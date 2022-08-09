Unfortunately, the Dynasty Stockwatch has fallen a bit by the wayside this year, with me to this point having released only one way back in early May. What can I say? There was always some other topic that seemed more pressing, and time is finite.

It means, however, that I missed my chance to comment on Aaron Judge overcoming his past health and strikeout concerns to become one of the most prized dynasty assets. I also missed my chance to highlight Trevor Rogers' remarkable fall from grace. By this point, those two developments are rather obvious, and this article already flirts with the obvious simply by virtue of dynasty value needing longer to take shape than redraft value, what with the stakes being higher and the consequences more longstanding and all.

Given the long layoff, I tried to limit my observations to a more recent timeframe, like over the past 4-6 weeks. Here are the players (and prospects) whose dynasty value has changed the most during that time.

Players who've gained the most value Austin Riley 3B ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 25 2022 Stats AVG .296 HR 29 OPS .942 AB 423 BB 33 K 118 The consensus response to Riley's breakout 2021 was "OK, he's probably pretty good, but not like we just saw -- not MVP good." He had outperformed his expected stats. His plate discipline left something to be desired. Regression was to be expected. Well, after a monster July in which he hit .423 with 11 homers and a 1.344 OPS, he's right back in the MVP conversation. His Statcast page is all lit up in red, a testament to his quality of contact. The Braves themselves no longer harbor any doubts, having last week signed him to the biggest deal in franchise history (10 years, $212 million). It's safe to conclude, as they did, that Riley is more than just a serviceable starter at third base but instead a franchise cornerstone. Alejandro Kirk C TOR Toronto • #30 • Age: 23 2022 Stats AVG .300 HR 12 OPS .841 AB 317 BB 41 K 37 It's rare to find a catcher who qualifies as a genuine dynasty asset. They tend to have short shelf lives and disappointing outcomes, their potential for impact too often stymied by injuries or inconsistent playing time. For you to treat a catcher as more than just the next in a revolving door at the position, the threshold has to be really, really high, and I'm here to tell you that Kirk meets it. His bat-to-ball skills are unmatched at the position, and there's enough power for them to matter. The Blue Jays have come to value his bat so much that he primarily serves as their DH, which should help prevent the usual injuries and playing time inconsistencies. Still only 23, Kirk should rank near the top of the position for years to come. Spencer Strider SP ATL Atlanta • #65 • Age: 23 2022 Stats W-L 6-4 ERA 3.11 WHIP 1.05 INN 89.2 BB 34 K 138 When people ask me for trade advice these days, usually Strider is involved in some way. I've experienced it myself, having been bombarded with trade requests in the couple of dynasty leagues where I have him. Clearly, he's the "it" player right now, and while the stat line sums it up well enough, watching him pitch will have you salivating all the more. You get the sense he can only beat himself, his success mostly depending on how well he's commanding a triple-digit fastball that seemingly gains extra life as it crosses the plate. Rookie sensations who light up the radar gun have been known to burn out quickly. He stands only 6-feet and is essentially a two-pitch pitcher. Still, I've so far been unpersuaded to move him. Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23 2022 Stats W-L 4-3 ERA 3.44 WHIP 1.05 INN 89 BB 31 K 82 The previous high point for Detmer's dynasty value was just prior to his promotion last August, after he put together a 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15.7 K/9 in his first minor-league season. The swing-and-miss didn't translate then, and he showed no improvement early this year, leading to his inevitable demotion in June. By that point, he was less of a dynasty asset than just the latest in a long line of prospect failures, but turns out all he needed was a quick fix to his slider. Since returning, he has a 1.16 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 across five starts, that new slider granting him the swing-and-miss previously demonstrated only in the minors. All of a sudden, the left-hander's dynasty value is at an all-time high. Jose Miranda 3B MIN Minnesota • Age: 24 2022 Stats AVG .279 HR 11 OPS .802 AB 240 BB 12 K 50 Prospect evaluators weren't exactly all-in on Miranda coming into 2022 even though he had arguably the best numbers in all the minors last year, batting .344 with 30 homers and a .973 OPS, and it left dynasty leaguers to take a one-foot-in, one-foot-out approach. I don't know about you, but I was close to taking both feet out when he began his big-league career 5 for 53. But the Twins, to their credit, stuck with him, even in spite of his supposed defensive shortcomings, and in 57 games since, he's batting .332 (62 for 187) with 10 homers and a .935. Now where have I seen numbers like those before?

Prospects who've gained the most value

AA/AAA: .304 BA (329 AB), 17 HR, 16 SB, .985 OPS, 69 BB, 86 K

Those who don't keep tabs on minor-leaguers during the season, instead working mostly off preseason rank lists, might be surprised to discover just how much Henderson's stock has improved. It's not a stretch to say he could be No. 1 on some of those preseason lists next year. His strikeout rate ballooned in the low minors last year, which made me doubt whether he would live up to his potential as a hitter with two more levels to go still, but with markedly improved plate discipline this year, everything has played up to maximum effect. With the way he's caught fire at Triple-A recently, he may even push for a call-up before the season's end.

Elly De La Cruz, SS, Reds

A+/AA: .303 BA (350 AB), 24 HR, 34 SB, .962 OPS, 28 BB, 117 K

De La Cruz had his believers coming into the year, the sort who trumpet tools above everything else, but boy, have they played up in the loudest possible way this year. A move up to Double-A for the start of the second half hasn't slowed him down in the slightest. In fact, he's 10 for 20 with two homers and five doubles in his past four games. He's a shortstop in the mold of Oneil Cruz, standing 6-foot-7 and leveraging that size for considerable power while still showing off premier athleticism. The strikeout rate is cause for concern, but the tools may be loud enough to overcome it.

Oscar Colas, OF, White Sox

A+/AA: .317 BA (306 AB), 13 HR, .894 OPS, 28 BB, 68 K

Nobody really knew what to expect from Colas coming into the year. The Cuban defector had made a name for himself in Japan's version of the minor leagues but hadn't played competitively since 2019. At 23, he needed to hit the ground running to position himself as a genuine prospect, and he's done exactly that, catching fire in mid-June and hitting .366 (49 for 134) with eight homers, a 1.016 OPS and just a 15.1 percent strikeout rate in his past 35 games. Power figured to be a carrying tool, so the hit tool has been a nice surprise and figures to propel him to the majors early next year.

A+/AA: .319 BA (385 AB), 14 HR, 27 SB, .890 OPS, 36 BB, 53 K

Grissom's contact skills are what stood out most in his first full minor-league season last year, but a closer look at the scouting report revealed a potential hidden gem capable of premium exit velocities and maybe some stolen bases. It's all playing up nicely as he enters the upper levels, and while he may have to move off shortstop before he reaches the big leagues, there's a growing hope that he'll meet the full extent of his potential offensively.

AA/AAA: .276 BA (283 AB), 13 HR, 15 SB, .930 OPS, 66 BB, 80 K

While still a teenager, Josh Naylor's younger brother got some tangential prospect love, as younger brothers tend to do, but his production was so bad that he quickly fell off the map. Maybe the Guardians just promoted him too quickly, or maybe he sold out too hard for power, judging by his past fly-ball rates. Whatever the case, he's come into his own this year, living up to his initial profile as a bat-first catcher who's athletic enough to play elsewhere if need be. His .421 on-base percentage in particular stands out. I liken him to Daulton Varsho and will note that the Guardians have given him a clear path to the big leagues.

Losing value