news, roster moves and injuries you need to know

Want more sleepers for your Fantasy draft? Head to SportsLine.com and check out the all-new ACES metric to find overlooked starting pitchers. You'll find some names from this list ranked surprisingly high.

Spring training weekends are long. You can't just tune out, or you could miss something important: an injury impacting Opening Day availability, say; or a performance that pushes someone into the inner circle in a position battle.

The next few weekends especially are going to be key, as we're starting to see teams trim their rosters down. This weekend, we mostly saw non-roster invitees and minor-league players sent down, so there wasn't much news to note from that end from the last few days. However, there was still quite a lot that happened, and you might have missed some.

Here's what you need to know from what went down this weekend, with Fantasy analysis to prepare you for you drafts:

Vladimir Guerrero – Out Three Weeks (oblique)

Well, we figured he wouldn't be available for the start of the season, and this confirms it. This shouldn't delay Guerrero's timeline for making it to the majors much, but it makes me a bit warier of Guerrero than I otherwise might have been. The Blue Jays have little incentive to rush him back, but oblique injuries tend to linger, and we've seen them limit very good hitters who come back before they are fully healthy. The jump to the majors is going to be a tough one, even for a hitter as gifted as Guerrero – let's hope he's not hamstrung when he finally does make it up.

Which should be in mid-April.

Chris Paddack – Could make Opening Day Roster



This one is more reporter speculation than anything the manager said, but more than one person covering the Padres has speculated that Paddack could be on the roster for Opening Day. Like, pitching. The Padres don't exactly have an obvious option to take the first turn through the rotation, but the top prospect is certainly staking his case, striking out 14 batters in 8.2 innings across three starts.

That is in keeping with the level of dominance he's established as a professional, as he has a 1.82 ERA in 177.2 career innings in the minors, with 230 strikeouts and only 20 walks. Injuries have kept Paddack from racking up big inning totals – 90 last season coming back from Tommy John surgery represent a career-high – so he's likely limited to around 150 this season anyway. However, if you know he's limited to that many no matter what, and he appears to have so little left to prove against minor-league competition, why waste those bullets in the minors? At this point, Paddack probably needs to be a top-200 pick in drafts, and if he is announced as part of the Opening Day roster, there's no reason he shouldn't go in the Nick Pivetta/Shane Bieber range on Draft Day.

Clayton Kershaw/Walker Buehler – Could be ready for Opening Day

View Profile Clayton Kershaw LAD • SP • 22 ERA 2.73 WHIP 1.04 IP 161.1 BB 29 K 155

There's been a lot of consternation about Clayton Kershaw in spring training as he has worked through shoulder discomfort, but it sounds like he might have a chance to pitch on Opening Day still. At the very least, the door isn't closed, according to manager Dave Roberts, and the team is feeling more optimistic about his chances after Kershaw pitched off flat ground Saturday. Kershaw will pitch "when he's ready", but at this point at least, it sounds like he has a chance to be available at the start of the season. His ADP has been sliding to the fifth-round range over the past few weeks, and if you can snag him there right now, it looks like a steal.

View Profile Walker Buehler LAD • SP • 21 ERA 2.62 WHIP .96 IP 137.1 BB 37 K 151

As for Buehler, the Dodgers pulled back on him in early spring training to keep him fresh, but he's been cleared to throw live batting practice, and will ramp up from here. Buehler is coming off a significant inning leap last year, so expect the Dodgers to be proactive about limiting Buehler. Expect some early exits and trips to the DL to keep him fresh for what should be another deep playoff run. He's a little rich for my blood as the 13th pitcher off the board right now, but it's hard to argue with the upside.

View Profile Jeff McNeil NYM • 3B • 6 BA .329 R 35 HR 3 RBI 19 SB 7

Jeff McNeil – Likely to start for Mets

A popular sleeper pick early in draft season, McNeil sort of fell off a lot of radars after it looked like he was blocked from an everyday role. However, with Jed Lowrie and Todd Frazier recovering slowly from injuries, it looks like McNeil has a chance to start on Opening Day at third base. That doesn't mean he'll be out there for good, but the hope is, he'll play well enough to force the matter. McNeil hit .329/.381/.471 in 248 plate appearances with the Mets last season, after hitting .341/.411/.617 in 88 games in the minors. For Fantasy purposes, he's a heck of a lot more exciting than either Frazier or Lowrie, so let's hope it's McNeil and Pete Alonso manning the corner infield spots for the Mets on Opening Day and beyond. https://nypost.com/2019/03/09/mets-cutting-back-on-the-jeff-mcneil-left-field-experiment/

Alex Reyes – Will be limited to one-inning appearances in spring



View Profile Alex Reyes STL • SP • 29 ERA 0.00 WHIP 1.25 IP 4.0 BB 2 K 2

We were hoping to see Reyes unleashed as a starter, but it looks like that won't happen, at least at the start of the season. He will continue to throw one inning at a time through the Grapefruit League schedule, a seeming sign that a bullpen role is looming. That isn't the worst thing in the world – Reyes wasn't just going to go out and throw 200 innings this season no matter what – but it does signal that you likely won't have him available in a useful role to open the season. Make sure you account for that when drafting.

Nick Senzel – Back in the lineup (hamstring)

A hamstring injury threatened to derail Senzel's roster bid, but he was back in the lineup Thursday and Saturday. He has hit .389 with a .924 OPS in the spring so far and continues to have a real shot to break camp as the team's primary center fielder. With an ADP squarely after 200th overall, Senzel is an obvious flier for any team to take.

Adam Jones – Signed with Diamondbacks

View Profile Adam Jones BAL • CF • 10 BA .281 R 54 HR 15 RBI 63 SB 7

Jones is no longer a terribly exciting Fantasy option – and Chase Field is no longer a terribly exciting place to hit – but this isn't a move we should ignore entirely. Jones still managed to hit .281, and probably should have had more than 15 homers. If he can manage a few more balls over the fence, you can find worse ways to spend a reserve spot than on an outfielder who can help you in average without hurting you anywhere else.

Jesus Luzardo – Will not be on Opening Day roster, and that's good news!

But that doesn't mean he won't be in the rotation. With the A's traveling to Japan to open the season March 20, they only need to take two starters with them, which should mean a more crowded bullpen than usual. Once they get back, Luzardo remains in the mix for a rotation spot for the second series of the season against the Angels. With a 0.93 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9.2 innings in the spring, Luzardo has more than made his case, and he's probably the team's best starter right now. He belongs in the discussion for at least a reserve round, and the upside is high enough that you probably shouldn't wait that long.

Jo Adell – Out 10-12 weeks with ankle/hamstring injuries

Adell was a long shot to make an impact in the majors by the summer, but now it looks all but impossible. Scott White's No. 10 prospect entering the season, Adell is coming off a 20-homer, 15-steal season, and has all the makings of a potential future Fantasy early-rounder, but he scuffled a bit in Double-A, so he was going to need come time in the minors anyway. Now, he'll be on the shelf until at least mid-May, making him more likely for a September cup of coffee than any type of integral Fantasy role. https://www.fantasypros.com/mlb/adp/overall.php

Alex Wood – Not ready to return to game action

View Profile Alex Wood CIN • SP • 40 ERA 3.68 WHIP 1.21 IP 151.2 BB 40 K 135

Wood tossed a simulated game Friday, and then his back stiffened up on him, so he'll be slowed down yet again. Wood has only thrown one inning in Cactus League play and seems like he just may not have enough time to get ready for Opening Day. Wood doesn't require much of an investment for Fantasy at this point, but you want to make sure you aren't reaching on him.

Arodys Vizcaino/A.J. Minter – Will likely share closer's role

View Profile Arodys Vizcaino ATL • SP • 38 ERA 2.11 K/9 9.4 WHIP 1.17 S 16 BS 2

Just add another one onto the pile of likely committees entering the season. Typically, managers don't have the patience to stick with a true matchup-based closer committee for long, but if we're entering the season without clarity on this one, neither should be more than a late-round flier.