Fantasy Baseball H2H Trade Chart: Top 200 rankings for Head-to-Head points leagues are heavy on the pitching
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Out Scott White ranks that many players for Head-to-Head points leagues, assigning a trade value to each.
I approached this task with a particular philosophy in mind: It should be really, really, near-impossibly hard to acquire a stud without giving up one in return.
Those who've followed me for a while now know I typically favor the side of a deal getting back the best singular player, and that's especially true when you have fewer roster spots to work with, as is the case in the standard Head-to-Head points league.
I've tried to calibrate these trade values appropriately, testing hypothetical trades in an effort to make them as close as humanly possible to one-size-fits-all.
Note: They're not really one-size-fits-all.
They couldn't possibly be. Not everybody's scoring is the same. Not everybody's circumstances are the same. You may have a particular need to fill, or you may play in a deeper league with precious little on the waiver wire, making the mid-level players more valuable than I'm suggesting here. This chart was designed for the most common Head-to-Head points league, meaning 12 teams, 21-man rosters and standard CBS scoring, but even in that precise format, it's not gospel.
A couple of ground rules before you dive in:
- The values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- The values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
So take it for what it is: reassurance that you otherwise wouldn't have. At the very least, it's a top 200 ranking, which has some utility beyond just making trades.
|H2H points trade chart
|Rank
|Player
|Position(s)
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|50
|2
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|50
|3
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|44
|4
|Bryce Harper, WAS
|OF
|44
|5
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|44
|6
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|41
|7
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|39
|8
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|39
|9
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|38
|10
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|38
|11
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|38
|12
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|38
|13
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI
|1B
|37
|14
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B
|36
|15
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|36
|16
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|34
|17
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|34
|18
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|34
|19
|Manny Machado, BAL
|3B
|33
|20
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|2B/3B
|33
|21
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|31
|22
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|31
|23
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|29
|24
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|29
|25
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|29
|26
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|29
|27
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|29
|28
|Brian Dozier, MIN
|2B
|28
|29
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|28
|30
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|28
|31
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|26
|32
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|26
|33
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|26
|34
|Josh Donaldson, TOR
|3B
|25
|35
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|25
|36
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|25
|37
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|25
|38
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|24
|39
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|23
|40
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|23
|41
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|23
|42
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|22
|43
|Tommy Pham, STL
|OF
|22
|44
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|21
|45
|Chris Archer, TB
|SP
|21
|46
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE
|1B
|20
|47
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|SP
|20
|48
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|SP
|20
|49
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|20
|50
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|19
|51
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|19
|52
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|19
|53
|Nelson Cruz, SEA
|DH
|17
|54
|Buster Posey, SF
|C/1B
|17
|55
|James Paxton, SEA
|SP
|17
|56
|Justin Upton, LAA
|OF
|16
|57
|Jonathan Schoop, BAL
|2B
|16
|58
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|16
|59
|Miguel Cabrera, DET
|1B
|15
|60
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|15
|61
|Zack Godley, ARI
|SP
|14
|62
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|14
|63
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|14
|64
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS
|RP
|14
|65
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B
|14
|66
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|13
|67
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|13
|68
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|13
|69
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|13
|70
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|3B
|13
|71
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|2B
|13
|72
|Alex Wood, LAD
|SP
|12
|73
|Sonny Gray, NYY
|SP
|12
|74
|Andrew McCutchen, SF
|OF
|12
|75
|Khris Davis, OAK
|OF
|12
|76
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|12
|77
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|11
|78
|Carlos Santana, PHI
|1B
|11
|79
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|11
|80
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|10
|81
|Johnny Cueto, SF
|SP
|10
|82
|A.J. Pollock, ARI
|OF
|10
|83
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|10
|84
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|SP
|10
|85
|Luke Weaver, STL
|SP
|10
|86
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|10
|87
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|1B
|10
|88
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B
|10
|89
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|OF
|9
|90
|Daniel Murphy, WAS
|2B
|9
|91
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|9
|92
|Jean Segura, SEA
|SS
|9
|93
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|SS
|9
|94
|Robinson Cano, SEA
|2B
|8
|95
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|8
|96
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|8
|97
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|8
|98
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|8
|99
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|8
|100
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|8
|101
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|SP
|8
|102
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|8
|103
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|8
|104
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|SP/DH
|8
|105
|Corey Knebel, MIL
|RP
|8
|106
|Wil Myers, SD
|1B
|7
|107
|Chris Taylor, LAD
|2B/OF
|7
|108
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|7
|109
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|7
|110
|Ken Giles, HOU
|RP
|7
|111
|Roberto Osuna, TOR
|RP
|7
|112
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|SP
|6
|113
|Adrian Beltre, TEX
|3B
|6
|114
|Miguel Sano, MIN
|3B
|6
|115
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|6
|116
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|6
|117
|Greg Holland, STL
|RP
|6
|118
|Evan Gattis, HOU
|C
|6
|119
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|SP
|5
|120
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|5
|121
|Jay Bruce, NYM
|OF
|5
|122
|Yoenis Cespedes, NYM
|OF
|5
|123
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|OF
|5
|124
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|SP
|5
|125
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|SP
|5
|126
|Ryan Braun, MIL
|OF
|5
|127
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|3B/OF
|5
|128
|Aaron Sanchez, TOR
|SP
|5
|129
|Danny Duffy, KC
|SP
|5
|130
|Yasiel Puig, LAD
|OF
|5
|131
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|5
|132
|Garrett Richards, LAA
|SP
|5
|133
|DJ LeMahieu, COL
|2B
|5
|134
|Marwin Gonzalez, HOU
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|5
|135
|Felipe Rivero, PIT
|RP
|5
|136
|Brandon Morrow, CHC
|RP
|5
|137
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|5
|138
|Edwin Diaz, SEA
|RP
|5
|139
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA
|C
|5
|140
|Mike Moustakas, KC
|3B
|5
|141
|Cody Allen, CLE
|RP
|5
|142
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|SP
|5
|143
|Justin Smoak, TOR
|1B
|5
|144
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|5
|145
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|SP
|4
|146
|Alex Colome, TB
|RP
|4
|147
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|4
|148
|Ryan Zimmerman, WAS
|1B
|4
|149
|Eduardo Nunez, BOS
|2B/3B/OF
|4
|150
|Kyle Seager, SEA
|3B
|4
|151
|Salvador Perez, KC
|C
|4
|152
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|SP
|4
|153
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|SP
|4
|154
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|SP
|4
|155
|Jake Faria, TB
|SP
|4
|156
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP
|4
|157
|Jake Lamb, ARI
|3B
|4
|158
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|3
|159
|Adam Jones, BAL
|OF
|3
|160
|Ender Inciarte, ATL
|OF
|3
|161
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|3
|162
|Rougned Odor, TEX
|2B
|3
|163
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|2B
|3
|164
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|3
|165
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|SP
|3
|166
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/3B
|3
|167
|Yasmani Grandal, LAD
|C
|3
|168
|Brad Hand, SD
|RP
|3
|169
|Jeff Samardzija, SF
|SP
|3
|170
|Matt Harvey, NYM
|SP
|3
|171
|Ian Kinsler, DET
|2B
|3
|172
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B
|3
|173
|Yonder Alonso, CLE
|1B
|3
|174
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|3
|175
|Brad Boxberger, ARI
|RP
|3
|176
|Jeurys Familia, NYM
|RP
|3
|177
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY
|SP
|2
|178
|Jake Junis, KC
|SP
|2
|179
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|2
|180
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|2
|181
|Ian Happ, CHC
|2B/OF
|2
|182
|Wilson Ramos, TB
|C
|2
|183
|Domingo Santana, MIL
|OF
|2
|184
|Kyle Schwarber, CHC
|OF
|2
|185
|Jose Martinez, STL
|1B/OF
|2
|186
|Mitch Haniger, ARI
|OF
|2
|187
|Scott Kingery, PHI
|2B
|2
|188
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|1
|189
|Taijuan Walker, ARI
|SP
|1
|190
|Lance Lynn, MIN
|SP
|1
|191
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|SP
|1
|192
|Eugenio Suarez, CIN
|3B
|1
|193
|Kevin Kiermaier, TB
|OF
|1
|194
|Michael Brantley, CLE
|OF
|1
|195
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|SP
|1
|196
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|SP
|1
|197
|Drew Pomeranz, BOS
|SP
|1
|198
|Hector Neris, PHI
|RP
|1
|199
|Mike Minor, TEX
|RP
|1
|200
|Brian McCann, HOU
|C
|1
