Fantasy Baseball: Franmil Reyes, Freddy Peralta present perfect opportunity to chase upside

He was a nobody six weeks ago.

Well ... maybe a somebody to somebody, but a nobody to anybody who mattered.

How far off the radar was Franmil Reyes? Baseball America left him out of the Padres' top 30 prospects, and the truth is no organization has 30 legit prospects. The Padres made him available in the Rule 5 draft this offseason, and all the other teams passed on him.

They clearly didn't see this coming.

"This" of course being a historic power surge. Not only did Reyes lead all minor-leaguers in home runs (14) at the time of his promotion, but he recently had a five-game stretch in which he homered eight times, including three consecutive two-homer games.

And these weren't some fortuitously placed wall-scrapers, no. Watch how quickly this one gets over the fence in left-center off now-major-leaguer Jaime Barria this spring (and pay particular attention to how much bigger Reyes looks than Barria even though he's 60 feet further from the camera).

"It's something special," Triple-A El Paso manager Rod Barajas told MLB.com. "It seems like every time he goes out there, the ball is traveling 450 feet. He doesn't chase bad pitches, and I've seen when people try to pitch him away, he kills the ball to right field; and when they come in, he hits it out to left field."

It almost makes you wonder just what these scouting reports are looking at.

Which brings us to Freddy Peralta, a player with skills as loud as Reyes' who, likewise, was merely an afterthought coming into the season. He was in the Brewers' top 30 prospects, sure, but not the top 10. To see what he did in his major-league debut Sunday at Colorado -- I repeat, at Colorado -- you'd think he was No. 1.

If you missed it, here's how he became the first pitcher in history to record as many as 13 strikeouts while allowing just one hit in his major-league debut:

Loud skills, loud results.

But again, a quiet ascension, which makes these two prospect promotions of particular interest to Fantasy owners.

I run a 24-team dynasty league in which each team rosters no fewer than 10 minor-leaguers. Needless to say, we go deep into the prospect pool, but I'm ashamed to say that neither Peralta nor Reyes was owned heading into the weekend. They're owned now in that league, but even with the hoopla of Peralta's debut and the buzz surrounding Reyes, those two are still owned in just 60 percent and 31 percent of CBS Sports leagues, respectively. They're ripe for the taking if you can bring yourself to take them.

But how much should you invest in players you probably hadn't heard of a week ago? How could you trust them to deliver?

That's the thing, though: It's not a matter of trust. You can't trust them. They have flaws. And if the consensus believed in them in spite of their flaws, you wouldn't only now be hearing about them.

You saw how Reyes compared to the pitcher in that video, right? Big guy. It's a big reason why you can buy the big power, but it also makes him a plodder in the outfield. And seeing as the Padres have a number of exciting young outfielders already, many of them defensive standouts, it puts pressure on him to deliver big with the bat right away. Plus, he has a bigger strike zone, more open exploitation, and while he seemed to have a good grasp of it at Triple-A, drawing 20 walks compared to 31 strikeouts, who knows if it'll translate to the majors? He struck out twice in his major-league debut Monday, so that's a missed opportunity right there.

Meanwhile, the most impressive stat from Peralta's debut Sunday, even more than the results themselves, is that 90 of his 98 pitches were fastballs. I get squeamish when a pitcher is throwing 70 or even 65 percent fastballs, so 92 percent is nothing short of outrageous. Now, you saw the highlights. You know he offered variety with that fastball, moving it in and out, making it "rise." It seemed to baffle Rockies hitters all day, in part because he hides the ball well, employing a deceptive across-the-body delivery. He may be the sort of pitcher who doesn't need a third pitch to thrive in the majors. But a second? Yeah, he'll need to flash his changeup or slider a little more to survive as a starter.

And then there's the poor control. While Peralta averaged about 12 strikeouts per nine innings over the past two minor-league seasons, he also averaged about 4.5 walks per nine, which is a difficult ratio to navigate at the major-league level.

So yeah, Reyes and Peralta have flaws. But other prospects arrived with similar flaws and overcame them to be great. And while it's so easy to harp on the downside to avoid making a tough decision, the upside for these two should be just as evident. Big power and big strikeouts -- is there anything you need more in today's game?

It's a low-probability move, adding either one of them, but with potentially huge rewards. We're talking genuine impact and not just some handy part to tide you over. So while sticking with a Jake Odorizzi or Trevor Williams type might be the high-probability "safe" play, it's not setting you apart in Fantasy. Others like them will be available later. In the unlikely event, though, that Peralta is everything he can be, with that big swing-and-miss stuff, he's irreplaceable. And with the kind of first impression he made, it may be now or never to make your move.

With Reyes, you can play it more cautiously until he does something worthwhile -- except, that is, in five-outfielder leagues, where having to fill those extra spots puts a premium on upside. Again, what are you giving up by forfeiting Aaron Hicks or Shin-Soo Choo? I'll tell you: boring production that could replaced for cheap later.

As the saying goes, you can't win the lottery if you don't buy the ticket.