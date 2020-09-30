Watch Now: MLB Series Odds: Reds vs. Braves ( 1:36 )

I've come up with 40 different awards here. I am a crazy person.

But this was a crazy season, so now that it's over let's have some fun reflecting on it. Clearly, not all of these awards are designated for the best of the best players. Some are for players who faked us out in some way. Some are for players who are so uniquely ... something.

If you're interested in where I stand on the more conventional awards, I don't mind sharing:

AL MVP: Shane Bieber, SP, CLE

NL MVP: Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL

AL CY: Bieber

NL CY: Trevor Bauer, SP, CIN

AL ROY: Kyle Lewis, OF, SEA

NL ROY: Dustin May, SP, LAD

Now that we've put that tedium behind us, let's get to the fun stuff.

We discussed Bieber and a lot more of these players on our 2020 awards edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

Most Impactful Player Shane Bieber SP CLE Cleveland • #57 • Age: 25 2020 Stats INN 77.1 W 8 K 122 ERA 1.63 WHIP 0.87 He was a distant first in both 5x5 and points scoring (not to mention the only pitcher in the top nine in the former). The extent of his impact at such a pivotal position meant he had a major say in who ultimately won the league.

Most Valuable Hitter Luke Voit 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #59 • Age: 29 2020 Stats AVG 0.277 HR 22 R 41 RBI 52 OPS .948 AB 213 The interpretation of "value" here is bang for the buck. Voit hit three more home runs than anyone else and was drafted after players like Khris Davis, Bryan Reynolds, Willie Calhoun and Justin Upton.

Most Valuable Pitcher Trevor Bauer SP CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 29 2020 Stats INN 73 W 5 K 100 ERA 1.73 WHIP 0.79 He wasn't totally buried in drafts but still invited his share of skepticism after delivering a 4.48 ERA last year. Now, he's a pretty clear choice to claim the NL Cy Young.

Most Improved Hitter Teoscar Hernandez RF TOR Toronto • #37 • Age: 27 2020 Stats AVG 0.289 HR 16 R 33 RBI 34 SB 6 AB 190 Where did this come from? He had been a 20-homer guy a couple times prior, but never with the sort of all-around numbers that would make him a top 50 outfielder in 5x5 leagues, much less top five.

Most Improved Pitcher Corbin Burnes SP MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 25 2020 Stats INN 59.2 W 4 K 88 ERA 2.11 WHIP 1.02 Others like Dylan Bundy and Zach Plesac are also deserving, but Burnes was the one with an 8.82 ERA last year.

Most Improved, Midseason Edition Adalberto Mondesi SS KC Kansas City • #27 • Age: 25 2020 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 6 R 33 RBI 22 SB 24 AB 219 He was hitting .186 with a .451 OPS on Sept. 1, then hit .356 with a 1.075 OPS the rest of the way, ending with numbers plenty good enough for a player who runs like he does.

Biggest Collapse Luis Robert CF CHW Chi. White Sox • #88 • Age: 23 2020 Stats AVG 0.233 HR 11 R 33 RBI 31 SB 9 AB 202 When he was hitting .298 with 10 homers and a .960 OPS at the end of August, the talk was how high the rookie would go in drafts next year, but then he hit .136 with one homer and a .409 OPS in September.

Bobby Big Bat Award Adam Duvall LF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 32 2020 Stats AVG 0.237 HR 16 R 34 RBI 33 OPS .833 AB 190 Plenty of players provided power at a discount in 2020, as seems to happen every year, but none as dramatically as Duvall, a projected bench player who went on to deliver two three-homer games, tying for sixth with 16 homers.

Freddie Fleet Foot Award Adalberto Mondesi SS KC Kansas City • #27 • Age: 25 2020 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 6 R 33 RBI 22 SB 24 AB 219 Normally, this would go to a player who delivers a big steals total at a low cost, but Mondesi was such a distant first in the category, delivering 50 percent more steals than the No. 2 player and 100 percent more than the No. 4 player, that he might have single-handedly won it for you.

You the real MVP Marcell Ozuna DH ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 29 2020 Stats AVG 0.338 HR 18 R 38 RBI 56 OPS 1.067 AB 228 He's not getting any MVP buzz, occupying the same lineup as Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna, but was absurdly productive this season, overtaking Mookie Betts to finish as the No. 1 outfielder.

Best call (by me) Madison Bumgarner SP ARI Arizona • #40 • Age: 31 2020 Stats INN 41.2 W 1 K 30 ERA 6.48 WHIP 1.44 I expected him to struggle with the move from friendly Oracle Park to a more neutral environment, and when he showed up throwing 3 mph slower than last year, it pretty much sealed his fate.

Worst call (by me) Fernando Tatis SS SD San Diego • #23 • Age: 21 2020 Stats AVG 0.277 HR 17 R 50 RBI 45 SB 11 AB 224 From the BABIP to the strikeout rate to the ground-ball rate to the injuries, there were just too many red flags, given the cost. I'll always call out the early-rounder with the most red flags as a potential bust even if the upside is there for it to come back and bite me.

Thanks for making everyone look good Zac Gallen SP ARI Arizona • #23 • Age: 25 2020 Stats INN 72 W 3 K 82 ERA 2.75 WHIP 1.11 Really, who among Fantasy Baseball analysts was out on Gallen this year?

Thanks for making everyone look bad Paul Goldschmidt 1B STL St. Louis • #46 • Age: 33 2020 Stats AVG 0.304 HR 6 R 31 RBI 21 OPS .883 AB 191 I saw him show up on a few bust lists other than my own, and it stood to reason given his age and dramatic drop in production against fastballs specifically. But it clearly didn't go the way we feared, and Statcast's expected stats suggest his final line should have been even better than it was.

Fakeout of the Year, Pitcher Edition Aaron Civale SP CLE Cleveland • #43 • Age: 25 2020 Stats INN 74 W 4 K 69 ERA 4.74 WHIP 1.32 I didn't see it for Civale coming into the year, but then when he showed up missing a few more bats with a slightly different pitch selection, well, I wasn't going to dismiss a guy who had a 3.15 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 through six starts. Too bad those jumped to 6.62, 1.68 and 7.7 over the next six.

Fakeout of the Year, Hitter Edition Kyle Lewis CF SEA Seattle • #1 • Age: 25 2020 Stats AVG 0.262 HR 11 R 37 RBI 28 SB 5 AB 206 I started out insisting his production was just a mirage, but then when he was hitting .350 as late as Aug. 27 and showing better plate discipline, I relented. Too bad he went on to hit .147 with a 37.1 percent strikeout rate in September.

Best Comeback, Pitcher Edition Carlos Carrasco SP CLE Cleveland • #59 • Age: 33 2020 Stats INN 68 W 3 K 82 ERA 2.91 WHIP 1.21 Considering he was coming back from leukemia, the rebound is even more inspiring. He was as good as he's ever been over his final six starts, all six innings or more, delivering a 1.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 on a 17 percent swinging-strike rate.

Best Comeback, Hitter Edition Salvador Perez C KC Kansas City • #13 • Age: 30 2020 Stats AVG 0.333 HR 11 R 22 RBI 32 OPS .986 AB 150 Corey Seager would also make sense here, but factoring in how long it took Seager to return to form after his Tommy John surgery only makes Perez's immediate success all the more impressive. The catcher topped his previous high in OPS by almost 200 -- and at a position where basically nobody was good.

Mr. Remember Me? Trevor Rosenthal RP SD San Diego • #47 • Age: 30 2020 Stats INN 23.2 SV 11 K 38 ERA 1.90 WHIP 0.85 Those who remembered Rosenthal as a lockdown closer for the Cardinals probably never expected to hear his name again, but he turned out to be one of just five relievers with double-digit saves, handling the ninth inning for two different teams, and is surely looking at a big payday this offseason.

Sheds the One-Hit Wonder Label DJ LeMahieu 2B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #26 • Age: 32 2020 Stats AVG 0.364 HR 10 R 41 RBI 27 OPS 1.011 AB 195 He didn't just sustain his surprising 2019 breakout but improved upon it, establishing himself as the clear choice for top second baseman in Fantasy even if he doesn't re-sign with the Yankees.

Defends the One-Hit Wonder Label Josh Bell 1B PIT Pittsburgh • #55 • Age: 28 2020 Stats AVG 0.226 HR 8 R 22 RBI 22 OPS .669 AB 195 What's weirdest about Bell's enormous step back is that he was mostly consumed by strikeouts, which had never been an issue for him before. The launch angle did also come back down.

The One No One Saw Coming Framber Valdez SP HOU Houston • #59 • Age: 26 2020 Stats INN 70.2 W 5 K 76 ERA 3.57 WHIP 1.12 I had my past flirtations with Valdez, but even with two rotation openings for the Astros, he didn't seem to be in the mix early on and appeared to have missed his shot. He finally got his stuff under control enough to get the most from his extreme ground-ball tendencies.

Mr. Yawn and Move On Marco Gonzales SP SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 28 2020 Stats INN 69.2 W 7 K 64 ERA 3.10 WHIP 0.95 It's three years in a row now of him consistently pitching deep into games to rank among the leaders in wins while maintaining a respectable ERA and WHIP, but we're sure to write him off again since he does it so unconventionally.

Biggest Underachiever Bryce Harper RF PHI Philadelphia • #3 • Age: 27 2020 Stats AVG 0.268 HR 13 R 41 RBI 33 SB 8 AB 190 It may seem like a strange designation for a guy who actually raised his stock this year, but his strikeout rate was so improved that his expected stats, according to Statcast, were even better than during his MVP-winning 2015, pegging him for .307 batting average .657 slugging percentage rather than his actual .268 and .542 marks.

Biggest Overachiever Chris Bassitt SP OAK Oakland • #40 • Age: 31 2020 Stats INN 63 W 5 K 55 ERA 2.29 WHIP 1.16 His 2.29 ERA is a far cry from his 4.49 xFIP, 4.46 SIERA and even his 3.78 xERA, and since he's at best average in the strikeout and ground-ball departments, I'd bet on him going the way of Aaron Civale in the long run.

Biggest Prospect Payoff Ian Anderson SP ATL Atlanta • #48 • Age: 22 2020 Stats INN 32.1 W 3 K 41 ERA 1.95 WHIP 1.08 This category is typically reserved for midseason call-ups, which takes Dustin May off the table, and while Alec Bohm and Ryan Mountcastle certainly did everything asked of them, Anderson did so at the more impactful position.

Biggest Prospect Tease Nate Pearson SP TOR Toronto • #24 • Age: 24 2020 Stats INN 18 W 1 K 16 ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.50 He got all the buzz in spring training and retained it through the lockdown, then came up and delivered four uninspiring starts before having to shut it down with a flexor strain in his elbow.

Quietest Breakout Kevin Gausman SP SF San Francisco • #34 • Age: 29 2020 Stats INN 59.2 W 3 K 79 ERA 3.62 WHIP 1.11 The 29-year-old finally had the season everyone decided he never would, which I guess explains the disinterest as it was happening. His 11.9 K/9 would have ranked eighth among qualifiers, just ahead of Gerrit Cole, and his 15.2% swinging-strike rate would have ranked seventh, just behind Cole.

Quieter than Quietest Breakout Drew Smyly SP SF San Francisco • #18 • Age: 31 2020 Stats INN 26.1 W 0 K 42 ERA 3.42 WHIP 1.10 Another former prospect for whom the ship had seemingly sailed, Smyly missed some time with injury and only got stretched out to five for his final two turns, but he was throwing a couple mph harder and finished with a K/9 (14.4) and swinging-strike rate (14.9%) as impressive as Gausman.

Gonzo Award for Biggest Weirdo Cristian Javier SP HOU Houston • #53 • Age: 23 2020 Stats INN 54.1 W 5 K 54 ERA 3.48 WHIP 0.99 The guy couldn't get any prospect love when he had a 1.74 ERA in the minors last year, but at least he had 13.5 K/9 then. He had less than a strikeout per inning in the majors and still came up aces, his seemingly ordinary fastball proving to be impossible to square up.

The Guy Fantasy Footballers Won't See Coming Jared Walsh 1B LAA L.A. Angels • #25 • Age: 27 2020 Stats AVG 0.293 HR 9 R 19 RBI 26 OPS .971 AB 99 Others like Willi Castro and the Royals duo of Brady Singer and Kris Bubic have a claim here, but Walsh's home run binge was the biggest eye-opener. I have my doubts he's actually good, but he had no shortage of home runs in the minors and did strike out just 13.9 percent of the time.

Joba Chamberlain Award Seth Lugo RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #67 • Age: 30 2020 Stats INN 36.2 W 3 K 47 ERA 5.15 WHIP 1.36 Already established as an ace reliever, Lugo looked good in his first few turns as a starter, but then imploded in two of his final three, his ERA rising from 2.63 to 5.15. Let's hope that's where the similarities to Joba Chamberlain end.

Mr. It's Not as Bad as It Looks Christian Yelich LF MIL Milwaukee • #22 • Age: 28 2020 Stats AVG 0.205 HR 12 R 39 RBI 22 SB 4 AB 200 The bloated strikeout rate is easy to forgive considering the stilted startup to the season and unusual circumstances surrounding it. Meanwhile, Yelich's average exit velocity and hard-hit rate were both the highest of his career.

Mr. It's Exactly as Bad as It Looks Patrick Corbin SP WAS Washington • #46 • Age: 31 2020 Stats INN 65.2 W 2 K 60 ERA 4.66 WHIP 1.57 He was able to navigate a notable drop in velocity at first, even maintaining a reasonably high swinging-strike rate, but everything cratered in September, giving reason to wonder if he's already on the decline at age 31.

Middle Relief Miracle Devin Williams RP MIL Milwaukee • #38 • Age: 26 2020 Stats INN 27 W 4 K 53 ERA 0.33 WHIP 0.63 The rookie was the No. 2 reliever in 5x5 leagues this year even though he didn't record a single save, which says a little about how impactful he was in the other categories. In only four of his 22 appearances did he fail to record multiple strikeouts.

Mr. Trust the Process Luis Castillo SP CIN Cincinnati • #58 • Age: 27 2020 Stats INN 70 W 4 K 89 ERA 3.21 WHIP 1.23 It would have been easy to pull the plug on him after he went 0-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in his first seven starts, but he still ranked among the league leaders in ground-ball and swinging-strike rates, suggesting better days were ahead. He then went 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his next five starts.

Delicate Arm Award Walker Buehler SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #21 • Age: 26 2020 Stats INN 36.2 W 1 K 42 ERA 3.44 WHIP 0.95 The Dodgers showed so little urgency in building up Buehler that it's like they knew they could make it to the playoffs without him. He went 3 2/3 innings in his first start and averaged 4 2/3 innings across eight. Honorable mention goes to Blake Snell, who didn't go six innings in a single appearance.

Delayed Breakout Award Dominic Smith 1B NYM N.Y. Mets • #2 • Age: 25 2020 Stats AVG 0.316 HR 10 R 27 RBI 42 OPS .993 AB 177 Just when you thought the once-hyped prospect had missed his chance, getting leapfrogged by Pete Alonso, the DH showed up in the NL and Smith showed up at the plate, delivering far better numbers than Alonso himself. Honorable mentions: Clint Frazier and Ian Happ.

Mr. Look Who Finally Decided to Show Up Frankie Montas SP OAK Oakland • #47 • Age: 27 2020 Stats INN 53 W 3 K 60 ERA 5.60 WHIP 1.51 He was already considered a lost cause, having reeled off six straight replacement-level starts, before striking out 13 in the season finale against the Mariners. His manager said he got out of his head and started pitching angry, and his whiff rate for the year was still respectable. So now what?