Watch Now: Best Of MLB ( 2:05 )

Baseball is a wacky sport filled with a ton of different outcomes. That was more relevant Thursday night than ever before. On one hand, we witnessed Dylan Bundy pitch a 10-strikeout complete game, earning 36 Fantasy points. On the other, we saw Tyler Chatwood with the worst implosion to date this MLB season. Chatwood was chased in the third inning after allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits. That was good enough (bad enough?) for -15 Fantasy points. Oh, and I started him on five different teams. Thanks, Tyler! Onto the rest of Thursday!

Chris Towers breaks down the best waiver options for now, and we discussed Bundy, Chatwood and much more Friday on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

George Springer exited Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right wrist strain. The X-rays came back negative. It wouldn't surprise me if Springer is given a day off to rest it.

When referring to Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy on Thursday, Dusty Baker said "the cavalry is a way off." We won't have either for next next week, but hopefully the week after.

Jack Flaherty will not start on Friday against the Cubs if you were expecting that. He will pitch either Sunday or Monday. Daniel Ponce De Leon will start Friday instead.

Jose Quintana threw another bullpen session on Thursday and came away unscathed. He'll throw another session Saturday and if that goes well, will join the rotation next week. It seems like one of Tyler Chatwood or Alec Mills will get the boot.

Yonny Chirinos landed on the IL with triceps inflammation. Trevor Richards was recalled, and I assume will be a bulk reliever for the Rays.

Jo Adell was not in the lineup Thursday due to "tightness in his quad." Hopefully this isn't a long-term situation, but it's worth monitoring

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he hopes to have Edwin Encarnacion back by the weekend. Encarnacion is dealing with SC joint inflammation in his left shoulder.

Thursday's Biggest Winners

There can only be one Dylan Bundy. He was a popular sleeper pick heading into the season because of his change of scenery. It helps that he's changed his pitch mix as well. He's throwing his fastball less than ever while increasing his slider and changeup usage. After Thursday's gem, he's climbed inside my top 35 starting pitchers. Jose Ramirez is back and was on full display Thursday against one of the league's best in Luis Castillo. Ramirez finished with three hits, including two homers, a triple, four RBI and four runs scored. Entering Thursday's action, Ramirez had a career-high 28.6% line drive rate, which you love to see. Speaking of players who are "back," how about Ramirez's teammate Carlos Carrasco? Carrasco finished with six shutout innings, including eight strikeouts on the back of 16 swinging strikes. He has now put together three quality starts in a row to start the season with a 23:6 K:BB ratio. He's firmly entrenched as a top-30 starter and might even be better than that. Entering the season, we acknowledged Renato Nunez was a value, but we weren't really sure if 2019 was for real. Through 12 games this season, I'm buying in! Nunez had a double dong on Thursday, bringing his season total to four home runs. He currently has a 50% hard contact right and is walking a bunch. Once upon a time, Touki Toussaint was one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. He looked like that player Thursday against the Blue Jays, striking out nine over 6.2 innings pitched. Toussaint has ditched his two-seam fastball this season while adding in a new slider. He's worth adding now in deeper leagues.

Thursday's Biggest Losers

How can it be anybody else? I was actually enjoying my Thursday until Tyler Chatwood destroyed five of my teams. I'm not dropping him yet, but he needs a strong bounce-back performance against Cleveland next week. If he puts up another clunker, he could get the boot from the rotation with Jose Quintana returning. I guess there's a reason Ryan Pressly hasn't been a closer before. He entered Thursday night's game with a one-run lead and proceeded to allow a walk, single, single, single and boom… game over. Teams all across baseball have short leashes with closers this season and I don't blame them. If I'm handicapping who is next up, I would go with Andre Scrubb. Man, I feel for Willie Calhoun. If you've followed my work throughout the four months leading up to the season, you know I'm a Calhoun apologist. Something is just not right with him. He went 0-5 Thursday and is now batting .043. Apparently, he is dealing with the mental side of being hit in the face with a fastball back in spring training. I can't blame you if you want to drop him at this point.

Thursday's Swinging Strike Leaders:

Dylan Bundy at SEA – 16

Carlos Carrasco vs. CIN – 16

Luis Castillo at CLE – 16

Touki Toussaint vs. TOR – 15

Josh Lindblom at CWS – 12

Kenta Maeda at PIT – 12

Tyler Anderson at COL – 11

Brandon Bielak at ARI – 10

Zac Gallen vs. HOU – 9

Mike Minor at OAK – 9