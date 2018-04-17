Fantasy Baseball H2H Trade Chart: Top 200 rankings for Head-to-Head points leagues show Gerrit Cole, Gregory Polanco on the rise

Ready to go all-in on Gerrit Cole?

Because that's what it'll take to get him, according to my latest trade values for Head-to-Head points formats. And if you already own Cole and are looking to sell high, it'll take a haul to do it right.

Basically, I'm buying in, ranking him among the top 10 starting pitchers in Fantasy because that's what I think he is. He became the only pitcher other than Nolan Ryan to begin a season with three consecutive 11-strikeout efforts, and his transformation isn't a total shock considering he wound up with the Astros, who have a history of using data to reshape pitchers into their very best selves. You've seen what they've done for Charlie Morton, Brad Peacock and Collin McHugh? Well, now they have a former No. 1 overall pick to work with.

Not looking to trade or acquire Cole? That's fine. You'll find here a trade value for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues, so you can piece together whatever deal you like. A few things to keep in mind as you do:

These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.



Let's get to dealing.