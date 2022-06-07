Good news, everyone! Turns out the stifling offensive environment we saw in April and even the first couple weeks of May was exaggerated, an unfortunate byproduct of waterlogged baseballs meeting wintery weather.
Now I'm the one exaggerating, but that's the gist of it.
Don't get me wrong. Offense is down, particularly with regard to home runs. But it isn't down to such a comical degree that the game is no longer recognizable. The turning point -- i.e., when playing conditions went from generally unfavorable to generally favorable -- was about May 15, in my estimation, and you can see the effect it's had on hitters league-wide:
BA
BABIP
HR/FB
K%
Through May 15
.234
.282
10.4%
22.6
After May 15
.250
.295
12.0%
21.7
Some increase was to be expected in each of these categories. It fits the historic pattern of offense improving as the weather warms up. The extent of the increase is notable, though, particularly with regard to home run-to-fly ball rate. The change there lends credence to the idea that humidified baseballs will actually carry more as humidity increases. Is the ball deader? Yes, it's manufactured to be that way. But if the theory shared by myself and others is correct, then the introduction of a humidor to all 30 parks also makes it more responsive to the elements, for better or worse.
Right now, it's for the better, at least as far as hitters are concerned, and it should remain so over the rest of the season, potentially with even more room for improvement.
What I'm saying is you can throw out any numbers a hitter put up prior to May 16, or at least interpret them with great skepticism. They were compiled in an unfair environment that no hitter will be subjected to anymore (at least not until *gulp* next year). Some hitters thrived regardless, and more power to them, but it's fair to say that whatever was happening through mid-May went beyond the typical ups and downs of a typical baseball season. Any hitter who we feared was "ruined," then, by the new environment may still be salvaged, particularly if he's already showing signs of a turnaround.
I'd like to highlight a few of those hitters, ones whose production has been markedly better since May 15 but whose overall production may still be lagging because of a dreadful start. You could think of them as buy-low candidates, at least in some cases, though that's less the objective here than simply to inform you that things are looking up. And surely, even more underachievers will begin achieving soon.
|pre BA
|pre OPS
|post BA
|post OPS
Jose Abreu CHW 1B
|.197
|.584
|.364
|1.111
Randy Arozarena TB LF
|.227
|.612
|.329
|.977
Bo Bichette TOR SS
|.234
|.619
|.284
|.926
Matt Chapman TOR 3B
|.182
|.606
|.295
|.845
Garrett Cooper MIA 1B
|.255
|.727
|.381
|1.018
Nelson Cruz WAS DH
|.194
|.577
|.365
|.937
Eduardo Escobar NYM 3B
|.202
|.626
|.298
|.866
Kyle Farmer CIN SS
|.193
|.552
|.438
|1.241
Mitch Garver TEX DH
|.205
|.638
|.241
|.837
Ian Happ CHC LF
|.260
|.745
|.282
|.920
Alejandro Kirk TOR C
|.255
|.646
|.400
|1.240
Brendan Rodgers COL 2B
|.216
|.600
|.329
|.925
Frank Schwindel CHC 1B
|.218
|.561
|.267
|.876
Trey Mancini BAL DH
|.289
|.745
|.329
|.921
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
|.210
|.664
|.349
|.894
Whit Merrifield KC RF
|.191
|.479
|.264
|.707
Marcell Ozuna ATL LF
|.206
|.605
|.280
|.823
Bryan Reynolds PIT CF
|.209
|.667
|.239
|.772
Julio Rodriguez SEA CF
|.264
|.696
|.296
|.868
Marcus Semien TEX 2B
|.157
|.428
|.256
|.733
Jorge Soler MIA LF
|.188
|.673
|.276
|.942
Trevor Story BOS 2B
|.196
|.561
|.267
|1.038
Dansby Swanson ATL SS
|.229
|.710
|.342
|.865
Jared Walsh LAA 1B
|.240
|.714
|.281
|.880
Bobby Witt KC 3B
|.217
|.629
|.224
|.786
Joey Votto CIN 1B
|.122
|.413
|.283
|1.086
Mike Yastrzemski SF RF
|.259
|.728
|.303
|.990