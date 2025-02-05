degrom.jpg

Every Fantasy Baseball draft is different, because every Fantasy Baseball league is different. And before you draft, you always need to make sure you understand the format you're playing in and how that should change your approach. 

So let me walk you through what my thought process was in drafting our recent H2H categories mock draft. This is a bit of a hybrid format, as it uses head-to-head, weekly matchups, but with traditional 5x5 Rotisserie scoring. Of course, it's not quite that straightforward, because there are also some roster wrinkles: You play with pretty standard H2H lineups (one each of the infield positions, three outfielders), but with two DH/U spots instead of one; and on the pitching side of things, you have four P spots, plus two each for RP and SP. 

It's a fairly shallow lineup for a 12-team league, though a bit deep than in a traditional H2H points league, with one extra hitter and one extra pitcher. And then, there's the weekly aspect of it, where you are putting your team's 5x5 production up against only one other team's every week, rather than trying to compete with all 11 other teams at once. 

All of those wrinkles bring me to my strategy, which is that I want to focus as much as possible on weekly impact potential when building my team. That means I'm willing to take on risks I might otherwise pass on with the hope of putting together the best possible team I can for each given week. That exposes me to increased risk, sure, but the replacement level is going to be relatively high in a league with only 276 total players being drafted. I mean, just look at some of the names of players who weren't even drafted in this league: Logan O'Hoppe, Max Muncy, Yandy Diaz, Ceddanne Rafaela, Kutter Crawford, Charlie Morton, Chris Bassitt, Frank Montas, and more are all players who could very well be viable starters in 2025, and they're all just sitting there on the wire, freely available to anyone who needs them. 

With a relatively high replacement level and a focus on maximizing weekly impact, I was willing to be the one to reach for the biggest edge at the catcher position, taking William Contreras 35th overall. And I paired him with Corey Seager with my next pick, a big injury risk, but also a guy who finished second in MVP voting in 2023 in just 119 games. Impact. 

And so, of course, I followed that up with Mason Miller in the fifth round, Jacob deGrom in the sixth, Royce Lewis in the seventh, and Felix Bautista in the eighth. Injury risks all, and that much consecutive risk might be enough to give you heartburn. But if I get lucky enough for them to stay healthy, especially in the Fantasy playoffs, that could be a tough team to beat. 

It's not the safest way to build a team, and I certainly wouldn't recommend it in a traditional Roto league, where you are competing for a season-long prize and can't afford to go through long periods without your best players if you want to compete for first overall. But in a league like this, where you just need to be in the top half of the league to make the playoffs, it's a viable strategy. Risky, but with the potential for a huge return.

Here's who I was drafting against in this one: 

1) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
2) Zac Morain, Driveline Baseball (@makeitmorain)
3) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
4) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
5) Matt Morris, Scout the Statline (@Matt_E_Morris)
6) Joe Orrico, FanGraphs (@JoeOrrico99)
7) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
8) Nick Francis, Nick's Picks (@nicksMLBpicks)
9) Jeremy Heist, Pitcher List (@heistjm)
10) Blake Meyer, Fake Baseball (@Buhhlockaye)
11) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
12) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

And here are five more observations from the rest of the draft: 

  • Drafters in high-stakes leagues are willing to push Paul Skenes into the first round, but that's not something we're necessarily seeing in other places. His ADP in CBS Fantasy leagues is 18th overall, just one spot ahead of Tarik Skubal, who actually went one spot ahead of Skenes in this one – Skubal was 18th in this one, Skenes 19th. Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler continues to go off the board about a half-round or more behind both of them, making him the best value of the top pitchers, in my view. 
  • Ronald Acuña's price continues to be held down by concerns that he won't be cleared to return from his torn ACL in time for the start of the season. We're not clear exactly what the timetable is at this point, and we probably won't know until Acuña reports for Spring Training, but he went 30th in this one, and that feels like it should be a pretty excellent value. Especially in a format like this, where it should be relatively easy to find an outfielder who can fill in for the first month if needed. If Acuña is himself by midseason, you've got a first-rounder on your team at a discount. 
  • I didn't regret taking William Contreras with the second-to-last pick of the third round, but the price of some of the other catches did make me wince a little. Most notably, Adley Rutschman lasted until the first pick in the seventh round, which is a tremendous value for a guy who was the consensus No. 1 catcher a year ago. 
  • What about the U/DH-only guys? Well, Shohei Ohtani was the first overall pick, which is what we've come to expect at this point – though I rank him third, for whatever that's worth. After him, we saw Kyle Schwarber come off the board with the fourth pick of the fourth round, followed in quick succession by Marcell Ozuna at 4.12 and Brent Rooker at 5.2. Rooker is my favorite of that trio, both because he provides a bit more five-category production and because he's the most likely of the three to play enough in the outfield to gain eligibility there relatively early on. In most leagues, people are wary of filling their DH spot too early, but that shouldn't be a concern in a league with two DH spots to fill, and all three of them went ahead of their ADP. Even then, all three look like good values in this format if they make it to the fourth round. 
  • One anxious drafter pulled the trigger on Josh Hader in the fourth round, but he was an outlier, as the RP run didn't truly start until the fifth round. But despite needing to start at least two RP (and having the flexibility to start as many as six), that run in the fifth round that saw four come off the board in a span of six picks, relievers weren't really highly valued in this one. That's pretty typical of a H2H points league, where relievers inherently score fewer points than starters. But in a league like this with a weekly 5x5 scoring, you can lock in an edge in saves, ERA, and WHIP with a handful of elite relievers, so I'm surprised we didn't really see any kind of inflation on prices here. For my part, I did take two closers with my first eight picks, a move I typically wouldn't make outside of a league with these scoring rules.
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Scott White S. Ohtani DH LAD
2 Zac Morain B. Witt SS KC
3 Frank Stampfl A. Judge CF NYY
4 Nick Fox J. Ramirez 3B CLE
5 Matt Morris K. Tucker RF CHC
6 Joe Orrico G. Henderson SS BAL
7 Phil Ponebshek J. Soto RF NYM
8 Nick Francis J. Rodriguez CF SEA
9 Jeremy Heist E. De La Cruz SS CIN
10 Blake Meyer F. Tatis RF SD
11 Chris Towers M. Betts SS LAD
12 Chris Mitchell C. Carroll CF ARI
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Mitchell J. Chisholm CF NYY
14 Chris Towers Y. Alvarez DH HOU
15 Blake Meyer F. Lindor SS NYM
16 Jeremy Heist V. Guerrero 1B TOR
17 Nick Francis R. Devers 3B BOS
18 Phil Ponebshek T. Skubal SP DET
19 Joe Orrico P. Skenes SP PIT
20 Matt Morris T. Turner SS PHI
21 Nick Fox J. Duran CF BOS
22 Frank Stampfl J. Chourio LF MIL
23 Zac Morain A. Riley 3B ATL
24 Scott White B. Harper 1B PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Scott White K. Marte 2B ARI
26 Zac Morain F. Freeman 1B LAD
27 Frank Stampfl Z. Wheeler SP PHI
28 Nick Fox J. Merrill CF SD
29 Matt Morris M. Olson 1B ATL
30 Joe Orrico R. Acuna RF ATL
31 Phil Ponebshek G. Crochet SP BOS
32 Nick Francis L. Gilbert SP SEA
33 Jeremy Heist C. Burnes SP ARI
34 Blake Meyer O. Albies 2B ATL
35 Chris Towers W. Contreras C MIL
36 Chris Mitchell D. Cease SP SD
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Mitchell O. Cruz SS PIT
38 Chris Towers C. Seager SS TEX
39 Blake Meyer C. Ragans SP KC
40 Jeremy Heist K. Schwarber DH PHI
41 Nick Francis J. Hader RP HOU
42 Phil Ponebshek M. Machado 3B SD
43 Joe Orrico M. Harris CF ATL
44 Matt Morris C. Sale SP ATL
45 Nick Fox P. Alonso 1B NYM
46 Frank Stampfl J. Altuve 2B HOU
47 Zac Morain G. Kirby SP SEA
48 Scott White M. Ozuna DH ATL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Scott White C. Abrams SS WAS
50 Zac Morain B. Rooker DH ATH
51 Frank Stampfl J. Wood LF WAS
52 Nick Fox M. Semien 2B TEX
53 Matt Morris W. Langford LF TEX
54 Joe Orrico E. Clase RP CLE
55 Phil Ponebshek E. Diaz RP NYM
56 Nick Francis M. King SP SD
57 Jeremy Heist A. Santander RF TOR
58 Blake Meyer D. Williams RP NYY
59 Chris Towers M. Miller RP ATH
60 Chris Mitchell B. Snell SP LAD
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Mitchell Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
62 Chris Towers J. deGrom SP TEX
63 Blake Meyer P. Lopez SP MIN
64 Jeremy Heist T. Hernandez LF LAD
65 Nick Francis L. Robert CF CHW
66 Phil Ponebshek S. Suzuki RF CHC
67 Joe Orrico S. Imanaga SP CHC
68 Matt Morris R. Iglesias RP ATL
69 Nick Fox G. Cole SP NYY
70 Frank Stampfl F. Valdez SP HOU
71 Zac Morain J. Westburg 3B BAL
72 Scott White A. Rutschman C BAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Scott White L. Butler RF ATH
74 Zac Morain C. Bellinger RF NYY
75 Frank Stampfl S. Perez C KC
76 Nick Fox W. Adames SS SF
77 Matt Morris R. Helsley RP STL
78 Joe Orrico C. Walker 1B HOU
79 Phil Ponebshek W. Contreras C STL
80 Nick Francis B. Bichette SS TOR
81 Jeremy Heist T. Glasnow SP LAD
82 Blake Meyer C. Yelich LF MIL
83 Chris Towers R. Lewis 3B MIN
84 Chris Mitchell B. Doyle CF COL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Mitchell A. Nola SP PHI
86 Chris Towers F. Bautista RP BAL
87 Blake Meyer M. Vientos 3B NYM
88 Jeremy Heist Y. Diaz C HOU
89 Nick Francis T. Casas 1B BOS
90 Phil Ponebshek M. McLain SS CIN
91 Joe Orrico B. Reynolds LF PIT
92 Matt Morris J. Caminero 3B TB
93 Nick Fox M. Fried SP NYY
94 Frank Stampfl J. Naylor 1B ARI
95 Zac Morain M. Trout CF LAA
96 Scott White L. Castillo SP SEA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Scott White L. Webb SP SF
98 Zac Morain S. Strider SP ATL
99 Frank Stampfl S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
100 Nick Fox C. Raleigh C SEA
101 Matt Morris B. Ober SP MIN
102 Joe Orrico A. Munoz RP SEA
103 Phil Ponebshek S. Steer LF CIN
104 Nick Francis R. Greene LF DET
105 Jeremy Heist M. Chapman 3B SF
106 Blake Meyer J. Duran RP MIN
107 Chris Towers R. Sasaki SP LAD
108 Chris Mitchell H. Greene SP CIN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Mitchell D. Crews RF WAS
110 Chris Towers J. Dominguez LF NYY
111 Blake Meyer B. Miller SP SEA
112 Jeremy Heist R. Walker RP SF
113 Nick Francis Z. Gallen SP ARI
114 Phil Ponebshek F. Peralta SP MIL
115 Joe Orrico R. Arozarena LF SEA
116 Matt Morris J. Steele SP CHC
117 Nick Fox S. Gray SP STL
118 Frank Stampfl G. Rodriguez SP BAL
119 Zac Morain K. Gausman SP TOR
120 Scott White A. Bregman 3B HOU
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Scott White I. Happ LF CHC
122 Zac Morain J. Realmuto C PHI
123 Frank Stampfl I. Paredes 3B HOU
124 Nick Fox R. Suarez RP SD
125 Matt Morris W. Smith C LAD
126 Joe Orrico L. Garcia 2B WAS
127 Phil Ponebshek S. McClanahan SP TB
128 Nick Francis X. Bogaerts 2B SD
129 Jeremy Heist B. Turang 2B MIL
130 Blake Meyer J. Burger 1B TEX
131 Chris Towers V. Pasquantino 1B KC
132 Chris Mitchell X. Edwards SS MIA
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Mitchell J. Flaherty SP LAD
134 Chris Towers B. Woo SP SEA
135 Blake Meyer S. Kwan LF CLE
136 Jeremy Heist J. Ryan SP MIN
137 Nick Francis A. Diaz RP CIN
138 Phil Ponebshek T. Megill RP MIL
139 Joe Orrico H. Brown SP HOU
140 Matt Morris J. Jones SP PIT
141 Nick Fox R. Pressly RP CHC
142 Frank Stampfl J. Hoffman RP TOR
143 Zac Morain B. Francis RP TOR
144 Scott White B. Nimmo LF NYM
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Scott White K. Senga SP NYM
146 Zac Morain C. Estevez RP KC
147 Frank Stampfl M. Winn SS STL
148 Nick Fox J. Profar LF ATL
149 Matt Morris P. Fairbanks RP TB
150 Joe Orrico S. Alcantara SP MIA
151 Phil Ponebshek T. Bibee SP CLE
152 Nick Francis B. Lowe 2B TB
153 Jeremy Heist T. O'Neill LF BAL
154 Blake Meyer R. Lopez SP ATL
155 Chris Towers M. Toglia 1B COL
156 Chris Mitchell Z. Gelof 2B ATH
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Mitchell B. Buxton CF MIN
158 Chris Towers C. Rodon SP NYY
159 Blake Meyer A. Garcia RF TEX
160 Jeremy Heist D. Bednar RP PIT
161 Nick Francis S. Arrighetti SP HOU
162 Phil Ponebshek R. Ray SP SF
163 Joe Orrico L. Rengifo 3B LAA
164 Matt Morris K. Carpenter RF DET
165 Nick Fox M. Shaw 3B CHC
166 Frank Stampfl T. Scott RP LAD
167 Zac Morain J. Lowe RF TB
168 Scott White J. Romano RP PHI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Scott White S. Manaea SP NYM
170 Zac Morain C. Holmes RP NYM
171 Frank Stampfl T. Edman CF LAD
172 Nick Fox S. Lugo SP KC
173 Matt Morris J. Holliday 2B BAL
174 Joe Orrico Z. Eflin SP BAL
175 Phil Ponebshek P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
176 Nick Francis J. Luzardo SP PHI
177 Jeremy Heist P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
178 Blake Meyer S. Langeliers C ATH
179 Chris Towers E. Suarez 3B ARI
180 Chris Mitchell G. Holmes RP ATL
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Chris Mitchell R. Hoskins 1B MIL
182 Chris Towers Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
183 Blake Meyer L. Thomas RF CLE
184 Jeremy Heist C. Sanchez SP PHI
185 Nick Francis S. Murphy C ATL
186 Phil Ponebshek K. Campbell 2B BOS
187 Joe Orrico R. Pepiot SP TB
188 Matt Morris B. Joyce RP LAA
189 Nick Fox R. Blanco SP HOU
190 Frank Stampfl L. Gil SP NYY
191 Zac Morain A. Bohm 3B PHI
192 Scott White K. Yates RP LAD
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Scott White C. Mullins CF BAL
194 Zac Morain V. Robles CF SEA
195 Frank Stampfl N. Castellanos RF PHI
196 Nick Fox M. Conforto LF LAD
197 Matt Morris J. Martinez RP ARI
198 Joe Orrico T. Stephenson C CIN
199 Phil Ponebshek C. Correa SS MIN
200 Nick Francis T. Story SS BOS
201 Jeremy Heist J. Foley RP DET
202 Blake Meyer S. Baz SP TB
203 Chris Towers J. Jobe RP DET
204 Chris Mitchell M. Gore SP WAS
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Chris Mitchell N. Eovaldi SP TEX
206 Chris Towers A. Puk RP ARI
207 Blake Meyer J. Springs SP ATH
208 Jeremy Heist B. Woodruff SP MIL
209 Nick Francis B. Pfaadt SP ARI
210 Phil Ponebshek Y. Darvish SP SD
211 Joe Orrico E. Tovar SS COL
212 Matt Morris J. Jung 3B TEX
213 Nick Fox R. Olson SP DET
214 Frank Stampfl K. Jansen RP BOS
215 Zac Morain J. Berrios SP TOR
216 Scott White T. Houck SP BOS
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Scott White C. Bradford SP TEX
218 Zac Morain T. Bradley SP TB
219 Frank Stampfl N. Lodolo SP CIN
220 Nick Fox G. Stanton DH NYY
221 Matt Morris E. Carter LF TEX
222 Joe Orrico C. Schmidt SP NYY
223 Phil Ponebshek J. Bell 1B WAS
224 Nick Francis C. Norby 3B MIA
225 Jeremy Heist G. Williams SP CLE
226 Blake Meyer L. Erceg RP KC
227 Chris Towers P. Meadows CF DET
228 Chris Mitchell W. Buehler SP BOS
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Chris Mitchell F. Alvarez C NYM
230 Chris Towers N. Hoerner 2B CHC
231 Blake Meyer M. Scherzer SP TOR
232 Jeremy Heist Z. Neto SS LAA
233 Nick Francis G. Mitchell CF MIL
234 Phil Ponebshek E. Fedde SP STL
235 Joe Orrico N. Pivetta SP BOS
236 Matt Morris A. Painter SP PHI
237 Nick Fox C. Martin RP TEX
238 Frank Stampfl A. Volpe SS NYY
239 Zac Morain M. Keller SP PIT
240 Scott White N. Martinez RP CIN
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Scott White E. Uceta RP TB
242 Zac Morain A. Chapman RP BOS
243 Frank Stampfl C. Cowser LF BAL
244 Nick Fox R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
245 Matt Morris N. Arenado 3B STL
246 Joe Orrico M. Wacha SP KC
247 Phil Ponebshek T. Estrada 2B COL
248 Nick Francis L. Giolito SP BOS
249 Jeremy Heist R. Suarez SP PHI
250 Blake Meyer W. Abreu RF BOS
251 Chris Towers K. Rocker SP TEX
252 Chris Mitchell L. Arraez 1B SD
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Chris Mitchell E. Ruiz LF ATH
254 Chris Towers C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
255 Blake Meyer A. Burleson RF STL
256 Jeremy Heist H. Ramos CF SF
257 Nick Francis M. Soroka RP WAS
258 Phil Ponebshek J. Pederson DH TEX
259 Joe Orrico D. Swanson SS CHC
260 Matt Morris J. Walker RF STL
261 Nick Fox T. Sugano SP BAL
262 Frank Stampfl B. Chandler SP PIT
263 Zac Morain N. Jones LF COL
264 Scott White D. Rasmussen RP TB
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Scott White N. Cortes SP MIL
266 Zac Morain S. Bieber SP CLE
267 Frank Stampfl J. Verlander SP SF
268 Nick Fox B. Stott 2B PHI
269 Matt Morris H. Birdsong SP SF
270 Joe Orrico T. Ward LF LAA
271 Phil Ponebshek T. Fitzgerald SS SF
272 Nick Francis L. Hendriks RP BOS
273 Jeremy Heist D. Festa SP MIN
274 Blake Meyer L. Severino SP ATH
275 Chris Towers Q. Mathews SP STL
276 Chris Mitchell J. Payamps RP MIL
Team by Team
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Ohtani DH LAD
2 24 B. Harper 1B PHI
3 25 K. Marte 2B ARI
4 48 M. Ozuna DH ATL
5 49 C. Abrams SS WAS
6 72 A. Rutschman C BAL
7 73 L. Butler RF ATH
8 96 L. Castillo SP SEA
9 97 L. Webb SP SF
10 120 A. Bregman 3B HOU
11 121 I. Happ LF CHC
12 144 B. Nimmo LF NYM
13 145 K. Senga SP NYM
14 168 J. Romano RP PHI
15 169 S. Manaea SP NYM
16 192 K. Yates RP LAD
17 193 C. Mullins CF BAL
18 216 T. Houck SP BOS
19 217 C. Bradford SP TEX
20 240 N. Martinez RP CIN
21 241 E. Uceta RP TB
22 264 D. Rasmussen RP TB
23 265 N. Cortes SP MIL
Zac Morain
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Witt SS KC
2 23 A. Riley 3B ATL
3 26 F. Freeman 1B LAD
4 47 G. Kirby SP SEA
5 50 B. Rooker DH ATH
6 71 J. Westburg 3B BAL
7 74 C. Bellinger RF NYY
8 95 M. Trout CF LAA
9 98 S. Strider SP ATL
10 119 K. Gausman SP TOR
11 122 J. Realmuto C PHI
12 143 B. Francis RP TOR
13 146 C. Estevez RP KC
14 167 J. Lowe RF TB
15 170 C. Holmes RP NYM
16 191 A. Bohm 3B PHI
17 194 V. Robles CF SEA
18 215 J. Berrios SP TOR
19 218 T. Bradley SP TB
20 239 M. Keller SP PIT
21 242 A. Chapman RP BOS
22 263 N. Jones LF COL
23 266 S. Bieber SP CLE
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Judge CF NYY
2 22 J. Chourio LF MIL
3 27 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
4 46 J. Altuve 2B HOU
5 51 J. Wood LF WAS
6 70 F. Valdez SP HOU
7 75 S. Perez C KC
8 94 J. Naylor 1B ARI
9 99 S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
10 118 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
11 123 I. Paredes 3B HOU
12 142 J. Hoffman RP TOR
13 147 M. Winn SS STL
14 166 T. Scott RP LAD
15 171 T. Edman CF LAD
16 190 L. Gil SP NYY
17 195 N. Castellanos RF PHI
18 214 K. Jansen RP BOS
19 219 N. Lodolo SP CIN
20 238 A. Volpe SS NYY
21 243 C. Cowser LF BAL
22 262 B. Chandler SP PIT
23 267 J. Verlander SP SF
Nick Fox
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 21 J. Duran CF BOS
3 28 J. Merrill CF SD
4 45 P. Alonso 1B NYM
5 52 M. Semien 2B TEX
6 69 G. Cole SP NYY
7 76 W. Adames SS SF
8 93 M. Fried SP NYY
9 100 C. Raleigh C SEA
10 117 S. Gray SP STL
11 124 R. Suarez RP SD
12 141 R. Pressly RP CHC
13 148 J. Profar LF ATL
14 165 M. Shaw 3B CHC
15 172 S. Lugo SP KC
16 189 R. Blanco SP HOU
17 196 M. Conforto LF LAD
18 213 R. Olson SP DET
19 220 G. Stanton DH NYY
20 237 C. Martin RP TEX
21 244 R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
22 261 T. Sugano SP BAL
23 268 B. Stott 2B PHI
Matt Morris
Rd Pk Player
1 5 K. Tucker RF CHC
2 20 T. Turner SS PHI
3 29 M. Olson 1B ATL
4 44 C. Sale SP ATL
5 53 W. Langford LF TEX
6 68 R. Iglesias RP ATL
7 77 R. Helsley RP STL
8 92 J. Caminero 3B TB
9 101 B. Ober SP MIN
10 116 J. Steele SP CHC
11 125 W. Smith C LAD
12 140 J. Jones SP PIT
13 149 P. Fairbanks RP TB
14 164 K. Carpenter RF DET
15 173 J. Holliday 2B BAL
16 188 B. Joyce RP LAA
17 197 J. Martinez RP ARI
18 212 J. Jung 3B TEX
19 221 E. Carter LF TEX
20 236 A. Painter SP PHI
21 245 N. Arenado 3B STL
22 260 J. Walker RF STL
23 269 H. Birdsong SP SF
Joe Orrico
Rd Pk Player
1 6 G. Henderson SS BAL
2 19 P. Skenes SP PIT
3 30 R. Acuna RF ATL
4 43 M. Harris CF ATL
5 54 E. Clase RP CLE
6 67 S. Imanaga SP CHC
7 78 C. Walker 1B HOU
8 91 B. Reynolds LF PIT
9 102 A. Munoz RP SEA
10 115 R. Arozarena LF SEA
11 126 L. Garcia 2B WAS
12 139 H. Brown SP HOU
13 150 S. Alcantara SP MIA
14 163 L. Rengifo 3B LAA
15 174 Z. Eflin SP BAL
16 187 R. Pepiot SP TB
17 198 T. Stephenson C CIN
18 211 E. Tovar SS COL
19 222 C. Schmidt SP NYY
20 235 N. Pivetta SP BOS
21 246 M. Wacha SP KC
22 259 D. Swanson SS CHC
23 270 T. Ward LF LAA
Phil Ponebshek
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Soto RF NYM
2 18 T. Skubal SP DET
3 31 G. Crochet SP BOS
4 42 M. Machado 3B SD
5 55 E. Diaz RP NYM
6 66 S. Suzuki RF CHC
7 79 W. Contreras C STL
8 90 M. McLain SS CIN
9 103 S. Steer LF CIN
10 114 F. Peralta SP MIL
11 127 S. McClanahan SP TB
12 138 T. Megill RP MIL
13 151 T. Bibee SP CLE
14 162 R. Ray SP SF
15 175 P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
16 186 K. Campbell 2B BOS
17 199 C. Correa SS MIN
18 210 Y. Darvish SP SD
19 223 J. Bell 1B WAS
20 234 E. Fedde SP STL
21 247 T. Estrada 2B COL
22 258 J. Pederson DH TEX
23 271 T. Fitzgerald SS SF
Nick Francis
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
2 17 R. Devers 3B BOS
3 32 L. Gilbert SP SEA
4 41 J. Hader RP HOU
5 56 M. King SP SD
6 65 L. Robert CF CHW
7 80 B. Bichette SS TOR
8 89 T. Casas 1B BOS
9 104 R. Greene LF DET
10 113 Z. Gallen SP ARI
11 128 X. Bogaerts 2B SD
12 137 A. Diaz RP CIN
13 152 B. Lowe 2B TB
14 161 S. Arrighetti SP HOU
15 176 J. Luzardo SP PHI
16 185 S. Murphy C ATL
17 200 T. Story SS BOS
18 209 B. Pfaadt SP ARI
19 224 C. Norby 3B MIA
20 233 G. Mitchell CF MIL
21 248 L. Giolito SP BOS
22 257 M. Soroka RP WAS
23 272 L. Hendriks RP BOS
Jeremy Heist
Rd Pk Player
1 9 E. De La Cruz SS CIN
2 16 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
3 33 C. Burnes SP ARI
4 40 K. Schwarber DH PHI
5 57 A. Santander RF TOR
6 64 T. Hernandez LF LAD
7 81 T. Glasnow SP LAD
8 88 Y. Diaz C HOU
9 105 M. Chapman 3B SF
10 112 R. Walker RP SF
11 129 B. Turang 2B MIL
12 136 J. Ryan SP MIN
13 153 T. O'Neill LF BAL
14 160 D. Bednar RP PIT
15 177 P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
16 184 C. Sanchez SP PHI
17 201 J. Foley RP DET
18 208 B. Woodruff SP MIL
19 225 G. Williams SP CLE
20 232 Z. Neto SS LAA
21 249 R. Suarez SP PHI
22 256 H. Ramos CF SF
23 273 D. Festa SP MIN
Blake Meyer
Rd Pk Player
1 10 F. Tatis RF SD
2 15 F. Lindor SS NYM
3 34 O. Albies 2B ATL
4 39 C. Ragans SP KC
5 58 D. Williams RP NYY
6 63 P. Lopez SP MIN
7 82 C. Yelich LF MIL
8 87 M. Vientos 3B NYM
9 106 J. Duran RP MIN
10 111 B. Miller SP SEA
11 130 J. Burger 1B TEX
12 135 S. Kwan LF CLE
13 154 R. Lopez SP ATL
14 159 A. Garcia RF TEX
15 178 S. Langeliers C ATH
16 183 L. Thomas RF CLE
17 202 S. Baz SP TB
18 207 J. Springs SP ATH
19 226 L. Erceg RP KC
20 231 M. Scherzer SP TOR
21 250 W. Abreu RF BOS
22 255 A. Burleson RF STL
23 274 L. Severino SP ATH
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Betts SS LAD
2 14 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
3 35 W. Contreras C MIL
4 38 C. Seager SS TEX
5 59 M. Miller RP ATH
6 62 J. deGrom SP TEX
7 83 R. Lewis 3B MIN
8 86 F. Bautista RP BAL
9 107 R. Sasaki SP LAD
10 110 J. Dominguez LF NYY
11 131 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
12 134 B. Woo SP SEA
13 155 M. Toglia 1B COL
14 158 C. Rodon SP NYY
15 179 E. Suarez 3B ARI
16 182 Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
17 203 J. Jobe RP DET
18 206 A. Puk RP ARI
19 227 P. Meadows CF DET
20 230 N. Hoerner 2B CHC
21 251 K. Rocker SP TEX
22 254 C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
23 275 Q. Mathews SP STL
Chris Mitchell
Rd Pk Player
1 12 C. Carroll CF ARI
2 13 J. Chisholm CF NYY
3 36 D. Cease SP SD
4 37 O. Cruz SS PIT
5 60 B. Snell SP LAD
6 61 Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
7 84 B. Doyle CF COL
8 85 A. Nola SP PHI
9 108 H. Greene SP CIN
10 109 D. Crews RF WAS
11 132 X. Edwards SS MIA
12 133 J. Flaherty SP LAD
13 156 Z. Gelof 2B ATH
14 157 B. Buxton CF MIN
15 180 G. Holmes RP ATL
16 181 R. Hoskins 1B MIL
17 204 M. Gore SP WAS
18 205 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
19 228 W. Buehler SP BOS
20 229 F. Alvarez C NYM
21 252 L. Arraez 1B SD
22 253 E. Ruiz LF ATH
23 276 J. Payamps RP MIL