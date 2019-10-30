Fantasy Baseball: Early Rotisserie mock draft shows rising value of Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna

Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to several interesting develops in our first mock draft for 2020.

The 2019 postseason will be remembered for many things, not least of which is Juan Soto rising to prominence on a national stage.

Of course, us Fantasy Baseball types were already well acquainted, but when a player's star ascends to a level where it's no longer just the inner circle talking about him but everyone, the enthusiasm for drafting him goes up just a little.

That isn't to say Chris Welsh was wrong for selecting him ninth overall in our first and earliest mock draft for 2020 — a standard, 12-team Rotisserie league with traditional 5x5 scoring. What Soto has already accomplished through age 20 is historic. In virtually all respects, but particularly with regard to plate discipline, a player his age has no business being this good.

In a format that offers no direct rewards for said plate discipline, though, it's an act of faith taking him over proven breadwinners like Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Freddie Freeman — one that I have to think may be fueled by the recent hype. 

For what it's worth, I peg Soto as more of a mid second-rounder, so it wasn't a complete stunner of a pick, just maybe the most interesting that the first round had to offer. Mookie Betts going ahead of Ronald Acuna and Christian Yelich probably won't be so commonplace either, but it's of course within the realm of possibility.

With these early mock drafts that still make use of the previous year's draft room, there's always a bit of a hangover effect. Not everyone is as far along in their 2020 rankings, so 2019 draft values still have some sway just by virtue of them being prominently displayed in the draft room.

With that said, here are some things that stood out to me:

  • The gap between Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Anthony Rendon at third base has become so narrow that it's shocking to see Rendon slip so far behind the others. The buy-in will be a little easier in points leagues, where I have him going in the first round.  
  • Aaron Judge and especially Bryce Harper no longer strike me as second-rounders. They've repeatedly disappointed when drafted that high, and others have caught up in terms of upside. I have Judge going late third and Harper late fourth.
  • Manny Machado and Javier Baez similarly skated on reputation, going in Round 3. Third base and shortstop are the two deepest positions, particularly for the purposes of a 12-team league, and if Machado isn't going to be of much help in batting average now that he's out of Camden Yards, he's no longer worth paying up for at either spot. Same goes for Baez if we can't count on him for 20-plus steals.
  • Others that surprised me with how early they went include Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton. And look, there's something to be said for emphasizing track record. I just fear some of the warning signs for those players in an environment replete with standout hitters.
  • Adalberto Mondesi, Victor Robles and Mallex Smith all went much higher than I rank them, but I already know I'm on an island in my unwillingness to chase steals at the expense of the other categories.
  • Seeing Ketel Marte slide to Round 4 suggests the community at large is highly skeptical of his breakthrough, and I'll have a high number of shares in him if it continues.
  • High-end starting pitchers went off the board in an order I can more or less get behind. Mike Clevinger, Shane Bieber and Lucas Giolito seemed a little low and Shohei Ohtani aggressively high, but those are minor quibbles. What surprised me, though, is how spread out they were. Their potential impact is similar, particularly compared to what follows at the position, so in most drafts, I would expect them to dominate the third and fourth rounds.
  • Some picks I thought were interesting — meaning I'm not sure I'm totally on board yet, but I can see it — include Garrett Hampson in Round 10, Luis Robert in Round 10, Tommy Edman in Round 11, A.J. Puk in Round 13 and Yoshimoto Tsutsugo (the next big thing out of Japan?) in Round 14. 
  • The most interesting player not drafted? Gio Urshela, but it's obvious Miguel Andujar's impending return complicates matters there. Others who maybe should have been picked include Paul DeJong, Mitch Keller, Michael Kopech and Sam Hilliard.
  • Love the value of Lucas Giolito in Round 6, Jorge Soler, Gary Sanchez and Marcus Semien in Round 8 and Nelson Cruz in Round 9. I'd also like to draw your attention to Adam Aizer's outfield. Interesting stuff there.

So who took part in this thing? Only my very best friends!

  1. Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
  2. Connor Henry, Rotoprofessor (@ConnorH_FB)
  3. The Itch, Razzball (@PartyLikeMayans)
  4. Ariel Cohen, SportsLine (@ATCNY)
  5. Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)
  6. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)
  7. Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
  8. Tim McLeod, Patton & Company
  9. Chris Welsh, CBS Sports (@IsItTheWelsh)
  10. Daniel Preciado, Fantasy Front Office (@DanJPreciado)
  11. George Kurtz, RotoExperts (@GeorgeKurtz)
  12. Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

I know, I know. Out with it already.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Scott White M. Trout CF LAA
2 Connor Henry M. Betts RF BOS
3 The Itch R. Acuna LF ATL
4 Ariel Cohen C. Yelich LF MIL
5 Chris Mitchell F. Lindor SS CLE
6 Adam Aizer G. Cole SP HOU
7 Chris Towers C. Bellinger 1B LAD
8 Tim McLeod T. Turner SS WAS
9 Chris Welsh J. Soto LF WAS
10 Daniel Preciado A. Bregman 3B HOU
11 George Kurtz J. Verlander SP HOU
12 Phil Ponebshek N. Arenado 3B COL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Phil Ponebshek J. deGrom SP NYM
14 George Kurtz F. Freeman 1B ATL
15 Daniel Preciado T. Story SS COL
16 Chris Welsh M. Scherzer SP WAS
17 Tim McLeod J. Martinez DH BOS
18 Chris Towers A. Judge RF NYY
19 Adam Aizer J. Ramirez 3B CLE
20 Chris Mitchell B. Harper RF PHI
21 Ariel Cohen J. Altuve 2B HOU
22 The Itch F. Tatis SS SD
23 Connor Henry A. Rendon 3B WAS
24 Scott White C. Sale SP BOS
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Scott White R. Devers 3B BOS
26 Connor Henry W. Buehler SP LAD
27 The Itch S. Marte CF PIT
28 Ariel Cohen M. Machado SS SD
29 Chris Mitchell A. Mondesi SS KC
30 Adam Aizer C. Blackmon CF COL
31 Chris Towers X. Bogaerts SS BOS
32 Tim McLeod J. Flaherty SP STL
33 Chris Welsh P. Alonso 1B NYM
34 Daniel Preciado J. Baez 2B CHC
35 George Kurtz G. Springer CF HOU
36 Phil Ponebshek P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Phil Ponebshek S. Strasburg SP WAS
38 George Kurtz W. Merrifield 2B KC
39 Daniel Preciado B. Snell SP TB
40 Chris Welsh K. Marte 2B ARI
41 Tim McLeod G. Torres 2B NYY
42 Chris Towers S. Bieber SP CLE
43 Adam Aizer O. Albies 2B ATL
44 Chris Mitchell A. Nola SP PHI
45 Ariel Cohen G. Stanton DH NYY
46 The Itch M. Clevinger SP CLE
47 Connor Henry A. Rizzo 1B CHC
48 Scott White Y. Alvarez LF HOU
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Scott White P. Corbin SP WAS
50 Connor Henry L. Castillo SP CIN
51 The Itch S. Ohtani DH LAA
52 Ariel Cohen C. Morton SP TB
53 Chris Mitchell K. Bryant 3B CHC
54 Adam Aizer J. Paxton SP NYY
55 Chris Towers C. Kershaw SP LAD
56 Tim McLeod V. Robles CF WAS
57 Chris Welsh J. Villar 2B BAL
58 Daniel Preciado A. Meadows RF TB
59 George Kurtz D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
60 Phil Ponebshek J. Realmuto C PHI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Phil Ponebshek Z. Greinke SP HOU
62 George Kurtz N. Syndergaard SP NYM
63 Daniel Preciado J. Gallo LF TEX
64 Chris Welsh C. Correa SS HOU
65 Tim McLeod E. Suarez 3B CIN
66 Chris Towers M. Brantley LF HOU
67 Adam Aizer J. Bell 1B PIT
68 Chris Mitchell T. Bauer SP CIN
69 Ariel Cohen T. Pham CF TB
70 The Itch V. Guerrero 3B TOR
71 Connor Henry E. Jimenez LF CHW
72 Scott White L. Giolito SP CHW
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Scott White K. Hiura 2B MIL
74 Connor Henry C. Carrasco SP CLE
75 The Itch T. Glasnow RP TB
76 Ariel Cohen K. Yates RP SD
77 Chris Mitchell L. Severino SP NYY
78 Adam Aizer B. Bichette SS TOR
79 Chris Towers N. Cruz DH MIN
80 Tim McLeod M. Olson 1B OAK
81 Chris Welsh C. Kluber SP CLE
82 Daniel Preciado M. Muncy 1B LAD
83 George Kurtz J. Berrios SP MIN
84 Phil Ponebshek N. Castellanos RF CHC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Phil Ponebshek J. Soler RF KC
86 George Kurtz J. Donaldson 3B ATL
87 Daniel Preciado C. Paddack SP SD
88 Chris Welsh Y. Darvish SP CHC
89 Tim McLeod J. Hader RP MIL
90 Chris Towers J. McNeil 2B NYM
91 Adam Aizer B. Woodruff RP MIL
92 Chris Mitchell G. Sanchez C NYY
93 Ariel Cohen R. Hoskins LF PHI
94 The Itch J. Abreu 1B CHW
95 Connor Henry M. Ozuna LF STL
96 Scott White M. Semien SS OAK
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Scott White C. Santana 1B CLE
98 Connor Henry M. Moustakas 3B MIL
99 The Itch W. Contreras C CHC
100 Ariel Cohen A. Benintendi LF BOS
101 Chris Mitchell A. Chapman RP NYY
102 Adam Aizer D. Dahl LF COL
103 Chris Towers Y. Grandal C MIL
104 Tim McLeod M. Conforto LF NYM
105 Chris Welsh M. Chapman 3B OAK
106 Daniel Preciado M. Kepler RF MIN
107 George Kurtz Z. Wheeler SP NYM
108 Phil Ponebshek Y. Puig RF CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Phil Ponebshek G. Hampson SS COL
110 George Kurtz E. Andrus SS TEX
111 Daniel Preciado S. Gray SP CIN
112 Chris Welsh E. Rosario LF MIN
113 Tim McLeod M. Soroka SP ATL
114 Chris Towers Y. Moncada 2B CHW
115 Adam Aizer H. Ryu SP LAD
116 Chris Mitchell M. Smith CF SEA
117 Ariel Cohen R. Laureano CF OAK
118 The Itch T. Anderson SS CHW
119 Connor Henry L. Robert CF CHW
120 Scott White M. Sano 3B MIN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Scott White T. Mancini LF BAL
122 Connor Henry F. Montas SP OAK
123 The Itch T. Edman SS STL
124 Ariel Cohen E. Rodriguez SP BOS
125 Chris Mitchell D. Price SP BOS
126 Adam Aizer W. Smith C LAD
127 Chris Towers M. Garver C MIN
128 Tim McLeod O. Mercado CF CLE
129 Chris Welsh R. Ray SP ARI
130 Daniel Preciado Z. Gallen SP ARI
131 George Kurtz R. Osuna RP HOU
132 Phil Ponebshek E. Diaz RP NYM
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Phil Ponebshek L. Lynn SP TEX
134 George Kurtz F. Reyes RF CLE
135 Daniel Preciado B. Lowe 2B TB
136 Chris Welsh K. Jansen RP LAD
137 Tim McLeod B. Hand RP CLE
138 Chris Towers J. Gray SP COL
139 Adam Aizer W. Smith RP SF
140 Chris Mitchell L. Cain CF MIL
141 Ariel Cohen K. Davis DH OAK
142 The Itch J. Adell CF LAA
143 Connor Henry L. Hendriks RP OAK
144 Scott White T. Rogers RP MIN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Scott White J. Luzardo SP OAK
146 Connor Henry C. Seager SS LAD
147 The Itch S. Manaea SP OAK
148 Ariel Cohen J. Polanco SS MIN
149 Chris Mitchell A. Puk SP OAK
150 Adam Aizer K. Tucker LF HOU
151 Chris Towers K. Giles RP TOR
152 Tim McLeod A. Rosario SS NYM
153 Chris Welsh S. Perez C KC
154 Daniel Preciado M. Bumgarner SP SF
155 George Kurtz E. Escobar 3B ARI
156 Phil Ponebshek J. Turner 3B LAD
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Phil Ponebshek M. Stroman SP NYM
158 George Kurtz K. Schwarber LF CHC
159 Daniel Preciado G. Lux SS LAD
160 Chris Welsh C. Kimbrel RP CHC
161 Tim McLeod Y. Tsutsugo OF Unaffiliated
162 Chris Towers D. Lamet SP SD
163 Adam Aizer A. Aquino RF CIN
164 Chris Mitchell Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
165 Ariel Cohen A. DeSclafani SP CIN
166 The Itch J. Urias RP LAD
167 Connor Henry C. Biggio 2B TOR
168 Scott White D. Santana LF TEX
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Scott White C. Kelly C ARI
170 Connor Henry R. Iglesias RP CIN
171 The Itch B. Buxton CF MIN
172 Ariel Cohen M. Fried SP ATL
173 Chris Mitchell W. Myers LF SD
174 Adam Aizer N. Senzel 2B CIN
175 Chris Towers G. Marquez SP COL
176 Tim McLeod J. Leclerc RP TEX
177 Chris Welsh W. Calhoun LF TEX
178 Daniel Preciado M. Minor SP TEX
179 George Kurtz A. Colome RP CHW
180 Phil Ponebshek A. Bradley RP ARI
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Phil Ponebshek D. Keuchel SP ATL
182 George Kurtz W. Ramos C NYM
183 Daniel Preciado L. Voit 1B NYY
184 Chris Welsh A. Pollock CF LAD
185 Tim McLeod E. Hosmer 1B SD
186 Chris Towers K. Newman SS PIT
187 Adam Aizer E. Encarnacion DH NYY
188 Chris Mitchell M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
189 Ariel Cohen M. Tanaka SP NYY
190 The Itch K. Hendricks SP CHC
191 Connor Henry O. Narvaez C SEA
192 Scott White M. Boyd SP DET
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Scott White L. Weaver SP ARI
194 Connor Henry A. Heaney SP LAA
195 The Itch E. Pagan RP TB
196 Ariel Cohen H. Neris RP PHI
197 Chris Mitchell C. Martinez SP STL
198 Adam Aizer D. German SP NYY
199 Chris Towers J. Segura SS PHI
200 Tim McLeod J. Cueto SP SF
201 Chris Welsh A. McCutchen RF PHI
202 Daniel Preciado J. Alfaro C MIA
203 George Kurtz D. Murphy 2B COL
204 Phil Ponebshek C. Vazquez C BOS
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Phil Ponebshek A. Eaton RF WAS
206 George Kurtz M. Mikolas SP STL
207 Daniel Preciado J. Upton LF LAA
208 Chris Welsh C. Smith SP MIA
209 Tim McLeod S. Murphy C OAK
210 Chris Towers L. Gurriel SS TOR
211 Adam Aizer D. Gregorius SS NYY
212 Chris Mitchell R. Odor 2B TEX
213 Ariel Cohen J. Davis 3B NYM
214 The Itch J. Pederson LF LAD
215 Connor Henry M. Haniger RF SEA
216 Scott White M. Melancon RP ATL
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Scott White M. Canha CF OAK
218 Connor Henry I. Kennedy SP KC
219 The Itch H. Dozier 1B KC
220 Ariel Cohen R. Nunez 3B BAL
221 Chris Mitchell G. Polanco RF PIT
222 Adam Aizer M. Andujar 3B NYY
223 Chris Towers B. Workman RP BOS
224 Tim McLeod Y. Molina C STL
225 Chris Welsh S. Doolittle RP WAS
226 Daniel Preciado T. d'Arnaud C TB
227 George Kurtz N. Mazara RF TEX
228 Phil Ponebshek J. Winker RF CIN
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Phil Ponebshek D. Swanson SS ATL
230 George Kurtz A. Verdugo RF LAD
231 Daniel Preciado S. Kingery SS PHI
232 Chris Welsh F. Whitley SP HOU
233 Tim McLeod C. Hamels SP CHC
234 Chris Towers J. Alvarado RP TB
235 Adam Aizer J. Odorizzi SP MIN
236 Chris Mitchell F. Mejia C SD
237 Ariel Cohen H. Robles RP LAA
238 The Itch N. Anderson RP TB
239 Connor Henry N. Hoerner SS CHC
240 Scott White B. Reynolds CF PIT
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Scott White K. Kela RP PIT
242 Connor Henry G. Canning SP LAA
243 The Itch J. Urquidy RP HOU
244 Ariel Cohen S. Alcantara SP MIA
245 Chris Mitchell M. Chavis 3B BOS
246 Adam Aizer S. Lugo RP NYM
247 Chris Towers J. Berti 2B MIA
248 Tim McLeod M. Gore SP SD
249 Chris Welsh R. Perez C CLE
250 Daniel Preciado A. Ottavino RP NYY
251 George Kurtz S. Matz SP NYM
252 Phil Ponebshek W. Flores 1B ARI
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Phil Ponebshek B. Anderson RF MIA
254 George Kurtz B. Posey C SF
255 Daniel Preciado G. Gallegos RP STL
256 Chris Welsh N. Lowe 1B TB
257 Tim McLeod D. May SP LAD
258 Chris Towers R. Braun LF MIL
259 Adam Aizer R. Yarbrough RP TB
260 Chris Mitchell M. Margot CF SD
261 Ariel Cohen R. Chirinos C HOU
262 The Itch N. Solak 2B TEX
263 Connor Henry D. Jansen C TOR
264 Scott White R. McMahon 1B COL
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Scott White J. McCann C CHW
266 Connor Henry L. Arraez 2B MIN
267 The Itch K. Suzuki C WAS
268 Ariel Cohen T. Murphy C SEA
269 Chris Mitchell C. Archer SP PIT
270 Adam Aizer W. Astudillo C MIN
271 Chris Towers R. Hill SP LAD
272 Tim McLeod D. Carlson RF STL
273 Chris Welsh R. Lewis SS MIN
274 Daniel Preciado R. Pressly RP HOU
275 George Kurtz R. Stripling SP LAD
276 Phil Ponebshek J. Samardzija SP SF
Team by Team
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 1 M. Trout CF LAA
2 24 C. Sale SP BOS
3 25 R. Devers 3B BOS
4 48 Y. Alvarez LF HOU
5 49 P. Corbin SP WAS
6 72 L. Giolito SP CHW
7 73 K. Hiura 2B MIL
8 96 M. Semien SS OAK
9 97 C. Santana 1B CLE
10 120 M. Sano 3B MIN
11 121 T. Mancini LF BAL
12 144 T. Rogers RP MIN
13 145 J. Luzardo SP OAK
14 168 D. Santana LF TEX
15 169 C. Kelly C ARI
16 192 M. Boyd SP DET
17 193 L. Weaver SP ARI
18 216 M. Melancon RP ATL
19 217 M. Canha CF OAK
20 240 B. Reynolds CF PIT
21 241 K. Kela RP PIT
22 264 R. McMahon 1B COL
23 265 J. McCann C CHW
Connor Henry
Rd Pk Player
1 2 M. Betts RF BOS
2 23 A. Rendon 3B WAS
3 26 W. Buehler SP LAD
4 47 A. Rizzo 1B CHC
5 50 L. Castillo SP CIN
6 71 E. Jimenez LF CHW
7 74 C. Carrasco SP CLE
8 95 M. Ozuna LF STL
9 98 M. Moustakas 3B MIL
10 119 L. Robert CF CHW
11 122 F. Montas SP OAK
12 143 L. Hendriks RP OAK
13 146 C. Seager SS LAD
14 167 C. Biggio 2B TOR
15 170 R. Iglesias RP CIN
16 191 O. Narvaez C SEA
17 194 A. Heaney SP LAA
18 215 M. Haniger RF SEA
19 218 I. Kennedy SP KC
20 239 N. Hoerner SS CHC
21 242 G. Canning SP LAA
22 263 D. Jansen C TOR
23 266 L. Arraez 2B MIN
The Itch
Rd Pk Player
1 3 R. Acuna LF ATL
2 22 F. Tatis SS SD
3 27 S. Marte CF PIT
4 46 M. Clevinger SP CLE
5 51 S. Ohtani DH LAA
6 70 V. Guerrero 3B TOR
7 75 T. Glasnow RP TB
8 94 J. Abreu 1B CHW
9 99 W. Contreras C CHC
10 118 T. Anderson SS CHW
11 123 T. Edman SS STL
12 142 J. Adell CF LAA
13 147 S. Manaea SP OAK
14 166 J. Urias RP LAD
15 171 B. Buxton CF MIN
16 190 K. Hendricks SP CHC
17 195 E. Pagan RP TB
18 214 J. Pederson LF LAD
19 219 H. Dozier 1B KC
20 238 N. Anderson RP TB
21 243 J. Urquidy RP HOU
22 262 N. Solak 2B TEX
23 267 K. Suzuki C WAS
Ariel Cohen
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Yelich LF MIL
2 21 J. Altuve 2B HOU
3 28 M. Machado SS SD
4 45 G. Stanton DH NYY
5 52 C. Morton SP TB
6 69 T. Pham CF TB
7 76 K. Yates RP SD
8 93 R. Hoskins LF PHI
9 100 A. Benintendi LF BOS
10 117 R. Laureano CF OAK
11 124 E. Rodriguez SP BOS
12 141 K. Davis DH OAK
13 148 J. Polanco SS MIN
14 165 A. DeSclafani SP CIN
15 172 M. Fried SP ATL
16 189 M. Tanaka SP NYY
17 196 H. Neris RP PHI
18 213 J. Davis 3B NYM
19 220 R. Nunez 3B BAL
20 237 H. Robles RP LAA
21 244 S. Alcantara SP MIA
22 261 R. Chirinos C HOU
23 268 T. Murphy C SEA
Chris Mitchell
Rd Pk Player
1 5 F. Lindor SS CLE
2 20 B. Harper RF PHI
3 29 A. Mondesi SS KC
4 44 A. Nola SP PHI
5 53 K. Bryant 3B CHC
6 68 T. Bauer SP CIN
7 77 L. Severino SP NYY
8 92 G. Sanchez C NYY
9 101 A. Chapman RP NYY
10 116 M. Smith CF SEA
11 125 D. Price SP BOS
12 140 L. Cain CF MIL
13 149 A. Puk SP OAK
14 164 Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
15 173 W. Myers LF SD
16 188 M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
17 197 C. Martinez SP STL
18 212 R. Odor 2B TEX
19 221 G. Polanco RF PIT
20 236 F. Mejia C SD
21 245 M. Chavis 3B BOS
22 260 M. Margot CF SD
23 269 C. Archer SP PIT
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 G. Cole SP HOU
2 19 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 30 C. Blackmon CF COL
4 43 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 54 J. Paxton SP NYY
6 67 J. Bell 1B PIT
7 78 B. Bichette SS TOR
8 91 B. Woodruff RP MIL
9 102 D. Dahl LF COL
10 115 H. Ryu SP LAD
11 126 W. Smith C LAD
12 139 W. Smith RP SF
13 150 K. Tucker LF HOU
14 163 A. Aquino RF CIN
15 174 N. Senzel 2B CIN
16 187 E. Encarnacion DH NYY
17 198 D. German SP NYY
18 211 D. Gregorius SS NYY
19 222 M. Andujar 3B NYY
20 235 J. Odorizzi SP MIN
21 246 S. Lugo RP NYM
22 259 R. Yarbrough RP TB
23 270 W. Astudillo C MIN
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. Bellinger 1B LAD
2 18 A. Judge RF NYY
3 31 X. Bogaerts SS BOS
4 42 S. Bieber SP CLE
5 55 C. Kershaw SP LAD
6 66 M. Brantley LF HOU
7 79 N. Cruz DH MIN
8 90 J. McNeil 2B NYM
9 103 Y. Grandal C MIL
10 114 Y. Moncada 2B CHW
11 127 M. Garver C MIN
12 138 J. Gray SP COL
13 151 K. Giles RP TOR
14 162 D. Lamet SP SD
15 175 G. Marquez SP COL
16 186 K. Newman SS PIT
17 199 J. Segura SS PHI
18 210 L. Gurriel SS TOR
19 223 B. Workman RP BOS
20 234 J. Alvarado RP TB
21 247 J. Berti 2B MIA
22 258 R. Braun LF MIL
23 271 R. Hill SP LAD
Tim McLeod
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Turner SS WAS
2 17 J. Martinez DH BOS
3 32 J. Flaherty SP STL
4 41 G. Torres 2B NYY
5 56 V. Robles CF WAS
6 65 E. Suarez 3B CIN
7 80 M. Olson 1B OAK
8 89 J. Hader RP MIL
9 104 M. Conforto LF NYM
10 113 M. Soroka SP ATL
11 128 O. Mercado CF CLE
12 137 B. Hand RP CLE
13 152 A. Rosario SS NYM
14 161 Y. Tsutsugo OF Unaffiliated
15 176 J. Leclerc RP TEX
16 185 E. Hosmer 1B SD
17 200 J. Cueto SP SF
18 209 S. Murphy C OAK
19 224 Y. Molina C STL
20 233 C. Hamels SP CHC
21 248 M. Gore SP SD
22 257 D. May SP LAD
23 272 D. Carlson RF STL
Chris Welsh
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Soto LF WAS
2 16 M. Scherzer SP WAS
3 33 P. Alonso 1B NYM
4 40 K. Marte 2B ARI
5 57 J. Villar 2B BAL
6 64 C. Correa SS HOU
7 81 C. Kluber SP CLE
8 88 Y. Darvish SP CHC
9 105 M. Chapman 3B OAK
10 112 E. Rosario LF MIN
11 129 R. Ray SP ARI
12 136 K. Jansen RP LAD
13 153 S. Perez C KC
14 160 C. Kimbrel RP CHC
15 177 W. Calhoun LF TEX
16 184 A. Pollock CF LAD
17 201 A. McCutchen RF PHI
18 208 C. Smith SP MIA
19 225 S. Doolittle RP WAS
20 232 F. Whitley SP HOU
21 249 R. Perez C CLE
22 256 N. Lowe 1B TB
23 273 R. Lewis SS MIN
Daniel Preciado
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Bregman 3B HOU
2 15 T. Story SS COL
3 34 J. Baez 2B CHC
4 39 B. Snell SP TB
5 58 A. Meadows RF TB
6 63 J. Gallo LF TEX
7 82 M. Muncy 1B LAD
8 87 C. Paddack SP SD
9 106 M. Kepler RF MIN
10 111 S. Gray SP CIN
11 130 Z. Gallen SP ARI
12 135 B. Lowe 2B TB
13 154 M. Bumgarner SP SF
14 159 G. Lux SS LAD
15 178 M. Minor SP TEX
16 183 L. Voit 1B NYY
17 202 J. Alfaro C MIA
18 207 J. Upton LF LAA
19 226 T. d'Arnaud C TB
20 231 S. Kingery SS PHI
21 250 A. Ottavino RP NYY
22 255 G. Gallegos RP STL
23 274 R. Pressly RP HOU
George Kurtz
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Verlander SP HOU
2 14 F. Freeman 1B ATL
3 35 G. Springer CF HOU
4 38 W. Merrifield 2B KC
5 59 D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
6 62 N. Syndergaard SP NYM
7 83 J. Berrios SP MIN
8 86 J. Donaldson 3B ATL
9 107 Z. Wheeler SP NYM
10 110 E. Andrus SS TEX
11 131 R. Osuna RP HOU
12 134 F. Reyes RF CLE
13 155 E. Escobar 3B ARI
14 158 K. Schwarber LF CHC
15 179 A. Colome RP CHW
16 182 W. Ramos C NYM
17 203 D. Murphy 2B COL
18 206 M. Mikolas SP STL
19 227 N. Mazara RF TEX
20 230 A. Verdugo RF LAD
21 251 S. Matz SP NYM
22 254 B. Posey C SF
23 275 R. Stripling SP LAD
Phil Ponebshek
Rd Pk Player
1 12 N. Arenado 3B COL
2 13 J. deGrom SP NYM
3 36 P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
4 37 S. Strasburg SP WAS
5 60 J. Realmuto C PHI
6 61 Z. Greinke SP HOU
7 84 N. Castellanos RF CHC
8 85 J. Soler RF KC
9 108 Y. Puig RF CLE
10 109 G. Hampson SS COL
11 132 E. Diaz RP NYM
12 133 L. Lynn SP TEX
13 156 J. Turner 3B LAD
14 157 M. Stroman SP NYM
15 180 A. Bradley RP ARI
16 181 D. Keuchel SP ATL
17 204 C. Vazquez C BOS
18 205 A. Eaton RF WAS
19 228 J. Winker RF CIN
20 229 D. Swanson SS ATL
21 252 W. Flores 1B ARI
22 253 B. Anderson RF MIA
23 276 J. Samardzija SP SF
