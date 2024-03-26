jordan-romano.jpg

The 2024 Fantasy baseball season starts in just a few days, but we're still waiting for teams to put the finishing touches on their Opening Day rosters. And a big part of that for Fantasy Baseball players is figuring out who is going on the injured list to open the season and who isn't. Because, if you play in a league with IL spots, you're kind of hamstrung when it comes to making roster moves until guys are officially placed on the IL -- why drop someone you don't need to drop when you know you'll have a roster space available in a few days. 

As of the writing of this column Monday afternoon, we're still in wait-and-see mode for how teams are going to approach their injured players to open the season, so we're forced to make some assumptions when it comes to ranking IL stashes. But, before we get to that, here's a quick list of players who dealt with injuries this spring who I'm not expecting to open the season on the IL: 

And now, here's a list of the top IL stashes to open the season, from players you must stash to those who are a total luxury if you have the IL spots to play with, with a tip of the cap to FanGraphs and Roster Resource's Injury Report

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Joshua Lowe Tampa Bay Rays RF
Strained oblique -- Lowe suffered a hip injury early in the spring and then the oblique injury. He has no official timetable at this point.
2
player headshot
Jordan Romano Toronto Blue Jays RP
Elbow inflammation -- Romano has no structural damage, but he and Erik Swanson are opening on the IL. Yimi Garcia could get early save chances for the Blue Jays
3
player headshot
Justin Verlander Houston Astros SP
Shoulder soreness -- Verlander is expected to begin a rehab assignment during the first week of the season and might be just a few weeks away.
4
player headshot
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
Tommy John surgery -- It's worth noting that Buehler isn't actually injured right now; the Dodgers are holding him back to conserve his innings coming off Tommy John surgery. He might be back in late April or early May.
5
player headshot
Sonny Gray St. Louis Cardinals SP
Strained hamstring -- Gray was projected to be the team's Opening Day starter, but now it looks like he'll miss the first couple of series of the season, though not much more than that.
6
player headshot
Gerrit Cole New York Yankees SP
Elbow discomfort -- Cole is a candidate for the 60-day IL and seems unlikely to return until June, but he also has no structural damage in his elbow ligaments, so hopefully it's not too much later.
7
player headshot
Kodai Senga New York Mets SP
Strained shoulder -- Senga is expected to begin throwing this week and could be back by mid-May if he avoids setbacks.
8
player headshot
Eury Perez Miami Marlins SP
Elbow inflammation -- Perez played catch twice over the weekend without issue and has no structural damage in his right elbow, per the team. The hope here is he can return in May.
9
player headshot
Jhoan Duran Minnesota Twins RP
Strained oblique -- Duran is opening the season on the IL, and pitchers with "moderate" oblique strains missed 47 days on average last season, so a late-April return seems reasonable. Brock Stewart and Griffin Jax are the best candidates to replace him.
10
player headshot
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS
Shoulder discomfort -- McLain is in Tier 1 for now, but we're still waiting to find out if he's going to need surgery. You could make a case that possibility should knock him to tier 2.
11
player headshot
Paul Sewald Arizona Diamondbacks RP
Oblique strain -- Sewald has a Grade 2 oblique strain, so we're probably looking at a similar timetable to Duran, with a week delay, roughly. I'd guess Kevin Ginkel is the first man up to replace him, though the Diamondbacks have refused to say as much.
Also really difficult to drop
1
player headshot
Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals 2B
Arthroscopic wrist surgery -- Edman's recovery from offseason wrist surgery just hasn't gone according to plan, and he remains without a timetable to return.
2
player headshot
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
Stress reaction in leg -- Lodolo isn't a sure thing, but he is expected to join the rotation April 10.
3
player headshot
Braxton Garrett Miami Marlins SP
Shoulder soreness -- Garrett is going to throw a bullpen session Tuesday and the hope is he'll pitch in a game for the first time Thursday. He might only miss a couple of weeks.
4
player headshot
Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP
Tommy John surgery -- Like Buehler, Baz isn't actually hurt right now, the Rays are simply saving his innings. We don't know when he'll likely pitch in games, but it might be a couple of months.
5
player headshot
Gavin Williams Cleveland Guardians SP
Elbow discomfort -- Williams seems likely to miss a few weeks, but it might not be too much longer after no structural damage was found in his elbow.
6
player headshot
Bryan Woo Seattle Mariners SP
Elbow inflammation -- Woo hadn't pitched since March 14 before the announcement of his IL trip Monday, but there was also no sign of an injury prior to this. Emerson Hancock may be worth a look if the Mariners go with him as the replacement in the rotation; Ryne Stanek, less so.
Still a priority on some level
19
player headshot
Eduardo Rodriguez Arizona Diamondbacks SP
Strained lat -- Rodriguez has been shut down from throwing, but the hope is it won't be a long absence. He's a fine starting Fantasy option, but not a must-stash if you don't have an IL spot.
20
player headshot
Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals CF
Rib fractures -- It seems like a question of pain tolerance for when Nootbaar will be cleared, so we don't really have a timetable.
21
player headshot
Nate Lowe Texas Rangers 1B
Strained oblique -- Lowe is expected to be out until mid-April. I'm stashing where I can, but he's not such an impact bat that you have to.
22
player headshot
TJ Friedl Cincinnati Reds CF
Wrist fracture -- Friedl hopes to be cleared for game action six weeks, putting him on track for a mid-May return.
23
player headshot
Kyle Bradish Baltimore Orioles SP
Sprained elbow -- "We are really hoping to get [him] back early in the first half of the season." So, let's call it May?
24
player headshot
Max Scherzer Texas Rangers SP
Back surgery -- Scherzer was cleared for baseball activities last week and could be back by June.
25
player headshot
Emmet Sheehan Los Angeles Dodgers SP
Forearm inflammation -- The Dodgers spent all spring downplaying Sheehan's injury, only to reveal he's dealing with a forearm injury when they placed him on the IL. There's no timetable at this point.
26
player headshot
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
Elbow soreness -- "We are really hoping to get [him] back early in the first half of the season." So, let's call it May?
27
player headshot
Robert Stephenson Los Angeles Angels RP
Shoulder soreness -- The injury hasn't been considered serious, but it's putting his attempt to usurp Carlos Estevez for the closer job on a delay, which gives Estevez time to further entrench himself.
28
player headshot
Devin Williams Milwaukee Brewers RP
Stress fracture in back -- Williams is expected to be out three months with this injury. The Brewers have plenty of viable options, and there's absolutely no consensus on who they're likely to use as the closer. I'm leaning in Joel Payamps ' direction, but Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill could both figure in as well.
29
player headshot
Edward Cabrera Miami Marlins SP
Shoulder impingement -- Cabrera is expected to pitch in a scrimmage this week and might be ready to return in a couple of weeks. I still like him as a sleeper when healthy.
30
player headshot
Vaughn Grissom Boston Red Sox SS
Strained groin -- Grissom could return to game action in 7-10 days, though he seems likely to require a rehab assignment before he plays in the majors, so let's say mid-April.
31
player headshot
Alex Cobb San Francisco Giants SP
Hip surgery -- Cobb might be back in just a few weeks, with his first game action expected to come this week.
32
player headshot
Wade Miley Milwaukee Brewers SP
Shoulder soreness -- Miley is going to throw a simulated game this week and could go on his Triple-A rehab assignment after that, putting a mid-April return on the table.
33
player headshot
Jasson Dominguez New York Yankees CF
Tommy John surgery -- Dominguez is hoping for a mid-season return, though it could come a little sooner than that if he avoids setbacks.
34
player headshot
Robbie Ray San Francisco Giants SP
Tommy John surgery -- Ray has already been throwing off a mound, and could be back around mid-season, if not a little earlier.
35
player headshot
Jeffrey Springs Tampa Bay Rays SP
Tommy John surgery -- Springs could be back around the midpoint of the season.
Stashing is purely a luxury
36
player headshot
Danny Jansen Toronto Blue Jays C
Fractured wrist
37
player headshot
Taj Bradley Tampa Bay Rays SP
Strained pec
38
player headshot
Matt Brash Seattle Mariners RP
Elbow inflammation
39
player headshot
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
Shoulder surgery
40
player headshot
Brusdar Graterol Los Angeles Dodgers RP
Shoulder inflammation
41
player headshot
Jameson Taillon Chicago Cubs SP
Lower back
42
player headshot
DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees 3B
Bruised foot
43
player headshot
Orion Kerkering Philadelphia Phillies RP
Illness
44
player headshot
Taijuan Walker Philadelphia Phillies SP
Shoulder impingement
45
player headshot
Alek Manoah Toronto Blue Jays SP
Shoulder soreness
46
player headshot
Jose Urquidy Houston Astros SP
Strained forearm
47
player headshot
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
Elbow surgery
48
player headshot
Jonny DeLuca Tampa Bay Rays LF
Fractured hand
49
player headshot
Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP
Tommy John surgery
50
player headshot
Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays 1B
Fractured finger
51
player headshot
Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP
Tommy John surgery