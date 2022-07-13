Maybe you only heard about Esteury Ruiz when the Padres called him up Tuesday. Maybe you were unaware of the ridiculous numbers he had put together between Double- and Triple-A this year, batting .333 with 13 home runs, 60 stolen bases and a 1.028 OPS in 77 games.

Yes, I said 60 stolen bases ... in 77 games. That's like a 120-steal pace over a full big-league season.

Which isn't to say Ruiz will come anywhere close to that number as a big-leaguer. It's not the way the game is played currently, and the minor leagues have several built-in advantages for base-stealers. It also took Ruiz being ridiculously productive at the plate to put himself in position for that many stolen bases, and his bat remains the most questionable part of his profile. The few exit velocity readings we have are underwhelming at best.

Still, he was productive, and he was especially productive at the one thing that's most in demand. Anyone with a need for speed in 5x5 leagues, whether Rotisserie or Head-to-Head, should make a play for him to see how things turn out. Why? Because nobody actually knows. Anywhere there's productivity, there's the potential for continuation, so while Ruiz may not be the perfect prospect, he's interesting enough to take notice.

And he's the inspiration for this list of names, all unheralded prospects who've quietly positioned themselves to get an opportunity sooner than later. Not every productive major-leaguer is a household name before he gets there. Many start out as overachievers who just keep overachieving.

For these imperfect prospects, the likeliest scenario won't be of much interest to us in Fantasy Baseball, but their production this season has at least given us reason to imagine something more.

AAA: .338 BA (296 AB), 16 HR, .937 OPS, 20 BB, 46 K

The burly outfielder has molded himself into a precision hitter -- one who makes contact at a high rate and sprays the ball all over the field -- but he still offers enough thump that you could see him making it work in a corner spot. If he was capable of manning center field, we might have already seen him get him get the call when Harrison Bader went down.

AA/AAA: 6-3, 2.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 70 IP, 29 BB, 106 K

Waldichuk is more about angles and deception than pure stuff, but he gets enough rising action on his fastball and sweeping action on his slider that you could see him continuing to miss bats at the major-league level. His control has gotten away from him a little bit with the move up to Triple-A, but the whiff rate is still exceptional.

AA/AAA: .330 BA (279 AB), 19 HR, 22 2B, 1.042 OPS, 44 BB, 69 K

The pint-sized utility man has put up gargantuan numbers and has demonstrated his power credentials at three different stops (including High-A last year). His lack of defensive home is likely keeping him on the prospect periphery, sort of like Jose Miranda last year, but players who produce tend to get opportunities, especially in an organization with a thin farm system.

AA/AAA: .272 BA (305 AB), 16 HR, 25 2B, .868 OPS, 31 BB, 87 K

Gunnar Henderson is the Orioles shortstop prospect getting all the attention right now -- and deservedly so -- but Westburg might actually be the one to get the call first. His middling offensive profile could land him in a utility role long-term, but he's learned to tap into his power more after adding a leg lift to his swing last year and is performing especially well at Triple-A.

A+/AA: 6-3, 1.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 74 IP, 22 BB, 99 K

A 23-year-old dominating A-ball isn't exactly headline news, but Stone's numbers have only gotten better with his move up to Double-A. Between his pristine control and well-developed secondaries, the Dodgers may have unearthed another gem -- one who could end up leapfrogging higher-profile types like Bobby Miller if a need arises later this year.

AA/AAA: .317 BA (281 AB), 23 HR, 22 2B, 1.020 OPS, 22 BB, 77 K

Skepticism is generally warranted for 24-year-olds with no regard for plate discipline who tee off on minor-league pitchers, but Carpenter skipped all of A-ball during the lost 2020 season and may still be playing catch-up. If his recent move up to Triple-A goes as hoped, the power-starved Tigers have nothing to lose by giving him a trial run.

AA/AAA: .317 BA (312 AB), 15 HR, 12 SB, .908 OPS, 29 BB, 78 K

Another 24-year-old, Massey's trajectory was slowed early by a back injury, but he's quickly climbed the ranks over the past two years and has hardly been challenged with his move up to Triple-A. Internally, the Royals have compared him to Chase Utley, which is on the one hand absurd but would also suggest they have serious ambitions for him.

AA/AAA: .279 BA (229 AB), 10 HR, 12 SB, .925 OPS, 57 BB, 64 K

The younger brother of Josh Naylor came nowhere near his offensive projections in the lower minors but may have been trying to be something he's not, selling out for power rather than just taking what the pitcher gives him and hitting the ball to all fields. That approach has served him well this year, putting him at the precipice of the majors in an organization that's desperate for answers at catcher.

Hunter Brown, SP, Astros

AAA: 6-3, 2.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 72 IP, 32 BB, 97 K

With the return of Jake Odorizzi, the Astros already have more quality arms than they can fit into a five-man rotation, but should attrition come into play, Brown would be a logical choice to fill in. The 23-year-old has overpowering stuff, with a fastball that reaches triple digits, but has only learned to harness it this year, albeit with suspect control still.

Matt Mervis, 1B, Cubs

A+/AA: .318 BA (283 AB), 20 HR, 24 2B, .993 OPS, 20 BB, 69 K

The Cubs traded away Anthony Rizzo last year without a clear succession plan at first base, which puts Mervis in the perfect place at the perfect time. A limited defensive profile makes for a narrow path to the majors, but the Cubs will have no excuse not to try out the 24-year-old if he continues to straight-up murder the ball. Batting left-handed also works in his favor.

Others who might be just a little too far away: Ceddanne Rafaela, OF, BOS; Gordon Graceffo, SP, STL; Logan O'Hoppe, C, PHI; Tyler Gentry, OF, KC