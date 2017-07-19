Fantasy Baseball H2H Trade Chart: Jeff Samardzija's value, and ranking the top 250

Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and provides trade values for the top-250 in Fantasy.

Coming into the season Jeff Samardzija was pretty much an afterthought in Fantasy, for good reason. He entered the season with a 173 ADP at FantasyPros.com, coming off a year in which he posted a 3.81 ERA despite making the move to one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in baseball.

Samardzija wasn't bad, but it was awfully hard to get excited about him after such an underwhelming season. And, on the surface, he's hardly been any better this season, regressing to a 4.86 ERA through his first 19 starts. That would put him within spitting distance of his worst full-season results ever, and coming off seven runs in six innings against the lowly Padres, whoever owns Samardzija is likely pretty fed up with him.

But, of course, we know ERA isn't all that matters when it comes to judging pitching. Samardzija's ERA might be ugly, but it's just about the only thing to dislike about his line. On the season, Samardzija has a 9.8 K/9 and 1.02 BB/9, both by far the best numbers of his career in that regard. He is averaging 6.5 innings per start, and has a 3.51 FIP and 3.07 xFIP, both of which are top-15 marks among qualified starters.

Add it all up, and Samardzija is an obvious buy-low candidate, right? We know ERA is an imperfect (at best!) way to predict a pitcher's future performance, and there are giant signs indicating positive regression is headed his way.

I'm not quite so bullish. If the price is right, I'll go trade for Samardzija – an offer of someone like Brad Peacock or Clint Frazier makes sense in my eye – but despite the pretty peripherals, he's not a must-buy for me. As good as so much of what Samardzija is doing looks, I can't help but feel he might be earning that high-4.00s ERA, at least to an extent.

FIP, xFIP, and the rest of the defense-independent pitching statistics tend to operate under a few basic assumptions – strikeouts are good, walks are bad, and homers are bad. xFIP differentiates from FIP by operating under an additional assumption – that flyballs tend to leave the yard at about the same rate for everyone, over the long run. This is why Samardzija looks like a downright elite pitcher by this metric – his 17.4 percent HR/FB rate has to come back to earth.

However, we've seen with some pitches, they never seem to catch their defense independent pitching stats. For a long time, Javier Vasquez was the poster child for this, and Ricky Nolasco struggled to live up to expectations in the same way for a while; but the true king here is Michael Pineda.

Pineda has always had terrific peripherals, but ends up being just a bit more hittable than you would expect, leading to ultimately disappointing production. He racked up plenty of strikeouts and avoided walks well, but his struggles keeping the ball in the yard limited his utility. And, while we sometimes tried to argue his luck just had to turn, it never really did. My favorite hypothesis for why this was is that Pineda was often too concerned with avoiding walks, inevitably leading too many hittable pitches over the plate in hitter's counts.

I'm not saying Samardzija is the next Pineda, but it's worth considering if he might not have reached a point of diminishing returns with his extremely low walk total, which sits at just 14 in 124 innings of work.

If the price is low enough in trade – or if he ends up dropped – I'm willing to make an offer. However, there's a reason he is outside of the top-150 in my trade values chart, despite the dearth of useful starting pitching and his incredible peripherals. I think there are reasons to believe Samardzija's luck may never turn, and that he might not be a victim of all that much bad luck. 

Roto Trade Chart
Player Team Value
Mike Trout LAA (CF) 48
Paul Goldschmidt ARI (1B) 47
Jose Altuve HOU (2B) 46
Mookie Betts BOS (RF) 46
Freddie Freeman ATL (1B) 45
Joey Votto CIN (1B) 45
Bryce Harper WAS (RF) 45
Nolan Arenado COL (3B) 44
Clayton Kershaw LAD (SP) 44
Manny Machado BAL (3B) 43
Charlie Blackmon COL (CF) 41
Kris Bryant CHC (3B) 41
Anthony Rizzo CHC (1B) 39
Corey Seager LAD (SS) 38
Chris Sale BOS (SP) 37
Daniel Murphy WAS (2B) 36
Max Scherzer WAS (SP) 35
George Springer HOU (RF) 34
Corey Kluber CLE (SP) 32
Nelson Cruz SEA (DH) 32
A.J. Pollock ARI (CF) 32
Giancarlo Stanton MIA (RF) 31
Jacob deGrom NYM (SP) 31
Aaron Judge NYY (RF) 31
Stephen Strasburg WAS (SP) 30
David Price BOS (SP) 30
Zack Greinke ARI (SP) 30
Miguel Cabrera DET (1B) 30
Josh Donaldson TOR (3B) 30
Francisco Lindor CLE (SS) 29
Brian Dozier MIN (2B) 28
Buster Posey SF (C) 28
Edwin Encarnacion CLE (DH) 27
Matt Carpenter STL (3B) 26
Robinson Cano SEA (2B) 25
Xander Bogaerts BOS (SS) 24
Yu Darvish TEX (SP) 24
Jon Lester CHC (SP) 24
Chris Archer TB (SP) 23
Carlos Martinez STL (SP) 23
Johnny Cueto SF (SP) 23
J.D. Martinez DET (RF) 22
Miguel Sano MIN (3B) 22
Anthony Rendon WAS (3B) 21
Carlos Santana CLE (DH) 20
Jake Lamb ARI (3B) 19
Gary Sanchez NYY (C) 18
Khris Davis OAK (LF) 18
Wade Davis CHC (RP) 17
Kenley Jansen LAD (RP) 17
Craig Kimbrel BOS (RP) 17
Lance McCullers HOU (SP) 17
Alex Wood LAD (SP) 17
Danny Duffy KC (SP) 17
Michael Fulmer DET (SP) 17
Luis Severino NYY (SP) 17
Cody Bellinger LAD (1B) 17
Justin Turner LAD (3B) 17
Jose Abreu CHW (1B) 17
Robbie Ray ARI (SP) 16
Yoenis Cespedes NYM (LF) 16
Adrian Beltre TEX (3B) 16
Jose Ramirez CLE (3B) 16
Eric Thames MIL (LF) 16
Andrew McCutchen PIT (CF) 16
Corey Dickerson TB (LF) 15
Jose Bautista TOR (RF) 15
Travis Shaw MIL (3B) 15
Lorenzo Cain KC (CF) 15
Adam Jones BAL (CF) 14
Madison Bumgarner SF (SP) 14
Jake Arrieta CHC (SP) 14
Carlos Carrasco CLE (SP) 14
James Paxton SEA (SP) 14
Sean Manaea OAK (SP) 14
Aroldis Chapman NYY (RP) 14
Jose Quintana CHW (SP) 14
Dallas Keuchel HOU (SP) 14
Salvador Perez KC (C) 14
Matt Kemp ATL (RF) 14
Justin Upton DET (LF) 14
Jean Segura SEA (2B) 14
Jackie Bradley BOS (CF) 13
Dee Gordon MIA (2B) 13
Starling Marte PIT (LF) 13
Cole Hamels TEX (SP) 13
Masahiro Tanaka NYY (SP) 13
Mark Trumbo BAL (RF) 13
Ryan Braun MIL (LF) 13
Marcell Ozuna MIA (CF) 13
Willson Contreras CHC (C) 13
Christian Yelich MIA (LF) 13
Andrew Benintendi BOS (LF) 13
Yasmani Grandal LAD (C) 13
Carlos Gonzalez COL (RF) 12
Jonathan Lucroy TEX (C) 12
Justin Verlander DET (SP) 12
Jimmy Nelson MIL (SP) 12
Jose Berrios MIN (SP) 12
Jameson Taillon PIT (SP) 12
Ryan Zimmerman WAS (1B) 12
Michael Conforto NYM (LF) 12
Michael Brantley CLE (LF) 12
Wil Myers SD (1B) 12
Elvis Andrus TEX (SS) 12
Greg Holland COL (RP) 11
Ken Giles HOU (RP) 11
Gerrit Cole PIT (SP) 11
Aaron Nola PHI (SP) 11
Kyle Seager SEA (3B) 11
Adam Duvall CIN (LF) 11
Gregory Polanco PIT (RF) 11
Billy Hamilton CIN (CF) 11
Zach Britton BAL (RP) 10
Cody Allen CLE (RP) 10
Alex Colome TB (RP) 10
Roberto Osuna TOR (RP) 10
Kelvin Herrera KC (RP) 10
DJ LeMahieu COL (2B) 10
Rougned Odor TEX (2B) 10
J.T. Realmuto MIA (C) 10
Justin Bour MIA (1B) 10
Jay Bruce NYM (RF) 10
Marcus Stroman TOR (SP) 10
Carlos Rodon CHW (SP) 10
Gio Gonzalez WAS (SP) 10
Jon Gray COL (SP) 10
Jacob Faria TB (SP) 10
Andrew Miller CLE (RP) 10
Justin Wilson DET (RP) 10
Corey Knebel MIL (RP) 10
Justin Smoak TOR (1B) 9
Brian McCann HOU (C) 9
Mike Moustakas KC (3B) 9
Edwin Diaz SEA (RP) 9
David Robertson CHW (RP) 9
Addison Reed NYM (RP) 9
Ian Desmond COL (CF) 8
Jonathan Schoop BAL (2B) 8
Hanley Ramirez BOS (1B) 8
Drew Pomeranz BOS (SP) 8
Taijuan Walker ARI (SP) 8
Rich Hill LAD (SP) 8
Sonny Gray OAK (SP) 8
Mark Reynolds COL (1B) 8
Trevor Story COL (SS) 7
Chris Owings ARI (SS) 7
Joc Pederson LAD (OF) 7
Nicholas Castellanos DET (3B) 7
Steven Matz NYM (SP) 7
Dylan Bundy BAL (RP) 7
Rick Porcello BOS (SP) 7
Domingo Santana MIL (RF) 7
Marwin Gonzalez HOU (OF) 7
Yoan Moncada CWS (3B) 6
Logan Morrison TB (1B) 6
Jeff Samardzija SF (SP) 6
Shin-Soo Choo TEX (RF) 6
Ivan Nova PIT (SP) 6
Julio Teheran ATL (SP) 6
Jordan Montgomery NYY (SP) 6
Ervin Santana MIN (SP) 6
J.A. Happ TOR (SP) 6
Brad Peacock HOU (SP) 6
Luis Castillo CIN (SP) 6
Evan Longoria TB (3B) 6
Mitch Haniger SEA (CF) 6
Steven Souza TB (RF) 5
Ian Happ CHC (2B) 5
Bradley Zimmer CLE (CF) 5
Clint Frazier NYY (LF) 5
Tommy Pham STL (CF) 5
Raisel Iglesias CIN (RP) 5
Eduardo Rodriguez BOS (SP) 5
Carlos Correa HOU (SS) 5
Evan Gattis HOU (DH) 5
Nomar Mazara TEX (RF) 5
Wilson Ramos TB (C) 5
Brandon Belt SF (1B) 4
Matt Wieters WAS (C) 4
Dexter Fowler STL (CF) 4
Jonathan Villar MIL (SS) 4
Ryon Healy OAK (3B) 4
Kendrys Morales TOR (DH) 4
Kyle Schwarber CHC (LF) 4
Stephen Piscotty STL (RF) 4
Todd Frazier CHW (3B) 4
Eric Hosmer KC (1B) 4
Odubel Herrera PHI (CF) 4
Chris Davis BAL (1B) 4
Yonder Alonso OAK (1B) 4
Seung-Hwan Oh STL (RP) 4
Mark Melancon SF (RP) 4
Felix Hernandez SEA (SP) 4
Tanner Roark WAS (SP) 4
Kyle Hendricks CHC (SP) 4
Marco Estrada TOR (SP) 4
Zack Godley ARI (RP) 4
Trevor Cahill SD (RP) 4
Michael Wacha STL (SP) 4
Yasmany Tomas ARI (RF) 4
Avisail Garcia CHW (DH) 4
Eugenio Suarez CIN (3B) 3
Keon Broxton MIL (CF) 3
Jason Vargas KC (SP) 3
Lance Lynn STL (SP) 3
Kenta Maeda LAD (SP) 3
Danny Salazar CLE (SP) 3
Sean Newcomb ATL (SP) 3
Charlie Morton HOU (SP) 3
Scott Schebler CIN (RF) 3
Welington Castillo BAL (C) 3
Eduardo Nunez SF (3B) 3
Mike Zunino SEA (C) 3
Ian Kinsler DET (2B) 3
Maikel Franco PHI (3B) 3
Mallex Smith TB (OF) 2
Zack Cozart CIN (SS) 2
Blake Snell TB (SP) 2
Jason Kipnis CLE (2B) 2
Aaron Hicks NYY (RF) 2
John Lackey CHC (SP) 2
Dan Straily MIA (SP) 2
Ian Kennedy KC (SP) 2
Dellin Betances NYY (RP) 2
Mike Leake STL (SP) 2
Jason Hammel KC (SP) 2
AJ Ramos MIA (RP) 2
Aaron Altherr PHI (RF) 2
Brett Gardner NYY (LF) 1
Troy Tulowitzki TOR (SS) 1
Alex Bregman HOU (3B) 1
Addison Russell CHC (SS) 1
Russell Martin TOR (C) 1
Andrelton Simmons LAA (SS) 1
Alex Avila DET (C) 1
Josh Reddick HOU (RF) 1
Yadier Molina STL (C) 1
Brandon Drury ARI (LF) 1
Jose Peraza CIN (SS) 1
Jedd Gyorko STL (2B) 1
Adam Wainwright STL (SP) 1
Francis Martes HOU (SP) 1
Junior Guerra MIL (SP) 1
Patrick Corbin ARI (SP) 1
Jake Odorizzi TB (SP) 1
Jerad Eickhoff PHI (SP) 1
Aaron Sanchez TOR (SP) 1
Matt Adams ATL (1B) 1
Trea Turner WAS (CF) 1
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Jonah Keri Podcast