Fantasy Baseball H2H Trade Chart: Top 200 rankings for Head-to-Head points leagues are heavy on the pitching

Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Out Scott White ranks that many players for Head-to-Head points leagues, assigning a trade value to each.

I approached this task with a particular philosophy in mind:  It should be really, really, near-impossibly hard to acquire a stud without giving up one in return.

Those who've followed me for a while now know I typically favor the side of a deal getting back the best singular player, and that's especially true when you have fewer roster spots to work with, as is the case in the standard Head-to-Head points league.

I've tried to calibrate these trade values appropriately, testing hypothetical trades in an effort to make them as close as humanly possible to one-size-fits-all.

Note: They're not really one-size-fits-all.

They couldn't possibly be. Not everybody's scoring is the same. Not everybody's circumstances are the same. You may have a particular need to fill, or you may play in a deeper league with precious little on the waiver wire, making the mid-level players more valuable than I'm suggesting here. This chart was designed for the most common Head-to-Head points league, meaning 12 teams, 21-man rosters and standard CBS scoring, but even in that precise format, it's not gospel. 

A couple of ground rules before you dive in:

  1. The values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  2. The values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

So take it for what it is: reassurance that you otherwise wouldn't have. At the very least, it's a top 200 ranking, which has some utility beyond just making trades.

H2H points trade chart
Rank Player Position(s) Value
1 Mike Trout, LAA OF 50
2 Jose Altuve, HOU 2B 50
3 Nolan Arenado, COL 3B 44
4 Bryce Harper, WAS OF 44
5 Charlie Blackmon, COL OF 44
6 Mookie Betts, BOS OF 41
7 Clayton Kershaw, LAD SP 39
8 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY OF 39
9 Corey Kluber, CLE SP 38
10 Max Scherzer, WAS SP 38
11 Trea Turner, WAS SS 38
12 Chris Sale, BOS SP 38
13 Paul Goldschmidt, ARI 1B 37
14 Kris Bryant, CHC 3B 36
15 Carlos Correa, HOU SS 36
16 Freddie Freeman, ATL 1B 34
17 Anthony Rizzo, CHC 1B 34
18 Joey Votto, CIN 1B 34
19 Manny Machado, BAL 3B 33
20 Jose Ramirez, CLE 2B/3B 33
21 J.D. Martinez, BOS OF 31
22 Francisco Lindor, CLE SS 31
23 Justin Verlander, HOU SP 29
24 Luis Severino, NYY SP 29
25 Stephen Strasburg, WAS SP 29
26 Noah Syndergaard, NYM SP 29
27 George Springer, HOU OF 29
28 Brian Dozier, MIN 2B 28
29 Zack Greinke, ARI SP 28
30 Aaron Judge, NYY OF 28
31 Cody Bellinger, LAD 1B/OF 26
32 Jacob deGrom, NYM SP 26
33 Corey Seager, LAD SS 26
34 Josh Donaldson, TOR 3B 25
35 Carlos Carrasco, CLE SP 25
36 Anthony Rendon, WAS 3B 25
37 Gary Sanchez, NYY C 25
38 Yu Darvish, CHC SP 24
39 Jose Abreu, CHW 1B 23
40 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 1B/OF 23
41 Alex Bregman, HOU 3B/SS 23
42 Gerrit Cole, HOU SP 22
43 Tommy Pham, STL OF 22
44 Robbie Ray, ARI SP 21
45 Chris Archer, TB SP 21
46 Edwin Encarnacion, CLE 1B 20
47 Carlos Martinez, STL SP 20
48 Dallas Keuchel, HOU SP 20
49 Jose Quintana, CHC SP 20
50 Christian Yelich, MIL OF 19
51 Andrew Benintendi, BOS OF 19
52 Marcell Ozuna, STL OF 19
53 Nelson Cruz, SEA DH 17
54 Buster Posey, SF C/1B 17
55 James Paxton, SEA SP 17
56 Justin Upton, LAA OF 16
57 Jonathan Schoop, BAL 2B 16
58 Elvis Andrus, TEX SS 16
59 Miguel Cabrera, DET 1B 15
60 Willson Contreras, CHC C 15
61 Zack Godley, ARI SP 14
62 Aaron Nola, PHI SP 14
63 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY SP 14
64 Craig Kimbrel, BOS RP 14
65 Dee Gordon, SEA 2B 14
66 Aroldis Chapman, NYY RP 13
67 David Price, BOS SP 13
68 Xander Bogaerts, BOS SS 13
69 Rafael Devers, BOS 3B 13
70 Travis Shaw, MIL 3B 13
71 Whit Merrifield, KC 2B 13
72 Alex Wood, LAD SP 12
73 Sonny Gray, NYY SP 12
74 Andrew McCutchen, SF OF 12
75 Khris Davis, OAK OF 12
76 Lorenzo Cain, MIL OF 12
77 Jake Arrieta, PHI SP 11
78 Carlos Santana, PHI 1B 11
79 Kenley Jansen, LAD RP 11
80 Jon Lester, CHC SP 10
81 Johnny Cueto, SF SP 10
82 A.J. Pollock, ARI OF 10
83 Luis Castillo, CIN SP 10
84 Lance McCullers, HOU SP 10
85 Luke Weaver, STL SP 10
86 Starling Marte, PIT OF 10
87 Eric Hosmer, SD 1B 10
88 Matt Carpenter, STL 1B 10
89 Adam Eaton, WAS OF 9
90 Daniel Murphy, WAS 2B 9
91 Justin Turner, LAD 3B 9
92 Jean Segura, SEA SS 9
93 Didi Gregorius, NYY SS 9
94 Robinson Cano, SEA 2B 8
95 Marcus Stroman, TOR SP 8
96 Rich Hill, LAD SP 8
97 Madison Bumgarner, SF SP 8
98 Trevor Bauer, CLE SP 8
99 Jose Berrios, MIN SP 8
100 Kyle Hendricks, CHC SP 8
101 Charlie Morton, HOU SP 8
102 Blake Snell, TB SP 8
103 Mike Clevinger, CLE SP 8
104 Shohei Ohtani, LAA SP/DH 8
105 Corey Knebel, MIL RP 8
106 Wil Myers, SD 1B 7
107 Chris Taylor, LAD 2B/OF 7
108 Ozzie Albies, ATL 2B 7
109 Ronald Acuna, ATL OF 7
110 Ken Giles, HOU RP 7
111 Roberto Osuna, TOR RP 7
112 Dylan Bundy, BAL SP 6
113 Adrian Beltre, TEX 3B 6
114 Miguel Sano, MIN 3B 6
115 Matt Olson, OAK 1B 6
116 Sean Doolittle, WAS RP 6
117 Greg Holland, STL RP 6
118 Evan Gattis, HOU C 6
119 Chase Anderson, MIL SP 5
120 Jon Gray, COL SP 5
121 Jay Bruce, NYM OF 5
122 Yoenis Cespedes, NYM OF 5
123 Byron Buxton, MIN OF 5
124 Gio Gonzalez, WAS SP 5
125 Michael Fulmer, DET SP 5
126 Ryan Braun, MIL OF 5
127 Nicholas Castellanos, DET 3B/OF 5
128 Aaron Sanchez, TOR SP 5
129 Danny Duffy, KC SP 5
130 Yasiel Puig, LAD OF 5
131 Eddie Rosario, MIN OF 5
132 Garrett Richards, LAA SP 5
133 DJ LeMahieu, COL 2B 5
134 Marwin Gonzalez, HOU 2B/3B/SS/OF 5
135 Felipe Rivero, PIT RP 5
136 Brandon Morrow, CHC RP 5
137 Raisel Iglesias, CIN RP 5
138 Edwin Diaz, SEA RP 5
139 J.T. Realmuto, MIA C 5
140 Mike Moustakas, KC 3B 5
141 Cody Allen, CLE RP 5
142 Patrick Corbin, ARI SP 5
143 Justin Smoak, TOR 1B 5
144 Wade Davis, COL RP 5
145 Cole Hamels, TEX SP 4
146 Alex Colome, TB RP 4
147 Trevor Story, COL SS 4
148 Ryan Zimmerman, WAS 1B 4
149 Eduardo Nunez, BOS 2B/3B/OF 4
150 Kyle Seager, SEA 3B 4
151 Salvador Perez, KC C 4
152 Tanner Roark, WAS SP 4
153 Kevin Gausman, BAL SP 4
154 Lucas Giolito, CHW SP 4
155 Jake Faria, TB SP 4
156 Kenta Maeda, LAD SP 4
157 Jake Lamb, ARI 3B 4
158 Josh Bell, PIT 1B 3
159 Adam Jones, BAL OF 3
160 Ender Inciarte, ATL OF 3
161 Yadier Molina, STL C 3
162 Rougned Odor, TEX 2B 3
163 Scooter Gennett, CIN 2B 3
164 Jameson Taillon, PIT SP 3
165 Sean Manaea, OAK SP 3
166 Joey Gallo, TEX 1B/3B 3
167 Yasmani Grandal, LAD C 3
168 Brad Hand, SD RP 3
169 Jeff Samardzija, SF SP 3
170 Matt Harvey, NYM SP 3
171 Ian Kinsler, DET 2B 3
172 Yoan Moncada, CHW 2B 3
173 Yonder Alonso, CLE 1B 3
174 Michael Conforto, NYM OF 3
175 Brad Boxberger, ARI RP 3
176 Jeurys Familia, NYM RP 3
177 Jordan Montgomery, NYY SP 2
178 Jake Junis, KC SP 2
179 Miles Mikolas, STL SP 2
180 Jack Flaherty, STL SP 2
181 Ian Happ, CHC 2B/OF 2
182 Wilson Ramos, TB C 2
183 Domingo Santana, MIL OF 2
184 Kyle Schwarber, CHC OF 2
185 Jose Martinez, STL 1B/OF 2
186 Mitch Haniger, ARI OF 2
187 Scott Kingery, PHI 2B 2
188 Rick Porcello, BOS SP 1
189 Taijuan Walker, ARI SP 1
190 Lance Lynn, MIN SP 1
191 J.A. Happ, TOR SP 1
192 Eugenio Suarez, CIN 3B 1
193 Kevin Kiermaier, TB OF 1
194 Michael Brantley, CLE OF 1
195 Marco Estrada, TOR SP 1
196 Julio Teheran, ATL SP 1
197 Drew Pomeranz, BOS SP 1
198 Hector Neris, PHI RP 1
199 Mike Minor, TEX RP 1
200 Brian McCann, HOU C 1
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories