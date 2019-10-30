Fantasy Baseball: Early Rotisserie mock draft shows rising value of Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to several interesting develops in our first mock draft for 2020.
The 2019 postseason will be remembered for many things, not least of which is Juan Soto rising to prominence on a national stage.
Of course, us Fantasy Baseball types were already well acquainted, but when a player's star ascends to a level where it's no longer just the inner circle talking about him but everyone, the enthusiasm for drafting him goes up just a little.
That isn't to say Chris Welsh was wrong for selecting him ninth overall in our first and earliest mock draft for 2020 — a standard, 12-team Rotisserie league with traditional 5x5 scoring. What Soto has already accomplished through age 20 is historic. In virtually all respects, but particularly with regard to plate discipline, a player his age has no business being this good.
In a format that offers no direct rewards for said plate discipline, though, it's an act of faith taking him over proven breadwinners like Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Freddie Freeman — one that I have to think may be fueled by the recent hype.
For what it's worth, I peg Soto as more of a mid second-rounder, so it wasn't a complete stunner of a pick, just maybe the most interesting that the first round had to offer. Mookie Betts going ahead of Ronald Acuna and Christian Yelich probably won't be so commonplace either, but it's of course within the realm of possibility.
With these early mock drafts that still make use of the previous year's draft room, there's always a bit of a hangover effect. Not everyone is as far along in their 2020 rankings, so 2019 draft values still have some sway just by virtue of them being prominently displayed in the draft room.
With that said, here are some things that stood out to me:
- The gap between Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Anthony Rendon at third base has become so narrow that it's shocking to see Rendon slip so far behind the others. The buy-in will be a little easier in points leagues, where I have him going in the first round.
- Aaron Judge and especially Bryce Harper no longer strike me as second-rounders. They've repeatedly disappointed when drafted that high, and others have caught up in terms of upside. I have Judge going late third and Harper late fourth.
- Manny Machado and Javier Baez similarly skated on reputation, going in Round 3. Third base and shortstop are the two deepest positions, particularly for the purposes of a 12-team league, and if Machado isn't going to be of much help in batting average now that he's out of Camden Yards, he's no longer worth paying up for at either spot. Same goes for Baez if we can't count on him for 20-plus steals.
- Others that surprised me with how early they went include Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton. And look, there's something to be said for emphasizing track record. I just fear some of the warning signs for those players in an environment replete with standout hitters.
- Adalberto Mondesi, Victor Robles and Mallex Smith all went much higher than I rank them, but I already know I'm on an island in my unwillingness to chase steals at the expense of the other categories.
- Seeing Ketel Marte slide to Round 4 suggests the community at large is highly skeptical of his breakthrough, and I'll have a high number of shares in him if it continues.
- High-end starting pitchers went off the board in an order I can more or less get behind. Mike Clevinger, Shane Bieber and Lucas Giolito seemed a little low and Shohei Ohtani aggressively high, but those are minor quibbles. What surprised me, though, is how spread out they were. Their potential impact is similar, particularly compared to what follows at the position, so in most drafts, I would expect them to dominate the third and fourth rounds.
- Some picks I thought were interesting — meaning I'm not sure I'm totally on board yet, but I can see it — include Garrett Hampson in Round 10, Luis Robert in Round 10, Tommy Edman in Round 11, A.J. Puk in Round 13 and Yoshimoto Tsutsugo (the next big thing out of Japan?) in Round 14.
- The most interesting player not drafted? Gio Urshela, but it's obvious Miguel Andujar's impending return complicates matters there. Others who maybe should have been picked include Paul DeJong, Mitch Keller, Michael Kopech and Sam Hilliard.
- Love the value of Lucas Giolito in Round 6, Jorge Soler, Gary Sanchez and Marcus Semien in Round 8 and Nelson Cruz in Round 9. I'd also like to draw your attention to Adam Aizer's outfield. Interesting stuff there.
So who took part in this thing? Only my very best friends!
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
- Connor Henry, Rotoprofessor (@ConnorH_FB)
- The Itch, Razzball (@PartyLikeMayans)
- Ariel Cohen, SportsLine (@ATCNY)
- Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)
- Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
- Tim McLeod, Patton & Company
- Chris Welsh, CBS Sports (@IsItTheWelsh)
- Daniel Preciado, Fantasy Front Office (@DanJPreciado)
- George Kurtz, RotoExperts (@GeorgeKurtz)
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
I know, I know. Out with it already.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Scott White
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|Connor Henry
|M. Betts RF BOS
|3
|The Itch
|R. Acuna LF ATL
|4
|Ariel Cohen
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|5
|Chris Mitchell
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|6
|Adam Aizer
|G. Cole SP HOU
|7
|Chris Towers
|C. Bellinger 1B LAD
|8
|Tim McLeod
|T. Turner SS WAS
|9
|Chris Welsh
|J. Soto LF WAS
|10
|Daniel Preciado
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|11
|George Kurtz
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|12
|Phil Ponebshek
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|14
|George Kurtz
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|15
|Daniel Preciado
|T. Story SS COL
|16
|Chris Welsh
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|17
|Tim McLeod
|J. Martinez DH BOS
|18
|Chris Towers
|A. Judge RF NYY
|19
|Adam Aizer
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|20
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Harper RF PHI
|21
|Ariel Cohen
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|22
|The Itch
|F. Tatis SS SD
|23
|Connor Henry
|A. Rendon 3B WAS
|24
|Scott White
|C. Sale SP BOS
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Scott White
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|26
|Connor Henry
|W. Buehler SP LAD
|27
|The Itch
|S. Marte CF PIT
|28
|Ariel Cohen
|M. Machado SS SD
|29
|Chris Mitchell
|A. Mondesi SS KC
|30
|Adam Aizer
|C. Blackmon CF COL
|31
|Chris Towers
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|32
|Tim McLeod
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|33
|Chris Welsh
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|34
|Daniel Preciado
|J. Baez 2B CHC
|35
|George Kurtz
|G. Springer CF HOU
|36
|Phil Ponebshek
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Phil Ponebshek
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|38
|George Kurtz
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|39
|Daniel Preciado
|B. Snell SP TB
|40
|Chris Welsh
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|41
|Tim McLeod
|G. Torres 2B NYY
|42
|Chris Towers
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|43
|Adam Aizer
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|44
|Chris Mitchell
|A. Nola SP PHI
|45
|Ariel Cohen
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|46
|The Itch
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|47
|Connor Henry
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|48
|Scott White
|Y. Alvarez LF HOU
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Scott White
|P. Corbin SP WAS
|50
|Connor Henry
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|51
|The Itch
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|52
|Ariel Cohen
|C. Morton SP TB
|53
|Chris Mitchell
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|54
|Adam Aizer
|J. Paxton SP NYY
|55
|Chris Towers
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|56
|Tim McLeod
|V. Robles CF WAS
|57
|Chris Welsh
|J. Villar 2B BAL
|58
|Daniel Preciado
|A. Meadows RF TB
|59
|George Kurtz
|D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
|60
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Phil Ponebshek
|Z. Greinke SP HOU
|62
|George Kurtz
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|63
|Daniel Preciado
|J. Gallo LF TEX
|64
|Chris Welsh
|C. Correa SS HOU
|65
|Tim McLeod
|E. Suarez 3B CIN
|66
|Chris Towers
|M. Brantley LF HOU
|67
|Adam Aizer
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|68
|Chris Mitchell
|T. Bauer SP CIN
|69
|Ariel Cohen
|T. Pham CF TB
|70
|The Itch
|V. Guerrero 3B TOR
|71
|Connor Henry
|E. Jimenez LF CHW
|72
|Scott White
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Scott White
|K. Hiura 2B MIL
|74
|Connor Henry
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|75
|The Itch
|T. Glasnow RP TB
|76
|Ariel Cohen
|K. Yates RP SD
|77
|Chris Mitchell
|L. Severino SP NYY
|78
|Adam Aizer
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|79
|Chris Towers
|N. Cruz DH MIN
|80
|Tim McLeod
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|81
|Chris Welsh
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|82
|Daniel Preciado
|M. Muncy 1B LAD
|83
|George Kurtz
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|84
|Phil Ponebshek
|N. Castellanos RF CHC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Soler RF KC
|86
|George Kurtz
|J. Donaldson 3B ATL
|87
|Daniel Preciado
|C. Paddack SP SD
|88
|Chris Welsh
|Y. Darvish SP CHC
|89
|Tim McLeod
|J. Hader RP MIL
|90
|Chris Towers
|J. McNeil 2B NYM
|91
|Adam Aizer
|B. Woodruff RP MIL
|92
|Chris Mitchell
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|93
|Ariel Cohen
|R. Hoskins LF PHI
|94
|The Itch
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|95
|Connor Henry
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|96
|Scott White
|M. Semien SS OAK
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Scott White
|C. Santana 1B CLE
|98
|Connor Henry
|M. Moustakas 3B MIL
|99
|The Itch
|W. Contreras C CHC
|100
|Ariel Cohen
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|101
|Chris Mitchell
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|102
|Adam Aizer
|D. Dahl LF COL
|103
|Chris Towers
|Y. Grandal C MIL
|104
|Tim McLeod
|M. Conforto LF NYM
|105
|Chris Welsh
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|106
|Daniel Preciado
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|107
|George Kurtz
|Z. Wheeler SP NYM
|108
|Phil Ponebshek
|Y. Puig RF CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Phil Ponebshek
|G. Hampson SS COL
|110
|George Kurtz
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|111
|Daniel Preciado
|S. Gray SP CIN
|112
|Chris Welsh
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|113
|Tim McLeod
|M. Soroka SP ATL
|114
|Chris Towers
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|115
|Adam Aizer
|H. Ryu SP LAD
|116
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Smith CF SEA
|117
|Ariel Cohen
|R. Laureano CF OAK
|118
|The Itch
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|119
|Connor Henry
|L. Robert CF CHW
|120
|Scott White
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Scott White
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|122
|Connor Henry
|F. Montas SP OAK
|123
|The Itch
|T. Edman SS STL
|124
|Ariel Cohen
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|125
|Chris Mitchell
|D. Price SP BOS
|126
|Adam Aizer
|W. Smith C LAD
|127
|Chris Towers
|M. Garver C MIN
|128
|Tim McLeod
|O. Mercado CF CLE
|129
|Chris Welsh
|R. Ray SP ARI
|130
|Daniel Preciado
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|131
|George Kurtz
|R. Osuna RP HOU
|132
|Phil Ponebshek
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Phil Ponebshek
|L. Lynn SP TEX
|134
|George Kurtz
|F. Reyes RF CLE
|135
|Daniel Preciado
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|136
|Chris Welsh
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|137
|Tim McLeod
|B. Hand RP CLE
|138
|Chris Towers
|J. Gray SP COL
|139
|Adam Aizer
|W. Smith RP SF
|140
|Chris Mitchell
|L. Cain CF MIL
|141
|Ariel Cohen
|K. Davis DH OAK
|142
|The Itch
|J. Adell CF LAA
|143
|Connor Henry
|L. Hendriks RP OAK
|144
|Scott White
|T. Rogers RP MIN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Scott White
|J. Luzardo SP OAK
|146
|Connor Henry
|C. Seager SS LAD
|147
|The Itch
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|148
|Ariel Cohen
|J. Polanco SS MIN
|149
|Chris Mitchell
|A. Puk SP OAK
|150
|Adam Aizer
|K. Tucker LF HOU
|151
|Chris Towers
|K. Giles RP TOR
|152
|Tim McLeod
|A. Rosario SS NYM
|153
|Chris Welsh
|S. Perez C KC
|154
|Daniel Preciado
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|155
|George Kurtz
|E. Escobar 3B ARI
|156
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Stroman SP NYM
|158
|George Kurtz
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|159
|Daniel Preciado
|G. Lux SS LAD
|160
|Chris Welsh
|C. Kimbrel RP CHC
|161
|Tim McLeod
|Y. Tsutsugo OF Unaffiliated
|162
|Chris Towers
|D. Lamet SP SD
|163
|Adam Aizer
|A. Aquino RF CIN
|164
|Chris Mitchell
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|165
|Ariel Cohen
|A. DeSclafani SP CIN
|166
|The Itch
|J. Urias RP LAD
|167
|Connor Henry
|C. Biggio 2B TOR
|168
|Scott White
|D. Santana LF TEX
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Scott White
|C. Kelly C ARI
|170
|Connor Henry
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|171
|The Itch
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|172
|Ariel Cohen
|M. Fried SP ATL
|173
|Chris Mitchell
|W. Myers LF SD
|174
|Adam Aizer
|N. Senzel 2B CIN
|175
|Chris Towers
|G. Marquez SP COL
|176
|Tim McLeod
|J. Leclerc RP TEX
|177
|Chris Welsh
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|178
|Daniel Preciado
|M. Minor SP TEX
|179
|George Kurtz
|A. Colome RP CHW
|180
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Bradley RP ARI
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Keuchel SP ATL
|182
|George Kurtz
|W. Ramos C NYM
|183
|Daniel Preciado
|L. Voit 1B NYY
|184
|Chris Welsh
|A. Pollock CF LAD
|185
|Tim McLeod
|E. Hosmer 1B SD
|186
|Chris Towers
|K. Newman SS PIT
|187
|Adam Aizer
|E. Encarnacion DH NYY
|188
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
|189
|Ariel Cohen
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|190
|The Itch
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|191
|Connor Henry
|O. Narvaez C SEA
|192
|Scott White
|M. Boyd SP DET
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Scott White
|L. Weaver SP ARI
|194
|Connor Henry
|A. Heaney SP LAA
|195
|The Itch
|E. Pagan RP TB
|196
|Ariel Cohen
|H. Neris RP PHI
|197
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Martinez SP STL
|198
|Adam Aizer
|D. German SP NYY
|199
|Chris Towers
|J. Segura SS PHI
|200
|Tim McLeod
|J. Cueto SP SF
|201
|Chris Welsh
|A. McCutchen RF PHI
|202
|Daniel Preciado
|J. Alfaro C MIA
|203
|George Kurtz
|D. Murphy 2B COL
|204
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Vazquez C BOS
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Eaton RF WAS
|206
|George Kurtz
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|207
|Daniel Preciado
|J. Upton LF LAA
|208
|Chris Welsh
|C. Smith SP MIA
|209
|Tim McLeod
|S. Murphy C OAK
|210
|Chris Towers
|L. Gurriel SS TOR
|211
|Adam Aizer
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|212
|Chris Mitchell
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|213
|Ariel Cohen
|J. Davis 3B NYM
|214
|The Itch
|J. Pederson LF LAD
|215
|Connor Henry
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|216
|Scott White
|M. Melancon RP ATL
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Scott White
|M. Canha CF OAK
|218
|Connor Henry
|I. Kennedy SP KC
|219
|The Itch
|H. Dozier 1B KC
|220
|Ariel Cohen
|R. Nunez 3B BAL
|221
|Chris Mitchell
|G. Polanco RF PIT
|222
|Adam Aizer
|M. Andujar 3B NYY
|223
|Chris Towers
|B. Workman RP BOS
|224
|Tim McLeod
|Y. Molina C STL
|225
|Chris Welsh
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|226
|Daniel Preciado
|T. d'Arnaud C TB
|227
|George Kurtz
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|228
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Winker RF CIN
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Swanson SS ATL
|230
|George Kurtz
|A. Verdugo RF LAD
|231
|Daniel Preciado
|S. Kingery SS PHI
|232
|Chris Welsh
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|233
|Tim McLeod
|C. Hamels SP CHC
|234
|Chris Towers
|J. Alvarado RP TB
|235
|Adam Aizer
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|236
|Chris Mitchell
|F. Mejia C SD
|237
|Ariel Cohen
|H. Robles RP LAA
|238
|The Itch
|N. Anderson RP TB
|239
|Connor Henry
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|240
|Scott White
|B. Reynolds CF PIT
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Scott White
|K. Kela RP PIT
|242
|Connor Henry
|G. Canning SP LAA
|243
|The Itch
|J. Urquidy RP HOU
|244
|Ariel Cohen
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|245
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Chavis 3B BOS
|246
|Adam Aizer
|S. Lugo RP NYM
|247
|Chris Towers
|J. Berti 2B MIA
|248
|Tim McLeod
|M. Gore SP SD
|249
|Chris Welsh
|R. Perez C CLE
|250
|Daniel Preciado
|A. Ottavino RP NYY
|251
|George Kurtz
|S. Matz SP NYM
|252
|Phil Ponebshek
|W. Flores 1B ARI
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Phil Ponebshek
|B. Anderson RF MIA
|254
|George Kurtz
|B. Posey C SF
|255
|Daniel Preciado
|G. Gallegos RP STL
|256
|Chris Welsh
|N. Lowe 1B TB
|257
|Tim McLeod
|D. May SP LAD
|258
|Chris Towers
|R. Braun LF MIL
|259
|Adam Aizer
|R. Yarbrough RP TB
|260
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Margot CF SD
|261
|Ariel Cohen
|R. Chirinos C HOU
|262
|The Itch
|N. Solak 2B TEX
|263
|Connor Henry
|D. Jansen C TOR
|264
|Scott White
|R. McMahon 1B COL
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Scott White
|J. McCann C CHW
|266
|Connor Henry
|L. Arraez 2B MIN
|267
|The Itch
|K. Suzuki C WAS
|268
|Ariel Cohen
|T. Murphy C SEA
|269
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Archer SP PIT
|270
|Adam Aizer
|W. Astudillo C MIN
|271
|Chris Towers
|R. Hill SP LAD
|272
|Tim McLeod
|D. Carlson RF STL
|273
|Chris Welsh
|R. Lewis SS MIN
|274
|Daniel Preciado
|R. Pressly RP HOU
|275
|George Kurtz
|R. Stripling SP LAD
|276
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Samardzija SP SF
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|24
|C. Sale SP BOS
|3
|25
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|4
|48
|Y. Alvarez LF HOU
|5
|49
|P. Corbin SP WAS
|6
|72
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|7
|73
|K. Hiura 2B MIL
|8
|96
|M. Semien SS OAK
|9
|97
|C. Santana 1B CLE
|10
|120
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|11
|121
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|12
|144
|T. Rogers RP MIN
|13
|145
|J. Luzardo SP OAK
|14
|168
|D. Santana LF TEX
|15
|169
|C. Kelly C ARI
|16
|192
|M. Boyd SP DET
|17
|193
|L. Weaver SP ARI
|18
|216
|M. Melancon RP ATL
|19
|217
|M. Canha CF OAK
|20
|240
|B. Reynolds CF PIT
|21
|241
|K. Kela RP PIT
|22
|264
|R. McMahon 1B COL
|23
|265
|J. McCann C CHW
|Connor Henry
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|M. Betts RF BOS
|2
|23
|A. Rendon 3B WAS
|3
|26
|W. Buehler SP LAD
|4
|47
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|5
|50
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|6
|71
|E. Jimenez LF CHW
|7
|74
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|8
|95
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|9
|98
|M. Moustakas 3B MIL
|10
|119
|L. Robert CF CHW
|11
|122
|F. Montas SP OAK
|12
|143
|L. Hendriks RP OAK
|13
|146
|C. Seager SS LAD
|14
|167
|C. Biggio 2B TOR
|15
|170
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|16
|191
|O. Narvaez C SEA
|17
|194
|A. Heaney SP LAA
|18
|215
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|19
|218
|I. Kennedy SP KC
|20
|239
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|21
|242
|G. Canning SP LAA
|22
|263
|D. Jansen C TOR
|23
|266
|L. Arraez 2B MIN
|The Itch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|R. Acuna LF ATL
|2
|22
|F. Tatis SS SD
|3
|27
|S. Marte CF PIT
|4
|46
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|5
|51
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|6
|70
|V. Guerrero 3B TOR
|7
|75
|T. Glasnow RP TB
|8
|94
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|9
|99
|W. Contreras C CHC
|10
|118
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|11
|123
|T. Edman SS STL
|12
|142
|J. Adell CF LAA
|13
|147
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|14
|166
|J. Urias RP LAD
|15
|171
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|16
|190
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|17
|195
|E. Pagan RP TB
|18
|214
|J. Pederson LF LAD
|19
|219
|H. Dozier 1B KC
|20
|238
|N. Anderson RP TB
|21
|243
|J. Urquidy RP HOU
|22
|262
|N. Solak 2B TEX
|23
|267
|K. Suzuki C WAS
|Ariel Cohen
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|2
|21
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|3
|28
|M. Machado SS SD
|4
|45
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|5
|52
|C. Morton SP TB
|6
|69
|T. Pham CF TB
|7
|76
|K. Yates RP SD
|8
|93
|R. Hoskins LF PHI
|9
|100
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|10
|117
|R. Laureano CF OAK
|11
|124
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|12
|141
|K. Davis DH OAK
|13
|148
|J. Polanco SS MIN
|14
|165
|A. DeSclafani SP CIN
|15
|172
|M. Fried SP ATL
|16
|189
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|17
|196
|H. Neris RP PHI
|18
|213
|J. Davis 3B NYM
|19
|220
|R. Nunez 3B BAL
|20
|237
|H. Robles RP LAA
|21
|244
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|22
|261
|R. Chirinos C HOU
|23
|268
|T. Murphy C SEA
|Chris Mitchell
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|2
|20
|B. Harper RF PHI
|3
|29
|A. Mondesi SS KC
|4
|44
|A. Nola SP PHI
|5
|53
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|6
|68
|T. Bauer SP CIN
|7
|77
|L. Severino SP NYY
|8
|92
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|9
|101
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|10
|116
|M. Smith CF SEA
|11
|125
|D. Price SP BOS
|12
|140
|L. Cain CF MIL
|13
|149
|A. Puk SP OAK
|14
|164
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|15
|173
|W. Myers LF SD
|16
|188
|M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
|17
|197
|C. Martinez SP STL
|18
|212
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|19
|221
|G. Polanco RF PIT
|20
|236
|F. Mejia C SD
|21
|245
|M. Chavis 3B BOS
|22
|260
|M. Margot CF SD
|23
|269
|C. Archer SP PIT
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|G. Cole SP HOU
|2
|19
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|3
|30
|C. Blackmon CF COL
|4
|43
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|5
|54
|J. Paxton SP NYY
|6
|67
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|7
|78
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|8
|91
|B. Woodruff RP MIL
|9
|102
|D. Dahl LF COL
|10
|115
|H. Ryu SP LAD
|11
|126
|W. Smith C LAD
|12
|139
|W. Smith RP SF
|13
|150
|K. Tucker LF HOU
|14
|163
|A. Aquino RF CIN
|15
|174
|N. Senzel 2B CIN
|16
|187
|E. Encarnacion DH NYY
|17
|198
|D. German SP NYY
|18
|211
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|19
|222
|M. Andujar 3B NYY
|20
|235
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|21
|246
|S. Lugo RP NYM
|22
|259
|R. Yarbrough RP TB
|23
|270
|W. Astudillo C MIN
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. Bellinger 1B LAD
|2
|18
|A. Judge RF NYY
|3
|31
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|4
|42
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|5
|55
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|6
|66
|M. Brantley LF HOU
|7
|79
|N. Cruz DH MIN
|8
|90
|J. McNeil 2B NYM
|9
|103
|Y. Grandal C MIL
|10
|114
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|11
|127
|M. Garver C MIN
|12
|138
|J. Gray SP COL
|13
|151
|K. Giles RP TOR
|14
|162
|D. Lamet SP SD
|15
|175
|G. Marquez SP COL
|16
|186
|K. Newman SS PIT
|17
|199
|J. Segura SS PHI
|18
|210
|L. Gurriel SS TOR
|19
|223
|B. Workman RP BOS
|20
|234
|J. Alvarado RP TB
|21
|247
|J. Berti 2B MIA
|22
|258
|R. Braun LF MIL
|23
|271
|R. Hill SP LAD
|Tim McLeod
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|T. Turner SS WAS
|2
|17
|J. Martinez DH BOS
|3
|32
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|4
|41
|G. Torres 2B NYY
|5
|56
|V. Robles CF WAS
|6
|65
|E. Suarez 3B CIN
|7
|80
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|8
|89
|J. Hader RP MIL
|9
|104
|M. Conforto LF NYM
|10
|113
|M. Soroka SP ATL
|11
|128
|O. Mercado CF CLE
|12
|137
|B. Hand RP CLE
|13
|152
|A. Rosario SS NYM
|14
|161
|Y. Tsutsugo OF Unaffiliated
|15
|176
|J. Leclerc RP TEX
|16
|185
|E. Hosmer 1B SD
|17
|200
|J. Cueto SP SF
|18
|209
|S. Murphy C OAK
|19
|224
|Y. Molina C STL
|20
|233
|C. Hamels SP CHC
|21
|248
|M. Gore SP SD
|22
|257
|D. May SP LAD
|23
|272
|D. Carlson RF STL
|Chris Welsh
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Soto LF WAS
|2
|16
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|3
|33
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|4
|40
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|5
|57
|J. Villar 2B BAL
|6
|64
|C. Correa SS HOU
|7
|81
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|8
|88
|Y. Darvish SP CHC
|9
|105
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|10
|112
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|11
|129
|R. Ray SP ARI
|12
|136
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|13
|153
|S. Perez C KC
|14
|160
|C. Kimbrel RP CHC
|15
|177
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|16
|184
|A. Pollock CF LAD
|17
|201
|A. McCutchen RF PHI
|18
|208
|C. Smith SP MIA
|19
|225
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|20
|232
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|21
|249
|R. Perez C CLE
|22
|256
|N. Lowe 1B TB
|23
|273
|R. Lewis SS MIN
|Daniel Preciado
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|2
|15
|T. Story SS COL
|3
|34
|J. Baez 2B CHC
|4
|39
|B. Snell SP TB
|5
|58
|A. Meadows RF TB
|6
|63
|J. Gallo LF TEX
|7
|82
|M. Muncy 1B LAD
|8
|87
|C. Paddack SP SD
|9
|106
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|10
|111
|S. Gray SP CIN
|11
|130
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|12
|135
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|13
|154
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|14
|159
|G. Lux SS LAD
|15
|178
|M. Minor SP TEX
|16
|183
|L. Voit 1B NYY
|17
|202
|J. Alfaro C MIA
|18
|207
|J. Upton LF LAA
|19
|226
|T. d'Arnaud C TB
|20
|231
|S. Kingery SS PHI
|21
|250
|A. Ottavino RP NYY
|22
|255
|G. Gallegos RP STL
|23
|274
|R. Pressly RP HOU
|George Kurtz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|2
|14
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|3
|35
|G. Springer CF HOU
|4
|38
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|5
|59
|D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
|6
|62
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|7
|83
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|8
|86
|J. Donaldson 3B ATL
|9
|107
|Z. Wheeler SP NYM
|10
|110
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|11
|131
|R. Osuna RP HOU
|12
|134
|F. Reyes RF CLE
|13
|155
|E. Escobar 3B ARI
|14
|158
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|15
|179
|A. Colome RP CHW
|16
|182
|W. Ramos C NYM
|17
|203
|D. Murphy 2B COL
|18
|206
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|19
|227
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|20
|230
|A. Verdugo RF LAD
|21
|251
|S. Matz SP NYM
|22
|254
|B. Posey C SF
|23
|275
|R. Stripling SP LAD
|Phil Ponebshek
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|2
|13
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|3
|36
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|4
|37
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|5
|60
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|6
|61
|Z. Greinke SP HOU
|7
|84
|N. Castellanos RF CHC
|8
|85
|J. Soler RF KC
|9
|108
|Y. Puig RF CLE
|10
|109
|G. Hampson SS COL
|11
|132
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|12
|133
|L. Lynn SP TEX
|13
|156
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|14
|157
|M. Stroman SP NYM
|15
|180
|A. Bradley RP ARI
|16
|181
|D. Keuchel SP ATL
|17
|204
|C. Vazquez C BOS
|18
|205
|A. Eaton RF WAS
|19
|228
|J. Winker RF CIN
|20
|229
|D. Swanson SS ATL
|21
|252
|W. Flores 1B ARI
|22
|253
|B. Anderson RF MIA
|23
|276
|J. Samardzija SP SF
