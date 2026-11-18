May the drafting begin.

The World Series is long past, offseason maneuvering is well underway, my initial rankings are nearing completion, and early ADP data is out on NFBC. In other words, it's time to direct our thoughts to 2027, no matter what length of lockout lies ahead.

So that's what I've done here, along with 11 others. Our first crack at the new player pool was with Rotisserie leagues in mind, meaning traditional 5x5 scoring and 23-man lineups. Here are the participants, along with where they picked:

1) John Sharples, hangs out on FanGraphs message boards

2) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

3) Jeremy Heist, Fantistics Fantasy (@heistjm)

4) Drew Klein, The Dynasty Guru (@dynastyguru)

5) Sam Wirsching (@favgameshowhost)

6) Steve Giangaspro, Tablesetters podcast (@tablesetterspod)

7) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

8) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)

9) Anthony Kates, SportsEthos (@akfantasybb)

10) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

11) Mike Nelson, Fantasy Baseball Now (@Mdnellie2)

12) Sean Martin, Fantasy Baseball Now (@Sean_Martin77)

And here are my biggest takeaways: