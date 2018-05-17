Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Update: Players and prospects who've gained the most value at the quarter-way point

More Fantasy Baseball: Waivers: Trust Nick Pivetta | SportsLine: Top 200 Trade Values Chart | Let's make a trade: Nine trade suggestions

A dynasty league is much like any other Fantasy league. But it's also way different.

The biggest difference: With your focus not just on the here and now but the years from now, you can't afford to be so reactive. You need the patience of a real-life GM, recognizing that a snap judgment can have long-lasting repercussions. Yeah, Rafael Devers isn't having the breakout season so many predicted, but as a 21-year-old with an elite prospect pedigree, he's still an instrumental part of your team's future. And Corey Seager is still a franchise player despite losing this year to Tommy John surgery.

So it's with great caution I've assembled these lists here a quarter of the way through the season. There are plenty of statistical oddities yet to be watered down still, so for a player to appear here, it has to go deeper than just the raw numbers.

As best as I can determine at this early stage, here are the ones who've most altered there value for the long haul -- and by long haul, I mean long, long hall.

Players who've gained the most value in dynasty 1 Gerrit Cole Houston Astros SP It's easy to lose sight of how much Gerrit Cole's fortunes have turned given that Fantasy owners have had him in their crosshairs from the day he was drafted, but joining up with the Astros ' team of data-mining, arsenal-maximizing magicians has taken him from empty velocity guy sustained mostly by name value to... quite possibly the best pitcher in baseball. And at 27, he has a number of years to enjoy it still. 2 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B You can poke holes in Ozzie Albies ' numbers to this point, saying he couldn't possibly sustain a 50-homer pace or that he should be running more, walking more or striking out less. But the fact he's tied for the major-league lead in extra-base hits at age 20 should assure us that, yes, there is power there. And if he was a top prospect even without such assurances, bring on the parade. 3 Patrick Corbin Arizona Diamondbacks SP Patrick Corbin has already become so entrenched as a Fantasy ace that we've graduated from celebrating the improbable find and moved to fretting over the inconsistencies that could ruin it. His velocity has dipped over his past three starts, but not on what's now his primary pitch and key to his breakthrough, the slider, and he has a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 during that blip. Amazing for someone who wasn't even one of the top 50 pitchers selected. 4 Didi Gregorius New York Yankees SS Though presently mired in a deep slump that has brought some of his early-season ridiculousness down to size, the gains in terms of ISO, plate discipline and quality of contact still speak volumes. And now that Didi Gregorius is suddenly a victim of bad BABIP luck — quite severely, I might add — you can trust that better times are ahead for a player who has already performed like a top-five shortstop. 5 Blake Snell Tampa Bay Rays SP Blake Snell still had plenty of dynasty league support as a 25-year-old with a top prospect pedigree who closed out the 2017 stronger than ever, so the rise isn't as extreme for him as for some of these others. But it looks like it's all coming together for a pitcher thought to have ace upside, his strike rate and swinging strike rate both vastly improved from the past two years.

Juan Soto was considered a good prospect prior to 2018, and he had good numbers to back it up, but seeing as he played only 32 games last year because of a fractured ankle, broken hamate bone and strained hamstring, we didn't know exactly how good he could be. "Jaw-droppingly" would be my descriptor of choice right now. He leads the minors in OPS, having already hit 13 homers while walking more than he has struck out, and all climbing two levels in less than two months' time. Now at Double-A, he may just cruise to the majors as a 19-year-old. 2

Batting .367 with 11 homers and an 1.173 OPS, Peter Alonso's numbers don't trail Soto's by much, and though he hasn't been regarded as a prospect on the level of Dominic Smith , it's fair to wonder if the 23-year-old is on the verge of leapfrogging Smith on the organizational depth chart. Thought to have big power potential, his average exit velocity bettered by only three major-leaguers last year, he's realizing it in a big way this year. 3

The addition of a cutter, one he picked up from watching video of Jon Lester and David Price , transformed Jalen Beeks into a strikeout pitcher last year, but he has taken it to another level this year. His 14.2 K/9 ranks second among minor-leaguers — tops in all of Triple-A — and with a greatly improved walk rate to boot. At 5-feet-11, he seemed destined to become more of a swingman type, but he's proving he's too good for that. 4

Even if he can't follow in Shohei Ohtani's footsteps as a two-way player, it looks like Brendan McKay has the pitching part down, having struck out 40 while allowing just 10 baserunners in six starts before his promotion to high Class A. And while the hitting doesn't seem as far along at first glance, he reached base at nearly a .500 clip thanks to a 28-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio. There is no reason he should trail draft classmates MacKenzie Gore , Hunter Greene and Royce Lewis — all further away, mind you — in ownership. 5

Shane Bieber isn't quite at a strikeout per inning in the minors, which calls into question his upside in today's pitching environment, but of greater note than another run-of-the-mill bat-misser is the guy who issues three walks across eight starts, as Bieber has done between Double- and Triple-A. He's consistently pitching beyond six innings, a rarity among minor-leaguers, and is getting ground balls at a rate that suggests he could be like the good version of Rick Porcello .

