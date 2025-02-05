Every Fantasy Baseball draft is different, because every Fantasy Baseball league is different. And before you draft, you always need to make sure you understand the format you're playing in and how that should change your approach.
So let me walk you through what my thought process was in drafting our recent H2H categories mock draft. This is a bit of a hybrid format, as it uses head-to-head, weekly matchups, but with traditional 5x5 Rotisserie scoring. Of course, it's not quite that straightforward, because there are also some roster wrinkles: You play with pretty standard H2H lineups (one each of the infield positions, three outfielders), but with two DH/U spots instead of one; and on the pitching side of things, you have four P spots, plus two each for RP and SP.
It's a fairly shallow lineup for a 12-team league, though a bit deep than in a traditional H2H points league, with one extra hitter and one extra pitcher. And then, there's the weekly aspect of it, where you are putting your team's 5x5 production up against only one other team's every week, rather than trying to compete with all 11 other teams at once.
All of those wrinkles bring me to my strategy, which is that I want to focus as much as possible on weekly impact potential when building my team. That means I'm willing to take on risks I might otherwise pass on with the hope of putting together the best possible team I can for each given week. That exposes me to increased risk, sure, but the replacement level is going to be relatively high in a league with only 276 total players being drafted. I mean, just look at some of the names of players who weren't even drafted in this league: Logan O'Hoppe, Max Muncy, Yandy Diaz, Ceddanne Rafaela, Kutter Crawford, Charlie Morton, Chris Bassitt, Frank Montas, and more are all players who could very well be viable starters in 2025, and they're all just sitting there on the wire, freely available to anyone who needs them.
With a relatively high replacement level and a focus on maximizing weekly impact, I was willing to be the one to reach for the biggest edge at the catcher position, taking William Contreras 35th overall. And I paired him with Corey Seager with my next pick, a big injury risk, but also a guy who finished second in MVP voting in 2023 in just 119 games. Impact.
And so, of course, I followed that up with Mason Miller in the fifth round, Jacob deGrom in the sixth, Royce Lewis in the seventh, and Felix Bautista in the eighth. Injury risks all, and that much consecutive risk might be enough to give you heartburn. But if I get lucky enough for them to stay healthy, especially in the Fantasy playoffs, that could be a tough team to beat.
It's not the safest way to build a team, and I certainly wouldn't recommend it in a traditional Roto league, where you are competing for a season-long prize and can't afford to go through long periods without your best players if you want to compete for first overall. But in a league like this, where you just need to be in the top half of the league to make the playoffs, it's a viable strategy. Risky, but with the potential for a huge return.
Here's who I was drafting against in this one:
1) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
2) Zac Morain, Driveline Baseball (@makeitmorain)
3) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
4) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
5) Matt Morris, Scout the Statline (@Matt_E_Morris)
6) Joe Orrico, FanGraphs (@JoeOrrico99)
7) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
8) Nick Francis, Nick's Picks (@nicksMLBpicks)
9) Jeremy Heist, Pitcher List (@heistjm)
10) Blake Meyer, Fake Baseball (@Buhhlockaye)
11) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
12) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
And here are five more observations from the rest of the draft:
- Drafters in high-stakes leagues are willing to push Paul Skenes into the first round, but that's not something we're necessarily seeing in other places. His ADP in CBS Fantasy leagues is 18th overall, just one spot ahead of Tarik Skubal, who actually went one spot ahead of Skenes in this one – Skubal was 18th in this one, Skenes 19th. Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler continues to go off the board about a half-round or more behind both of them, making him the best value of the top pitchers, in my view.
- Ronald Acuña's price continues to be held down by concerns that he won't be cleared to return from his torn ACL in time for the start of the season. We're not clear exactly what the timetable is at this point, and we probably won't know until Acuña reports for Spring Training, but he went 30th in this one, and that feels like it should be a pretty excellent value. Especially in a format like this, where it should be relatively easy to find an outfielder who can fill in for the first month if needed. If Acuña is himself by midseason, you've got a first-rounder on your team at a discount.
- I didn't regret taking William Contreras with the second-to-last pick of the third round, but the price of some of the other catches did make me wince a little. Most notably, Adley Rutschman lasted until the first pick in the seventh round, which is a tremendous value for a guy who was the consensus No. 1 catcher a year ago.
- What about the U/DH-only guys? Well, Shohei Ohtani was the first overall pick, which is what we've come to expect at this point – though I rank him third, for whatever that's worth. After him, we saw Kyle Schwarber come off the board with the fourth pick of the fourth round, followed in quick succession by Marcell Ozuna at 4.12 and Brent Rooker at 5.2. Rooker is my favorite of that trio, both because he provides a bit more five-category production and because he's the most likely of the three to play enough in the outfield to gain eligibility there relatively early on. In most leagues, people are wary of filling their DH spot too early, but that shouldn't be a concern in a league with two DH spots to fill, and all three of them went ahead of their ADP. Even then, all three look like good values in this format if they make it to the fourth round.
- One anxious drafter pulled the trigger on Josh Hader in the fourth round, but he was an outlier, as the RP run didn't truly start until the fifth round. But despite needing to start at least two RP (and having the flexibility to start as many as six), that run in the fifth round that saw four come off the board in a span of six picks, relievers weren't really highly valued in this one. That's pretty typical of a H2H points league, where relievers inherently score fewer points than starters. But in a league like this with a weekly 5x5 scoring, you can lock in an edge in saves, ERA, and WHIP with a handful of elite relievers, so I'm surprised we didn't really see any kind of inflation on prices here. For my part, I did take two closers with my first eight picks, a move I typically wouldn't make outside of a league with these scoring rules.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Scott White
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|2
|Zac Morain
|B. Witt SS KC
|3
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Judge CF NYY
|4
|Nick Fox
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|5
|Matt Morris
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|6
|Joe Orrico
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|7
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Soto RF NYM
|8
|Nick Francis
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|9
|Jeremy Heist
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|10
|Blake Meyer
|F. Tatis RF SD
|11
|Chris Towers
|M. Betts SS LAD
|12
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|14
|Chris Towers
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|15
|Blake Meyer
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|16
|Jeremy Heist
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|17
|Nick Francis
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|18
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Skubal SP DET
|19
|Joe Orrico
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|20
|Matt Morris
|T. Turner SS PHI
|21
|Nick Fox
|J. Duran CF BOS
|22
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|23
|Zac Morain
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|24
|Scott White
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Scott White
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|26
|Zac Morain
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|27
|Frank Stampfl
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|28
|Nick Fox
|J. Merrill CF SD
|29
|Matt Morris
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|30
|Joe Orrico
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|31
|Phil Ponebshek
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|32
|Nick Francis
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|33
|Jeremy Heist
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|34
|Blake Meyer
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|35
|Chris Towers
|W. Contreras C MIL
|36
|Chris Mitchell
|D. Cease SP SD
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Mitchell
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|38
|Chris Towers
|C. Seager SS TEX
|39
|Blake Meyer
|C. Ragans SP KC
|40
|Jeremy Heist
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|41
|Nick Francis
|J. Hader RP HOU
|42
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Machado 3B SD
|43
|Joe Orrico
|M. Harris CF ATL
|44
|Matt Morris
|C. Sale SP ATL
|45
|Nick Fox
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|46
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|47
|Zac Morain
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|48
|Scott White
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Scott White
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|50
|Zac Morain
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|51
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Wood LF WAS
|52
|Nick Fox
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|53
|Matt Morris
|W. Langford LF TEX
|54
|Joe Orrico
|E. Clase RP CLE
|55
|Phil Ponebshek
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|56
|Nick Francis
|M. King SP SD
|57
|Jeremy Heist
|A. Santander RF TOR
|58
|Blake Meyer
|D. Williams RP NYY
|59
|Chris Towers
|M. Miller RP ATH
|60
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Snell SP LAD
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Mitchell
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|62
|Chris Towers
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|63
|Blake Meyer
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|64
|Jeremy Heist
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|65
|Nick Francis
|L. Robert CF CHW
|66
|Phil Ponebshek
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|67
|Joe Orrico
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|68
|Matt Morris
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|69
|Nick Fox
|G. Cole SP NYY
|70
|Frank Stampfl
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|71
|Zac Morain
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|72
|Scott White
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Scott White
|L. Butler RF ATH
|74
|Zac Morain
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|75
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Perez C KC
|76
|Nick Fox
|W. Adames SS SF
|77
|Matt Morris
|R. Helsley RP STL
|78
|Joe Orrico
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|79
|Phil Ponebshek
|W. Contreras C STL
|80
|Nick Francis
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|81
|Jeremy Heist
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|82
|Blake Meyer
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|83
|Chris Towers
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|84
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Doyle CF COL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Mitchell
|A. Nola SP PHI
|86
|Chris Towers
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|87
|Blake Meyer
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|88
|Jeremy Heist
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|89
|Nick Francis
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|90
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. McLain SS CIN
|91
|Joe Orrico
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|92
|Matt Morris
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|93
|Nick Fox
|M. Fried SP NYY
|94
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|95
|Zac Morain
|M. Trout CF LAA
|96
|Scott White
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Scott White
|L. Webb SP SF
|98
|Zac Morain
|S. Strider SP ATL
|99
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|100
|Nick Fox
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|101
|Matt Morris
|B. Ober SP MIN
|102
|Joe Orrico
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|103
|Phil Ponebshek
|S. Steer LF CIN
|104
|Nick Francis
|R. Greene LF DET
|105
|Jeremy Heist
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|106
|Blake Meyer
|J. Duran RP MIN
|107
|Chris Towers
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|108
|Chris Mitchell
|H. Greene SP CIN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Mitchell
|D. Crews RF WAS
|110
|Chris Towers
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|111
|Blake Meyer
|B. Miller SP SEA
|112
|Jeremy Heist
|R. Walker RP SF
|113
|Nick Francis
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|114
|Phil Ponebshek
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|115
|Joe Orrico
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|116
|Matt Morris
|J. Steele SP CHC
|117
|Nick Fox
|S. Gray SP STL
|118
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|119
|Zac Morain
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|120
|Scott White
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Scott White
|I. Happ LF CHC
|122
|Zac Morain
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|123
|Frank Stampfl
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|124
|Nick Fox
|R. Suarez RP SD
|125
|Matt Morris
|W. Smith C LAD
|126
|Joe Orrico
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|127
|Phil Ponebshek
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|128
|Nick Francis
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|129
|Jeremy Heist
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|130
|Blake Meyer
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|131
|Chris Towers
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|132
|Chris Mitchell
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Flaherty SP LAD
|134
|Chris Towers
|B. Woo SP SEA
|135
|Blake Meyer
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|136
|Jeremy Heist
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|137
|Nick Francis
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|138
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Megill RP MIL
|139
|Joe Orrico
|H. Brown SP HOU
|140
|Matt Morris
|J. Jones SP PIT
|141
|Nick Fox
|R. Pressly RP CHC
|142
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|143
|Zac Morain
|B. Francis RP TOR
|144
|Scott White
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Scott White
|K. Senga SP NYM
|146
|Zac Morain
|C. Estevez RP KC
|147
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Winn SS STL
|148
|Nick Fox
|J. Profar LF ATL
|149
|Matt Morris
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|150
|Joe Orrico
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|151
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|152
|Nick Francis
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|153
|Jeremy Heist
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|154
|Blake Meyer
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|155
|Chris Towers
|M. Toglia 1B COL
|156
|Chris Mitchell
|Z. Gelof 2B ATH
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|158
|Chris Towers
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|159
|Blake Meyer
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|160
|Jeremy Heist
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|161
|Nick Francis
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|162
|Phil Ponebshek
|R. Ray SP SF
|163
|Joe Orrico
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|164
|Matt Morris
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|165
|Nick Fox
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|166
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Scott RP LAD
|167
|Zac Morain
|J. Lowe RF TB
|168
|Scott White
|J. Romano RP PHI
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Scott White
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|170
|Zac Morain
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|171
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Edman CF LAD
|172
|Nick Fox
|S. Lugo SP KC
|173
|Matt Morris
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|174
|Joe Orrico
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|175
|Phil Ponebshek
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|176
|Nick Francis
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|177
|Jeremy Heist
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|178
|Blake Meyer
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|179
|Chris Towers
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|180
|Chris Mitchell
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Chris Mitchell
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|182
|Chris Towers
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|183
|Blake Meyer
|L. Thomas RF CLE
|184
|Jeremy Heist
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|185
|Nick Francis
|S. Murphy C ATL
|186
|Phil Ponebshek
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|187
|Joe Orrico
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|188
|Matt Morris
|B. Joyce RP LAA
|189
|Nick Fox
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|190
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Gil SP NYY
|191
|Zac Morain
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|192
|Scott White
|K. Yates RP LAD
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Scott White
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|194
|Zac Morain
|V. Robles CF SEA
|195
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|196
|Nick Fox
|M. Conforto LF LAD
|197
|Matt Morris
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|198
|Joe Orrico
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|199
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Correa SS MIN
|200
|Nick Francis
|T. Story SS BOS
|201
|Jeremy Heist
|J. Foley RP DET
|202
|Blake Meyer
|S. Baz SP TB
|203
|Chris Towers
|J. Jobe RP DET
|204
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Gore SP WAS
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Chris Mitchell
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|206
|Chris Towers
|A. Puk RP ARI
|207
|Blake Meyer
|J. Springs SP ATH
|208
|Jeremy Heist
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|209
|Nick Francis
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|210
|Phil Ponebshek
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|211
|Joe Orrico
|E. Tovar SS COL
|212
|Matt Morris
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|213
|Nick Fox
|R. Olson SP DET
|214
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Jansen RP BOS
|215
|Zac Morain
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|216
|Scott White
|T. Houck SP BOS
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Scott White
|C. Bradford SP TEX
|218
|Zac Morain
|T. Bradley SP TB
|219
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|220
|Nick Fox
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|221
|Matt Morris
|E. Carter LF TEX
|222
|Joe Orrico
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|223
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Bell 1B WAS
|224
|Nick Francis
|C. Norby 3B MIA
|225
|Jeremy Heist
|G. Williams SP CLE
|226
|Blake Meyer
|L. Erceg RP KC
|227
|Chris Towers
|P. Meadows CF DET
|228
|Chris Mitchell
|W. Buehler SP BOS
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Chris Mitchell
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|230
|Chris Towers
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|231
|Blake Meyer
|M. Scherzer SP TOR
|232
|Jeremy Heist
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|233
|Nick Francis
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|234
|Phil Ponebshek
|E. Fedde SP STL
|235
|Joe Orrico
|N. Pivetta SP BOS
|236
|Matt Morris
|A. Painter SP PHI
|237
|Nick Fox
|C. Martin RP TEX
|238
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|239
|Zac Morain
|M. Keller SP PIT
|240
|Scott White
|N. Martinez RP CIN
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Scott White
|E. Uceta RP TB
|242
|Zac Morain
|A. Chapman RP BOS
|243
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Cowser LF BAL
|244
|Nick Fox
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|245
|Matt Morris
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|246
|Joe Orrico
|M. Wacha SP KC
|247
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Estrada 2B COL
|248
|Nick Francis
|L. Giolito SP BOS
|249
|Jeremy Heist
|R. Suarez SP PHI
|250
|Blake Meyer
|W. Abreu RF BOS
|251
|Chris Towers
|K. Rocker SP TEX
|252
|Chris Mitchell
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Chris Mitchell
|E. Ruiz LF ATH
|254
|Chris Towers
|C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
|255
|Blake Meyer
|A. Burleson RF STL
|256
|Jeremy Heist
|H. Ramos CF SF
|257
|Nick Francis
|M. Soroka RP WAS
|258
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Pederson DH TEX
|259
|Joe Orrico
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|260
|Matt Morris
|J. Walker RF STL
|261
|Nick Fox
|T. Sugano SP BAL
|262
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Chandler SP PIT
|263
|Zac Morain
|N. Jones LF COL
|264
|Scott White
|D. Rasmussen RP TB
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Scott White
|N. Cortes SP MIL
|266
|Zac Morain
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|267
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Verlander SP SF
|268
|Nick Fox
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|269
|Matt Morris
|H. Birdsong SP SF
|270
|Joe Orrico
|T. Ward LF LAA
|271
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Fitzgerald SS SF
|272
|Nick Francis
|L. Hendriks RP BOS
|273
|Jeremy Heist
|D. Festa SP MIN
|274
|Blake Meyer
|L. Severino SP ATH
|275
|Chris Towers
|Q. Mathews SP STL
|276
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Payamps RP MIL
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|2
|24
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|3
|25
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|4
|48
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|5
|49
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|6
|72
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|7
|73
|L. Butler RF ATH
|8
|96
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|9
|97
|L. Webb SP SF
|10
|120
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|11
|121
|I. Happ LF CHC
|12
|144
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|13
|145
|K. Senga SP NYM
|14
|168
|J. Romano RP PHI
|15
|169
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|16
|192
|K. Yates RP LAD
|17
|193
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|18
|216
|T. Houck SP BOS
|19
|217
|C. Bradford SP TEX
|20
|240
|N. Martinez RP CIN
|21
|241
|E. Uceta RP TB
|22
|264
|D. Rasmussen RP TB
|23
|265
|N. Cortes SP MIL
|Zac Morain
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|B. Witt SS KC
|2
|23
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|3
|26
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|4
|47
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|5
|50
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|6
|71
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|7
|74
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|8
|95
|M. Trout CF LAA
|9
|98
|S. Strider SP ATL
|10
|119
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|11
|122
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|12
|143
|B. Francis RP TOR
|13
|146
|C. Estevez RP KC
|14
|167
|J. Lowe RF TB
|15
|170
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|16
|191
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|17
|194
|V. Robles CF SEA
|18
|215
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|19
|218
|T. Bradley SP TB
|20
|239
|M. Keller SP PIT
|21
|242
|A. Chapman RP BOS
|22
|263
|N. Jones LF COL
|23
|266
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|22
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|3
|27
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|4
|46
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|5
|51
|J. Wood LF WAS
|6
|70
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|7
|75
|S. Perez C KC
|8
|94
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|9
|99
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|10
|118
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|11
|123
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|12
|142
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|13
|147
|M. Winn SS STL
|14
|166
|T. Scott RP LAD
|15
|171
|T. Edman CF LAD
|16
|190
|L. Gil SP NYY
|17
|195
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|18
|214
|K. Jansen RP BOS
|19
|219
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|20
|238
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|21
|243
|C. Cowser LF BAL
|22
|262
|B. Chandler SP PIT
|23
|267
|J. Verlander SP SF
|Nick Fox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|2
|21
|J. Duran CF BOS
|3
|28
|J. Merrill CF SD
|4
|45
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|5
|52
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|6
|69
|G. Cole SP NYY
|7
|76
|W. Adames SS SF
|8
|93
|M. Fried SP NYY
|9
|100
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|10
|117
|S. Gray SP STL
|11
|124
|R. Suarez RP SD
|12
|141
|R. Pressly RP CHC
|13
|148
|J. Profar LF ATL
|14
|165
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|15
|172
|S. Lugo SP KC
|16
|189
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|17
|196
|M. Conforto LF LAD
|18
|213
|R. Olson SP DET
|19
|220
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|20
|237
|C. Martin RP TEX
|21
|244
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|22
|261
|T. Sugano SP BAL
|23
|268
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|Matt Morris
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|2
|20
|T. Turner SS PHI
|3
|29
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|4
|44
|C. Sale SP ATL
|5
|53
|W. Langford LF TEX
|6
|68
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|7
|77
|R. Helsley RP STL
|8
|92
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|9
|101
|B. Ober SP MIN
|10
|116
|J. Steele SP CHC
|11
|125
|W. Smith C LAD
|12
|140
|J. Jones SP PIT
|13
|149
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|14
|164
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|15
|173
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|16
|188
|B. Joyce RP LAA
|17
|197
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|18
|212
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|19
|221
|E. Carter LF TEX
|20
|236
|A. Painter SP PHI
|21
|245
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|22
|260
|J. Walker RF STL
|23
|269
|H. Birdsong SP SF
|Joe Orrico
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|2
|19
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|3
|30
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|4
|43
|M. Harris CF ATL
|5
|54
|E. Clase RP CLE
|6
|67
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|7
|78
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|8
|91
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|9
|102
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|10
|115
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|11
|126
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|12
|139
|H. Brown SP HOU
|13
|150
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|14
|163
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|15
|174
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|16
|187
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|17
|198
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|18
|211
|E. Tovar SS COL
|19
|222
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|20
|235
|N. Pivetta SP BOS
|21
|246
|M. Wacha SP KC
|22
|259
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|23
|270
|T. Ward LF LAA
|Phil Ponebshek
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Soto RF NYM
|2
|18
|T. Skubal SP DET
|3
|31
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|4
|42
|M. Machado 3B SD
|5
|55
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|6
|66
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|7
|79
|W. Contreras C STL
|8
|90
|M. McLain SS CIN
|9
|103
|S. Steer LF CIN
|10
|114
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|11
|127
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|12
|138
|T. Megill RP MIL
|13
|151
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|14
|162
|R. Ray SP SF
|15
|175
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|16
|186
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|17
|199
|C. Correa SS MIN
|18
|210
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|19
|223
|J. Bell 1B WAS
|20
|234
|E. Fedde SP STL
|21
|247
|T. Estrada 2B COL
|22
|258
|J. Pederson DH TEX
|23
|271
|T. Fitzgerald SS SF
|Nick Francis
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|2
|17
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|3
|32
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|4
|41
|J. Hader RP HOU
|5
|56
|M. King SP SD
|6
|65
|L. Robert CF CHW
|7
|80
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|8
|89
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|9
|104
|R. Greene LF DET
|10
|113
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|11
|128
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|12
|137
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|13
|152
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|14
|161
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|15
|176
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|16
|185
|S. Murphy C ATL
|17
|200
|T. Story SS BOS
|18
|209
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|19
|224
|C. Norby 3B MIA
|20
|233
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|21
|248
|L. Giolito SP BOS
|22
|257
|M. Soroka RP WAS
|23
|272
|L. Hendriks RP BOS
|Jeremy Heist
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|2
|16
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|3
|33
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|4
|40
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|5
|57
|A. Santander RF TOR
|6
|64
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|7
|81
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|8
|88
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|9
|105
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|10
|112
|R. Walker RP SF
|11
|129
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|12
|136
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|13
|153
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|14
|160
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|15
|177
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|16
|184
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|17
|201
|J. Foley RP DET
|18
|208
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|19
|225
|G. Williams SP CLE
|20
|232
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|21
|249
|R. Suarez SP PHI
|22
|256
|H. Ramos CF SF
|23
|273
|D. Festa SP MIN
|Blake Meyer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|F. Tatis RF SD
|2
|15
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|3
|34
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|4
|39
|C. Ragans SP KC
|5
|58
|D. Williams RP NYY
|6
|63
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|7
|82
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|8
|87
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|9
|106
|J. Duran RP MIN
|10
|111
|B. Miller SP SEA
|11
|130
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|12
|135
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|13
|154
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|14
|159
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|15
|178
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|16
|183
|L. Thomas RF CLE
|17
|202
|S. Baz SP TB
|18
|207
|J. Springs SP ATH
|19
|226
|L. Erceg RP KC
|20
|231
|M. Scherzer SP TOR
|21
|250
|W. Abreu RF BOS
|22
|255
|A. Burleson RF STL
|23
|274
|L. Severino SP ATH
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Betts SS LAD
|2
|14
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|3
|35
|W. Contreras C MIL
|4
|38
|C. Seager SS TEX
|5
|59
|M. Miller RP ATH
|6
|62
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|7
|83
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|8
|86
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|9
|107
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|10
|110
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|11
|131
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|12
|134
|B. Woo SP SEA
|13
|155
|M. Toglia 1B COL
|14
|158
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|15
|179
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|16
|182
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|17
|203
|J. Jobe RP DET
|18
|206
|A. Puk RP ARI
|19
|227
|P. Meadows CF DET
|20
|230
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|21
|251
|K. Rocker SP TEX
|22
|254
|C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
|23
|275
|Q. Mathews SP STL
|Chris Mitchell
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|2
|13
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|3
|36
|D. Cease SP SD
|4
|37
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|5
|60
|B. Snell SP LAD
|6
|61
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|7
|84
|B. Doyle CF COL
|8
|85
|A. Nola SP PHI
|9
|108
|H. Greene SP CIN
|10
|109
|D. Crews RF WAS
|11
|132
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|12
|133
|J. Flaherty SP LAD
|13
|156
|Z. Gelof 2B ATH
|14
|157
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|15
|180
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|16
|181
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|17
|204
|M. Gore SP WAS
|18
|205
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|19
|228
|W. Buehler SP BOS
|20
|229
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|21
|252
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|22
|253
|E. Ruiz LF ATH
|23
|276
|J. Payamps RP MIL