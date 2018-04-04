Fantasy Baseball H2H Trade Chart: Top 200 rankings for Head-to-Head points leagues are heavy on the pitching

I approached this task with a particular philosophy in mind: It should be really, really, near-impossibly hard to acquire a stud without giving up one in return.

Those who've followed me for a while now know I typically favor the side of a deal getting back the best singular player, and that's especially true when you have fewer roster spots to work with, as is the case in the standard Head-to-Head points league.

I've tried to calibrate these trade values appropriately, testing hypothetical trades in an effort to make them as close as humanly possible to one-size-fits-all.

Note: They're not really one-size-fits-all.

They couldn't possibly be. Not everybody's scoring is the same. Not everybody's circumstances are the same. You may have a particular need to fill, or you may play in a deeper league with precious little on the waiver wire, making the mid-level players more valuable than I'm suggesting here. This chart was designed for the most common Head-to-Head points league, meaning 12 teams, 21-man rosters and standard CBS scoring, but even in that precise format, it's not gospel.

A couple of ground rules before you dive in:

The values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

The values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.



So take it for what it is: reassurance that you otherwise wouldn't have. At the very least, it's a top 200 ranking, which has some utility beyond just making trades.