Fantasy Baseball: Early mock draft for 2018 sees Giancarlo Stanton slip as starting pitchers rise

I don't want to make this all about Giancarlo Stanton.

It's the start of a new season, our first chance to apply what we learned in 2017. Nothing is especially familiar. The entire player pool is subject to revision, and so fixating on one oddity shortchanges the entire process.

But man, I hated seeing the reigning NL MVP slip to Round 3.

It's about the same point where he went last season, when the Fantasy Baseball community began to question both his durability and, to some degree, his production. And he still has an injury history -- it's one reason I passed him over twice myself -- but there came a point about the middle of Round 2 when letting him slide became inexcusable.

That point was when his less-proven, more strikeout-prone twin, Aaron Judge, went off the board. I'll excuse the Francisco Lindor and Corey Seager picks, knowing that elite shortstops always come at a premium, but Judge, J.D. Martinez and George Springer all play the same position as Stanton and don't offer the same assurances, if even the same upside.

The position they play, of course, is outfield, which is notable because one of the things that struck me as the draft unfolded was how much more I liked the remaining infielders than outfielders. It's how I managed to nab Travis Shaw to fill my utility spot in Round 10. At least in this format, where every team starts just one player at each of the four infield spots, you may be better served targeting outfielders early.

I say "may be" because I felt the same way last year, but then the disparity sorted itself out soon after the season began. Three times as many players man the outfield as any one of the four infield positions, after all, which gives it three times as many breakout possibilities. So while outfield was one point of neglect for me in this draft, the waiver wire is replete with high-upside alternatives.

The position where I wouldn't want to have to rely on the waiver wire is starting pitcher, and I'm not alone in my thinking. Four starting pitchers went off the board in the first 14 picks, and a big reason why Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale, Corey Kluber and Max Scherzer are in a class of their own is because the 200-inning ace is becoming a relic, replaced by Lance McCullers and Alex Wood types who may better off sticking to 150 innings or so. That's not to say "throwback" aces won't emerge, as Luis Severino did last year, but they're emerging less frequently or predictably, making the established aces a higher priority on Draft Day.

But enough about my feelings, my findings and my team. In the mock drafting world, it takes 12 to tango, so here's who else took part in this first one:

Al Melchior, FanRag Sports Mike McClure, SportsLine Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Co. Lance Brozdowski, BigThreeSports.com Chris Towers, CBS Sports George Maselli, CBS Sports Scott White, CBS Sports Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man Lawr Michaels Mastersball Garion Thorne, FNTSY Sports Network Adam Aizer, CBS Sports malamoney, Razzball

The format was Head-to-Head points, using standard CBS Sports scoring:

Hitter Stats Pitcher Stats Single 1 pt Win 7 pts Double 2 pts Loss -5 pts Triple 3 pts Save 7 pts Home run 4 pts Quality start 3 pts RBI 1 pt Inning 3 pts Run 1 pt Strikeout 0.5 pts Walk 1 pt Walk -1 pt Strikeout -0.5 pt Earned run -1 pt Hit by pitch 1 pt Hit -1 pt Stolen base 2 pts Hit batter -1 pt Caught stealing -1 pt

