Fantasy Baseball: H2H Top-200 Trade Value Rankings

A month into the season, the changes here are becoming more extreme.

Giancarlo Stanton, for instance, has dropped 13 spots since the last update to the Head-to-Head top 200. He's still a stud, of course, but he no longer demands a first-round premium. Charlie Morton is closing in on Astros co-aces Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander, rising more than 40 spots, and Blake Snell and Sean Manaea have made similar leaps.

The legitimacy of Ozzie Albies and Didi Gregorius is becoming even harder to question, and they're gaining more of a foothold as a result, each cracking the top 60 overall. In a format where you pretty much have to overpay for a stud, given the quality of player on the waiver wire, those two are about in that range now.

A few reminders, if you're looking to make such a deal:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.