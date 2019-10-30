Fantasy Baseball: Early Rotisserie mock draft shows rising value of Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna

The 2019 postseason will be remembered for many things, not least of which is Juan Soto rising to prominence on a national stage.

Of course, us Fantasy Baseball types were already well acquainted, but when a player's star ascends to a level where it's no longer just the inner circle talking about him but everyone, the enthusiasm for drafting him goes up just a little.

That isn't to say Chris Welsh was wrong for selecting him ninth overall in our first and earliest mock draft for 2020 — a standard, 12-team Rotisserie league with traditional 5x5 scoring. What Soto has already accomplished through age 20 is historic. In virtually all respects, but particularly with regard to plate discipline, a player his age has no business being this good.

In a format that offers no direct rewards for said plate discipline, though, it's an act of faith taking him over proven breadwinners like Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Freddie Freeman — one that I have to think may be fueled by the recent hype.

For what it's worth, I peg Soto as more of a mid second-rounder, so it wasn't a complete stunner of a pick, just maybe the most interesting that the first round had to offer. Mookie Betts going ahead of Ronald Acuna and Christian Yelich probably won't be so commonplace either, but it's of course within the realm of possibility.

With these early mock drafts that still make use of the previous year's draft room, there's always a bit of a hangover effect. Not everyone is as far along in their 2020 rankings, so 2019 draft values still have some sway just by virtue of them being prominently displayed in the draft room.

With that said, here are some things that stood out to me:

So who took part in this thing? Only my very best friends!

Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite) Connor Henry, Rotoprofessor (@ConnorH_FB) The Itch, Razzball (@PartyLikeMayans) Ariel Cohen, SportsLine (@ATCNY) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS) Tim McLeod, Patton & Company Chris Welsh, CBS Sports (@IsItTheWelsh) Daniel Preciado, Fantasy Front Office (@DanJPreciado) George Kurtz, RotoExperts (@GeorgeKurtz) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

I know, I know. Out with it already.