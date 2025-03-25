The 2024 Fantasy baseball season starts in just a few days, and MLB teams are in the process of finalizing their rosters. All that intrigue and all those position battles from earlier in the spring have been solved, with big-name rookies like Kristian Campbell and Cam Smith breaking camp with the big-league teams.

That's the good news. The bad news is, well, we've got some injuries to worry about. Some might be relatively minor -- Mookie Betts' stomach illness has been the cause of some discomfort in recent days, but he's apparently doing well and hopes to play in the team's final exhibition game before the real schedule gets back underway Thursday, so hopefully he's good to go. But there are plenty of players who aren't so lucky.

Let's go through the top players on the IL to open the 2025 season and rank them by stash-ability, from the players you're stashing even if you don't have an IL spot to those who are a total luxury and who might need to be sent to the waiver wire soon. This article was put together with a tip of the cap to FanGraphs and Roster Resource's Injury Report:

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Gunnar Henderson Baltimore Orioles SS Strained intercostal -- I'm expecting Henderson to be ready around a week after the season starts, roughly. He's still a viable first-round pick for me. 2 Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP Elbow surgery -- Strider is targeting a mid-April return and has pitched twice in spring. His stuff isn't all the way back, but he has 10 strikeouts in four innings. Enough said. 3 Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves RF Knee surgery -- Acuna hasn't played this spring, and is more like an early-to-mid-May target. He should still be an impact player, though there's risk of his 2022 post-surgery struggles cropping back up. 4 George Kirby Seattle Mariners SP Shoulder inflammation -- Kirby began playing catch last weekend and will stay behind at extended spring training to build up, with a hoped-for return in mid-April if all goes right. 5 Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays SP Triceps nerve inflammation -- McClanahan has to wait for the nerve to heal and then build back up, so while there's a chance he could be back in April, I wouldn't necessarily be counting on it right now. 6 Vinnie Pasquantino Kansas City Royals 1B Hamstring -- Pasquantino says he expects to play on Opening Day, but with a Grade 1-plus strain, that's no sure thing. I'd say it's 50-50 that he goes on the IL at this point, and honestly, it's probably better if he does -- you'd rather him take an extra week and make sure it fully heals than suffer a setback that potentially wrecks his whole season. Pasquantino doesn't have enough of a margin for error here to be putting himself at risk. 7 Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs 2B Flexor tendon surgery -- Hoerner still has a chance to be ready for Opening Day after getting into a couple of spring games. If not, it should be a minimum stay. 8 Spencer Steer Cincinnati Reds 1B Shoulder discomfort -- Steer has been able to swing a bat, so the issue is more about throwing. He sounds like he could be ready fairly quickly, though whether he'll be limited to just DH and 1B opportunities isn't clear just yet. 9 Grayson Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles SP Elbow inflammation -- Rodriguez resumed throwing last week off flat ground, though he remains without a firm timetable to get back on a mound. I'm hoping for May. 10 Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins 3B Strained hamstring -- Lewis doesn't have a timetable yet, and I'd be surprised if we saw him in April. Given his history, you have to assume the Twins are going to be extra-cautious with his recovery. 11 Zachary Neto Los Angeles Angels SS Shoulder surgery -- Neto has been doing some defensive drills in recent days, but hasn't been cleared to throw from shortstop yet. This is another one where I'm hoping for a May return. 12 Sean Manaea New York Mets RP Strained oblique -- Manaea began a throwing program a few weeks back, but we really haven't heard much since. He could be back in April if all goes well, though that's just speculation at this point.