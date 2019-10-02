Fantasy Baseball: Handing out awards for 2019, including most valuable pitcher and hitter

Another Fantasy Baseball season is in the books, but some of us are unwilling to leave it behind just yet.

We could make like the Game of Thrones crowd and respond with the indignation of a jilted lover, provoked by its mere mention into fits of fury and an accounting of grievances. Or we could commemorate it with some awards.

I choose the fun option.

And indeed, these are mostly meant to be fun. You won't see the BBWAA adopting them anytime soon, and in fact, most of them wouldn't be year-to-year staples for me either. I'm sort of like Michael Scott at the Dundies, already knowing who I want to recognize and then figuring out what I can recognize them for (but something more suitable than "longest engagement" or "whitest sneakers").

Hey look, I'm only four graphs in and have already met my quota for TV references. Better get to it, then.

Most Impactful Player (tie) Justin Verlander SP HOU Houston • #35 • Age: 36 2019 Stats INN 223.0 W 21 K 300 ERA 2.58 WHIP 0.80 Gerrit Cole SP HOU Houston • #45 • Age: 29 2019 Stats INN 212.1 W 20 K 326 ERA 2.50 WHIP 0.89 These two were far and away the most productive pitchers in a year so skewed toward hitting that high-end pitching was the only true currency. Shame only one can get a Cy Young for it.

Most Valuable Hitter Ketel Marte CF ARI Arizona • #4 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.329 HR 32 R 97 RBI 92 SB 10 SO 86 While some may have predicted a breakout, no one thought he had the power to hit 30 homers or the upside to be the top second baseman.

Most Valuable Pitcher Shane Bieber SP CLE Cleveland • #57 • Age: 24 2019 Stats INN 214.1 W 15 K 259 ERA 3.28 WHIP 1.05 Piling up innings and strikeouts, Bieber was the most consistent of aces apart from Verlander and Cole, yet he was drafted with the likes of Chris Archer and Nathan Eovaldi.

Most Improved Hitter Marcus Semien SS OAK Oakland • #10 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.285 HR 33 R 123 RBI 92 SB 10 SO 102 Ketel Marte got the more prestigious award, but Semien similarly ascended from fringe mixed-leaguer to MVP candidate, beginning the year hot and ending it even hotter.

Most Improved Pitcher Lucas Giolito SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #27 • Age: 25 2019 Stats INN 176.2 W 14 K 228 ERA 3.41 WHIP 1.06 Though once considered the game's top pitching prospect, Giolito's 6.13 ERA last year was, to many, the last straw, and it's not like he was a popular breakout pick coming in.

Most Improved, Midseason Edition Yu Darvish SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #11 • Age: 33 2019 Stats INN 178.2 W 6 K 229 ERA 3.98 WHIP 1.10 It was easy to write him off after he lost most of 2018 to injury, but once he got full command of his arsenal back, he was overpowering hitters like in his prime, compiling a 2.76 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 13.0 K/9 in his final 13 starts. Jack Flaherty would have been another worthy candidate here.

Bobby Big Bat Award Jorge Soler DH KC Kansas City • #12 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.265 HR 48 R 95 RBI 117 SB 3 SO 178 Awarded to a player who makes a significant power contribution for a small investment, Jorge Soler finally made good on some six-year-old prospect hype, setting the Royals home run record by 12 and leading the AL with 48.

Freddie Fleet Foot Award Ronald Acuna CF ATL Atlanta • #13 • Age: 21 2019 Stats AVG 0.280 HR 41 R 127 RBI 101 SB 37 SO 188 There wasn't anyone who made a significant steals contribution for a small investment, really, so I'll go with the player who exceeded our wildest expectations for steals. It again took a move to the leadoff spot for Acuna to showcase that particular skill, but once he did, he ran wild.

Best Call (by me) Pete Alonso 1B NYM N.Y. Mets • #20 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.260 HR 53 R 103 RBI 120 SB 1 SO 183 It took until spring training (when it became apparent he was ready and the Mets were holding open the door for him) for me to hype Alonso hot and heavy, and at that point, I tried to make the nickname "Pete the Bat" catch on. It didn't.

Worst Call (by me) Jesse Winker LF CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.269 HR 16 R 51 RBI 38 AB 338 SO 60 Though I should point out I wasn't entirely wrong in calling him Joey Votto lite.

Thanks for making everyone look good Shane Bieber SP CLE Cleveland • #57 • Age: 24 2019 Stats INN 214.1 W 15 K 259 ERA 3.28 WHIP 1.05 Our first dual award winner was perhaps the trendiest breakout pick among starting pitchers and yet still turned out to be a value pick at a position with so few of them.

Thanks for making everyone look bad Christian Yelich RF MIL Milwaukee • #22 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.329 HR 44 R 100 RBI 97 SB 30 SO 118 "Yeah, Christian Yelich was a deserving MVP, but with his batted-ball profile, there's no way he's hitting 36 home runs again." I mean, some weren't even picking him in the first round.

Biggest Underachiever Max Fried SP ATL Atlanta • #54 • Age: 25 2019 Stats INN 165.2 W 17 K 173 ERA 4.02 WHIP 1.33 How can someone who so completely exceeded expectations be an underachiever? Turns out Fried considerably underperformed his 3.32 xFIP.

Biggest Overachiever Eduardo Escobar 3B ARI Arizona • #5 • Age: 30 2019 Stats AVG 0.269 HR 35 R 94 RBI 118 SB 5 SO 130 Escobar's xwOBA was .321 for a second straight year, and yet he hit 12 more homers this time around.

Most Perplexing Pronunciation Yordan Alvarez DH HOU Houston • #44 • Age: 22 2019 Stats AVG 0.313 HR 27 R 58 RBI 78 AB 313 SO 94 The Y is purportedly pronounced like a J, making him Jordan Alvarez, at least phonetically. We handled the reverse well enough -- the J as a Y, as in Johan Santana -- so why, from Astros broadcasters to manager A.J. Hinch to Adam Aizer and myself, do we continue to get this one wrong?

The I Can Spell It Now Award Mike Yastrzemski LF SF San Francisco • #5 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 21 R 64 RBI 55 AB 371 SO 107 Bonus: He's the grandson of an all-timer, whose name I can now also spell despite his not-at-all-helpful nickname of Yaz.

Biggest Prospect Payoff Yordan Alvarez DH HOU Houston • #44 • Age: 22 2019 Stats AVG 0.313 HR 27 R 58 RBI 78 AB 313 SO 94 Another dual award winner, Yordan Alvarez jumped to the top of prospect stash lists with a monstrous April in Triple-A and ended up being the eighth-best hitter in Head-to-Head points per game from the time he got the call.

Biggest Prospect Tease Jesus Luzardo RP OAK Oakland • #44 • Age: 22 2019 Stats INN 12.0 W 0 K 16 ERA 1.50 WHIP 0.67 He would have made the team out of spring training if not for a strained rotator cuff and would joined it in June if not for a strained lat. In the end, Luzardo didn't make a single big-league start but looked good in six relief appearances.

The Everyone Is Dumb Award DJ LeMahieu 2B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #26 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.327 HR 26 R 109 RBI 102 SB 5 SO 90 The only question surrounding him this spring was how badly his numbers would suffer out of Colorado, so of course he was the best he's ever been, emerging as a viable MVP candidate.

The Go Away Award Ian Desmond CF COL Colorado • #20 • Age: 34 2019 Stats AVG 0.255 HR 20 R 64 RBI 65 SB 3 SO 119 By the looks of September, the Rockies will need to find spots for both Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard in 2020, which means they're running out of excuses for running Ian Desmond's ill-advised contract out there time and time again. And Daniel Murphy has become an obstacle in his own right.

The Guy Fantasy Footballers Won't See Coming Tommy Edman 3B STL St. Louis • #19 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.304 HR 11 R 59 RBI 36 SB 15 AB 326 He started filling in for an injured Matt Carpenter in July, but it was in September that Edman began to make something of himself, hitting .304 with what would translate to about 20 homers and 30 steals over a full season.

Worst Injury Mitch Haniger RF SEA Seattle • #17 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.220 HR 15 R 46 RBI 32 AB 246 SO 81 The guy ruptured a testicle, which is not soft tissue, so you can just imagine the force of the impact to an area where merely a graze will double you over in pain.

Mr. It's Not As Bad As It Looks Chris Sale SP BOS Boston • #41 • Age: 30 2019 Stats INN 147.1 W 6 K 218 ERA 4.40 WHIP 1.09 Just look at the peripherals. He would have trailed only Gerrit Cole in K/9 and only Cole and Max Scherzer in xFIP if he had the innings to qualify.

The Bionic Man Nelson Cruz DH MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 39 2019 Stats AVG 0.311 HR 41 R 81 RBI 108 AB 454 SO 131 That he put up the numbers he did at age 39 is miraculous enough, but when you consider he tore a ligament in his wrist in mid-August and still went on to hit .351 (46 for 131) with nine homers the rest of the way, it's reasonable to start asking if he's more machine now than man.

The Streaking Comet Award Aristides Aquino RF CIN Cincinnati • #44 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.259 HR 19 R 31 RBI 47 SB 7 AB 205 You probably hadn't heard of Aristides Aquino before he hit 11 homers in his first two weeks on the job, and then you couldn't stop hearing about him. And then you didn't hear any more about him. He hit just .227 with eight homers over the final seven weeks, and ... really, who knows what comes next?

The 'Yes, He Was a Thing' Award Tommy La Stella 2B LAA L.A. Angels • #9 • Age: 30 2019 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 16 R 49 RBI 44 AB 292 SO 28 All those early-season debates over whether a 30-year-old contact hitter could emerge as a viable home run source in today's environment came to an abrupt halt when La Stella fractured his tibia in late July, and seeing as he didn't return until the second-to-last day of the season, it's as hazy a memory as whatever you dreamed last night.

Mr. Thanks For The Memories Matt Carpenter 3B STL St. Louis • #13 • Age: 33 2019 Stats AVG 0.226 HR 15 R 59 RBI 46 AB 416 SO 129 He's 33, again struggled with injuries, and just saw his strikeout rate increase, his walk rate decrease and all of his "expected" stats take a significant hit. By season's end, his relatively healthy version was sitting in favor of Tommy Edman. Yup, he gone.