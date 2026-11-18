May the drafting begin.
The World Series is long past, offseason maneuvering is well underway, my initial rankings are nearing completion, and early ADP data is out on NFBC. In other words, it's time to direct our thoughts to 2027, no matter what length of lockout lies ahead.
So that's what I've done here, along with 11 others. Our first crack at the new player pool was with Rotisserie leagues in mind, meaning traditional 5x5 scoring and 23-man lineups. Here are the participants, along with where they picked:
1) John Sharples, hangs out on FanGraphs message boards
2) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
3) Jeremy Heist, Fantistics Fantasy (@heistjm)
4) Drew Klein, The Dynasty Guru (@dynastyguru)
5) Sam Wirsching (@favgameshowhost)
6) Steve Giangaspro, Tablesetters podcast (@tablesetterspod)
7) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
8) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)
9) Anthony Kates, SportsEthos (@akfantasybb)
10) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
11) Mike Nelson, Fantasy Baseball Now (@Mdnellie2)
12) Sean Martin, Fantasy Baseball Now (@Sean_Martin77)
And here are my biggest takeaways:
- The early consensus is that Pete Crow-Armstrong deserves to be the top pick, particularly in this format, but I still lean toward Shohei Ohtani, provided he enters spring training with a clean bill of health. He wasn't healthy for most of 2026, which is why he didn't meet his usual standard of a .300 batting average, 50 homers and 20 steals, but for him to get back to that I think is less of an ask than for Crow-Armstrong to repeat what he just did. And this draft shows that I'm not alone in that thinking. In fact, the first three picks -- Ohtani, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Aaron Judge -- are my exact top three even though they rank second, first and ninth, respectively, by NFBC ADP. It goes to show you that there's ample room for disagreement in this year's first round, probably because so many stalwarts fell short of expectations in 2026.
- Of course, the biggest first-round surprise for me was that James Wood wasn't in it, instead going to Sean Martin to kick off Round 2. I think there's a case for Wood to be drafted in the top six. Remember, he was neck-and-neck with Crow-Armstrong before straining his oblique in August. Another example of first-round incongruity is Yordan Alvarez at Pick 9. His ADP is 12th, and I rank him fourth. Meanwhile, Junior Caminero, who is the sixth-highest-rated player drafted, went to Frank Stampfl at Pick 10. Suffice it to say that your first-round pick this year is going to be less a matter of where you're picking than who you prefer. You could argue it should always be that way, but alas, it rarely is.
- The point when the available players are no longer deserving of first-round consideration becomes pretty obvious in Round 2. It's when the biggest early-round disappointments of 2026 -- a quartet that includes Ronald Acuna, Jose Ramirez, Corbin Carroll and Julio Rodriguez -- start going off the board. You're already risking a lot by taking them there. Any earlier just isn't defensible, regardless of their upside or track record.
- Even so, I was disappointed to see Rodriguez go one pick before me in Round 2. With him gone, none of the players available to me at Pick 23 seemed like the "right" choice, necessarily. Miguel Vargas was my top-ranked player, but with Sal Stewart also available and only one other person getting a turn before my next pick, I knew I could wait on third base. With no obvious statistical standout available, I decided to lean all the way into the position scarcity approach and take second baseman Brice Turang.
- If it wasn't already clear from my last comment, part of the reason I rank Vargas so high (and ultimately did take him in Round 3) is that third base is so thin -- or that's the conventional wisdom, anyway. That I ended up drafting four third base-eligible players (with Zack Gelof slotted in the outfield and Isaac Paredes and Austin Riley at corner infield and DH, respectively) has me rethinking it, though. I'll need to see how it plays out in subsequent drafts.
- Speaking of my team, I really like it, which isn't unusual for the first offseason draft. Fantasy Baseball is my full-time job, even in October and November, so it's unreasonable to think that others for whom it's a passion project will have poured as many hours into their rankings as I have by this point. Rest assured, it's all downhill from here.
- So what do I like about my team? Against my better judgment, I drafted pitchers with five of my first nine picks (including two closers, Josh Hader and Aroldis Chapman), and yet I still think my strength is my hitting. Filling those scarce positions (second and third base) early on allowed me to be position agnostic the rest of the draft, which meant I could seize upon the best values. And so I did. I was especially pleased with Jake McCarthy (Round 8) and Freddie Freeman (Round 11) as mid-round batting average boosters since that's the hitting category I most neglected early on.
- Drafting two closers in the first nine rounds may itself seem out of character for me, but keep in mind there are like 15 known closers right now. To get the saves they needed, most drafters had to make some aggressive dart throws. Relying on free agent Raisel Iglesias (Round 8) for saves is one thing, but other speculative closers like Robert Suarez (Round 17), Adrian Morejon (Round 20), Jeff Hoffman (Round 21), Justin Martinez (Round 22) and Felix Bautista (Round 23) may turn out to be practically worthless by the time we're drafting for real. I'll feel like I can take my foot off the gas once the closer landscape fills out a little more.
- Because player values are still a work in progress right now, I should note the picks that seemed the most off kilter to me. Time will tell whether these players are widely valued as they were in this draft, but at least, compared to my own rankings, they went too high. Among them were Tanner Bibee (picked 117th, ranked 288th), Colson Montgomery (132 vs. 224), Josh Naylor (137 vs. 200), Framber Valdez (145 vs. 287), Royce Lewis (179 vs. 256), Christian Scott (197 vs. 294), and Ryan Pepiot (213 vs. 282). I haven't definitively ranked others like Foster Griffin (185), Sal Frelick (220), Ryan Sloan (237) and Dean Kremer (254) yet, but suffice it to say they'll be too low for me to have considered them here.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|John Sharples
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|2
|Scott White
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|3
|Jeremy Heist
|A. Judge RF NYY
|4
|Drew Klein
|B. Witt SS KC
|5
|Sam Wirsching
|J. Soto LF NYM
|6
|Steve Giangaspro
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|7
|Chris Towers
|J. Misiorowski SP MIL
|8
|George Kurtz
|F. Tatis Jr. RF SD
|9
|Anthony Kates
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|10
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|11
|Mike Nelson
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|12
|Sean Martin
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Sean Martin
|J. Wood RF WAS
|14
|Mike Nelson
|T. Skubal SP LAD
|15
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Schlittler SP NYY
|16
|Anthony Kates
|R. Acuna Jr. RF ATL
|17
|George Kurtz
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|18
|Chris Towers
|C. Carroll RF ARI
|19
|Steve Giangaspro
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|20
|Sam Wirsching
|M. Miller RP SD
|21
|Drew Klein
|N. Kurtz 1B ATH
|22
|Jeremy Heist
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|23
|Scott White
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|24
|John Sharples
|P. Alonso 1B BAL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|John Sharples
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|26
|Scott White
|M. Vargas 3B CHW
|27
|Jeremy Heist
|S. Stewart 1B CIN
|28
|Drew Klein
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|29
|Sam Wirsching
|K. Griffin SS PIT
|30
|Steve Giangaspro
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|31
|Chris Towers
|J. Merrill CF SD
|32
|George Kurtz
|C. Sale SP ATL
|33
|Anthony Kates
|B. Rice DH NYY
|34
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Walker RF STL
|35
|Mike Nelson
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|36
|Sean Martin
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Sean Martin
|R. Devers 1B SF
|38
|Mike Nelson
|O. Cruz CF PIT
|39
|Frank Stampfl
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|40
|Anthony Kates
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|41
|George Kurtz
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|42
|Chris Towers
|D. Baldwin C ATL
|43
|Steve Giangaspro
|M. Harris II CF ATL
|44
|Sam Wirsching
|C. Smith RP CLE
|45
|Drew Klein
|W. Contreras C MIL
|46
|Jeremy Heist
|H. Goodman C COL
|47
|Scott White
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|48
|John Sharples
|J. Chisholm Jr. 2B NYY
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|John Sharples
|D. Cease SP TOR
|50
|Scott White
|C. Burns SP CIN
|51
|Jeremy Heist
|G. Williams SP CLE
|52
|Drew Klein
|C. Benge RF NYM
|53
|Sam Wirsching
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|54
|Steve Giangaspro
|B. Woo SP SEA
|55
|Chris Towers
|K. McGonigle SS DET
|56
|George Kurtz
|D. Rasmussen SP TB
|57
|Anthony Kates
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|58
|Frank Stampfl
|P. Tolle SP BOS
|59
|Mike Nelson
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|60
|Sean Martin
|N. McLean SP NYM
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Sean Martin
|P. Messick SP CLE
|62
|Mike Nelson
|M. Fried SP NYY
|63
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|64
|Anthony Kates
|K. Tucker RF LAD
|65
|George Kurtz
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|66
|Chris Towers
|L. Varland RP TOR
|67
|Steve Giangaspro
|V. Guerrero Jr. 1B TOR
|68
|Sam Wirsching
|J. Caglianone RF KC
|69
|Drew Klein
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|70
|Jeremy Heist
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|71
|Scott White
|C. Cavalli SP WAS
|72
|John Sharples
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|John Sharples
|Y. Diaz DH TB
|74
|Scott White
|J. Hader RP HOU
|75
|Jeremy Heist
|L. Henderson SP MIL
|76
|Drew Klein
|R. Greene LF DET
|77
|Sam Wirsching
|A. Pages CF LAD
|78
|Steve Giangaspro
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|79
|Chris Towers
|W. Langford LF TEX
|80
|George Kurtz
|J. Duran RP PHI
|81
|Anthony Kates
|M. Montgomery RP PIT
|82
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Bednar RP NYY
|83
|Mike Nelson
|B. Lowe 2B PIT
|84
|Sean Martin
|M. Machado 3B SD
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Sean Martin
|J. Wetherholt 2B STL
|86
|Mike Nelson
|S. Gray SP BOS
|87
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Burleson 1B STL
|88
|Anthony Kates
|R. Detmers SP LAA
|89
|George Kurtz
|T. Turner SS PHI
|90
|Chris Towers
|J. Pena SS HOU
|91
|Steve Giangaspro
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|92
|Sam Wirsching
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|93
|Drew Klein
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|94
|Jeremy Heist
|B. Baker RP TB
|95
|Scott White
|J. McCarthy LF COL
|96
|John Sharples
|T. Megill RP MIL
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|John Sharples
|C. Simpson LF TB
|98
|Scott White
|A. Chapman RP BOS
|99
|Jeremy Heist
|O. Lopez SS MIA
|100
|Drew Klein
|R. Anthony LF BOS
|101
|Sam Wirsching
|H. Brown SP HOU
|102
|Steve Giangaspro
|M. Betts SS LAD
|103
|Chris Towers
|G. Cole SP NYY
|104
|George Kurtz
|C. Bellinger LF NYY
|105
|Anthony Kates
|A. Bregman 3B CHC
|106
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Jones SP PIT
|107
|Mike Nelson
|G. Moreno C ARI
|108
|Sean Martin
|M. King SP SD
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Sean Martin
|C. Jensen C KC
|110
|Mike Nelson
|E. Diaz RP LAD
|111
|Frank Stampfl
|H. Bolte CF ATH
|112
|Anthony Kates
|J. Latz RP TEX
|113
|George Kurtz
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|114
|Chris Towers
|I. Herrera DH STL
|115
|Steve Giangaspro
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|116
|Sam Wirsching
|K. Anderson SP SEA
|117
|Drew Klein
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|118
|Jeremy Heist
|B. Eldridge DH SF
|119
|Scott White
|D. Dingler C DET
|120
|John Sharples
|B. Bichette 3B NYM
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|John Sharples
|F. Peralta SP TB
|122
|Scott White
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|123
|Jeremy Heist
|S. Basallo C BAL
|124
|Drew Klein
|K. Okamoto 3B TOR
|125
|Sam Wirsching
|J. Duran LF BOS
|126
|Steve Giangaspro
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|127
|Chris Towers
|E. Perez SP MIA
|128
|George Kurtz
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|129
|Anthony Kates
|W. Contreras 1B BOS
|130
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Keaschall RF MIN
|131
|Mike Nelson
|D. Lile LF WAS
|132
|Sean Martin
|C. Montgomery SS CHW
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Sean Martin
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|134
|Mike Nelson
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|135
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Soderstrom LF ATH
|136
|Anthony Kates
|M. Murakami 1B CHW
|137
|George Kurtz
|J. Naylor 1B SEA
|138
|Chris Towers
|C. DeLauter RF CLE
|139
|Steve Giangaspro
|L. Garcia 1B NYY
|140
|Sam Wirsching
|T. Bazzana 2B CLE
|141
|Drew Klein
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|142
|Jeremy Heist
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|143
|Scott White
|C. Carrigg CF COL
|144
|John Sharples
|L. Arraez 2B PHI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|John Sharples
|F. Valdez SP DET
|146
|Scott White
|Z. Gelof 3B ATH
|147
|Jeremy Heist
|B. Snell SP LAD
|148
|Drew Klein
|J. Jobe SP DET
|149
|Sam Wirsching
|C. Rafaela CF BOS
|150
|Steve Giangaspro
|L. Webb SP SF
|151
|Chris Towers
|E. Pagan RP CIN
|152
|George Kurtz
|W. Abreu RF BOS
|153
|Anthony Kates
|B. Ashcraft SP PIT
|154
|Frank Stampfl
|W. Smith C LAD
|155
|Mike Nelson
|R. Helsley RP BAL
|156
|Sean Martin
|J. Adell RF CLE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Sean Martin
|R. Suarez SP BOS
|158
|Mike Nelson
|T. Rogers SP BAL
|159
|Frank Stampfl
|J. De Paula DH LAD
|160
|Anthony Kates
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|161
|George Kurtz
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|162
|Chris Towers
|C. Mead 3B BOS
|163
|Steve Giangaspro
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|164
|Sam Wirsching
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|165
|Drew Klein
|G. Perdomo SS ARI
|166
|Jeremy Heist
|G. Jax SP TB
|167
|Scott White
|J. Bauers 1B MIL
|168
|John Sharples
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|John Sharples
|T. Scott RP LAD
|170
|Scott White
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|171
|Jeremy Heist
|C. Seager SS TEX
|172
|Drew Klein
|R. O'Brien RP STL
|173
|Sam Wirsching
|A. Ewing CF NYM
|174
|Steve Giangaspro
|L. Hicks C TB
|175
|Chris Towers
|Teruaki Sato 3B Unaffiliated
|176
|George Kurtz
|A. Rutschman C BOS
|177
|Anthony Kates
|M. Trout CF LAA
|178
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Taylor RP CHW
|179
|Mike Nelson
|R. Lewis 1B MIN
|180
|Sean Martin
|T. Bradley SP MIN
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Sean Martin
|B. Nimmo RF TEX
|182
|Mike Nelson
|I. Happ LF CHC
|183
|Frank Stampfl
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|184
|Anthony Kates
|S. Burke SP CHW
|185
|George Kurtz
|F. Griffin SP CLE
|186
|Chris Towers
|T. Yesavage SP TOR
|187
|Steve Giangaspro
|L. Butler RF ATH
|188
|Sam Wirsching
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|189
|Drew Klein
|X. Edwards 2B MIA
|190
|Jeremy Heist
|J. Aranda 1B TB
|191
|Scott White
|L. Bernal C STL
|192
|John Sharples
|J. Caballero SS NYY
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|John Sharples
|N. Pivetta SP SD
|194
|Scott White
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|195
|Jeremy Heist
|R. Suarez RP ATL
|196
|Drew Klein
|M. Clark CF DET
|197
|Sam Wirsching
|C. Scott SP NYM
|198
|Steve Giangaspro
|N. Arenado 3B ARI
|199
|Chris Towers
|W. Urena SP LAA
|200
|George Kurtz
|D. Williams RP NYM
|201
|Anthony Kates
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|202
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Antonacci LF CHW
|203
|Mike Nelson
|C. Schmitt LF SF
|204
|Sean Martin
|W. Warren SP NYY
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Sean Martin
|M. Busch 1B CHC
|206
|Mike Nelson
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|207
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Fuentes RP ATL
|208
|Anthony Kates
|M. Meyer SP MIA
|209
|George Kurtz
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|210
|Chris Towers
|C. Smith RF HOU
|211
|Steve Giangaspro
|K. Gausman SP CHC
|212
|Sam Wirsching
|T. Melton SP DET
|213
|Drew Klein
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|214
|Jeremy Heist
|I. Seymour RP TB
|215
|Scott White
|K. Harrison SP MIL
|216
|John Sharples
|J. Mangum LF PIT
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|John Sharples
|M. Moniak LF COL
|218
|Scott White
|J. Baez LF STL
|219
|Jeremy Heist
|W. Jenkins CF MIN
|220
|Drew Klein
|S. Frelick RF MIL
|221
|Sam Wirsching
|K. Clemens 2B MIN
|222
|Steve Giangaspro
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|223
|Chris Towers
|W. Adames SS SF
|224
|George Kurtz
|C. Yelich DH MIL
|225
|Anthony Kates
|S. Jones CF NYY
|226
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Painter SP PHI
|227
|Mike Nelson
|R. O'Hearn 1B PIT
|228
|Sean Martin
|E. Salas C SD
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Sean Martin
|J. Wilson SS ATH
|230
|Mike Nelson
|M. Wacha SP KC
|231
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Pratt SS MIL
|232
|Anthony Kates
|G. Lombard Jr. SS NYY
|233
|George Kurtz
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|234
|Chris Towers
|A. Morejon RP SD
|235
|Steve Giangaspro
|S. Perez DH KC
|236
|Sam Wirsching
|R. Sloan SP SEA
|237
|Drew Klein
|A. Uribe RP MIL
|238
|Jeremy Heist
|L. Montes RF SEA
|239
|Scott White
|E. Sheehan SP LAD
|240
|John Sharples
|N. Cameron SP KC
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|John Sharples
|A. Kirk C TOR
|242
|Scott White
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|243
|Jeremy Heist
|R. Ryan SP DET
|244
|Drew Klein
|R. Jeffers C MIN
|245
|Sam Wirsching
|H. Hernandez LF MIA
|246
|Steve Giangaspro
|J. Hoffman RP MIN
|247
|Chris Towers
|S. Walcott SS TEX
|248
|George Kurtz
|A. Barger RF TOR
|249
|Anthony Kates
|K. Teel C CHW
|250
|Frank Stampfl
|V. Mesa Jr. RF TB
|251
|Mike Nelson
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|252
|Sean Martin
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Sean Martin
|B. Chandler SP PIT
|254
|Mike Nelson
|D. Kremer SP MIN
|255
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|256
|Anthony Kates
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|257
|George Kurtz
|A. Ramirez DH MIA
|258
|Chris Towers
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|259
|Steve Giangaspro
|K. Stowers 1B MIA
|260
|Sam Wirsching
|J. Sanoja 3B MIA
|261
|Drew Klein
|M. Gore SP TEX
|262
|Jeremy Heist
|K. Bradish SP BAL
|263
|Scott White
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|264
|John Sharples
|J. Lee RF SF
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|John Sharples
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|266
|Scott White
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|267
|Jeremy Heist
|G. Conine RF MIA
|268
|Drew Klein
|S. Torkelson 1B DET
|269
|Sam Wirsching
|E. Hancock SP SEA
|270
|Steve Giangaspro
|N. Martinez SP TB
|271
|Chris Towers
|P. Ramirez 2B CHC
|272
|George Kurtz
|E. Suarez DH CIN
|273
|Anthony Kates
|S. Strider SP ATL
|274
|Frank Stampfl
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|275
|Mike Nelson
|J. Mack C MIA
|276
|Sean Martin
|R. Gasser SP MIL
|John Sharples
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|2
|24
|P. Alonso 1B BAL
|3
|25
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|4
|48
|J. Chisholm Jr. 2B NYY
|5
|49
|D. Cease SP TOR
|6
|72
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|7
|73
|Y. Diaz DH TB
|8
|96
|T. Megill RP MIL
|9
|97
|C. Simpson LF TB
|10
|120
|B. Bichette 3B NYM
|11
|121
|F. Peralta SP TB
|12
|144
|L. Arraez 2B PHI
|13
|145
|F. Valdez SP DET
|14
|168
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|15
|169
|T. Scott RP LAD
|16
|192
|J. Caballero SS NYY
|17
|193
|N. Pivetta SP SD
|18
|216
|J. Mangum LF PIT
|19
|217
|M. Moniak LF COL
|20
|240
|N. Cameron SP KC
|21
|241
|A. Kirk C TOR
|22
|264
|J. Lee RF SF
|23
|265
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|2
|23
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|3
|26
|M. Vargas 3B CHW
|4
|47
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|5
|50
|C. Burns SP CIN
|6
|71
|C. Cavalli SP WAS
|7
|74
|J. Hader RP HOU
|8
|95
|J. McCarthy LF COL
|9
|98
|A. Chapman RP BOS
|10
|119
|D. Dingler C DET
|11
|122
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|12
|143
|C. Carrigg CF COL
|13
|146
|Z. Gelof 3B ATH
|14
|167
|J. Bauers 1B MIL
|15
|170
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|16
|191
|L. Bernal C STL
|17
|194
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|18
|215
|K. Harrison SP MIL
|19
|218
|J. Baez LF STL
|20
|239
|E. Sheehan SP LAD
|21
|242
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|22
|263
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|23
|266
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|Jeremy Heist
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Judge RF NYY
|2
|22
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|3
|27
|S. Stewart 1B CIN
|4
|46
|H. Goodman C COL
|5
|51
|G. Williams SP CLE
|6
|70
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|7
|75
|L. Henderson SP MIL
|8
|94
|B. Baker RP TB
|9
|99
|O. Lopez SS MIA
|10
|118
|B. Eldridge DH SF
|11
|123
|S. Basallo C BAL
|12
|142
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|13
|147
|B. Snell SP LAD
|14
|166
|G. Jax SP TB
|15
|171
|C. Seager SS TEX
|16
|190
|J. Aranda 1B TB
|17
|195
|R. Suarez RP ATL
|18
|214
|I. Seymour RP TB
|19
|219
|W. Jenkins CF MIN
|20
|238
|L. Montes RF SEA
|21
|243
|R. Ryan SP DET
|22
|262
|K. Bradish SP BAL
|23
|267
|G. Conine RF MIA
|Drew Klein
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|B. Witt SS KC
|2
|21
|N. Kurtz 1B ATH
|3
|28
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|4
|45
|W. Contreras C MIL
|5
|52
|C. Benge RF NYM
|6
|69
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|7
|76
|R. Greene LF DET
|8
|93
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|9
|100
|R. Anthony LF BOS
|10
|117
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|11
|124
|K. Okamoto 3B TOR
|12
|141
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|13
|148
|J. Jobe SP DET
|14
|165
|G. Perdomo SS ARI
|15
|172
|R. O'Brien RP STL
|16
|189
|X. Edwards 2B MIA
|17
|196
|M. Clark CF DET
|18
|213
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|19
|220
|S. Frelick RF MIL
|20
|237
|A. Uribe RP MIL
|21
|244
|R. Jeffers C MIN
|22
|261
|M. Gore SP TEX
|23
|268
|S. Torkelson 1B DET
|Sam Wirsching
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Soto LF NYM
|2
|20
|M. Miller RP SD
|3
|29
|K. Griffin SS PIT
|4
|44
|C. Smith RP CLE
|5
|53
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|6
|68
|J. Caglianone RF KC
|7
|77
|A. Pages CF LAD
|8
|92
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|9
|101
|H. Brown SP HOU
|10
|116
|K. Anderson SP SEA
|11
|125
|J. Duran LF BOS
|12
|140
|T. Bazzana 2B CLE
|13
|149
|C. Rafaela CF BOS
|14
|164
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|15
|173
|A. Ewing CF NYM
|16
|188
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|17
|197
|C. Scott SP NYM
|18
|212
|T. Melton SP DET
|19
|221
|K. Clemens 2B MIN
|20
|236
|R. Sloan SP SEA
|21
|245
|H. Hernandez LF MIA
|22
|260
|J. Sanoja 3B MIA
|23
|269
|E. Hancock SP SEA
|Steve Giangaspro
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|2
|19
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|3
|30
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|4
|43
|M. Harris II CF ATL
|5
|54
|B. Woo SP SEA
|6
|67
|V. Guerrero Jr. 1B TOR
|7
|78
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|8
|91
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|9
|102
|M. Betts SS LAD
|10
|115
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|11
|126
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|12
|139
|L. Garcia 1B NYY
|13
|150
|L. Webb SP SF
|14
|163
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|15
|174
|L. Hicks C TB
|16
|187
|L. Butler RF ATH
|17
|198
|N. Arenado 3B ARI
|18
|211
|K. Gausman SP CHC
|19
|222
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|20
|235
|S. Perez DH KC
|21
|246
|J. Hoffman RP MIN
|22
|259
|K. Stowers 1B MIA
|23
|270
|N. Martinez SP TB
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Misiorowski SP MIL
|2
|18
|C. Carroll RF ARI
|3
|31
|J. Merrill CF SD
|4
|42
|D. Baldwin C ATL
|5
|55
|K. McGonigle SS DET
|6
|66
|L. Varland RP TOR
|7
|79
|W. Langford LF TEX
|8
|90
|J. Pena SS HOU
|9
|103
|G. Cole SP NYY
|10
|114
|I. Herrera DH STL
|11
|127
|E. Perez SP MIA
|12
|138
|C. DeLauter RF CLE
|13
|151
|E. Pagan RP CIN
|14
|162
|C. Mead 3B BOS
|15
|175
|Teruaki Sato 3B Unaffiliated
|16
|186
|T. Yesavage SP TOR
|17
|199
|W. Urena SP LAA
|18
|210
|C. Smith RF HOU
|19
|223
|W. Adames SS SF
|20
|234
|A. Morejon RP SD
|21
|247
|S. Walcott SS TEX
|22
|258
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|23
|271
|P. Ramirez 2B CHC
|George Kurtz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|F. Tatis Jr. RF SD
|2
|17
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|3
|32
|C. Sale SP ATL
|4
|41
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|5
|56
|D. Rasmussen SP TB
|6
|65
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|7
|80
|J. Duran RP PHI
|8
|89
|T. Turner SS PHI
|9
|104
|C. Bellinger LF NYY
|10
|113
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|11
|128
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|12
|137
|J. Naylor 1B SEA
|13
|152
|W. Abreu RF BOS
|14
|161
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|15
|176
|A. Rutschman C BOS
|16
|185
|F. Griffin SP CLE
|17
|200
|D. Williams RP NYM
|18
|209
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|19
|224
|C. Yelich DH MIL
|20
|233
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|21
|248
|A. Barger RF TOR
|22
|257
|A. Ramirez DH MIA
|23
|272
|E. Suarez DH CIN
|Anthony Kates
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|2
|16
|R. Acuna Jr. RF ATL
|3
|33
|B. Rice DH NYY
|4
|40
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|5
|57
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|6
|64
|K. Tucker RF LAD
|7
|81
|M. Montgomery RP PIT
|8
|88
|R. Detmers SP LAA
|9
|105
|A. Bregman 3B CHC
|10
|112
|J. Latz RP TEX
|11
|129
|W. Contreras 1B BOS
|12
|136
|M. Murakami 1B CHW
|13
|153
|B. Ashcraft SP PIT
|14
|160
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|15
|177
|M. Trout CF LAA
|16
|184
|S. Burke SP CHW
|17
|201
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|18
|208
|M. Meyer SP MIA
|19
|225
|S. Jones CF NYY
|20
|232
|G. Lombard Jr. SS NYY
|21
|249
|K. Teel C CHW
|22
|256
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|23
|273
|S. Strider SP ATL
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|2
|15
|C. Schlittler SP NYY
|3
|34
|J. Walker RF STL
|4
|39
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|5
|58
|P. Tolle SP BOS
|6
|63
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|7
|82
|D. Bednar RP NYY
|8
|87
|A. Burleson 1B STL
|9
|106
|J. Jones SP PIT
|10
|111
|H. Bolte CF ATH
|11
|130
|L. Keaschall RF MIN
|12
|135
|T. Soderstrom LF ATH
|13
|154
|W. Smith C LAD
|14
|159
|J. De Paula DH LAD
|15
|178
|G. Taylor RP CHW
|16
|183
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|17
|202
|S. Antonacci LF CHW
|18
|207
|D. Fuentes RP ATL
|19
|226
|A. Painter SP PHI
|20
|231
|C. Pratt SS MIL
|21
|250
|V. Mesa Jr. RF TB
|22
|255
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|23
|274
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|Mike Nelson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|2
|14
|T. Skubal SP LAD
|3
|35
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|4
|38
|O. Cruz CF PIT
|5
|59
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|6
|62
|M. Fried SP NYY
|7
|83
|B. Lowe 2B PIT
|8
|86
|S. Gray SP BOS
|9
|107
|G. Moreno C ARI
|10
|110
|E. Diaz RP LAD
|11
|131
|D. Lile LF WAS
|12
|134
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|13
|155
|R. Helsley RP BAL
|14
|158
|T. Rogers SP BAL
|15
|179
|R. Lewis 1B MIN
|16
|182
|I. Happ LF CHC
|17
|203
|C. Schmitt LF SF
|18
|206
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|19
|227
|R. O'Hearn 1B PIT
|20
|230
|M. Wacha SP KC
|21
|251
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|22
|254
|D. Kremer SP MIN
|23
|275
|J. Mack C MIA
|Sean Martin
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|2
|13
|J. Wood RF WAS
|3
|36
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|4
|37
|R. Devers 1B SF
|5
|60
|N. McLean SP NYM
|6
|61
|P. Messick SP CLE
|7
|84
|M. Machado 3B SD
|8
|85
|J. Wetherholt 2B STL
|9
|108
|M. King SP SD
|10
|109
|C. Jensen C KC
|11
|132
|C. Montgomery SS CHW
|12
|133
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|13
|156
|J. Adell RF CLE
|14
|157
|R. Suarez SP BOS
|15
|180
|T. Bradley SP MIN
|16
|181
|B. Nimmo RF TEX
|17
|204
|W. Warren SP NYY
|18
|205
|M. Busch 1B CHC
|19
|228
|E. Salas C SD
|20
|229
|J. Wilson SS ATH
|21
|252
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|22
|253
|B. Chandler SP PIT
|23
|276
|R. Gasser SP MIL